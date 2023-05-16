Sale Of East Tennant Project

BriaCell Announces $4 Million Strategic Investment and Clinical Alliance with Prevail Partners, LLC and Prevail InfoWorks, Inc.

Strategic Energy Resources Limited (“SER” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the signing of a binding Sale and Purchase Agreement (“SPA”) with ASX-listed Middle Island Resources Limited (ASX:MDI; MDI or Middle Island) for the sale of SER’s East Tennant Project. The sale includes EL32109, EL32306, EL32307, EL32617, EL32760 and EL32809 which are located near to Middle Island’s existing exploration projects.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • East Tennant Project sold to Middle Island Resources Limited (ASX:MDI)
  • Transaction provides ongoing exposure to broader East Tennant region
Commenting on the signing of the Agreement, SER Managing Director Dr David DeTata said;

“The East Tennant region remains highly prospective for the discovery of copper and gold and SER has assembled a portfolio of high priority targets which demand drill testing. The sale of the East Tennant Project to MDI, which has a considerable land position in the region, is a sensible consolidation that ensures SER’s targets will be tested and increases SER’s exposure to exploration success across the region.

“This transaction is aligned with SER’s corporate strategy: generate high quality Greenfields projects, add value through science-driven exploration, and share risk and reward ensuring the strategy can continue”.

Transaction Details:

  • Middle Island to purchase 100% of SER’s East Tennant Projects for 18,240,000 fully paid ordinary MDI shares, for a deemed issue price of $0.035 (3.5 cents), to be issued within 5 business days following satisfaction of completion conditions in SPA. No cash consideration is payable.
  • Completion will be subject to fulfilment of the following key conditions:
    • MDI completing due diligence within 60 days, in its absolute discretion, in respect of the Mining Property and being satisfied with its findings, observations and conclusions in respect thereof and therefrom in its absolute discretion;
    • Obtaining any consent required under the Mining Act for any of the dealings with the Tenements under the SPA; and
    • No event occurring prior to completion which materially and adversely affects the rights or interests proposed to be acquired by MDI.
  • MDI will be issuing the consideration shares to SER out of its existing placement capacity under Listing Rule 7.1. The shares issued to SER will be subject to 12-month escrow restriction.
  • The sale is expected to be completed following the completion of the due diligence, subject to extensions and approval under the Mining Act.

Power Minerals Limited

Power To Divest Santa Ines Copper-Gold Project For A$1.5M

Diversified minerals company Power Minerals Limited (ASX: PNN) (Power or the Company) is pleased to announce it has executed a binding sale and purchase agreement (Agreement) for the sale of its 100%-owned Santa Ines Copper-Gold Project in the Salta Province of Argentina (Santa Ines) for an all-cash consideration of A$1.5 million.

copper pipes with us money

Copper Rush? 2023 M&A Coming in Hot After Busy 2022

M&A activity in the mining sector remained strong last year overall, but copper deals took the top spot by value at US$14.24 billion, outpacing gold as all eyes turned to the red metal’s key role in the energy transition.

“In a reversal of a four-year trend, buyers spent more on base metals than on gold, with copper driving the difference — strong evidence of increased interest in the red metal due to its central role in the green energy transition and concern over dwindling reserves and supply,” a report from S&P Global Commodity Insights reads.

Ero Copper Files Technical Report for the Xavantina Operations

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) ("Ero" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the filing of its Technical Report for the Xavantina Operations related to the increase in mineral reserves and mineral resources and extension of mine life as previously announced on March 28, 2023.

The Technical Report was prepared in accordance with the Canadian Securities Administrator's National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and can be found on the Company's website (www.erocopper.com) and on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). A copy of the Technical Report will also be filed on EDGAR (www.sec.gov).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lundin Mining Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

Lundin Mining Logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") today announced the voting results from its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Hudbay Announces Election of Directors

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) today announced that each of the ten individuals nominated for election as a director of Hudbay at the company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on May 10, 2023 was elected.

The detailed voting results are set out below:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Avrupa Minerals Completes Definitive Agreement with Western Tethyan Resources to Option Out the Slivova Gold Project, Kosovo

Avrupa Minerals Completes Definitive Agreement with Western Tethyan Resources to Option Out the Slivova Gold Project, Kosovo


