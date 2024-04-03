Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trump and the Gold Standard (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Chris Blasi: Gold's Price Move is Real, Long-awaited Returns Coming

Trending Press Releases

Galan Increases Total Mineral Resource by 18% to 8.6Mt LCE @ 859mg/L Lithium

Galan Secures Agreement with Glencore for Offtake & Financing Prepayment Facility for the Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Lithium Project

Helium Evolution Confirms Additional Drilling of Up to 9 New Wells on Joint Land and Provides Operations Update

Pilot Plant Commences First Phase of Operations

Atlantic Lithium Applies for Listing on the Ghana Stocks Exchange

Comment on Chilean Government's Announcement

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Edison Lithium

EDDY:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Battery Metals Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Augustus Minerals

RC Drill Program Commenced at Ti-Tree Project

Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that a 3,400m reverse circulation (RC) drill program has commenced at the Ti-Tree Project, ~200kms east of Carnarvon in Western Australia. The program is designed to complete the first pass drill coverage of the 3.5km long soil copper anomaly located 300m northeast of the defined molybdenum mineralisation / exploration target estimate (Figure 1).

  • 3,400m RC drill program has commenced at the Minnie Springs Cu-Mo-Ag porphyry prospect, with deeper diamond drilling planned for June.
  • The drilling will follow-up on the 2023 program where MSRC0121 intersected:
    • 18m @ 0.52% CuEq (0.37% Cu and 9.7 g/t Ag) from 94m downhole, and;
    • 16m @ 0.69% CuEq (0.38% Cu and 19.4g/t Ag) from 121m downhole
  • The drilling will also target the northern 2km of the strong copper-in-soil anomaly that has now had Heritage Clearance.
  • A deeper diamond drilling program is planned for June to test the undrilled area between the molybdenum mineralisation and the 3.5km long copper-in-soil trend.

Andrew Ford, GM Exploration

“The 2023 program intersected one of the strongest copper intervals in this region to date. Combined with the extensive surface anomalism and the large nearby Minnie Springs Molybdenum Porphyry, we affirm our belief of the potential of a substantial mineral system at this project. Drilling will be conducted north, south and at depth of MSRC012 to further define extensions of the Minnie Springs copper discovery intersected last year. This program will also give us a first look at the northern half of the 2km long high-level copper anomaly.”

The deeper diamond program scheduled for June will provide drill coverage between the molybdenum mineralised core intrusion and the large copper-in-soil anomaly.

Figure 1. Minnie Springs existing and planned RC Drilling over gridded copper in soil geochemistry (blue shades are l< 40ppm Cu, red colours are > 90ppm Cu in soils). Historic drilling has defined the molybdenum rich zone. Copper grades shown as bar graphs.

In parallel with the drilling, the extensive soil sampling program that commenced in late February (Figure 2) continues with initial results expected from Moogooree and Howells Gap in the next few weeks.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Augustus Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocks lithium explorationrare earth explorationcopper explorationlithium stocksrare earth stockscopper stocksasx:augresource investingResource Investing
AUG:AU
Augustus Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Augustus Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Augustus Minerals

Augustus Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
MTM Critical Metals

Flash Joule Heating Prototype Complete. Testing Commenced

MTM Critical Metals Limited (ASX:MTM) (MTM or the Company) has started testing on the completed FJH prototype in Houston, Texas, following the close of the acquisition of Flash Metals Pty Ltd (Flash) and FJ Processing Pty Ltd (FJP).

Keep reading...Show less
Auric Mining (ASX:AWJ)

Munda Gold Project Grade Control Drilling Program Completed Mine Planning Progresses

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce that all assay results have now been received for the first phase of grade control drilling at the Munda Gold Project, near Widgiemooltha, WA.

Keep reading...Show less
De-dollarization concept — boxing glove punching dollar sign.

What is De-Dollarization and is it Good or Bad? (Updated 2024)

There's been a de-dollarization storm brewing lately in the international finance arena. What is it?

De-dollarization is the process of reducing the dominance of the US dollar in global trade and financing activities. Recent data shows that other currencies are gaining ground, and the US dollar is no longer the alpha currency it once was.

You might be wondering, "What's causing this?" Well, the rise of non-US economic blocs and increasing political tensions have caused countries to rethink their dependency on the US dollar. For some nations, this has led to strategies to promote regional integration and bilateral relations in an effort to protect against geopolitical risks.

Keep reading...Show less
Terrain Minerals Limited

Rare Earths, Gallium Nickel & Copper

Future Facing Commodities Conference | Singapore

Terrain Minerals Limited (ASX: TMX) (‘Terrain’ or the ‘Company’) is pleased to present its investor presentation.
Keep reading...Show less
MTM Critical Metals

Flash Metals Acquisition, Tranche 2 of the Placement and Convertible Note Settlement Completed

MTM Critical Metals (ASX:MTM) (MTM or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has completed the acquisition of Flash Metals Pty Ltd (Flash Metals). The closing of this transaction results in MTM securing exploration licenses in the West Arunta and Mukinbudin regions of Western Australia and the negotiation of the exclusive rights to Flash Joule Heating technology with Rice University.

Keep reading...Show less
Warriedar Resources

A$6.0M Placement to Drive Resource Growth at the Golden Range Gold Project

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has secured binding commitments for a two-tranche placement to raise A$6.0 million through the issue of approximately 157.9 million shares at an issue price of A$0.038 per share (Placement).

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News
Augustus Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Augustus Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Integrated Cyber Solutions Corrects Statement in Previous Release Issued on April 2, 2024

NEO Battery Materials Announces Appointment of Dr. Dongmok Whang as New Director

BlinkLab to List on the ASX

Alma Gold Closes Debt Settlement

Related News

Gold Investing

Gold Price Reaches New All-time High of Over US$2,300, Experts Say it's Not Done

Lithium Investing

CleanTech Lithium - CEOL Applications

Uranium Investing

Boss set for first drum of uranium after commissioning the Ion Exchange circuit

Cleantech Investing

Australian Government to Invest AU$1 Billion in "Pit-to-Panel" Strategy

Energy Investing

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Commence 2024 Exploration Programs at the Preston Uranium Project 

Base Metals Investing

Canadian North Resources Inc. Provides an Update on its Metallurgical Testing Programs at the Ferguson Lake Project

Battery Metals Investing

South Star Battery Metals Announces 2023 Year in Review, Santa Cruz Construction Update, Qualification for Corporate Income Tax Exclusion and 2024 Catalysts

×