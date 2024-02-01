Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Rick Rule: I Was Early on Uranium, Here's Where I'm Looking Next

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Lobo Tiggre: Gold Stocks Still on Sale, How I'm Playing Uranium Right Now

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Platinum Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Platinum in 2024

Top 8 Canadian Lithium Stocks

Trending Press Releases

Uranium At Odessa’s Lyndon Project - Gascoyne Region, Western Australia

Exceptional Gold Intercept at Base of New 952koz Resource – Deepest Assay to Date

Tinley's Provides Corporate Updates and Announces Appointment of New Director and the Closing of its Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement and Debt Settlement

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

High Grade Copper Assays Continue at El Pilar Oxide Deposit, Cuba

Why Industry Experts Are Expecting a Bull Market For Uranium Stocks In 2024

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Global X Uranium ETF

URA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Controlled Thermal Resources

Odessa Minerals

ODE:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Pharma Outlook Report

Start Here – Investing in Biotech

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Redstone Resources

Quarterly Report for the Period Ending 31 December 2023

Redstone Resources Limited (ASX: RDS) (Redstone or the Company) is pleased to provide its quarterly report for the period ending 31 December 2023 (the Quarter).

HIGHLIGHTS

RADISSON EAST AND SAKAMI LITHIUM PROJECTS – QUÉBEC, CANADA

  • Prospectivity analysis completed during the quarter, key outcomes include:
    • 18 Lithium‐Caesium‐Tantalum (LCT) pegmatite target areas across the Sakami Lithium Project (Figure 2); and
    • Six LCT pegmatite target locations across the Radisson East Lithium Project (Figure 3).
  • Analysis of high‐resolution satellite imagery has identified a significant number of potential LCT pegmatite outcrops with several high priority targets confirmed for follow‐up
  • The multispectral analysis identified the Sakami South claim package as having the highest prospectivity, and is underlain by geological units that are highly prospective for hosting LCT pegmatites

REDSTONE AND GALAN LITHIUM JOINT VENTURE ‐ JAMES BAY PROJECTS AND ONTARIO PROJECTS

  • Redstone has expanded its Canadian lithium footprint via a strategic JV with Galan Lithium Ltd (ASX:GLN) to acquire 100% of the Taiga, Camaro and Hellcat Lithium Projects (James Bay Lithium Projects) located in the heart of the world class James Bay Lithium Province (Figure 7)
  • Initial exploration on the James Bay Lithium Projects completed by Axiom Exploration identified 28 prospective pegmatite dykes
  • The James Bay Lithium Projects cover 5,187 hectares adjacent to the Patriot Battery Metals( TSXV:PMET) CV8 pegmatite discovery – which has returned average sampling grades of 4.6% Li2O

ATTWOOD LAKE LITHIUM PROJECT‐ NORTHWESTERN ONTARIO, CANADA

  • Assay results received from 209 rock grab samples collected from the Phase 1 exploration program for lithium (Li) and rare‐earth element (REE) bearing pegmatites indicate elevated Li is present
  • The mineralogy and geology observed across the entire Property is permissive to host potentially anomalous lithium concentrations
A summary of the key operational and corporate developments achieved during the Quarter is outlined below. Further details on these developments can be reviewed in the corresponding ASX announcements reported by the Company.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

Commenting on the December quarter, Chairman Richard Homsany said:

“Redstone continued to make steady progress during the December quarter, headlined by the acquisition of a highly prospective suite of lithium projects in the James Bay Province and Northwest Ontario. Redstone has now established a considerable footprint in the James Bay and Ontario lithium districts which are home to several Tier‐1 lithium projects. Our increased exposure to Canadian lithium is highly complementary to our plans for the West Musgrave Copper Project in Western Australia.

Work completed at the Radisson East and Sakami Projects during the quarter has clearly demonstrated the strong potential for LCT mineralised pegmatites to be hosted within our James Bay tenement package. A significant number of high priority Lithium‐Caesium‐Tantalum (LCT) pegmatite target areas have now been confirmed across Radisson East and Sakami, providing a great foundation for exploration success this year. At the Attwood Lake Project in Ontario our initial exploration campaign confirmed several pegmatite outcrops and elevated lithium levels across the project area, which provides us with significant encouragement moving forward.

We enter 2024 with good momentum and look forward to reporting updates from our pipeline of exploration and evaluation activity at regular intervals.”

RADISSON EAST AND SAKAMI LITHIUM PROJECTS – JAMES BAY, QUÉBEC, CANADA

In July 2023 Redstone secured an option to acquire a 100% interest over the highly prospective Radisson East and Sakami Lithium Projects immediately providing the Company with a strong position in the prolific James Bay Lithium district in Québec, Canada.

The Radisson East and Sakami Projects cover over 50km of greenstone belt strike length, which is geology that is known to host spodumene‐bearing pegmatites throughout the world class James Bay Lithium district. Greenstone belts are the key host geology at each high‐grade lithium project nearby including Corvette, Cancet and the Mia Lithium Project (Figure 1).

The Sakami Lithium Project (68 km2) consists of three claim blocks within the La Grande sub‐province situated approximately 14 km north of the boundary between the La Grande and Opinaca sub‐provinces, in a similar geological setting as the Corvette (Patriot Battery Metals), Cancet (Winsome Resources Ltd.) and Adina Lithium Deposits (Winsome Resources Ltd.) lithium deposits, which all occur 10 to 20 km north of the boundary (Figure 1).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Redstone Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksresource stocksasx:rdsresource investingResource Investing
RDS:AU
Redstone Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Redstone Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Redstone Resources

Redstone Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Basin Energy

Basin Energy Limited (ASX: BSN) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Basin Energy Limited (‘BSN’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of BSN, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 5 February 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Warriedar Resources

Wide, High-Grade Gold Intercepts at Ricciardo

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to announce the results of Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling completed at the Ricciardo deposit (previously known as Silverstone), during November 2023. Ricciardo is part of the Company’s Golden Range Project located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Marquee Resources

Quarterly Activities Report December 2023

Marquee Resources Limited (“Marquee” or “the Company”) (ASX:MQR) is pleased to provide theQuarterly Activities Report for the December 2023 quarter.
Keep reading...Show less
MTM Critical Metals

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

MTM Critical Metals (ASX:MTM)is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.
Keep reading...Show less
Auric Mining

Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.


Keep reading...Show less
Auric Mining

Quarterly Report 31 December 2023

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to report on its activities during the 31 December 2023 Quarter and up to the date of this announcement.

Keep reading...Show less
Redstone Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Redstone Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Basin Energy Limited (ASX: BSN) – Trading Halt

Zodiac Gold Announces Commencement of Trading and Introduces Executive Team & Exploration Plans

Analyst Firm Cites Flynn Gold’s ‘Lucrative’ Investment Opportunity

Blackstone Minerals Funding Strategy Update

Related News

Gold Investing

Zodiac Gold Announces Commencement of Trading and Introduces Executive Team & Exploration Plans

Gold Investing

Analyst Firm Cites Flynn Gold’s ‘Lucrative’ Investment Opportunity

Nickel Investing

Blackstone Minerals Funding Strategy Update

Copper Investing

The Business Case for ESG and Community Engagement in Mining Projects

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Loan Amendments

Base Metals Investing

Update on Syracuse Gas Gathering & Saltwater Disposal System

×