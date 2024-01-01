Please confirm your editon.
Want to change your edition?Go to your My INN page.
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Amendments to Ukraine Transaction
On 28 February 2023, EUR announced that the acquisition would be split between the projects, with completion occurring subject to, amongst other things, when each project was granted and (in the case of Dobra) exploration commenced.
The parties have further agreed to vary the transaction as follows:
1. Completion will occur immediately (at which time EUR will become the registered holder of all of the issued shares in European Lithium Ukraine).
2. The consideration for Dobra (previously announced on 28 February 2023) would be issued upon, amongst other things, grant and exploration commencing at Dobra. Of the consideration:
a. the issue of 7m EUR shares would not be subject to shareholder approval; and
b. the balance of up to 184,210,526 EUR shares and the performance rights would be subject to approval by EUR shareholders.
3. The consideration for Shevchenkivske would be issued upon, amongst other things, shareholder approval and grant of a licence for Shevchenkivske.
4. Consequential amendments to reflect completion occurring immediately with consideration only payable upon, amongst other things, the grant of licences and (in the case of Dobra) exploration commencing.
5. Consequential amendments to subscription agreement so that the third tranche (A5m) is conditional upon grant of the Dobra licence.
An appendix 3B reflecting the above accompanies this announcement.
This announcement has been approved for release on ASX by the Board of Directors.
Yours faithfully
European Lithium Limited
This article includes content from European Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
European Lithium Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
PAM Signs Formal Documentation to Acquire 100% interest in ~1,200km2 Tama Atacama Lithium Brine Project
Battery and critical metals explorer and developer Pan Asia Metals Limited (ASX: PAM) (‘PAM’ or ‘the Company’) has entered into three binding Option Agreements to Purchase 100% of the Dolores North, Dolores South, Pozon and Pink project areas which form the Tama Atacama Lithium Brine Project, as well as the northern half of the Ramatidas project area. The total area is approximately ~120,000ha or ~1,200km2, see Figure 2 and Table 1 for further details.
- PAM has converted MOUs into binding Option Agreements to Purchase 100% of the ~1,200km2 Tama Atacama Lithium Brine Project.
- Tama Atacama is one of the largest lithium brine projects in South America, with ~120,000ha (~1,200km2) holdings across three salars.
- Extensive lithium surface anomalies with elevated lithium results up to 2,200ppm Li and averaging 700ppm Li (270ppm Li cutoff) extending over 160km north to south.
- Tama Atacama is a Tier 1 asset in a Tier 1 jurisdiction - in the truest sense of the term ‘Tier 1’ – and PAM is already in discussions with potential strategic partners.
- PAM plans to commence geophysics and drilling in early 2024.
- The Option Agreements have timelines and expenditure commitments which are attractive and achievable when considered in the context of similar lithium brine project transactions in Chile and the United States.
Pan Asia Metals’ Managing Director, Paul Lock, said: “The Tama Atacama Lithium Project has the potential to be one of the largest lithium brine projects in the global peer group. Surface assays for lithium are extremely high and the project has enviable strategic positioning, with all infrastructure requirements satisfied. Waste and water balance solutions are available should straight evaporation or a DLE-evaporation hybrid lithium extraction model be adopted. The project is situated at a comfortable altitude, is close to a large labour pool and will attract specific brine skillsets from elsewhere in South America. Underlying PAM’s advantages are the progressive changes happening in the Chilean lithium sector, the recent MOU between SQM and Codelco quells speculation around nationalisation, which follows several strategic moves in Chilean lithium by multinational mining and chemical companies, including French based Eramet SA’s recent purchase of early stage Li brine assets for ~A$150m, Codelco’s acquisition of Lithium Power Int. and its Maricunga Li brine assets for A$385m, and recent indications from BASF, BYD and Tsingshan that they plan to build lithium conversion plants in Chile.“
Figure 1: General Location
Figure 2. Tama Atacama Lithium Project – Option Agreement Block Locations
Tama Atacama is a Tier 1 lithium brine exploration project located in a Tier 1 mining jurisdiction, in the truest sense of the term ‘Tier 1’. It is one of the largest lithium brine projects in South America, with ~120,000ha (~1,200km2) under granted exploration licenses or exploration license applications - over which PAM has secured priority as regards to the mineral rights. The project spans three salars and within this area are extensive lithium surface anomalies with assays up to 2,200ppm Li and averaging 700ppm Li (56/177 assays, 270ppm cutoff). The Li anomalies are situated in a trend which extends ~160km from north to south, see Figure 3.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Pan Asia Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Oceana Opts Out of Monaro Lithium Project, James Bay
Oceana Lithium Limited (ASX: OCN, “Oceana” or “the Company”) has elected to not exercise the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Monaro Lithium Project (refer to ASX Announcement dated 5 July 2023), which comprises 207 mineral claims covering an area of 104km2 along the western portion of the Duhesme Lake metavolcanic-sedimentary greenstone belt in James Bay, Québec.
