Purepoint Uranium Redefines Turnor Lake Project with Latest Technology and Advanced Data Integration

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Rick Rule: Gold, Silver, Uranium — Key Price Drivers and What to Watch Now

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Corporate Update

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce C$17.1 Million Royalty Package for the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Radiopharm Receives Strategic Investment for up to A$18 million

Grid Battery Metals and AC/DC Battery Metals Announces Update of Listing of AC/DC Shares on the TSXV and Financing Details

Significant Lithium Discovery in Inaugural Drill Campaign at Red Mountain Project, USA

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Cardiol Therapeutics

CRDL:CA

Melodiol Global Health

ME1:AU

EMU NL

EMU:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Purepoint Uranium Redefines Turnor Lake Project with Latest Technology and Advanced Data Integration

Purepoint Uranium Redefines Turnor Lake Project with Latest Technology and Advanced Data Integration

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today announced significant exploration advancements at its Turnor Lake project, located in the prolific Athabasca Basin of Northern Saskatchewan. After nearly 15 years since the last major drilling campaign, Turnor Lake is being revitalized with a completely fresh geological and geophysical outlook, positioning it as a potential host for the next major uranium discovery in Saskatchewan. A drill program is currently underway at Turnor Lake, aiming to explore and define the extent of uranium mineralization.

The Turnor Lake project spans 9,705 hectares across vital structural and conductive corridors, aligning with the region's significant uranium discoveries and historical high-grade deposits. Our exploration revitalization is driven by the application of advanced technology and methodologies while integrating a wealth of historical data with ongoing real-time drilling insights.

Scope of Work:

In collaboration with Condor North Consulting ULC, Purepoint is conducting a comprehensive assessment of its historic geophysical surveys, including VTEM EM, magnetics, DC resistivity, TDEM, and gravity surveys. The goal is to develop new geological interpretations and refine the targeting of prospective zones through advanced data integration and modeling techniques.

Key Objectives:

  • Data Integration: Review and integrate historical geophysical survey data, including ground fixed loop TEM, ground gravity, and DC resistivity surveys, with geology from ongoing drilling results.

  • Advanced Modeling: Employ state-of-the-art 3D modeling and analytical methods to enhance the precision of potential deposit locations.

  • Target Identification: Focus on locating good electromagnetic conductors representing fault-controlled graphitic/pelitic zones and identifying fault zones and other structures that could control the locations of uranium deposits.

"Our recent exploration efforts at Turnor Lake have been incredibly promising," said Chris Frostad, President and CEO of Purepoint. "The strategic geological setting, combined with our advanced data integration, positions Turnor Lake as a potential major contributor to the global uranium market. As our current drill program winds up over the next few weeks, we will be in a position to demonstrate the potential of a new and vivid project in the heart of this proven uranium region."

Program Highlights:

  • Magnetics: Generate 2D filtered grids and 3D magnetic susceptibility solutions.

  • VTEM Surveys: Perform layered earth inversions and Maxwell plate modeling on selected targets.

  • Ground TEM Surveys: Develop plate models using data from multiple grids.

  • Gravity and Resistivity: Create 3D models from merged data sets to delineate structural and conductive features.

Exploration Advancements:

The recent upturn in uranium prices and advancements in exploration technology have significantly enhanced the project's potential. By leveraging a meticulous reassessment of an extensive array of historical geophysical surveys and integrating these with ongoing drilling insights, Purepoint aims to redefine the geological understanding of Turnor Lake.

Next Steps:

  • Continue integrating and recalibrating historical geophysical survey data with ongoing drilling results.

  • Implement advanced 3D modeling and analytical methods to refine geological interpretations.

  • Further drilling to explore and define the controls of uranium mineralization.

About the Turnor Lake Project:

The Turnor Lake project, located in the prolific Athabasca Basin of Northern Saskatchewan, stands out as an exceptionally promising uranium exploration endeavor. Spanning 9,705 hectares across vital structural and conductive corridors known for significant uranium discoveries, the project benefits from a strategic geological setting that aligns with historical high-grade deposits in the region.

Comprehensive geophysical surveys and targeted drilling have repeatedly highlighted the potential for substantial uranium mineralization, particularly along the La Rocque Structural Corridor that hosts the Hurricane Uranium Deposit. With existing infrastructure facilitating access and exploration, and recent drilling revealing encouraging mineralization, Turnor Lake is poised to potentially become one of the most significant new contributors to the global uranium market.

About Purepoint Uranium Group Inc.:

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) is a focused explorer with a dynamic portfolio of nine advanced projects within the renowned Athabasca Basin in Canada. Key projects include the flagship Hook Lake joint venture with industry leaders Cameco and Orano, and the Smart Lake joint venture solely with Cameco.

Beyond these partnerships, Purepoint proudly manages seven wholly-owned projects, each featuring established uranium targets. Additionally, the Company holds a promising VHMS project currently optioned to and strategically positioned adjacent to and on trend with Foran Corporation's McIlvena Bay project. Through a robust and proactive exploration strategy, Purepoint is solidifying its position as a leading explorer in one of the globe's most significant uranium districts.

