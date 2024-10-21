- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Pursuit Minerals Limited (ASX: PUR) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Pursuit Minerals Limited (‘PUR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of PUR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 24 October 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Pursuit Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Pursuit Minerals
Overview
Pursuit Minerals Ltd. (ASX:PUR) is a top-tier lithium exploration and development company. The company is focused on its flagship Rio Grande Sur lithium project in the Salta Province of Argentina. The project is strategically located in an area known as the Lithium Triangle which hosts 50 percent of the global lithium resources and 40 percent of the current global lithium production. Argentina is the world’s third largest producer of lithium, behind Australia and Chile.
The project spans an area of 9,260 hectares on the Rio Grande Salar and is adjacent to several operating lithium mines and development operations, including Acradium Lithium’s Fenix lithium mine and the Olaroz lithium mine. The Rio Grande Salar holds a historical Ni 43-101 resource declared by LSC Lithium, formerly listed on the TSX prior to being acquired by Plus Petrol of 2.1 million tons (Mt) of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) with an average grade of 370 milligrams per litre (mg/L). This resource was mostly obtained from shallow drilling to 100 metres.
Pursuit delivered a maiden JORC Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 251.3 kt LCE at 351 mg/L at the Rio Grande Sur project. The inferred resource relies on recent geophysical surveys and historical drilling, encompassing only a small portion of the known mineralization. Notably, excluding the highly promising Mito tenement from the current MRE highlights the unexplored potential for further resource expansion.
Pursuit has commenced its Stage 1 maiden drill program focused on upgrading the inferred resource. The drilling is anticipated to reach depths of 500 to 600 metres below surface, significantly deeper than the existing defined JORC mineral resource depth. Other companies in the region have obtained impressive results and grades of 900 mg/Li+ at depths of 500 metres, some of the highest known grades in Argentina. Pursuit expects a material resource upgrade in the second half of 2024 which will build on the inferred maiden resource.
Drill cores and packer lithium brine samples from Pursuit’s Stage 1 drilling program at the Rio Grande Sur Project.
In addition to having an attractive lithium resource, Pursuit is focused on the production of lithium carbonate to meet the supply side response to growing lithium demand. Recently, the company announced the first phase of operations of its 250 tons per annum (tpa) pilot plant to produce lithium carbonate. The plant will generate both technical and battery grade lithium carbonate at a purity of 99.95 percent, employing a conventional evaporation process.
Pursuit has submitted advanced environmental permits for the construction of the 250 tpa evaporation ponds and Stage 2 drill program at the northern tenement of the Rio Grande Sur project.
The establishment of the ponds is expected to take place in the latter part of 2024, pending environmental approvals. The ponds and the plant are planned to be situated on the Sal Rio 02 tenement enabling the possibility of initiating the first production of lithium carbonate on-site in 2025.
Pursuit is targeting continuous production at Rio Grande Salar and expects the current setup to be scalable to produce 15,000 to 20,000tpa of technical and battery grade lithium carbonate.
250-ton lithium carbonate pilot plant
The company’s focus on Argentina has several advantages. The new government, led by its president Javier Milei has signaled a market-friendly and pro-business policy shift. This should be a positive development for lithium miners given that Argentina has one of the largest lithium reserves in the world. Argentina holds 21 percent of the world’s 105 million tons of lithium resources, second only to Bolivia, according to the United States Geological Survey’s Lithium Statistics and Information 2024 report.
Lithium is in great demand driven by the growth in electric vehicles (EVs). Bloomberg NEF estimates lithium demand to jump by 225 percent to 2.6 Mt of LCE by 2030, translating into a CAGR of 16 percent. In a net-zero scenario, Bloomberg pegs the demand at 3.6 Mt of LCE by 2030, a CAGR of 19 percent.
The company remains focused on project execution that will deliver long-term shareholder value, including the completion of stage 1 drilling, JORC resource upgrade, first production of lithium carbonate and increasing production capacity to 250 tpa, and receipt of environmental permits, all within the first half of 2024.
