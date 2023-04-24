VIZSLA COPPER IDENTIFIES NEW TARGETS AT THE SOUTHEAST COPPER-GOLD DEPOSIT AT ITS WOODJAM PROJECT, CENTRAL BRITISH COLUMBIA

Life Science NewsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Salix Partners with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance on Community Screening Program

Program Seeks to Increase the Number of People Screened to Help Prevent Colorectal Cancer Diagnoses in Philadelphia

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, today announced a partnership with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance (Alliance), the nation's nonprofit leader dedicated to combatting colorectal cancer, to increase awareness and access to preventative colorectal screenings in medically underserved communities

This May, the Alliance is launching a colorectal cancer screening and prevention initiative in Philadelphia with a focus on the communities facing the greatest disparities in health outcomes. In support of the Alliance's efforts to improve access to these screenings, Salix will donate its prescription bowel preparation product to individuals who require a colonoscopy. Colonoscopies are a critical tool in the early detection of colorectal cancer1. Research shows colorectal cancer can have a 90% survival rate if caught early2.

"The importance of early detection and prevention in colorectal cancer cannot be overstated, and Salix is committed to working with the Colorectal Cancer Alliance in its endeavors to address health inequities and to break down barriers to prevention and treatment among those who lack access to care," said Nicola Kayel, vice president, GI Marketing, Salix.

According to the American Cancer Society, excluding skin cancers, colorectal cancer (CRC) is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women - and the second leading cause of cancer deaths in men and women combined in the U.S.; and in 2023, it is estimated there will be 106,970 new cases of colon cancer and 46,050 new cases of rectal cancer3.

The disparities in colorectal cancer outcomes are largely driven by socioeconomic inequities that result in differences in access to early detection tests and receiving timely, high-quality care. In fact, 44% of the socioeconomic disparity is attributed to differences in the prevalence of risk factors associated with CRC, such as smoking and obesity, and a similar proportion is due to differences in screening4.

"As the largest nonprofit organization dedicated to ending colorectal cancer, the Colorectal Cancer Alliance is proud to collaborate with Salix on this important public health initiative," said Marcie Klein, Senior Vice President, Prevention at the Alliance. "Breaking down barriers to prevention and screening among those at greater risk of diagnosis and death from colorectal cancer is a shared goal of our two organizations. The donation of product by Salix will greatly assist in the program's success."

About Salix

Salix Pharmaceuticals is one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. For more than 30 years, Salix has licensed, developed, and marketed innovative products to improve patients' lives and arm healthcare providers with life-changing solutions for many chronic and debilitating conditions. Salix currently markets its product line to U.S. healthcare providers through an expanded sales force that focuses on gastroenterology, hepatology, pain specialists, and primary care. Salix is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information about Salix, visit www.Salix.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

For 30 years, Salix Pharmaceuticals has been committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Salix licenses, develops, and markets innovative products to improve patients' lives and arm healthcare providers with life-changing solutions. Salix is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb. With our leading durable brands, we are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About the Colorectal Cancer Alliance

The Colorectal Cancer Alliance is a national nonprofit committed to ending colorectal cancer. Working with our nation of passionate allies, we diligently support the needs of patients and families, caregivers, and survivors; eagerly raise awareness of preventive screening; and continually strive to fund critical research. As allies in the struggle, we are fiercely determined to end colorectal cancer within our lifetime. For more information, visit ccalliance.org.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements about the future performance of Bausch Health which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "subject to" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to Bausch Health's overall business, including those more fully described in Bausch Health's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference.

###

  1. U.S. Food & Drug Administration. Colorectal Cancer: What You Should Know About Screening. Published March 22, 2023. Accessed April 12, 2023. https://www.fda.gov/consumers/consumer-updates/colorectal-cancer-what-you-should-know-about-screening
  2. American Cancer Society. Can Colorectal Polyps and Cancer Be Found Early? Cancer.org. Updated June 29, 2020. Accessed April 4, 2023.https://www.cancer.org/cancer/colon-rectal-cancer/detection-diagnosis-staging/detection.html
  3. American Cancer Society. Key Statistics for Colorectal Cancer. Cancer.org. Updated January 13, 2023. Accessed March 28, 2023. https://www.cancer.org/cancer/colon-rectal-cancer/about/key-statistics.html.
  4. American Cancer Society. Colorectal Cancer Facts & Figures 2020-2022. Cancer.org. Published 2020. Accessed March 28, 2023. https://www.cancer.org/content/dam/cancer-org/research/cancer-facts-and-statistics/colorectal-cancer-facts-and-figures/colorectal-cancer-facts-and-figures-2020-2022.pdf

Investor Contact:
Mark Maico
ir@bauschhealth.com
(877) 281-6642 (toll-free)

Media Contact:
Kevin Wiggins
corporate.communications@bauschhealth.com
(908) 541-3785

SOURCE: Bausch Health Companies Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/750799/Salix-Partners-with-the-Colorectal-Cancer-Alliance-on-Community-Screening-Program

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Bausch Health CompaniesBHC:CABHCMedical Device Investing
BHC:CA,BHC
The Conversation (0)

FDA Approves Medtronic MiniMed 780G System - World's First Insulin Pump with Meal Detection Technology* Featuring 5-Minute Auto Corrections?§

Available in Europe since 2020, this new system delivers the strongest clinical outcomes and best user experience to-date within the Medtronic family of pumps

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), the global leader in medical technology, today announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of its MiniMed™ 780G system with the Guardian™ 4 sensor requiring no fingersticks while in SmartGuard™ technology ‡ . This milestone marks the approval of the only system with meal detection technology* that provides automatic adjustments and corrections † to sugar levels every 5 minutes § for both basal (background) and bolus (mealtime) insulin needs. The system provides insulin to help account for when users occasionally forget to bolus or underestimates the number of carbs in their meal.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Plaintiffs' Attorneys Representing Talc-Cancer Victims Form Ad Hoc Committee to Support J&J Settlement

