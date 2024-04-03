- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
RC Drill Program Commenced at Ti-Tree Project
Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that a 3,400m reverse circulation (RC) drill program has commenced at the Ti-Tree Project, ~200kms east of Carnarvon in Western Australia. The program is designed to complete the first pass drill coverage of the 3.5km long soil copper anomaly located 300m northeast of the defined molybdenum mineralisation / exploration target estimate (Figure 1).
- 3,400m RC drill program has commenced at the Minnie Springs Cu-Mo-Ag porphyry prospect, with deeper diamond drilling planned for June.
- The drilling will follow-up on the 2023 program where MSRC0121 intersected:
- 18m @ 0.52% CuEq (0.37% Cu and 9.7 g/t Ag) from 94m downhole, and;
- 16m @ 0.69% CuEq (0.38% Cu and 19.4g/t Ag) from 121m downhole
- The drilling will also target the northern 2km of the strong copper-in-soil anomaly that has now had Heritage Clearance.
- A deeper diamond drilling program is planned for June to test the undrilled area between the molybdenum mineralisation and the 3.5km long copper-in-soil trend.
Andrew Ford, GM Exploration
“The 2023 program intersected one of the strongest copper intervals in this region to date. Combined with the extensive surface anomalism and the large nearby Minnie Springs Molybdenum Porphyry, we affirm our belief of the potential of a substantial mineral system at this project. Drilling will be conducted north, south and at depth of MSRC012 to further define extensions of the Minnie Springs copper discovery intersected last year. This program will also give us a first look at the northern half of the 2km long high-level copper anomaly.”
The deeper diamond program scheduled for June will provide drill coverage between the molybdenum mineralised core intrusion and the large copper-in-soil anomaly.
Figure 1. Minnie Springs existing and planned RC Drilling over gridded copper in soil geochemistry (blue shades are l< 40ppm Cu, red colours are > 90ppm Cu in soils). Historic drilling has defined the molybdenum rich zone. Copper grades shown as bar graphs.
In parallel with the drilling, the extensive soil sampling program that commenced in late February (Figure 2) continues with initial results expected from Moogooree and Howells Gap in the next few weeks.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Augustus Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Augustus Minerals
Diversification can be key to a profitable mining and exploration strategy. While there's no shortage of companies that have experienced great success by focusing on a single commodity, there's always an element of risk to that approach. There is always the risk that certain commodities will fall in price whilst others rise. Augustus Minerals, a newly listed exploration company on the ASX (AUG) is cognizant of this fact. An exploration company based in Western Australia, Augustus has acquired a 100-percent interest in a land package covering some 3,600 square kilometers in Western Australia's Upper Gascoyne region. Although traditionally known as a source of base metals, gold and uranium, the Gascoyne is rapidly emerging as a prime target for rare earths and lithium discoveries.
As an early mover to the region, Augustus’s vast landholding is highly prospective for lithium, rare earths, copper and gold. Its Ti-Tree project contains 85 kilometers of the Ti Tree and Mingabar shear zones, with extensive, untested, multi-element mineralization and surface anomalies.
The Gascoyne region is a large emerging critical mineral province with several deposits having been discovered in the last few years. These include multiple Ironstone REE discoveries by Dreadnought Resources (ASX:DRE), Hastings Technology's (ASX:HAS) Yangibana Ironstone REE project and Lanthanein Resources' (ASX:LNR) Lyons Ironstone REE project, as well as a large lithium discovery at Delta Lithium's (ASX:DLT) Yinnetharra location.
Directed by a highly experienced management team with extensive knowledge about mining and exploration in the Gascoyne, Augustus's exploration program will focus on more than 50 priority targets already identified by the company. These include potential lithium bearing pegmatites, REE-rich ironstones and shear/porphyry-hosted copper systems. Thus far, the company has completed multiple geophysical surveys and collected more than 15,000 soil samples.
Company Highlights
- Augustus Minerals is an Australian exploration company focused on the highly-prospective Gascoyne region of Western Australia.
- The company has 100 percent ownership of a land package covering 3,600 square kilometers.
- Augustus has identified multiple high-priority lithium, rare earth and copper targets throughout its project, with strong mineralization intersected at multiple locations across multiple commodities.
- Augustus's leadership team has the benefit of significant local knowledge regarding exploration of the Gascoyne province.