In addition, Pursuit has identified the following catalysts over the next 12 months:
- Q3/Q4 2024: start of evaporation pond construction at Rio Grande, off-take agreement, relocation of 250 tpa pilot plant to Rio Grande.
- Q4 2024/Q1 2025: Detailed mineral resource study for commercial scale lithium carbonate operation; stage 2 drilling and JORC resource upgrade; first production from 250 tpa plant could commence as early as Q4 of 2025.
Company Highlights
- Pursuit Minerals is an ASX-listed company focused on advancing a pre-production lithium brine operation in Argentina.
- The company’s flagship Rio Grande Sur project covers 9,233 hectares on the Rio Grande Salar, in the Salta Province of Argentina located in the Lithium Triangle. The region is home to 50 percent of global lithium resources and 40 percent of world production.
- The acreage owned by Pursuit is situated within an Ni 43-101 inferred resource of 2.1 million metric tons of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE), with an average grade of 370 milligrams per litre (mg/L) extending to a depth of 100 metres.
- Pursuit delivered a maiden JORC Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 251.3 kt LCE at 351 mg/L at the Rio Grande Sur Project. With its current Stage 1 drilling program currently underway, Pursuit is targeting a material resource upgrade in the second quarter of 2024, which will build on the recent inferred maiden resource.
- The company has commenced the first phase of operations to produce lithium carbonate at its recently commissioned pilot plant, which is expected to achieve an operational capacity of 250 tons per annum (tpa). This is a significant milestone in the journey to advance toward the first production at Rio Grande Sur.
- Despite temporary fluctuations in lithium carbonate prices, the market continues to demonstrate resilience, with long-term projections indicating a significant 225 percent surge to reach 2.6 million tons of LCE worldwide by 2030.
Key Project
Rio Grande Sur Lithium Project
The Rio Grande Sur is the company’s flagship lithium project. The project comprises five tenements that span 9,233 hectares and are located in Rio Grande Salar in Salta province, Argentina. The region has benefited from historical exploration that yielded an NI 43-101 resource of 2.19 Mt LCE @ 374 mg/L, at inferred category.
During Q4 2023, Pursuit announced a maiden JORC inferred mineral resource estimate of 251.3 kt LCE at 351 mg/L at the Rio Grande Sur project. Following this, Pursuit is currently undertaking a maiden drill program to upgrade the inferred resource. Stage 1 of the drill program will comprise four diamond drill holes on the southern tenements. The first two holes will be drilled at the Sal Rio II and Maria Magdelena tenements.
The drilling is anticipated to reach depths of 500 to 600 metres below surface, significantly deeper than the existing defined JORC mineral resource depth. The drilling commenced in Q1 2024, and Pursuit is targeting a material resource upgrade in the second quarter of 2024. Further drilling is expected following the completion of the Stage 1 program. The Stage 2 drilling program is anticipated to occur in the second half of 2024, after which Pursuit is targeting a feasibility study.
Management Team
Aaron Revelle – Chief Executive Officer
Aaron Revelle is a seasoned mining executive with experience in founding and developing natural resources companies. He has over 15 years of experience across a wide range of commodities and bringing them from deposits into production. He was the founder of Trilogy Minerals, which was acquired by Pursuit, and Centaur Resources, which focused on its flagship Pastos Grandes lithium project and was sold to Arena Minerals, and subsequently sold to Lithium Americas for over AU$300 million.
Peter Wall - Chairman
Peter Wall is a partner with Steinepreis Paganin, a leading law firm, and has rich experience in M&A, takeovers, recapitalizations, and reconstructions. He has significant expertise in various domains such as energy, resources, capital markets, and strategy. He is also the chairman of Minbos Resources.