Leadership committee seeks to bring resolution to decade-long legal battle

Lawyers representing approximately 55,000 plaintiffs in the litigation against Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) over its cancer-causing talcum powder products have formed an Ad Hoc Committee to support an $8.9 billion deal that would end a decade-long legal battle against the pharmaceutical giant.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Abbott and New Global Consortium Partnership Address Viral Outbreaks Caused by Climate Change

  • Abbott is joining the Climate Amplified Disease and Epidemics (CLIMADE) consortium, which will use data science to predict, track and control diseases that may be amplified by climate change
  • A changing climate may increase the spread of both known and unknown viruses, particularly those transmitted by water or animals carrying diseases
  • CLIMADE's initial work will start with disease surveillance in Africa and expand to countries often impacted by infectious disease outbreaks caused by climate change

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) announced today that it is partnering with the Climate Amplified Disease and Epidemics ( CLIMADE ) consortium, a group of more than 100 global scientists in public health agencies, academia and industry focused on using data science technology and diagnostic testing to assess and potentially mitigate the impact climate change has on disease outbreaks.

A changing climate, such as warmer temperatures and a rise in extreme weather events like droughts and floods, has the potential to accelerate the spread of disease, which could fuel a new era of pandemics. Research has found that climate change could impact more than half of known infectious diseases, which commonly spread via water or animals carrying diseases, such as West Nile virus and malaria. 1

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Glen Eagle Resources Begins New Phase with CEO Appointment

(TheNewswire)

Glen Eagle Resources Inc.

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (the " Corporation ") (TSXV:GER) is pleased to announce that the Corporation's Board of Directors has appointed Karl Trudeau as the President and CEO effective immediately. Trudeau will be replacing Jean Labrecque, Chairman of the Board, who has been serving as President and CEO since 2005. Trudeau will also continue serving as a member of the Board of Directors

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Abbott Reports First-Quarter 2023 Results; Increases Outlook For Underlying Base Business

  • Sales of $9.7 billion driven by strong underlying base business performance
  • Reported sales decreased 18.1 percent due to anticipated decline in COVID-19 testing-related sales versus prior year
  • Organic sales growth for underlying base business of 10.0 percent, led by Medical Devices, Established Pharmaceuticals and Nutrition

Abbott (NYSE: ABT) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 .

  • First-quarter GAAP diluted EPS of $0.75 and adjusted diluted EPS of $1.03 , which excludes specified items.
  • Projected full-year 2023 diluted EPS from continuing operations on a GAAP basis of $3.05 to $3.25 remains unchanged.
  • Projected full-year adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $4.30 to $4.50 remains unchanged and now reflects an increased outlook for the underlying base business offset by a lower forecasted earnings contribution from COVID-19 testing-related sales.
  • Abbott now projects full-year 2023 organic sales growth, excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales 1 , of at least high single-digits 2 and COVID-19 testing-related sales of approximately $1.5 billion .
  • In January, Abbott announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Navitor ® , its second-generation transcatheter aortic valve implantation system, for people with severe aortic stenosis who are at high risk for surgery.
  • In March, data was presented at the American College of Cardiology Scientific Sessions showing Abbott's TriClip ® system was superior to current medical therapy in treating patients with severe tricuspid regurgitation, or a leaky tricuspid heart valve.
  • In March, Abbott's market-leading FreeStyle Libre ® continuous glucose monitoring system received U.S. FDA clearance for integration with automated insulin delivery systems. Abbott is partnering with leading insulin pump manufacturers to integrate their systems with FreeStyle Libre 2 and FreeStyle Libre 3 as soon as possible.

"Our first-quarter results reflect a very strong start to the year," said Robert B. Ford , chairman and chief executive officer, Abbott. "Growth in our underlying base businesses accelerated, including particularly strong results in Medical Devices, Established Pharmaceuticals and Nutrition."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Viemed Accelerates Growth Through Acquisition of Tennessee Based Home Medical Products, Inc.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the "Company" or "Viemed") (NASDAQ:VMD and TSX:VMD.TO), a national leader in respiratory care and technology-enabled home medical equipment services, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Tennessee based Home Medical Products, Inc. ("HMP"), a large regional provider of respiratory focused home medical solutions.

"We are incredibly excited to complement our strong history of organic growth by combining great teams through accretive transactions" said Viemed Chief Executive Officer Casey Hoyt. "The purchase of HMP will launch our acquisition growth initiatives with a stellar organization that has an extraordinary reputation with patients, payors, and physicians. Above all, the team at HMP shares our same driving passion for innovative patient-focused care."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Consolidated Uranium Graduates to OTCQX Best Market

iMetal Resources DTC Eligibility

Argentina Lithium Further Delineates Concentrated Lithium Brine Zone at Rincon West Project

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

ACME Lithium Commences Test Well and Completes DH-1A Drill Hole at Clayton Valley Nevada Lithium Brine Project

Energy Investing

Consolidated Uranium Graduates to OTCQX Best Market

Precious Metals Investing

iMetal Resources DTC Eligibility

Battery Metals Investing

Argentina Lithium Further Delineates Concentrated Lithium Brine Zone at Rincon West Project

Energy Investing

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Consolidated Uranium Inc. to OTCQX

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Subsidiary CO2 Lock Corp. Secures B.C. Site and Completes Kinetic Testing for Standalone Carbon Capture and Storage Project

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Begins Drilling and Stripping Programs on the Hearst Project, Ontario

×