Key Asset
Ti Tree Project
Situated in the Shire of Upper Gascoyne and the Shire of Carnarvon, the Ti Tree project displays significant exploration potential for a number of different mineralised styles as well as possibly, multi-commodity discoveries. Spanning a contiguous 3,600 square kilometers, it also has the distinction of being one of the largest properties in the region. Augustus Minerals maintains 100 percent ownership over Ti-Tree, which intersects along the shear of the same name.
The company has identified several high-priority drilling targets along the Ti-Tree and Mingabar structures ready for reverse circulation, diamond or air core drilling.
Highlights:
- Emerging Geological Province: The Gascoyne region displays highly prospective geology and has been the site of multiple rare earth and lithium discoveries in recent years, but has experienced limited historic exploration — making it a prime opportunity for Augustus Minerals.
- Multiple Commodities: Augustus has identified more than 50 significant lithium, rare earth and copper targets. Many of these high-quality targets are ready for drilling.
- Size and Speed: The Ti Tree Project consists of a single coherent block of tenements covering 3,600 square kilometers with 85 kilometers of strike along the Ti-Tree Shear. As an early mover in the region, Augustus was able to gain a considerable advantage in securing this project, into which it has thus far invested $5 million.
- Fertile Geology: Augustus's investment displays the same geology as multiple highly successful neighboring discoveries.
- Mineralization: Current mineral resource targets include:
- 27 rare earth targets across 65 kilometers of strike. All targets display strong thorium radiometric signatures.
- Multiple mafic intrusions with copper-nickel-PGE (platinum group elements) mineralization. The copper resource is both shear-hosted and porphyry-related.
- Elevated lithium stream samples over 10 kilometers of strike length. The target area displays the same geological host rock as the Yinnetharra lithium discovery.
- A narrow, shear vein-hosted gold occurrence with anomalous mineralization displayed in several surrounding areas. The area, known as the Bassit Bore, outcrops at the surface, where visible gold is readily identifiable in hand specimens. Samples collected over 600 meters returned very high gold values.
Management Team
Andrew Ford – General Manager, Exploration
Andrew’s career spans 35 years of exploration and mine development experience in multiple commodities for both majors, including Homestake and Barrick Gold, and junior ASX-listed companies. He has led technical teams throughout Australia, Africa, USA, Europe and Asia, including leading the geology team at the Bawdwin base metals project in Myanmar through the DFS process.
In his most recent role Andrew has led the geology team at Hastings Technology Metals with a focus on resource growth and exploration at the Yangibana Rare Earths Project, where Mineral Resources have now grown to 29.93Mt of TREO.
Brian Rodan - Executive Chairman
Brian Rodan is a fellow of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy with 45 years’ experience. Previously, he was the managing director and owner of Australian Contract Mining (ACM), a mid-tier mining contracting company that successfully completed $1.5 billion worth of work over a 20-year period.
For 15 years, Rodan held various roles with Eltin Limited (including general manager between 1993 and 1996 and executive director between 1996 and 1999), Australia’s largest full service ASX-listed contract mining company with an annual turnover of $850 million. He was a founding director of Dacian Gold (2013) and Desert Metals (2020) and became the largest shareholder upon listing both companies on the ASX.
Rodan is currently executive chairman of Siren Gold and Iceni Gold Limited, and is currently the largest shareholder in both companies as well as Augustus Minerals.
Graeme Smith - Non-Executive Director
Graeme Smith is an experienced resources sector chief financial officer, company secretary and corporate executive who has worked with mining and exploration companies with operations in Australia (Croesus Mining NL, Genesis Minerals Limited, Jabiru Metals Limited, Breaker Resources NL, Pluton Resources Limited) and overseas (Tanga Resources Limited, Ikwezi Mining Limited) for the past 30 years.
He is the principal of Wembley Corporate Services, which provides company secretarial, CFO and corporate governance services to public companies.
Smith is a fellow of the Australian Society of Certified Practising Accountants, the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators, and the Governance Institute of Australia. He is currently the company secretary for Alto Metals, Avenira, Renegade Exploration and Enterprise Metals, and was a director of ASX-listed Anglo Australian Resources.
Darren Holden - Non-Executive Director
Dr. Darren Holden is a geologist with 28 years of industry experience in mineral exploration and exploration technologies. He has worked in North America, the Pacific and Australia, where he has been involved in discovery-stage copper, gold, silver, molybdenum and platinum group elements deposits. He specializes in regional to local scale targeting using the integration of geology, geophysics and geochemistry.