Summary
- Oceana has elected not to exercise its option to acquire the Monaro Lithium project in James Bay, Québec
- Oceana to remain focused on its 100% owned Solonópole Lithium Project in Brazil and Napperby Lithium and Rare Earths project in Australia
Although elevated levels of Rubidium (Rb) and low Potassium (K) to Rubidium ratios have delineated high-priority targets for further investigation (refer to ASX Announcement dated 16 November 2023), overall results from the field program conducted toward the end of the northern summer field season did not meet Oceana’s expectations. This included results from the whole-rock analysis of 175 rock samples (including cut channel samples) that did not identify any significant anomalous Lithium results.
As per the terms of the Option Agreement (refer to ASX Announcements dated 5 July 2023 and 27 October 2023), Oceana will issue 1 million OCN fully paid tradeable shares to Noranda Royalties Inc as an agreed termination payment. All rights to the project exploration claims will now revert to respective vendors with no further exploration or service payment obligations to Oceana.
Oceana retains its interest in the 100% owned Solonópole Lithium Project in Brazil and Napperby Lithium and Rare Earths project in Australia which will be the focus of ongoing exploration.
Authorised for release by the Board of Oceana Lithium Ltd.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Oceana Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Apollo Lithium Project - Summer/Fall Exploration Completed
Lithium Universe Limited (“Lithium Universe”, the “Company” or ASX: “LU7”) is pleased to announce the completion of its 2023 summer/fall exploration work programme at the Apollo Lithium Project. The Company was able to expediently complete its on-ground operations during the summer/fall season maximizing productivity. An exploration crew flew in to commence fieldwork campaign at Apollo in August and September 2023. The Company has now received all the final soil laboratory analysis and has devised a drilling strategy for 2024 along a major east-west trending fault shear corridor feature that extends from the Apollo project to Winsome Resources Limited’s Adina Lithium project to the east. Some potential targets have been generated that may be incorporated into a future maiden drilling program in 2024 (see Figure 10).
Highlights
- Completion of summer/fall exploration campaign
- An intensive field program comprising geological mapping and sampling
- Final soil laboratory analysis received
- Drilling strategy for 2024 along a major east-west trending fault shear corridor feature
- Feature extends from Apollo project to Winsome Resources Limited’s Adina Lithium project to the east
- Priority drill targets generated for 2024 drilling campaign
As previously referenced, the Company partnered with Laurentia Exploration Inc, (Laurentia) a highly reputable exploration company based in Québec, Canada encompassing all aspects of the exploration work, including site geological assessments, drilling operations, permitting, helicopter access, and overall logistics management. Laurentia mobilised and commenced field work on the Apollo project in August and September 2023 with personnel accommodation, lodging, and logistics seamlessly managed from Otish Camp located approximately 73 km to the southeast of the Apollo project (see Figure 1). Personnel and equipment mobilisation between Otish Camp and the Apollo Project was undertaken daily by a Bell 212 helicopter (see Figures 1 and 2) operated by Panorama Helicopters providing Heli-Supported operations. The work program was successfully completed on the 9th of September, with demobilisation occurring shortly thereafter.
Figure 1: Location map depicting Apollo Project, Otish Camp location and notable peers within the region.
Figure 2: Laurentia Exploration field team with Bell 212 Helicopter at Otish Camp, James Bay, Quebec.
