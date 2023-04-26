Energy Investing News

Purepoint Uranium Provides Update on Its Winter Exploration Programs

Purepoint Uranium Provides Update on Its Winter Exploration Programs

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today provided an update on the recently completed winter uranium exploration programs at its 100% owned Red Willow Project, its 100% owned Tabbernor Project and the Hook Lake Joint Venture all in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

"We are pleased to report that our winter session this year was both busy and highly productive. In addition to the outstanding results, we previously announced from the Hook Lake JV, we are happy to share that our drilling efforts at the Osprey, Geneva, and Radon Lake Zones on the Red Willow Project continue to show that uranium mineralization and alteration is present throughout the property," said Scott Frostad, Vice President of Exploration at Purepoint. "We have also made significant progress with our Tabbernor Project by utilizing the results of our recent VTEM survey to secure additional prospective ground. The recently staked claims cover a strong east-west conductive system and have consolidated our north-south claims thereby expanding the project to 70,598 hectares in size."

Highlights

  • 3,854 metres of diamond drilling were completed in 15 holes at the Red Willow Project across the Osprey, Geneva and Radon Lake zones.

  • Given the property size and number of targets yet untested, a newly completed, National Instrument 43-101 compliant technical report on the Red Willow project will be filed on Friday and can be found at https://purepoint.ca/projects/red-willow/  - "Technical Report on the Red Willow Project, Northern Saskatchewan, Canada April 28, 2023".

  • The Company is now planning programs at Red Willow to conduct first-pass drill testing of geophysical targets in the Dancing Lake, Long Lake, Topping Island, Golden Eye, Ghost Lake, Horse Lake, Boundary, Jeffrey, Dominic and Cunning Bay areas (46 kilometres of combined conductors).

  • An additional 12,957 hectares of property were staked, connecting the Tabbernor Block and securing the entire length of the target conductors identified this past summer. Additional information regarding the Tabbernor Project will be provided in a separate release.

The winter drill program at Red Willow continued to follow up on radioactivity along EM conductors, that are shared with the neighbouring Orano/Denison Wolly project to the west, for both basement and unconformity hosted economic uranium mineralization. As we continue to identify favourable geology, widespread alteration and elevated radioactivity across the project, the Company will extend its efforts to the additional ten targets zones defined on the property.

2023 Red Willow Significant Drill Results

Hole No.From (m)To (m)Width (m)U (ppm)
GEN23-08231.0232.91.9126
GEN23-08239.4239.90.31380
GEN23-09192.3192.50.2697
GEN23-10211.8212.20.4208
GEN23-10219.3219.80.5478
GEN23-11198.5199.40.9236
RAD23-01197.1197.50.4195

 

Red Willow Project
The 100% owned Red Willow property is situated on the northern edge of the eastern Athabasca Basin mine corridor in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The property is near several uranium deposits including Orano Resources Canada Inc.'s JEB mine, approximately 10 kilometres to the southwest, and Cameco's Eagle Point mine that is approximately 10 kilometres due south.

Red Willow consists of 17 mineral claims having a total area of 40,116 hectares. Geophysical surveys conducted by Purepoint have included airborne magnetic and electromagnetic (VTEM) surveys, an airborne radiometric survey, ground gradient array IP, pole-dipole array IP, fixed-loop and moving-loop transient electromagnetics, and gravity. The detailed airborne VTEM survey provided magnetic results that are an excellent base on which to interpret structures while the EM results outlined over 70 kilometres of conductors that in most instances represent favourable graphitic lithology.

Tabbernor Project
The 100% owned Tabbernor Project was staked along three major trends of the Tabbernor Fault System, a deep seated, 1,500 kilometre crustal shear system that runs north through the Athabasca Basin. The system not only hosts over 80 historic mines and gold occurrences but as well cross cuts the Basin's mine trend aligning itself with 8 of the Basin's largest uranium discoveries.