Tom Eadie – Non-Executive Director
Tom Eadie is a director on the company board. He has over four decades of rich experience in the resource industry. Currently, he is the chairman of Alderan Resources and Southern Cross Gold. He was also the founding chairman of Syrah Resources.
Vito Interlandi – Company Secretary
Vito Interlandi is the managing partner at Nexia Melbourne and is responsible for corporate advisory. He has two decades of experience in finance, accounting, and capital markets and has served on the boards of several public and private companies.
This profile was written in collaboration with Couloir Capital.
Successful Placement
Chariot Corporation Limited (ASX:CC9) (“Chariot” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received firm commitments for a placement raising A$1.618 million (the “Placement”) before costs, though the issuance of approximately 8.09 million fully paid ordinary Chariot shares (“Shares”) at a price of A$0.20 per Share on the terms set out in this announcement.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- Successful Placement: Chariot has received firm commitments for a A$1.618 million placement of 8.09 million new shares at A$0.20 per share.
- Strong Investor Support: The placement was strongly backed by a group of institutional, sophisticated and professional investors with Ignite Equity Pty Ltd acting as lead manager.
- Directors’ Subscription: The Directors have subscribed for A$150,000 under the Placement (subject to shareholder approval at the next general meeting).
- Use of Placement Proceeds: The existing cash reserves combined with the proceeds of the placement will fund (i) phase 2 drilling at the Black Mountain Lithium Project, (ii) the 4th purchase price payment to Black Mountain Lithium Corp., one of the Black Mountain Project vendors, (iii) initial execution of the pilot mine strategy, including metallurgical testing in Perth and a scoping study for a pilot mine and general working capital.
- Upcoming Activities: Chariot is progressing with the phase 2 drilling program which seeks to define a maiden resource estimate to advance the pilot mine initiative at Black Mountain.
The placement was strongly supported by a group of institutional, sophisticated and professional investors, including existing shareholders and associates of Ignite Equity Pty Ltd, which acted as the lead manager for the placement.
Placement Terms
The placement terms are as follows:
Certain members of the Company’s Board of Directors have elected to subscribe for 750,000 shares, 375,000 2025 Options and 375,000 2026 Options. The issue of the shares and options under this Placement is subject to the approval of Chariot’s shareholders at the next general meeting.
Use of Proceeds
The Placement proceeds will be used to fund (i) phase 2 drilling at the Black Mountain Lithium Project, (ii) the 4th purchase price payment to Black Mountain Lithium Corp., one of the Black Mountain Project vendors, (iii) initial execution of the pilot mine strategy, including metallurgical testing in Perth and a scoping study for a pilot mine and general working capital.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Chariot Corporation, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
GM Strengthens Lithium Supply Chain with US$625 Million Investment in Thacker Pass
General Motors (GM) (NYSE:GM) is strengthening its connection toLithium Americas (TSX:LAC,NYSE:LAC) via a joint venture centered on advancing the Thacker Pass lithium project in Humboldt County, Nevada.
In a Wednesday (October 16) press release, the companies said GM will provide US$625 million in cash and letters of credit, and will acquire a 38 percent asset-level ownership stake in Thacker Pass.
The Detroit-based carmaker emphasized to Reuters that it is keen to secure electric vehicle (EV) raw materials.
"We don't want to become a mining company," Jeff Morrison, GM’s senior vice president, told the news outlet. "Our main goal is to build out a North American based, Western-allied, reliant supply chain. To do that, we have to pick partners and assets and figure out what they need to do to industrialize and be successful.”
Lithium, a key component in EV batteries, is in high demand as automakers ramp up their EV offerings. The Thacker Pass asset is touted as North America’s largest depositary of the resource.
GM's US$625 million contribution will be divided into phases. It will provide US$330 million in cash when the joint venture closes, and US$100 million at a later stage, when a final investment decision for Phase 1 is made.
There is also a US$195 million letter of credit facility that Lithium Americas will be able to use as collateral to support reserve account requirements under its conditional US$2.3 billion loan from the US Department of Energy.