Scott Frostad BSc, MASc, P.Geo., Purepoint's Vice President, Exploration, is the Qualified Person responsible for technical content of this release.

For more information, please contact:

Chris Frostad, President & CEO
Phone: (416) 603-8368
Email: cfrostad@purepoint.ca

For additional information please visit our new website at https://purepoint.ca, our Twitter feed: @PurepointU3O8 or our LinkedIn page @Purepoint-Uranium.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press release.

Disclosure regarding forward-looking statements

This press release contains projections and forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/214268

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Purepoint UraniumPTU:CATSXV:PTUEnergy Investing
PTU:CA
Purepoint Uranium
Sign up to get your FREE

Purepoint Uranium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Purepoint Uranium (TSXV:PTU, OTCQB:PTUUF)

Purepoint Uranium


Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Launches Strategic Drill Program at Turnor Lake Project Targeting the La Rocque Structural Corridor

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Launches Strategic Drill Program at Turnor Lake Project Targeting the La Rocque Structural Corridor

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company"), an established and active explorer in Canada's Athabasca Basin, today announced the initiation of a comprehensive drill program at their 100%-owned Turnor Lake Project, specifically targeting the prolific La Rocque Structural Corridor.

The La Rocque Structural Corridor, known for hosting the notable high-grade Hurricane Uranium Deposit (IsoEnergy Ltd.) and the La Rocque Lake Zone (Cameco Corp.), spans a promising 7-kilometre strike length within the northern portion of the Turnor Lake project. Scott Frostad, VP of Exploration, highlighted, "Our focused approach this season aims to thoroughly explore priority targets along this key geological feature with the goal of uncovering substantial uranium mineralization akin to neighboring high-grade finds."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Discovers New Lightning Zone Grading 0.29% U3O8 over 0.9 Metres as It Completes 2024 Winter Drill Program at Hook Lake Joint Venture

Purepoint Uranium Discovers New Lightning Zone Grading 0.29% U3O8 over 0.9 Metres as It Completes 2024 Winter Drill Program at Hook Lake Joint Venture

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today the completion of its winter drill program at the Hook Lake Joint Venture at the Carter Corridor. The Hook Lake Project is a joint venture between Cameco Corporation (39.5%), Orano Canada Inc. (39.5%), and Purepoint (21%) and lies on trend with high-grade uranium discoveries including Fission Uranium's Triple R Deposit and NexGen's Arrow Deposit.

"This year's drill program ended with a discovery of 0.9 metres of 0.29% U3O8, including 0.3 metres of 0.68% U3O8, associated with a major structure intersected by hole CRT24-10," said Scott Frostad, Vice President Exploration at Purepoint. "Encouragingly, the basement hosted uranium mineralization is within an altered breccia matrix that borders a 10 metre wide graphitic shear. All the 2024 holes intersected anomalous radioactivity and the results continue to show the extensive 20-kilometre conductive structural zone known as the Carter Corridor remains highly prospective for an economic uranium discovery."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Initiates Airborne Magnetotellurics at Russell South and Outlines Upcoming Announcements

Purepoint Uranium Initiates Airborne Magnetotellurics at Russell South and Outlines Upcoming Announcements

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today initiated an airborne Mobile Magnetotellurics ("MobileMT") survey, including total field magnetic and VLF, at their Russell South Uranium Project which lies on the south-eastern edge of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan Canada.

"Russell South is 20 kms east-northeast of Cameco's Key Lake mine and adjoins prominent uranium projects including Rio Tinto's Russell Lake property and Skyharbour Resources Inc's Moore Lake project" said Scott Frostad, VP Exploration at Purepoint. "Our previous airborne gravity survey results outlined four high-value target regions on the project and the planned MobileMT resistivity results will allow us to further develop those drill targets."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Starts Hook Lake Drill Program

Purepoint Uranium Starts Hook Lake Drill Program

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today drilling has commenced at the Hook Lake Project. The Hook Lake Project is a joint venture between Cameco Corporation (39.5%), Orano Canada Inc. (39.5%), and Purepoint (21%). The Project lies on the southwestern edge of Canada's Athabasca Basin and is adjacent to, and on trend with, high-grade uranium discoveries including Fission Uranium's Triple R Deposit and NexGen's Arrow Deposit.

"We are well into our first hole and anticipate an exciting program as we follow up on last year's breakthrough at the Carter Corridor," said Scott Frostad, Vice President Exploration at Purepoint.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Outlines 2024 Exploration Plans

Purepoint Uranium Outlines 2024 Exploration Plans

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today its exploration plans for 2024 with field programs at its two joint ventures and four of its 100% owned projects. All six projects reside in Canada's Athabasca Basin, the world's richest uranium district.

