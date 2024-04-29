Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 31 March 2024

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Trending Press Releases

European Lithium to Acquire Leinster Lithium Project in Ireland with CRML Shares

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES 2023 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ANNUAL & QUARTERLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

Indicative, Conditional and Non-Binding Proposal Received by American Rare Earths

Freegold Announces Start of 2024 Drilling Program at Golden Summit

Beyond Lithium and Its Exploration Team Recognized with Bernie Schnieders Discovery of the Year Award

Energy Fuels Announces Agreement for Transformational Acquisition of Base Resources, Creating a Global Leader in Critical Minerals Production with a Focus on Uranium, Rare Earth Elements and Heavy Mineral Sands

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Elixir Energy

EXR:AU

Heritage Mining

HML:CC

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Culpeo Minerals

CPO:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Outlook for Australia

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Augustus Minerals

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ending 31 March 2024

Augustus Minerals (ASX: AUG; “Augustus” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide the following summary of activities undertaken during the quarter ended 31 March 2024 (March Quarter).

Highlights

  • Assay results received from last quarter's drilling at the Ti-Tree project identified mineralisation at several prospects.
  • Strong results, consistent with the zones of a porphyry copper system were received from the first 22 holes drilled into the Minnie Springs Cu-Mo-Ag porphyry prospect, including intercepts of:
    • MSRC012: 18m @ 0.37% Cu and 9.7 g/t Ag from 94m downhole, and;
    • 16m @ 0.38% Cu and 19.4g/t Ag from 121m downhole
    • MSRC022: 7m @ 0.19% Cu from 87m downhole
    • MSRC011: 7m @ 0.12% Cu from 21m downhole
  • MSRC012 mineralisation contained significant base metal and silver including:
    • 5m @ 27.6 g/t Ag, 0.25% Pb and 0.15% Zn with 148 ppm Mo from 107m, and
    • 14m @ 21.5 g/t Ag, 0.18% Pb and 0.1% Zn with 274ppm Mo from 122m
  • Copper Ridge CRRC008 returned:
    • 4m @ 0.91% Cu from 13m
    • Including 2m @ 1.67% Cu
  • A 3,400m RC drill program has commenced at Minnie Springs, with deeper diamond drilling planned for June.
  • Extensive soil sampling program commenced, representing the first systematic exploration over large parts of the mineralised Ti-Tree and adjacent Minga Bar Shears
  • Soil program to target both base metal-gold and lithium prospective Leake Spring Metamorphics as well as extensions to the Minnie Springs porphyry style copper- molybdenum trend.
  • Cash position of $4.55m as of 31 March
During the period Augustus received the drill results from the Ti-Tree project’s maiden reverse circulation (RC) drilling program completed last quarter. The program was designed primarily to test six advanced targets where existing soil and/or rock chip anomalies had been generated.

Augustus has continued to advance its mineral exploration ground efforts within the Ti-Tree Project with a regional soil sampling program commencing in March and a second RC drilling program commencing in early April at the Minnie Springs Cu-Mo-Ag porphyry prospect.

Drilling Activities

The Ti-Tree project covers some 3,600km2 and overlies 85kms of strike of the Ti-Tree Shear which is known to host a significant number of mineral occurrences in the region. The project area also contains >20kms of strike of the Money Intrusion, where Dreadnought Resources (ASX:DRE) has recently discovered significant Ni-Cu-PGE mineralisation1 .

Assay results from late last quarter’s drilling which comprised 78 holes totalling 9,086m of Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling were received in the March quarter2.

The primary focus of this drill program was to target significant mineralised zones defined by surface exploration completed across the 6 prospect areas of Minnie Springs, Coo Creek, Nick’s Bore, Copper Ridge, Crawford Bore and Crawford South (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Map of Crawford area and Minnie Springs, key drilling targets

Significant assays with >1m width at >0.1%Cu are shown in Table 1 below. Intervals marked * contain composite samples (nominal 4m).


