Bravada Reports 38% IRR and US$46.1 Million After-Tax NPV@5% for Phase I PEA at Wind Mountain Au/Ag Project, Nevada; Additional Leach-Pad Site Being Evaluated for Phase II

Energy Investing News

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Closes Its Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. Closes Its Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") today announced the closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). In connection with the closing, the Company issued 48,642,857 flow-through units ("Flow-Through Units") at a price of $0.07 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,405,000. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company issued on a "flow through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and one half (12) of a common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.105 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

In connection with the closing of the private placement, the Company paid certain finders' fees consisting of, in aggregate, $167,928.90 in cash and 2,398,984 non-transferable compensation warrants. Each compensation warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.07 per share for a period of 24 months after the closing date.

The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for the exploration and advancement of the Company's projects in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan. All securities issued in connection with the closing of the Private Placement are subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to the applicable securities laws with an expiry date of April 9, 2023.

About Purepoint

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) actively operates an exploration pipeline of 12 advanced projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin. In addition to its flagship joint venture project at Hook Lake with partners Cameco and Orano and a second joint venture with Cameco at Smart Lake, Purepoint also holds ten, 100% owned projects with proven uranium rich targets. With an aggressive exploration program underway on multiple projects, Purepoint is emerging as the preeminent uranium explorer in the world's richest uranium district.

For more information, please contact:

Chris Frostad, President & CEO
Phone: (416) 603-8368
Email: cfrostad@purepoint.ca

For additional information please visit our new website at https://purepoint.ca, our Twitter feed: @PurepointU3O8 or our LinkedIn page @Purepoint-Uranium.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this Press release.

Disclosure regarding forward-looking statements

This press release contains projections and forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results and the Company's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice.

Not for Dissemination in the United States or through U.S. Newswire Services

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147438

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Purepoint UraniumTSXV:PTUEnergy Investing
PTU:CA
Purepoint Uranium (TSXV:PTU)

Purepoint Uranium


Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Announces Increase in Offering Size for Non-Brokered Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Announces Increase in Offering Size for Non-Brokered Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that due to strong investor demand, it has increased the offering size of the non-brokered private placement previously announced on November 23, 2022 from $2,000,000 to $3,750,000 (the "Offering"). Up to 53,571,429 flow-through units ("Units") at a price of $0.07 per Unit are issuable pursuant to the Offering. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one common share of the Company to be issued on a "flow through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each a "Flow-Through Share") and one-half (12) of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.105 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and corporate approvals, including the approval of approval of the Offering by the TSX Venture Exchange.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Announces Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Announces Private Placement

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of up to 28,571,429 flow-through units (the "Flow-Through Units") at a price of $0.07 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds up to $2,000,000.03. Each Flow-Through Unit consists of one common share of the Company to be issued on a "flow through" basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each a "Flow-Through Share") and one-half (12) of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.105 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Announces Approval of Upcoming Hook Lake Drill Program

Purepoint Uranium Announces Approval of Upcoming Hook Lake Drill Program

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announced today that a winter exploration drill program at the Hook Lake Project has been approved by the joint venture partners with drilling to commence in January 2023. The Hook Lake Project is a joint venture between Cameco Corporation (39.5%), Orano Canada Inc. (39.5%), and Purepoint (21%). The Project lies on the southwestern edge of Canada's Athabasca Basin and is adjacent to, and on trend with, high-grade uranium discoveries including Fission Uranium's Triple R Deposit and NexGen's Arrow Deposit.

"We appreciate the ongoing support of our partners Cameco and Orano in the advancement of this important project," said Chris Frostad, President and CEO of Purepoint. "With its proximity to the two largest uranium discoveries of the last decade and our encouraging results to date, we continue to see immense opportunity for discovery at this project."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Discusses Three Ongoing Drill Programs Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com November 8th

Purepoint Uranium Discusses Three Ongoing Drill Programs Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com November 8th

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) (OTCQB: PTUUF) ("Purepoint" or the "Company" ) today announced that Chris Frostad, President and CEO will provide an update on the Company's three ongoing drill programs including its Flagship Hook Lake Joint Venture with Partners Cameco and Orano live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on November 8 th 2022.

DATE : November 8 th , 2022
TIME: 11 am ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3C7y59u

Available for 1x1 meetings: November 11, 2022

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Purepoint Uranium Group Announces TSXV Approval of Warrant Extension

Purepoint Uranium Group Announces TSXV Approval of Warrant Extension

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (TSXV: PTU) ("Purepoint" or the "Company") announces that the Company has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") of its previously announced extension of the expiry date of a total of 35,838,000 outstanding common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") by six months to June 17, 2023. The Warrants were issued by the Company in connection with a private placement which was completed on December 17, 2020.