The Tabbernor Project consists of 31 claims that total 70,598 hectares. The original block of three north-south claim groups (23 claims) that covered Tabbernor structures have now been joined by an additional 8 claims that cover a strong east-northeast trending belt of conductive rocks.
 

About Purepoint
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) actively operates an exploration pipeline of 12 advanced projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin. In addition to its flagship joint venture project at Hook Lake with partners Cameco and Orano and a second joint venture with Cameco at Smart Lake, Purepoint also holds ten, 100% owned projects with proven uranium rich targets. With an aggressive exploration program underway on multiple projects, Purepoint is emerging as the preeminent uranium explorer in the world's richest uranium district.

Scott Frostad BSc, MASc, PGeo, Purepoint's Vice President, Exploration, is the Qualified Person responsible for technical content of this release.

For more information, please contact:
Chris Frostad, President & CEO
Phone: (416) 603-8368
Email: cfrostad@purepoint.ca

For additional information please visit our new website at https://purepoint.ca, our Twitter feed: @PurepointU3O8 or our LinkedIn page @Purepoint-Uranium.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press release.

Disclosure regarding forward-looking statements

This press release contains projections and forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/163746

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today the completion of its winter drill program at the Hook Lake Joint Venture at the Carter Corridor. The Hook Lake Project is a joint venture between Cameco Corporation (39.5%), Orano Canada Inc. (39.5%), and Purepoint (21%) and lies on trend with high-grade uranium discoveries including Fission Uranium's Triple R Deposit and NexGen's Arrow Deposit.

"As this was our first pass drilling of the Carter Corridor, the main conductive trend was tested using 800 metre step-outs towards the north in order to identify the most prospective geology," said Scott Frostad, Vice President Exploration at Purepoint. "Our team was thrilled when the fifth hole of the program, CRT23-05, encountered elevated radioactivity associated with graphitic shearing and intense clay alteration. The downhole gamma results are the highest counts-per-second we've seen outside of our Spitfire discovery."

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase that will be held on March 2 and 3, 2023 and at the PDAC Conference that will be held from March 5 to 8, 2023.

During both conferences, Chris Frostad, President and CEO will be discussing the two drill programs currently underway at the Hook Lake and Red Willow projects in Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin.

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today the commencement of drilling at its 100%-owned Red Willow project within the eastern uranium mine district of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

"At our Osprey Zone and the nearby Radon Lake Zone, we are continuing to follow-up on significant uranium signatures identified across much greater strike length than we typically see elsewhere," said Chris Frostad, President and CEO of Purepoint. "We anticipate drilling numerous holes this winter since we are located on the shallow eastern edge of the Athabasca Basin and our target depths are less than 200 metres."

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today that drilling has commenced at the Hook Lake Joint Venture located on the southwestern edge of Canada's Athabasca Basin. The Hook Lake Project is a joint venture between Cameco Corporation (39.5%), Orano Canada Inc. (39.5%), and Purepoint (21%) and lies on trend with high-grade uranium discoveries including Fission Uranium's Triple R Deposit and NexGen's Arrow Deposit.

"Our drill program will test numerous electromagnetic targets along the Carter Corridor where we are anxious to see how results compare to the neighbouring Patterson Corridor," said Chris Frostad, President and CEO of Purepoint. "It will be a busy winter for us with our second drill program starting soon on the Eastern side of the Basin."

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today the completion of the Fall 2022 drill program at the 100%-owned Red Willow and Turnor Lake projects within the eastern uranium mine district of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. A total of 6 drill holes were completed on these two projects and one hole was lost for a total of 2,080 metres.

"To date, the Red Willow drilling has been advancing in large 400 metre step outs to define the extent of the known Osprey uranium mineralization. With the completion of this four-hole program, we are ready to conduct refined follow-up drill testing during the cost-effective winter months," said Chris Frostad, President and CEO of Purepoint. "Our first two holes along Turnor Lake's Serin conductor were designed to test for mineralization and understand the geologic setting of the uranium-rich LaRocque corridor as it extends across the northern portion of the property. Drilling this season confirmed our conductor is associated with favourable rock types and alteration and that more drilling is certainly warranted."