Holden is a past vice-president of Geoinformatics/Fractal Geoscience and a former CEO of a publicly listed gold explorer. He currently runs exploration advisory business GeoSpy, and is a co-founder of successful private project generation businesses Marlee Minerals and Odette Geoscience. He is also currently a director Aurumin (ASX:AUN) and chair of OD6 Metals (ASX:OD6), as well as several private companies.
Holden holds a BSc (hons) first class (geology) from The University of Western Australia and a PhD (history) from The University of Notre Dame Australia. He is a fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a member of the Geological Society of Australia.
Flash Joule Heating Prototype Complete. Testing Commenced
MTM Critical Metals Limited (ASX:MTM) (MTM or the Company) has started testing on the completed FJH prototype in Houston, Texas, following the close of the acquisition of Flash Metals Pty Ltd (Flash) and FJ Processing Pty Ltd (FJP).
- Flash Joule Heating (FJH) prototype construction completed and testing has commenced for the recovery of critical metals such as REE, lithium and cobalt from a range of waste material
- Global focus on supply chains and the sustainable sourcing of critical materials provides an opportunity for the development of advanced technology such as FJH
- FJH technology was developed by William Marsh Rice University (Rice), a prominent industrial technology research institution based in Houston, Texas with MTM securing the option for a global licencing agreement via the acquisition of Flash Metals Pty Ltd
- Ongoing test results will provide technical and performance data for MTM to progress towards a pilot scale FJH plant opening channels to test waste material from potential commercial partners
- Progression of the FJH technology complements MTM’s advancement of a portfolio of rare earth and critical mineral exploration assets across Australia and Canada
FJH is an advanced processing and recycling technology being developed to extract critical metals including REE, titanium, nickel, cobalt and lithium from waste material including lithium-ion batteries, eWaste, coal fly ash (CFA) produced by coal-fired power stations or bauxite residue (red mud) derived from alumina refining.
The FJH protype unit was designed and fabricated by KnightHawk Engineering (KnightHawk) in Houston, Texas and verified in consultation with the developer of the technology, William Marsh Rice University (Rice) a prominent industrial technology research institution also based in Houston. MTM secured an option to licence the FJH technology via its recent acquisition of Flash Metals Pty Ltd (Flash) and FJ Processing Pty Ltd (FJP).
To date approximately $1.5 million has been invested on the design and development of a prototype unit by FJP to progress the scale up and commercialisation of the FJH technology.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from MTM Critical Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Munda Gold Project Grade Control Drilling Program Completed Mine Planning Progresses
Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to announce that all assay results have now been received for the first phase of grade control drilling at the Munda Gold Project, near Widgiemooltha, WA.
- Final assays received for the recently completed grade control drilling program at Munda Gold Project.
- Final 10 holes drilled bringing total to 361 holes and 11,301m completed on 10m x 10m pattern.
- Latest assays include high-grade or broad intersections including:
- Quotes received from contractors for mining, drilling and blasting.
- Pit optimisations and mine design to proceed based on up-to-date costings and an updated resource model.
Management Comment
Managing Director, Mark English, said: “The completion of the grade control drilling program was an important undertaking by the Company. It has substantially advanced our understanding of the Munda gold deposit and in particular the role and distribution of high-grade zones in mining.
“The drilling program has provided guidance for mine planning, exactly what it was designed to do. Our next task is to further refine the resource model and re-optimise the model using recently obtained costings from reputable mining contractors and the rising gold price. This will generate a revised starter pit design for mining in late 2024 or early 2025.
“We continue to progress the development of our main asset, with the focus on getting Munda into production.” said Mr English.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Auric Mining, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
What is De-Dollarization and is it Good or Bad? (Updated 2024)
There's been a de-dollarization storm brewing lately in the international finance arena. What is it?
De-dollarization is the process of reducing the dominance of the US dollar in global trade and financing activities. Recent data shows that other currencies are gaining ground, and the US dollar is no longer the alpha currency it once was.
You might be wondering, "What's causing this?" Well, the rise of non-US economic blocs and increasing political tensions have caused countries to rethink their dependency on the US dollar. For some nations, this has led to strategies to promote regional integration and bilateral relations in an effort to protect against geopolitical risks.
Take Russia, for example. In June 2021, the country announced it was eliminating the US dollar from its National Wealth Fund — in doing so, it has reduced its vulnerability to western sanctions. More recently, the BRICS nations, a group made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, have made headlines for their efforts to set up their own currency.