Prospection, Mapping and Sampling Campaign
A highly focussed summer/fall field mapping and sampling campaign was completed concentrating on high- potential areas highlighted by previous KorrAI satellite and airborne magnetic litho-structural interpretations (Figures 3 and 4). A total of 666 km of traverses and 209 rock chip samples were collected covering a majority of the 240 km2 Apollo permit to evaluate the potential for rare element LCT pegmatite, spodumene mineralisation, and geochemical pathfinders, attempting to identify as follows:
- Late-stage, large granite intrusions;
- Greenstone metamorphic rocks;
- Extensional fault structures and host rock porosity to accommodate the emplacement of late stage, LCT pegmatite dykes.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Lithium Universe Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Beyond Lithium Exploration Permit Applications for Victory and Ear Falls Submitted with Ontario's Ministry of Mines
Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF) (the "Company" or "Beyond Lithium") is pleased to announce that the exploration permit applications for both the Victory Project and the Ear Falls Project have been successfully submitted to the Ontario's Ministry of Mines. Each application is for 30 drilling sites and 20 stripping locations. Each drill site is designed to drill multiple holes. The stripping locations are focused on each project's main exploration corridors (Figure 1 and Figure 2).
The drill programs at Victory and Ear Falls are designed to:
- Define and expand the identified spodumene-bearing pegmatites zones, such as the Last Resort and the Bounty Gold Pegmatites at the Victory Project and the Wenasaga North Zone at the Ear Falls Project.
- Drill test the different prospective areas along the exploration corridors to continue to demonstrate the continuity, the size, and the potential of both projects.
The stripping program is designed to expose additional pegmatites for sampling and mapping and also identify and prioritize drill targets.
As previously announced, more than 240 drill core samples from Ear Falls, 25 channel samples from Victory and over 120 grab samples from different projects are still pending in the lab. Beyond Lithium anticipates the results of these samples to become available over the next few weeks. Once all results are received, Beyond Lithium will complete an overall technical review of all the projects and will finalize and announce a comprehensive exploration plan for 2024.
“In the last six months, we have explored 50 of our 63 projects (79.4%), advanced 18 projects to Phase 2 exploration and have ten more highly prospective projects to start exploring in 2024. We also made three significant discoveries, including two spodumene discoveries which are now moving to the drilling stage," said Allan Frame CEO of Beyond Lithium.
He added: "Most of our projects are close to excellent infrastructure with great access located across Ontario which allows us to have longer field season for exploration to provide steady news flow for our shareholders. We look forward to sharing the assay results from the more than 385 samples still in the lab as we receive and analyze them."
Victory Spodumene Project
The Victory Project is comprised of the Victory Main (7,874 ha) and the Victory West (8,808 ha) Projects totaling 16,682 hectares in an area located in the Medicine Lake area near the towns of Vermilion Bay, Dryden and the city of Kenora. The Victory Project currently includes two spodumene-bearing pegmatites, the Bounty Gold Pegmatite and the Last Resort Pegmatite. These two spodumene-bearing pegmatites are 40 to 50 m wide and over 200-300 m exposed along strike on surface (Figure 1). The Victory Project has:
- Substantial width and size for the spodumene-bearing pegmatites.
- Up to 5.11% Li2O at the Last Resort Pegmatite and up to 3.48% Li2O at the Bounty Gold Pegmatite from spodumene-bearing pegmatite grab samples.
- District scale synergy with the Ear Falls Spodumene Project and the Mavis Lake Group Projects (Satellite, Laval, Gullwing-tot, Webb East, Webb West, Temple Bay, Ogani Lake, and McKenzie Bay) as they are within 100 km of each other and three regionally significant lithium deposits (Figure 3).
- A 6-kilometer-long structural controlled exploration trend between the Bounty Gold and the Last Resort Pegmatites for exploration.
Figure 1 Victory Project Map
Ear Falls Spodumene Project
The Ear Falls Project (20,623 ha), previously referred to as the Wenasaga Project, is located right outside the town of Ear Falls, Ontario. Ear Falls has excellent infrastructure including highway and logging road access, power lines, services, and local labor (Figure 2). In the 2023 exploration program at Ear Falls, Beyond Lithium:
- Discovered the Wenasaga North Zone, a spodumene-bearing pegmatites zone, with grab samples up to 4.54% Li2O.
- Discovered the Sandy Creek West Zone along a 100m wide ridge with grab samples from pegmatites outcrops assayed up to 0.4% Li2O.
- Reported that grab samples from the Sandy Creek West Zone are as highly fractionated as the spodumene samples collected from the Wenasaga North Zone.
- Confirmed a 13 kilometers long exploration structural controlled corridor with lithium mineralization.
- Delineated continuous higher-grade lithium zone enveloped by wider intervals through stripping and channel sampling.