Consolidated Uranium Inc. ("CUR", the "Company", "Consolidated Uranium") (TSXV: CUR) (OTCQX: CURUF) is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQX® Best Market (the " OTCQX ") under the symbol "CURUF" having graduated from the OTCQB® Venture Market. The OTCQX is the highest market tier of OTC Markets on which more than 10,000 U.S. and international securities trade. Trading on OTCQX enhances visibility and accessibility to U.S. investors. The Company's common shares continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "CUR".

Philip Williams, Chairman and CEO commented, "Graduating to the OTCQX marks a significant milestone for Consolidated Uranium, and our commitment to transparency, credibility, and growth. As we advance our global portfolio, and particularly our U.S. assets, we look forward to leveraging this platform to expand our investor base, increase liquidity, and unlock new opportunities for our business."

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Consolidated Uranium Inc. (TSX-V: CUR; OTCQX: CURUF), a uranium exploration and mining company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX ® Best Market. Consolidated Uranium Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB ® Venture Market.

Consolidated Uranium Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "CURUF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Red Cloud Securities Inc ("Red Cloud") to provide market making services with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of its Common Shares.

Under the agreement between Red Cloud and the Company (the "Red Cloud Agreement"), the Company has agreed to initially pay Red Cloud a fee of C$5,000 plus applicable taxes, per month. Red Cloud will not receive any Common Shares or options as compensation. Red Cloud and its clients may acquire a direct interest in the securities of the Company. Skyharbour Red Cloud are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. Red Cloud is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada and a member firm of the Toronto Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange. The term of the Red Cloud Agreement is ongoing unless terminated by written notice. The engagement of Red Cloud remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

Valore Metals Corporation (" ValOre ") (TSX-V: VO) today announced the closing of a second and final tranche of the previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") (See ValOre news release of April 05, 2023). The second tranche consisted of 3,775,000 units (the " Units ") at a price of $0.20 per Unit for gross proceeds of $755,000. Each Unit consists of one common share (" Share ") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will be exercisable into one Share for C$0.30 per Share for a period of two years expiring April 21, 2025. The aggregate of the first and second tranche consisted of 18,365,000 Units at a price of $0.20 per unit for total gross proceeds of $3,673,000.

Azincourt Energy Corp. ("Azincourt" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AAZ, OTCQB: AZURF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive property option agreement, dated April, 19, 2023, with Atlantis Battery Metals Corp. (the " Optionor "), an arms-length party, pursuant to which it has been granted the option (the " Option ") to acquire up to a seventy-five percent interest in three exploration licenses covering 300 contiguous mineral claims located in the Province of Newfoundland and collectively known as the "Big Hill Lithium Project" (the " Project ").

The Big Hill Lithium Project is a 7,500-hectare Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum ("LCT") exploration property located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada, along the south side of the Hermitage Flexure, approximately five kilometres south of the Benton/Sokoman JV partnership ("the Alliance") discovery of the Kraken Lithium Pegmatite Field (1.04% Li 2 O over 15.23m, 8.4m of 0.95% Li 2 O, and 5.5m of 1.16% Li 2 O*). The Benton/Sokoman JV partnership has also discovered the cesium-tantalum-rubidium-lithium Hydra Dyke which is located 12 kilometres northeast of the Kraken Lithium Pegmatite Field. Channel samples returned results as high as 8.76% Cs 2 O, 0.41% Li 2 O, 0.025% Ta 2 O 5 , and 0.33% Rb 2 O over 1.20m*.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (" GoviEx " or the " Company ") (TSXV: GXU; OTCQB: GVXXF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Eight Capital and Sprott Capital Partners, as lead underwriters and joint bookrunners (collectively, the " Underwriters "), in connection with a "bought deal" private placement financing of 68,572,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of $0.175 per Unit (the " Issue Price "), for aggregate gross proceeds of $12,000,100 (the " Offering ").