What does this all mean? Well, stick with us as we delve into the details of de-dollarization.
How did the dollar become the world's reserve currency?
The US dollar has a storied history, originating in the early days of the US. The US Mint was founded by the Coinage Act of 1792, establishing the dollar as the primary currency unit.
The dollar's value was initially set relative to gold and silver, and it has since undergone several changes, including adopting the gold standard in 1900. The gold standard was a monetary system in which currencies were tied to an established quantity of gold, facilitating price stability and reducing transaction costs in commerce across borders.
The US adopted the system with the Coinage Act of 1873, which continued until the Great Depression in the 1930s. The Bretton Woods Agreement of 1944 was a pivotal moment in the US dollar's history, as delegates from 44 countries agreed to peg their currencies to the dollar, which was, in turn, linked to gold. This solidified the US dollar's position as the primary trading currency.
The US dollar's rise to prominence as the world's reserve currency can be attributed to other factors as well. The Federal Reserve Bank was established by the Federal Reserve Act of 1913, which helped maintain price stability in the US dollar.
Additionally, during World War I, the US became the primary lender for many countries looking to buy dollar-denominated US bonds. By the end of World War II, the US had amassed most of the world's gold reserves, and the Bretton Woods Agreement had solidified the dollar's position as the international monetary standard.
Despite the eventual end of the Bretton Woods system in the early 1970s, the US dollar has retained its status as the world's reserve currency. Factors contributing to its dominance include:
- the stability of its value
- the size of the US economy
- the US' geopolitical influence
- the unparalleled market for US debt
Today, the US dollar remains the currency of choice for international trade and reserves, with major commodities like oil primarily bought and sold in US dollars. However, with the recent de-dollarization trend and the emergence of digital currencies, its long-term future as the global reserve currency is uncertain.
What does de-dollarization mean?
De-dollarization involves reducing the US dollar's dominance in global markets by substituting it as the primary currency for financial transactions, such as trading oil or other commodities, foreign exchange reserves and bilateral trade.
The US dollar's leading role in the global economy grants the US significant influence over other nations, and the country often uses sanctions as a foreign policy tool. As a result, some countries want to reduce their dependence on the dollar and challenge its dominance to insulate their central banks from geopolitical risks:
As mentioned, one of the groups leading this movement is the BRICS. The five emerging economies in the bloc have been working together on various issues, such as trade, finance and development. The BRICS countries have also been looking for ways to create a new reserve currency that could compete with the dollar.
One example of de-dollarization is the emergence of the petroyuan in response to the longstanding petrodollar system. China, now the world's top oil importer, has introduced a yuan-denominated oil futures benchmark to stimulate demand for its goods, services and securities, signaling a potential decline for the petrodollar.
Another indication of de-dollarization is the rise in central bank gold buying. Countries like China, Russia and India have been purchasing gold as a means to reduce their dollar holdings. Central banks have purchased more gold in recent years than they have since records began being kept in 1950. This trend highlights a shift in trust from the US dollar to gold as a safer haven, driven in part by the US and its allies' increasing use of financial sanctions.
Andy Schectman, president of Miles Franklin, discussed this weaponization of the US dollar and its role in the continuing de-dollarization trend with the Investing News Network (INN) at the beginning of the year.
"The rallying cry that's pulling all of this together is the weaponization of the dollar, and I would also argue the fact that we signed an executive order to go green ... we have in essence told the Saudi kingdom and OPEC, who gives us the dollar hegemony by pricing oil in dollars, that we're going to go green pretty soon, and if you're on the wrong side of us we're going to sanction your funds," he said.
Watch the full interview with Schectman above.
It's worth noting that de-dollarization efforts, while offering advantages such as risk diversification, stronger national currencies and reduced vulnerability to US sanctions, also present challenges like transition difficulties, short-term instability and limited global acceptance of alternative currencies.
So while de-dollarization presents both opportunities and challenges for the global economy, businesses, investors and policymakers must understand these implications and adapt to the evolving nature of international trade and finance.
Will the dollar lose its reserve currency status?
Frank Giustra, a well-known Canadian businessman who is co-chair of the International Crisis Group, believes some form of de-dollarization appears inevitable, as in the wake of sanctions against Russia, countries are increasingly considering non-dollar trade agreements and central banks are reducing their dollar reserves.