The companies note in Wednesday's release that the new joint venture builds on GM’s previous investment in Lithium Americas. In February 2023, GM invested US$320 million into the company, acquiring 15 million common shares.
This week's agreement also extends GM's current Thacker Pass offtake agreement, with the company now having the right to up to 100 percent of production volumes from Phase 1 for 20 years. Once the joint venture closes, GM will also enter into a further 20 year offtake for as much as 38 percent of Phase 2 output volumes for Thacker Pass.
In addition to the Lithium Americas deal, GM has made several other strategic investments in the mining sector.
These include agreements to purchase cobalt from Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF) an investment in Queensland Pacific Metals (ASX:QPM) for nickel and cobalt and a lithium supply deal with Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM,ASX:LTM).
Thacker Pass project has faced some challenges, including protests from local Indigenous communities and environmental groups. Concerns have been raised regarding its environmental impact and proximity to culturally significant lands. Despite this opposition, the mine has received the necessary permits to proceed — Lithium Americas said in its latest quarterly update that it expects to start "major construction" by the end of the year.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Raiden Raising AU$10 Million to Expand Drilling at Andover South Lithium Project
Raiden Resources (ASX:RDN) said it has received firm commitments from various investors to raise AU$10 million to accelerate and expand drilling at the Andover South project in Western Australia's Pilbara area.
The amount will be raised via a placement of 312.5 million shares issued at AU$0.32 each; that represents a 17.9 percent discount to the last traded price of AU$0.39 for Raiden shares on October 9.
The company had initially planned a 5,000 metre diamond drill program at lithium-focused Andover South, but will now expand it to 15,000 metres. Its decision comes after receiving results from the first five holes.
“The decision to conduct the placement and expand the drill program was made after the company’s geologists (who previously worked on Azure Minerals Limited’s Andover lithium discovery) identified additional high-grade drill targets within the Andover South Project area,” Raiden said in a press release on Monday (October 14).
Andover South has seven target zones, and the AU$10 million to be raised will enable the company to look at target areas one and two at greater depths, while also covering target area seven.
Target area seven has similar fractionation rates to the pegmatites discovered in target areas one and two.
"With additional drill rigs about to be mobilised, we anticipate that the Company will be in a position to generate regular news flow once the results are received from the laboratory," said Managing Director Dusko Ljubojevic.
Raiden secured an 80 percent interest in the Andover South project in August 2023 under a binding agreement with vendor Welcome Exploration. Drilling at the project commenced in September.
A second diamond drill rig is due to arrive this week, with ongoing planning to bring on further drill rigs as required.
The placement shares are expected to be allotted on or around Thursday (October 17).
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Entitlement Offer Fully Subscribed
Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to announce that its entitlement offer closed fully subscribed. The pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement offer of one (1) new fully paid ordinary share for every four (4) fully paid ordinary shares held by eligible shareholders at the record date of 13 September 2024, at an issue price of $0.105 per share (Entitlement Offer) raised $13.3 million (before fees). The Entitlement Offer was extended by one week and closed on 10 October 2024 (Closing Date).
The Entitlement Offer was well supported by Eligible Shareholders who applied for 60,198,783 shares plus all of the shortfall offer of 66,468,031 shares.
The Company advises that the results of the Entitlement Offer were as follows:
Shares
Proceeds
Total number of shares offered under the
Entitlement Offer
126,666,814
$13,300,015
Total number of shares applied for by Eligible
Shareholders under the Entitlement Offer
60,198,783
$6,320,872
Total number of shortfall shares applied for by Eligible Shareholders under the Entitlement
Offer
66,468,031
$6,979,143
TotalSharestobeissuedunderthe
Entitlement Offer
126,666,814
$13,300,015
The shares under the Entitlement Offer will be issued on 17 October 2024.