"The recent news of production shortfalls out of Kazakhstan has highlighted the long-term challenges in the nuclear fuel pipeline and truly ignited substantial attention towards those of us responsible for identifying new sources of uranium," said Chris Frostad, President & CEO of Purepoint. "Drilling is a priority this year as we follow up on our projects that have demonstrated the highest potential for discovery".

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Announce Completion of Geophysics and Upcoming Commencement of Field Program at Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour and JV Partner Orano Announce Completion of Geophysics and Upcoming Commencement of Field Program at Preston Uranium Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its joint-venture partner company, Orano Canada Inc. ("Orano"), has recently completed a geophysical program at the 49,635 hectare Preston Uranium Project ("Preston" or the "Property") located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. The program included a ground electromagnetic survey (ML-TEM) and a ground gravity survey. Orano is now preparing for a Spatiotemporal Geochemical Hydrocarbons (SGH) soil sampling program that will take place this summer at the project.

Location Map of Preston Project:
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Sky_Preston_20211209.jpg

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear Fuels Appoints Gregory Huffman as Chief Executive Officer

Nuclear Fuels Appoints Gregory Huffman as Chief Executive Officer

CSE:NF
 OTCQX:NFUNF

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Mr. Gregory Huffman as Chief Executive Officer, President and Director of the Company effective immediately. Mr. Huffman brings over two decades of mining analysis and equity finance experience to the Company, with a focus on uranium and other energy-related metals.  In connection with his appointment, Mr. Huffman will purchase by way of private placement a total of 2,000,000 units at $0.35 per unit, each consisting of a common share and a half of a share warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable at a price of $0.55 for two years.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Launches Strategic Exploration Program for In-Situ Recovery Uranium Targets in Argentina with Two New Project Acquisitions

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Strategic Exploration Program for In-Situ Recovery Uranium Targets in Argentina with Two New Project Acquisitions

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF), "Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of two new projects totaling nearly 80,000 hectares that are prospective for discovery of uranium deposits amenable to In Situ Recovery (" ISR ") in the Neuquén Basin of Argentina (see Figure 1 ). These acquisitions represent a strategic initiative to broaden the Company's medium to long-term prospects for discovery of additional uranium mineral resources.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Baselode Now Drilling at ACKIO Uranium Prospect

Baselode Now Drilling at ACKIO Uranium Prospect

  • Up to 16,000 metre project-wide drill program, the second largest drill program on Hook project
  • The second drill is anticipated to start in two weeks

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce diamond drilling has started on the ACKIO ("ACKIO") uranium prospect within the Hook project ("Hook") in the Athabasca Basin area of northern Saskatchewan (Figure 1).

"We are excited to be finally be back at our flagship Hook project, where we will be looking to expand upon our near-surface uranium discovery ACKIO. Additional drilling on ACKIO offers excellent prospects for expanding the known zones and making new discoveries along strike and depth.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BSK

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - BSK

Trading resumes in:

Company: Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Announces Transaction to Advance the Ivana Uranium Deposit through Feasibility and then to Commercial Production

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Transaction to Advance the Ivana Uranium Deposit through Feasibility and then to Commercial Production

TSX Venture Exchange:   BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange:   MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSX-V: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTC: BKUCF) "Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding term sheet (the " Term Sheet ") effective as of June 6, 2024 with Corredor Americano S.A . (" COAM "), an Argentine company of the Corporación América Group, to complete an option agreement (the " Proposed Transaction ") in respect to the Company's Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Deposit (" Ivana " or the " Property ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Purepoint Uranium
Sign up to get your FREE

Purepoint Uranium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Zodiac Gold Completes Pre-Drilling Satellite Data Interpretation at the Alasala Target on the Todi Gold Project

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Commencement of the 2024 Tetepisca Exploration Program

South Star Battery Metals Announces Successful Metallurgical Results for its BamaStar Graphite Project in Alabama, USA

Green Hydrogen Market Projected To Reach $30 Billion By 2030, Growing At 61.1% CAGR From 2023 To 2030

Related News

Gold Investing

Zodiac Gold Completes Pre-Drilling Satellite Data Interpretation at the Alasala Target on the Todi Gold Project

Emerging Tech Investing

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Commencement of the 2024 Tetepisca Exploration Program

Battery Metals Investing

South Star Battery Metals Announces Successful Metallurgical Results for its BamaStar Graphite Project in Alabama, USA

Oil and Gas Investing

Green Hydrogen Market Projected To Reach $30 Billion By 2030, Growing At 61.1% CAGR From 2023 To 2030

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Metals Releases 2024 Pine Point Mineral Resource Estimate: 49.5Mt of Indicated Mineral Resources Grading 5.52% ZnEq and 8.3Mt of Inferred Mineral Resources Grading 5.64% ZnEq

Tech Investing

HEMPALTA Introduces Biochar Derived from Industrial Hemp, Further Establishes Hemp Carbon Sequestration Activity, and Grants Stock Options

Battery Metals Investing

ALX Resources Corp. Acquires Blackbird Project in Northern Saskatchewan

×