If the US dollar was to lose its reserve currency status, what could take its place? There are 180 currencies recognized as legal tender in different countries and territories worldwide, and there are other reserve currencies like the euro, Japan's yen, Britain's pound and China's yuan. There are also growing digital currency options.
However, for now the US dollar's dominance remains clear — the International Monetary Fund states that it makes up 60 percent of foreign exchange reserves worldwide. And even those who are of the opinion that a shift away from the US dollar is inevitable don't see it happening without major turmoil at a global scale.
"I don't think an orderly move from a dollar-based system to another currency or a (system based on a basket of currencies) can be an orderly one," explained Alfonso Peccatiello, founder of the Macro Compass.
"Generally in history such transitions between global reserve currencies have been with big geopolitical tensions — or in other words, with wars. So nobody wants that, but it is historically speaking the prerequisite to move from one currency-based system — the dollar — to another currency-based system."
Watch the full interview with Peccatiello above.
Giustra has expressed a similar opinion, saying that moves away from the US dollar could provoke inflation in the US, potentially leading to social and economic instability. For that reason, he believes the de-dollarization trend should be viewed by the administration as a matter of national security. He thinks the US should consider being open to dialogue regarding forming a new monetary system, which could potentially be backed by gold or other commodities.
Investor takeaway
De-dollarization is an ongoing trend that marks a shift away from the previously unrivaled US dollar in global trade and finance. Political tensions, the rise of non-US economic blocs and a desire for decreased reliance on the dollar are the driving forces behind this trend. De-dollarization is also playing a key role in prompting countries to pursue regional integration and bilateral relations while protecting against geopolitical risks.
Investors can prepare for a future in which the US dollar's dominance is less certain by diversifying their portfolios across various currencies and assets, such as gold or cryptocurrencies.
Additionally, learning about alternative payment systems or platforms that bypass the US dollar can open up new markets and services. Remaining open minded about different perspectives and scenarios emerging from de-dollarization will allow greater flexibility and adaptability in a changing financial landscape. By staying informed and flexible, investors can navigate the evolving financial landscape and capitalize on emerging opportunities.
FAQs for de-dollarization
What is de facto dollarization?
There are some countries that don't officially use the US dollar, but still experience unofficial de facto dollarization, a phenomenon in which residents of a country use a foreign currency, often the US dollar, for day-to-day transactions and for saving in hard currency. According to the International Monetary Fund, most developing countries have a limited form of dollarization. Countries with high levels of de facto dollarization are Argentina, Bolivia, Cambodia, Lebanon, Peru, Uruguay and Zimbabwe.
De facto dollarization is a concern in many developing economies, because it can limit the effectiveness of monetary policy, expose the financial sector to currency risk and increase the country's vulnerability to external shocks.
Nations with both official and unofficial dollarization are seeing the risks associated with it, and some are looking for alternatives, or at least ways to cushion that risk.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Rare Earths, Gallium Nickel & Copper
Future Facing Commodities Conference | Singapore
Why Terrain Minerals?
Smokebush Project
- Rare Earth Element (REE) mineralisation extending over 9 kilometres (1).
- Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO) grades exceed 1000ppm (2).
- Magnetic Rare Earth Oxide (MREO) averaging 23% of TREO (3).
- Neodymium (Nd) + Praseodymium (Pr) averaging 80% of MREO (4).
- Assay results from ~5000 metres of drilling to be received within the next 4 to 6 weeks (5).
- Mineral Resource drilling program scheduled to commence from June 2024.
Lort River Project
- Potential repetition of Nova nickel “eye” feature present (6).
- Bedrock conductor already detected within Terrain’s “eye” feature (7).
- Detailed airborne electromagnetic (EM) survey commencing in April 2024 (8).
Project Pipeline
- Lithium and Copper/Gold - See Appendix
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Terrain Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Flash Metals Acquisition, Tranche 2 of the Placement and Convertible Note Settlement Completed
MTM Critical Metals (ASX:MTM) (MTM or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has completed the acquisition of Flash Metals Pty Ltd (Flash Metals). The closing of this transaction results in MTM securing exploration licenses in the West Arunta and Mukinbudin regions of Western Australia and the negotiation of the exclusive rights to Flash Joule Heating technology with Rice University.
Highlights:
- The all scrip 100% acquisition of Flash Metals Pty Ltd has been completed with allotment of securities following shareholder approval at a meeting on 14th March 2024.