Galan’s Managing Director, Juan Pablo (JP) Vargas de la Vega, commented:
“On behalf of the Board, I’d like to sincerely thank our shareholders for their continued support to achieve this outstanding result. To raise $13.3 m in a challenging market is strong validation of Galan’s HMW project in Argentina.
Galan continues to move forward with the development of HMW and remains upbeat about the future of the lithium market.”
The Galan Board has authorised this release.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Trinex Minerals to Expand Global Portfolio with Two Lithium Acquisitions
Trinex Minerals (ASX:TX3,OTC Pink:TDRCF) has executed binding agreements to acquire the Dudley lithium project in South Australia and the East Yellowknife lithium (EYL) project in Canada's Northwest Territories.
In a Monday (October 14) press release, the company detailed that it will be able to acquire up to a 90 percent interest in the Dudley project and a 100 percent stake in mineral claims comprising the EYL project.
The Dudley transaction involves a two stage farm-in deal with cash and share payments and expenditures. Trinex will be able to earn 51 percent in Stage 1 and an additional 39 percent in Stage 2.
"We are pleased to have been able to secure a highly prospective lithium exploration project in South Australia, one of the best mining jurisdictions in the world. Kangaroo Island is a large land mass with a history of mining and a government supportive of exploration and development of mineral resources,” Trinex Managing Director Will Dix said.
The company sees an opportunity for a lithium discovery at Dudley as it is hosted in the right geology with historic work indicating lithium mineralisation potential. Trinex said initial drilling at Dudley will begin once statutory approvals have been received. It will focus on testing pegmatites and other anomalous targets identified during the soil sampling program that is currently underway, along with targeting pegmatites below its weathering profile.
The transaction for EYL includes an issue of shares amounting to AU$100,000 and a cash payment of C$90,000 split between two vendors. EYL will further expand Trinex’s portfolio in the Northwest Territories, increasing its land position in the region to over 650 square kilometres. EYL combines three projects: Lizo, Prelude Lake and Lightning.
The overarching EYL asset covers more than 15,000 hectares in the Yellowknife pegmatite district, including similar geological settings to its Halo-Yuri lithium project, the company stated.
Detailed satellite imagery will be purchased and interpreted for the Prelude Lake and Lightning projects as a first pass, with Trinex expecting field work to ground-check interpreted pegmatites to begin in the second quarter of 2025.
The acquisition of EYL is subject to Trinex obtaining shareholder approval for the issue of shares, which it intends to seek at its next annual general meeting, scheduled on or around November 26.
Should everything go according to plan, completion of the transaction is expected in early December.
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: American Lithium Charges Up 78 Percent
Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX and TSXV, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US data impacting the resource sector.
The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) was up 1.71 percent on the week to close at 605.43 on Friday (October 11). Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was up 1.28 percent to 24,471.17 points over the same period.
Statistics Canada released its September labor force survey on Friday. The report indicated 47,000 new jobs were added to the Canadian economy, an increase of 0.2 percent. The hiring gains helped to push the unemployment rate down by 0.1 percent to 6.5 percent, marking the first decline in the rate since January.
Increases were primarily felt in the information, culture and recreation category as well as in the wholesale and retail trade one, with both sectors gaining 22,000 jobs. Professional, scientific and technical services jobs also saw gains in September, adding 21,000 new hires.
Despite the gains, the employment participation rate fell by 0.2 percent to 64.9 percent in September, marking a year-over-year decline of 0.7 percent.
South of the border, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics released September’s consumer price index on Thursday (October 10). The data showed a monthly increase of 0.2 percent and a year-over-year increase of 2.4 percent, both 0.1 percent higher than analysts predicted.
The majority of the increase was owed to a 0.4 percent jump in food prices and a 0.2 percent increase in shelter costs. The higher figures may show that while inflation has tracked down there are still lingering pressures within the market and it could cause the US Federal Reserve to adjust its rate-cutting policy over its final two meetings of the year in November and December.