- Completed an initial 7 holes drilling program that intercepted new subparallel pegmatite dyke at depth that was not exposed on surface previously.
Figure 2 Ear Falls Project Map
Figure 3 Regional map showing location of Beyond Lithium projects relative to other significant nearby deposits.
Alain Lambert, Co-Founder and Capital Markets Advisor commented: "Beyond Lithium has achieved much success in 2023. Starting 2024 with significant drilling programs at Victory and Ear Falls marks an important milestone for our company. I am also pleased with the progress we continue to make on the corporate front with our project generator business model. We remain committed to the same disciplined approach in our deal-making activities which has paid off on the exploration front. We will do things on our own timetable and only do deals that increase shareholder value."
Qualified Person and Third-Party Data
The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Lawrence Tsang, P.Geo., VP Exploration of the Company. Lawrence Tsang is a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
About Beyond Lithium Inc.
Beyond Lithium Inc. is the largest greenfield lithium exploration player in Ontario with 63 high potential greenfield lithium properties totalling over 195,000 hectares. The Company has adopted the project generator business model to maximize funds available for exploration projects, while minimizing shareholder dilution. Beyond Lithium is advancing certain of its projects with its exploration team and will seek to option other properties to joint venture partners. Partnering on various projects will provide a source of non-dilutive working capital, partner-funded exploration, and long-term residual exposure to exploration success.
Beyond Lithium currently has 33,874,482 common shares outstanding.
Please follow @BeyondLithium on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.
For more information, please refer to the Company's website at www.beyondLithium.ca
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:
This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding future capital expenditures, anticipated content, commencement, and cost of exploration programs in respect of the Company's projects and mineral properties, anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, resources and/or reserves on the Company's projects and mineral properties, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "will", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In stating the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that market fundamentals will result in sustained precious and base metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future exploration of the Company's properties, the availability of financing on suitable terms, and the Company's ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.
Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements of forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, the proposed expenditures for exploration work on its properties, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's prospectus dated February 23, 2022 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedarplus.ca.
Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking information in this news release except as otherwise required by law.
For further information, please contact:
Allan Frame
President and CEO
Tel: 403-470-8450
Email: allan.frame@beyondLithium.ca
Jason Frame
Manager of Communications
Tel: 587-225-2599
Email: jason.frame@beyondLithium.ca
Click here to connect with Beyond Lithium Inc. (CSE: BY) (OTCQB: BYDMF), to receive an Investor Presentation
European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of European Lithium Limited (‘EUR’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of EUR, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Thursday, 28 December 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from European Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
HMW Phase 1 Construction Update - Maiden Production on Target for H1 2025
Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide a further update on the progress of construction activities at its 100% owned Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Phase 1 lithium brine project, with lithium chloride production expected in H1 2025. The highlights above demonstrate Galan’s activity and progress in advancing HMW towards production in a timely manner.
Highlights:
- Pond 1 construction progressing on time; 85% completion level achieved
- On-site laboratory commissioned for ongoing Li assaying
- Liner crew ready to mobilise; Pond 1 installation to commence before end of year
- Fill of pond 1 expected in Q1, 2024; evaporation process to commence this summer
- Pond 2 construction expected to begin before year end
- Phase 2 EIA lodged with Catamarca Government
- Glencore technical due diligence continues
As previously announced, the HMW project was separated into four production phases. The initial Phase 1 DFS focused on the production of 5.4ktpa LCE of a lithium chloride concentrate by H1,2025, as governed by the approved production permits. The Phase 2 DFS targets 21ktpa LCE of a lithium chloride concentrate in 2026, followed by Phase 3 production of 40ktpa LCE by 2028 and finally a Phase 4 production target of 60ktpa LCE by 2030. Phase 4 will include lithium brine sourced from both HMW and Galan’s other 100% owned project in Argentina, Candelas.
Galan’s Managing Director, Juan Pablo (JP) Vargas de la Vega, commented:
“HMW Phase 1 construction progress is tracking along as planned. Galan’s experienced and competent construction team are entirely focused on delivering the first HMW production phase in H1, 2025 and remain enthusiastic and confident in doing so. The Pond 1 liner team is ready to mobilise with an expected commencement installation date in late December 2023 plus our onsite laboratory has just been commissioned for continual on site Li assaying as we move forward.”
Overhead view of HMW development
The Galan team on site at HMW
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Galan Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
European Lithium Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.