Cabral Gold (TSXV:CBR)

Cabral Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for Prefeasibility Study on the Gold-in-Oxide Starter Operation at the Cuiú Cuiú Gold Project, Brazil


Cabral Gold Inc. (TSXV: CBR) (OTC Pink: CBGZF) ("Cabral" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed a National Instrument 43-101 technical report (the "Report") led by Ausenco do Brasil Engenharia Ltda. ("Ausenco") for the Prefeasibility Study on the Gold-in-Oxide Starter Operation at the Cuiú Cuiú Gold Project in the Pará State, North-Central Brazil. The Report can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website.

The results of the Prefeasibility Study were originally presented in a news release dated October 21, 2024, which is also available for review on SEDAR and on the Company's website. There are no material differences between the results announced in the news release and the results in the Report.

About Cabral Gold Inc.

The Company is a junior resource company engaged in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties, with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. The Company has a 100% interest in the Cuiú Cuiú gold district located in the Tapajós Region, within the state of Pará in northern Brazil. Three main gold deposits have so far been defined at the Cuiú Cuiú project which contain National Instrument ("NI") 43-101 Indicated resources of 12.29Mt @ 1.14 g/t gold (450,200oz) in fresh basement material and 11.11Mt @ 0.48 g/t gold (171,883oz) in oxide material. The project also contains Inferred resources of 13.63Mt @ 1.04 g/t gold (455,100oz) in fresh basement material and 12.22Mt @ 0.39 g/t gold (151,608oz) in oxide material. The resource estimate for the primary material is based on the NI 43-101 technical report dated 12th October 2022.The resource estimate for the oxide material is based on the NI 43-101 technical report dated 4th December 2024.

The Tapajós Gold Province is the site of the largest gold rush in Brazil's history producing an estimated 30 to 50 million ounces of placer gold between 1978 and 1995. Cuiú Cuiú was the largest area of placer workings in the Tapajós and produced an estimated 2Moz of placer gold historically.

About Ausenco

Ausenco is a global company redefining what's possible. The team is based across 26 offices in 15 countries delivering services worldwide. Combining deep technical expertise with a 30-year track record, Ausenco delivers innovative, value-add consulting studies, project delivery, asset operations and maintenance solutions to the minerals and metals and industrial sectors (www.ausenco.com).

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

"Alan Carter"

President and Chief Executive Officer
Cabral Gold Inc.

Tel: 604.676.5660

Technical information included in this release was supervised and approved by Brian Arkell, B.S. Geology and M.S. Economic Geology, SME (Registered Member), AusIMM (Fellow) and SEG (Fellow), Cabral Gold's Vice President, Exploration and Technical Services, and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as such term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of the words "will", "expected" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. This news release contains forward-looking statements and assumptions pertaining to the following: strategic plans and future operations, and results of exploration. Actual results achieved may vary from the information provided herein as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors. The Company believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct.

Source

Gold bars.

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Sanu Gold Sparkles with 200 Percent Gain

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) fell 1.22 percent on the week to close at 610.22 on Friday (December 6). Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) posted a 0.16 percent increase to reach 25,691.8, and the CSE Composite Index (CSE:CSECOMP) dropped 2.68 percent to 137.68.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics released its employment situation report on Friday. The data shows that total nonfarm payrolls increased by 227,000 in November. The figures reflect a rebound from October’s disappointing addition of just 12,000 jobs, as hurricanes Helene and Milton and a Boeing (NYSE:BA) strike impacted the labor market.

Providence Insider Closes First Financing Tranche

Providence Gold Mines Inc.

December 6, 2024 TheNewswire - Providence Gold Mines Inc. ( TSX-V PHD ) (OTC-PINKS: PRRVF) (FRANKFURT EXCHANGE 7RH1=F) ("the Company"), is pleased to announce further to the November 20,2024 news release an insider officer and director has completed a private placement in the amount of $75,000 Cdn for 1,500,000 units at $0.05 per unit. Each unit comprises of one common share and one non-transferable warrant exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.09 for a period of two years from the date of approval of closing. The funds will be used for general purposes.

Newmont Announces Agreement to Divest CC&V for up to $275 Million

Divestitures Announced to Date to Generate up to $3.9 Billion in Gross Proceeds

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces the Acquisition of a Gold Stream from Allied Gold's Kurmuk Project

 Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Wheaton Precious Metals International Ltd. ("WPMI") has entered into a definitive Precious Metals Purchase Agreement (the "Gold Stream") with Allied Gold Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary Allied Gold Services Inc. (together, "Allied"), in respect of the Kurmuk Project located in Ethiopia (the "Project" or "Kurmuk").

"Wheaton is pleased to announce a streaming agreement with Allied to advance the construction of the Kurmuk project, which is set to be the first commercial gold mine in Ethiopia ," said Randy Smallwood , President and CEO of Wheaton Precious Metals. "This fully permitted, high quality development project offers significant exploration potential, supported by a team at Allied with a proven operating track record. We are excited to partner with Allied to unlock opportunities that empower the local communities and help drive the growth of Ethiopia's emerging metals and mining sector."

Adrian Day, gold bars.

Adrian Day: US$2,500 Gold? Pullback Would be "Healthy," Reasons to Buy Remain

The gold price has seen ups and downs since the US election.

The yellow metal took a hit directly after Donald Trump's victory, falling to the US$2,550 per ounce level. But then it staged a quick recovery, passing US$2,700. It's now pulled back again, currently at around US$2,650.

Ahead of gold's second post-election decline, Adrian Day, president of Adrian Day Asset Management, told the Investing News Network he wouldn't be surprised to see another leg down.

Keep reading...Show less
Gareth Soloway, gold, silver and Bitcoin.

Gareth Soloway: Gold, Silver, Bitcoin and More — Price Predictions for 2025

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Gareth Soloway, chief market strategist at VerifiedInvesting.com, shared his latest price forecasts for gold and silver, as well as Bitcoin.

Heading into 2025, he said he thinks the yellow metal will be the year's best-performing asset.

"I would have to take gold — and again, for me it's the risk that if we go to US$107,000 on Bitcoin, let's say, we could pull back to US$75,000 next year ... that drawdown is a hefty drawdown of 30 percent or so at that point," he said.

Keep reading...Show less

×