In resource sector news, Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO,ASX:RIO,LSE:RIO) announced it would be acquiring Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM,ASX:LTM) on Wednesday (October 9) in a US$6.7 billion deal. Rio Tinto CEO Jakob Stausholm said the acquisition represents a long-term strategic step in the company creating a world-class lithium business. The news acted as a tailwind for many lithium companies’ share prices this week.
Markets saw gains this week with the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:INX) adding 1.35 percent to 5,815.04, the Nasdaq 100 (INDEXNASDAQ:NDX) moving up 1.59 percent to 20,271.97 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (INDEXDJX:.DJI) climbing 1.07 percent to reach 42,863.87.
Gold recovered from a mid-week slump that saw the precious metal fall to US$2,606 per ounce, climbing to US$2,655.86 on Friday at 4:30 p.m. EDT to end the week up by 0.09 percent. Meanwhile, silver saw recent gains erased as it fell 2.06 percent on the week to US$31.53 per ounce.
Copper saw a slight rebound on Friday, but wasn’t able to fully recover from midweek losses, dropping 2.38 percent to US$4.51 per pound on the COMEX. More broadly, the S&P GSCI (INDEXSP:SPGSCI) posted a gain of 0.38 percent to close at 559.63 points.
Against that backdrop, how did TSX- and TSXV-listed resource stocks perform? Here are the top five gainers.
1. American Lithium (TSXV:LI)
Weekly gain: 77.78 percent
Market cap: C$230.61 million
Share price: C$1.28
American Lithium is an exploration and development company working to progress its advanced-stage Falchani project in Southern Peru. An updated resource estimate for the property, released in October 2023, outlines measured and indicated reosurces of 5.53 million metric tons (MT) of lithium carbonate equivalent and an inferred resource of 3.99 million MT.
A preliminary economic assessment for Falchani, released in February, estimates an after-tax net present value of US$5.11 billion and an after-tax internal rate of return of 32 percent with a payback period of three years.
On June 27, the company announced it was working to optimize the flow sheet for the project, and said that due to the low impurity content it would resemble a more conventional mining and processing flow sheet. Additionally, American Lithium said it was intending to commence piloting work during the second half of 2024.
Shares in American Lithium jumped on Thursday when the company released a letter to shareholders with an update on the state of the company and how it was navigating trends within the industry. The letter included steps American Lithium has taken to improve business fundamentals, how the company can benefit from Peru’s nuclear energy strategy and emerging support for premium prices for lithium carbonate.
2. Dore Copper Mining (TSXV:DCMC)
Weekly gain: 68.18 percent
Market cap: C$18.96 million
Share price: C$0.185
Dore Copper Mining is an exploration and development company with several projects located in the Lac Dore and Joe Mann mining camps in Québec, Canada. The company aims to become a copper producer operating with a hub and spoke model, in which its Copper Rand mill processes ore from several assets.
The company’s land package hosts 13 past-producing mines and multiple key projects, including Corner Bay, Joe Mann and Devlin. The company's resource target areas all lie within a 60 kilometer radius of its Copper Rand mill.
According to the company’s website, mineral resource estimates from four of its projects have demonstrated a combined measured and indicated resource of 198.2 million pounds of contained copper and 66,000 ounces of contained gold from 3.58 million MT of ore at an average grade of 2.51 percent copper and 0.58 grams per metric ton (g/t) gold.
The projects also contain inferred resources of 476.5 million pounds of copper and 248,000 ounces of gold from 7.01 MT at grades of 3.01 percent copper and 1.08 g/t gold.
The most recent news from the company came on September 26 when it announced it had closed a C$4.68 million non-brokered private placement. The company said it would be using the funds for exploration, development, permitting activities and feasibility study work.
3. Element 29 Resources (TSXV:ECU)
Weekly gain: 62 percent
Market cap: C$40.53 million
Share price: C$0.405
Element 29 Resources is an exploration company focused on advancing a portfolio of projects in Peru.