- Control and management of tenements in the West Arunta and Mukinbudin areas of Western Australia has been secured which will enable Native Title and freehold land access to be progressed to enable in-field exploration planning to progress.
- Progress with Rice University to secure the Flash Joule Heating license agreement continues and has been assumed through the ownership of FJ Processing Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Flash Metals Pty Ltd.
- Tranche 2 of the Placement has been completed raising $3.4 million (before costs) resulting in the issue of approximately 42.6 million shares at $0.08 per share with one free attaching option (MTMO) for every two shares issued.
- Tranche 2 of the Convertible Note converted to equity with the allotment of approximately 10.7 million shares and 5.3 million options.
MTM will assume the rights to the Flash Joule Heating licensing option which has been exercised by Flash Metals (refer ASX announcement dated 13 March 2024) and negotiations are under way to complete a licensing agreement with Rice University.
MTM Managing Director, Mr Lachlan Reynolds said “We are very pleased to have completed the Flash Metals acquisition which provides the Company with significant exploration and development opportunities through the acquisition of the REE focused exploration licenses in Western Australia.
“The new tenements in West Arunta provide us with an opportunity to discover new niobium-rare earth deposits in historically untested ground, right next door to some emerging mineralised carbonatite projects identified by both WA1 Resources and Encounter Resources. With the acquisition of Flash Metals now completed, we can progress the discussions with Native Title parties to enable us to access the tenements for in-field exploration .
“The Flash Joule Heating technology is complimentary to MTM’s exploration activities but also has the potential to be transformational at a bigger scale for the extraction of both precious and industrial metals.. We are very excited to be entering into a commercialisation partnership with Rice University and have closed the Flash Metals transaction at a time when the Flash Joule Heating prototype development has been well advanced by a Houston based engineering company under the stewardship of the Vendors of Flash Metals and KnightHawk Engineering.
The overwhelming support that we have received from existing and new shareholders who have participated in the Placement and the Convertible Note issue has been strong. The proceeds raised place MTM in a strong financial position to progress the mineral exploration and Flash Joule Heating technology development.”
Figure 1: The West Arunta Niobium-REE Project comprises three granted exploration licences in eastern central Western Australia, located within the Gibson Desert about 130km west of the Northern Territory/ Western Australia border in the East Kimberley Mineral Field.
Figure 2: Location of the Mukinbudin Project, approximately 250 km NE of Perth.
Flash Metals Acquisition Consideration
With all conditions precedent having been satisfied, the all scrip consideration to acquire all of the ordinary shares in Flash Metals has been issued as follows:
a) 100 million fully paid ordinary shares in MTM (Shares) (Consideration Shares) issued to the shareholders of Flash Metals (the Vendors) (Note – 73,497,088 Shares are subject to six (6) month voluntary escrow);
b) 50 million quoted options with an exercise price of $0.25 and expiring 26 November 2024 (ASX:MTMO) issued to the Vendors (Quoted Consideration Options) (Note – 36748542 Options are subject to six (6) month voluntary escrow);
c) 37.5 million performance rights (Consideration Performance Rights) issued to Sandton Capital Pty Ltd (or its nominees), of which:
i. 12.5 million will vest and convert to Shares following the receipt of drilling results of >10m at >1,000ppm total rare earth oxide (TREO) and/or >0.5% Nb2O5 on the WA REE Tenements (Milestone 1);
ii. 12.5 million will vest and convert to Shares upon delineation of a JORC compliant inferred resource of >10MT at >1,000ppm TREO and/or >0.5% Nb2O5 on the WA REE Tenements (Milestone 2); and
iii. 12.5 million will vest and convert to Shares upon delineation of a JORC inferred resource of >20MT at >1,000 ppm TREO and/or >0.5% Nb2O5 on WA REE Tenements (Milestone 3); and
d) 15 million unquoted options to acquire Shares with an exercise price of $0.25 and an expiry date of 30 December 2026 (Unquoted Consideration Options) issued to Sandton Capital Pty Ltd (or its nominees), of which:
i. 5 million vest upon achieving Milestone 1;
ii. 5 million vest upon achieving Milestone 2; and
iii. 5 million vest upon achieving Milestone 3.
Nine (9) of the Vendors who have collectively been issued with 73,467,088 Consideration Shares and 36,733,544 Quoted Consideration Options have entered into six month voluntary escrow agreements with the Company.