About Purepoint

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FORTUNE BAY CONFIRMS URANIUM MINERALIZATION FROM MAIDEN DRILL PROGRAM ON THE STRIKE URANIUM PROJECT

FORTUNE BAY CONFIRMS URANIUM MINERALIZATION FROM MAIDEN DRILL PROGRAM ON THE STRIKE URANIUM PROJECT

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQX: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce analytical results from the 2022 maiden drilling program on the 100% owned Strike Uranium Project ("Strike" or the "Project"), located in northern Saskatchewan (see Figure 1).

The drilling program, comprising nine shallow holes, provided first-pass testing of the Project's J, K and L Conductors on the northern portion of the Project which have a combined strike length of approximately 20 kilometres (see Figure 2).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Virginia Energy Resources Announces Closing of Private Placement in Connection with Plan of Arrangement with Consolidated Uranium

Virginia Energy Resources Announces Closing of Private Placement in Connection with Plan of Arrangement with Consolidated Uranium

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S. NOR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN/

Virginia Energy Resources Inc. (TSXV: VUI) ("Virginia Energy") is pleased to announce that it has closed its concurrent private placement (the " Concurrent Private Placement ") in connection with the proposed acquisition of Virginia Energy by Consolidated Uranium Inc. (" Consolidated Uranium ") pursuant to a statutory plan of arrangement, which was previously announced on November 15, 2022 (the " Acquisition "). Under the terms of the Concurrent Private Placement, Virginia Energy issued, on a non-brokered private placement basis, 2,000,000 common shares in the capital of Virginia Energy (each, a " Virginia Energy Share ") to Consolidated Uranium at a price of $0.50 per Virginia Energy Share, for gross proceeds of $1,000,000 .  The Concurrent Private Placement remains subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.  As a result of the completion of the Concurrent Private Placement, Consolidated Uranium owns approximately 3.0% of the issued and outstanding Virginia Energy Shares.  No finder's fee was payable in connection with the Concurrent Private Placement.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Announces Non-Brokered Flow Through Private Placement of up to $1.7 Million

Forum Announces Non-Brokered Flow Through Private Placement of up to $1.7 Million

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 13,076,923 flow-through units of the Company (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.13 per FT Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of up to $1,700,000 (the "Offering").

Each FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a "FT Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.17 for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Resources Receives $895,000 from Warrant Exercises

Skyharbour Resources Receives $895,000 from Warrant Exercises

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received an aggregate CAD $895,027.32 from the exercise of share purchase warrants with a strike price at $0.22 since June 29 th 2022. A total of 4,068,306 warrants have been exercised with this batch of warrants expiring November 29 th 2022.

About Skyharbour Resources Ltd.:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cosa Resources Announces Appointment of Veteran Uranium Geologist Ted Trueman to Its Board of Directors

Cosa Resources Announces Appointment of Veteran Uranium Geologist Ted Trueman to Its Board of Directors

(TheNewswire)

Cosa Resources Corp.

Cosa Resources Corp. ( CSE: COSA ) (" Cosa " or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has appointed Ted Trueman to its Board of Directors (the " Board "), effective immediately

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Dr. Rebecca Hunter Appointed Vice President, Exploration at Forum Energy Metals

Dr. Rebecca Hunter Appointed Vice President, Exploration at Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Dr. Rebecca Hunter has been appointed as Vice President, Exploration of the Company.

Rick Mazur, President and CEO, stated, "I am pleased that Rebecca has taken on the leadership role at Forum to advance the Company's uranium and energy metals projects. Former VP, Exploration, Ken Wheatley will continue to focus his attention on the Company's exploration portfolio as Chief Geologist."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Change Of Share Registry Details

Cleansing Notice Under Section 708A Of The Corporations Act 2001 (CTH)

Kaolin High Purity Alumina Drilling Complete

Successful A$5 Million Placement

Related News

Silver Investing

Silver Price 2022 Year-End Review

Nickel Investing

Nickel Price 2022 Year-End Review

Gold Investing

Top 5 Junior Gold Stocks on the TSXV (Updated December 2022)

Graphite Investing

Natural and Synthetic Graphite to Face Significant Deficit by End of Decade

Zinc Investing

Beyond Diamonds: Mining in the Northwest Territories

Precious Metals Investing

Endeavour Silver Announces Initial Mineral Resource Estimate and Filing of NI43-101 Technical Report on the Pitarrilla Project in Durango State, Mexico

×