Its primary projects consist of the Elida copper-molybdenum-silver project in West-central Peru and the Flor de Cobre project in the Southern Peruvian copper belt.
The Elida site is composed of 29 concessions covering 19,749 hectares and hosts five distinct exploration targets within a 2.5 by 2.5 kilometer alteration system.
A September 2022 mineral resource estimate showed an inferred resource of 321.7 million MT containing 2.24 billion pounds of copper at a grade of 0.32 percent, 205.7 million pounds of molybdenum at a grade of 0.03 percent and 27 million ounces of silver at 2.61 percent.
The company’s less explored Flor de Cobre project is composed of 11 mining concessions and one mining claim covering 3,135 hectares. The company announced in March that it received environmental permitting for the site and would be partnering with the GlobeTrotters Resource Group, which discovered Elida, on exploration at For de Cobre.
Element 29’s most recent news came on September 24 when it commenced a drill program at Elida with the objective of potentially expanding its inferred mineral resource estimate and increasing grading at the site.
4. World Copper (TSXV:WCU)
Weekly gain: 50 percent
Market cap: C$19.94 million
Share price: C$0.09
World Copper is an exploration and development company working to advance its Zonia copper project in Central Arizona, US.
The property, acquired following a merger with Cardero Resources in January 2022, has seen extensive exploration dating back 100 years and hosted open-pit mining operations until 1975.
In the company’s corporate update on July 24, World Copper said it had made significant progress toward bankable feasibility and ultimately production, which it expects to begin in three to four years.
World Copper added that it has the potential for pre-production revenue through the utilization of 14 million short tons of previously stockpiled material. Additionally, it highlighted that the site hosted previous mining at the site with a low strip ratio of 1:1.
The most recent update from Zonia came on September 9, when the company produced an updated mineral resource estimate stating a total indicated resource of 686 million pounds of copper from 113.2 million short tons of ore with an average grade of 0.3 percent copper at a cutoff of 0.18 percent, and an additional inferred resource of 300 million pounds of copper from 59.2 million short tons of ore grading 0.25 percent.
5. Standard Lithium (TSXV:SLI)
Weekly gain: 47.32 percent
Market cap: C$19.94 million
Share price: C$3.30
Standard Lithium is an exploration and development company working to advance its South West Arkansas and Phase 1A projects in Arkansas and its East Texas project in Texas, US.
The projects are all located in the Smackover Formation, which extends from Central Texas into the Florida panhandle. The region hosts brines previously used to recover bromine that also host significant commercial lithium concentrations.
Standard entered into a 55/45 joint venture for South West Arkansas and East Texas with Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) in May to accelerate development of the projects.
A pre-feasibility study for its flagship project released in September 2023 demonstrated a base case after-tax net present value of US$3.09 billion with an internal rate of return of 32.8 percent and a payback period of four years. The study also produced an indicated mineral resource estimate of 269,000 MT of lithium with an inferred resource of 74,000 MT.
The company’s Phase 1A project will consist of a direct lithium extraction facility and lithium carbonate conversion facility designed to extract lithium contained in tail brine from existing bromine operations at LANXESS’ (OTC Pink:LNXSF) plant in Arkansas.
A definitive feasibility study for the project released in September 2023, demonstrated an after-tax net present value of US$550 million and an internal rate of return of 24 percent, as well as an annual production of 5,700 MT of battery-quality lithium carbonate.
Standard Lithium has seen gains since September 20 when it announced it had been selected by the US Department of Energy for an award of up to US$225 million to develop the South West Arkansas project. A few days after that, the company also released its results for its fiscal year ended June 30.
Data for this 5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks article was retrieved at 12:00 p.m. EDT on October 11, 2024, using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies trading on the TSX and TSXVwith market capitalizations greater than C$10 million are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals sectors were considered.
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Dore Copper Mining and World Copper are clients of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