Flash Metals owns all of the shares in FJ Processing Pty Ltd which holds the Flash Joule Heating technology licensing option and which has funded the initial development of the prototype of the Flash Joule Heating test module.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from MTM Critical Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
A$6.0M Placement to Drive Resource Growth at the Golden Range Gold Project
Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to advise that it has secured binding commitments for a two-tranche placement to raise A$6.0 million through the issue of approximately 157.9 million shares at an issue price of A$0.038 per share (Placement).
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Strong support received from new and existing shareholders.
- Funds raised to be directed towards materially increasing the Resource at the Golden Corridor, a 25km long gold deposit trend at Warriedar’s infrastructure-rich Golden Range Project in the Murchison region of Western Australia.
- The Golden Corridor contains an existing Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 736koz gold1 across 6 deposits and 18 historic pits, all on permitted Mining Leases (ML’s).
- Further assays from 2024 extensional RC drilling at the Ricciardo deposit, in the middle of the Golden Corridor, are expected to be received mid-April. These results, in combination with the outstanding results already received at Ricciardo (including 32m @ 3.6 g/t Au from 148m2) will be integrated into the deposit model and drill plan for 2024.
- The next phase of drilling within the Golden Corridor is scheduled to commence in May at the Ricciardo deposit, targeting extensions to high grade shoots below and along strike from existing shallow open pits.
Warriedar’s Managing Director and CEO, Amanda Buckingham, commented:
“I would like to thank all shareholders and new investors that participated in the placement bookbuild. The funds raised allow us to continue drilling at the Golden Corridor, the area within our tenure that we believe has the best opportunity for immediate and substantial Resource growth.
We should receive assay results from the remaining 9 holes of the Ricciardo program in a couple of weeks. These results, along with those already released, will be used to fine tune the upcoming drill program scheduled to commence in May. We will continue to chase the high-grade shoots at Ricciardo.
The 2024 drilling will be very focussed, targeting quality gold ounces, below and along strike from existing shallow open pits along the Golden Corridor. A simple, yet proven strategy.”
Use of funds
The funds raised will be used to continue drilling along the Golden Corridor, a 25km long trend of highly prospective ground with an existing MRE of 736koz gold1 across 6 deposits, including 18 historic pits, all on permitted ML’s; within the Golden Range Project.
Assays results from the remaining 9 holes drilled at the Ricciardo deposit (in the middle of the Golden Corridor) are expected mid-April.
These results, in combination with the outstanding results already received from Ricciardo this year (including 32m @ 3.6 g/t Au from 148m2), will assist with finalising the plan for the next drill program (2024 Drill Program 2) scheduled to commence in approximately 6 weeks’ time.
Drilling will be focussed on the Ricciardo deposit in Q2 2024, targeting extensions to high-grade shoots, below shallow open pits.
Warriedar plans to drill an additional 12,000m across the Golden Corridor during CY2024, including a diamond drilling program to extend RC holes that end in mineralisation. Each drill program will build on knowledge from the last, with the goal of materially increasing the Resource by defining quality high-grade gold ounces.
Figure 1: The location of the Golden Range Project, the Golden Corridor (within the Project) and the Ricciardo deposit; with respect to the surrounding mines and mills in the southern Murchison Province of WA.
Figure 2: Ricciardo long section outlining relative location of current mined pits to defined mineralised zones
Placement details
An equity raising of A$6.0 million (before costs) via a two-tranche Placement. Approximately 157.9 million New Shares will be issued under the Placement.
The Placement will occur in two tranches as follows:
- An unconditional placement of 119.1 million fully paid ordinary shares, to raise approximately A$4.5 million, will be issued using the Company’s available Listing Rules 7.1 and 7.1A capacity (Tranche 1); and
- A conditional placement of 38.8 million fully paid ordinary shares, to raise approximately A$1.5 million, will be issued subject to Warriedar shareholder approval to be sought at an upcoming General Meeting expected to be held in late-April 2024 (General Meeting) (Tranche 2).
A$0.4 million of New Shares issued under Tranche 1 will be settled on a deferred basis on 14 April 2024 (Tranche 1 Deferred Settlement).
Warriedar’s directors have also applied to participate in the Placement for A$60,000 as part of Tranche 2 which will be subject to Warriedar shareholder approval the General Meeting (Director Participation).
New shares issued will rank equally with existing shares on issue.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Warriedar Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