This article includes content from Augustus Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocks lithium explorationrare earth explorationcopper explorationlithium stocksrare earth stockscopper stocksasx:augresource investingResource Investing
AUG:AU
Augustus Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Augustus Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Augustus Minerals

Augustus Minerals


Keep reading...Show less
Odessa Minerals (ASX:ODE)

Quarterly Report – Activities for Quarter Ended 31 March 2024

Odessa Minerals Limited (ASX:ODE) (“Odessa” or the “Company”) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ending 31 March 2024 (the “Quarter”).
Keep reading...Show less
Summit Minerals Limited

Maiden Exploration to Commence at Summit’s Brazilian Niobium Projects

Summit Minerals Limited (ASX: SUM) (“Summit” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it will commence exploration over its 100% owned Ecuador Niobium and REE Project situated in the Borborema Pegmatitic Province (BPP) in the Paraiba State, Northeast Brazil. This pegmatitic province is an important market source of Niobium, Spodumene and quality Gemstones.

Keep reading...Show less
Mine site with the words "capital gains" superimposed on top of it.

Will Changes to Canada's Capital Gains Tax Hurt Mining Investment and Innovation?

On April 16, the Canadian government tabled its 2024 budget proposal. Called "Fairness for Every Generation," it is aimed at helping Millennials and Gen Zs, with C$535 billion earmarked by the Trudeau government for investments in housing, clean economy initiatives, childcare, healthcare and national security.

But one section of the document has garnered widespread attention — changes to the capital gains tax scheme.

Starting on June 25, 2024, changes to Canada's tax system will aim to “enhance fairness” by adjusting the inclusion rate for capital gains. Individuals with over C$250,000 in annual capital gains will see their inclusion rate increase from one-half to two-thirds, while those with gains below this threshold will maintain the 50 percent inclusion rate.

Keep reading...Show less
Industrial Minerals Limited

IND Establishes HPQ Exploration Target at Pippingarra Project

Industrial Minerals Ltd (ASX: IND or the Company) is pleased to announce a Maiden Exploration Target for High Purity Quartz (HPQ) at its Pippingarra Quarry Project (Pippingarra) located 30km south-east of Port Hedland, in the Pilbara region of Western Australia (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Firebird Metals

China-Based Battery Grade High-Purity Manganese Production Strategy

Investor Site Visit Presentation - April 2024

Firebird Metals Limited (ASX:FRB) is pleased to present its investor presentation.
Keep reading...Show less
Summit Minerals Limited

Summit to Acquire Transformational Brazilian Niobium, Rare Earth & Lithium Portfolio

Summit Minerals Limited (ASX: SUM) (“Summit” or the “Company”) is excited to announce that it has signed binding agreements (“Agreements”) to acquire tenement packages highly prospective for rare earth elements (REE), niobium, and lithium. Term sheets were signed with vendors RTB Geologia & Mineracao Ltda (RTB), Sandro Arruda Silva Ltda. (SAS), and Mineracao Paranal Ltda (MPL) to acquire legal ownership and title over certain Exploration Permits and Applications for Exploration covering an area of 29,267 hectares in Minas Gerais and Paraiba States, Brazil (Figure 1; Table 2).

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Augustus Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Augustus Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Quarterly Report – Activities for Quarter Ended 31 March 2024

Maiden Exploration to Commence at Summit’s Brazilian Niobium Projects

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Daydream-2 Operations Update

Related News

Oil and Gas Investing

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Oil and Gas Investing

Daydream-2 Operations Update

Oil and Gas Investing

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: Sintana Energy Jumps 72 Percent on Namibia Deal

Graphite Investing

Quarterly Report March 2024

Copper Investing

Significant Gold, Copper and Nickel Soil Anomalies at Lady Grey Project

Copper Investing

2024 Energy Transition Metals Summit Presentation

Copper Investing

Miramar Secures EIS Funding for Bangemall Ni-Cu-Co-PGE Drilling

×