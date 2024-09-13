Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Mount Burgess Mining NL

Progress on Approval of an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Nxuu Deposit Infill Drilling Programme

Mount Burgess Mining Ltd (MTB:ASX, the “Company”) is pleased to update on 21 December 2023, after several months of review and amendments to an initial DRAFT EIA (Scoping Report) the Botswanan Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) confirmed it had approved that Scoping Report and requested a Final EIA be lodged following MTB’s receipt of DEP’s comments.

The final EIA was lodged with DEP early in February 2024.

On 4 September 2024, the DEP in Maun, Botswana, emailed the Company’s Environmental Consultants advising that following its review of the Revised EIA for the Nxuu Project it can now proceed to the next step being a Public Review of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the Nxuu Deposit Infill drilling programme.

DEP has requested the Company submit a draft public review notification to them for endorsement prior to placement in a Government Gazette and newspaper, inviting written comments and/or objections. The draft notification should state:

a) The nature and magnitude of activity.

The nature and magnitude of activity can only be described as being negligible, consisting of some 2,600m of infill HQ diamond core drilling.

b) The location of the activity.

The location of the activity is within Tribal Land used for cattle grazing.

c) The anticipated environmental impacts of the activity.

The anticipated environmental impacts of the drilling activity can only be described as being negligible as previous drilling in the area has all been approved by local communities.

d) The proposed mitigation measures to respond to negative environmental impacts.

Mitigation measures to respond to negative environmental impacts have not been required when conducting previous drilling. The HQ diamond core is cased for extraction. Chemicals used during cased core extraction do not cause any environmental hazards. All onsite personnel are required to comply with the Company’s Environmental Plan.

Progress Summary

The Company has now reached a stage where:

  • A DRAFT of a proposed FINAL EIA was approved by DEP on 21 December 2023.
  • After amendments requested by the DEP and applied to the DRAFT EIA, DEP advised on 4 September 2024 that the Final EIA, subject to their endorsement, is now ready to proceed to the Public Review stage.
  • This allows for the publication of a FINAL EIA to be reviewed and responded-to within a two-week timeframe, by anyone involved in the area.
  • Subject to there being no further issues raised through the publication of the EIA, the timeframe to the completion of the EIA review period is estimated to be in the region of four to six weeks.
  • This will then allow the Company to schedule its 2,600m program of infill HQ diamond core drilling at the Nxuu Deposit, which will enable preparation of a Pre-feasibility Study to be followed by a Definitive Feasibility Study.

Prospecting Licence PL43/2016 – 100% Owned and Operated by MTB


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Mount Burgess Mining NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

IMARC

MCA Announces Women in Resources Award Winners

‘Vital to promote diversity and attract the next generation of inspirational leaders’


Keep reading...Show less
Gold nuggets and stock chart.

Report: Australia's Clean Energy Ambitions Hinge on More Mining Investment

The Minerals Council of Australia (MCA) has released a new report focused on strategies the country can use to integrate its mining industry into fast-growing and high-demand global supply chains.

The document underlines that Australia's federal government is keen to see the nation become a renewable energy superpower and "move up the value chain" when it comes to clean energy technologies.

“To achieve this ambition, it is critical to recognise that there will be no downstream processing or moving along the value chain without a strong vibrant mining sector. It’s where it all starts," the MCA states.

Keep reading...Show less
Toronto Stock Exchange sign.

Mining Stocks Take Spots as Top Performers on TSX30 List

The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) has released its annual TSX30 list, showcasing the 30 top-performing companies that are making the most impact in driving Canada’s economy forward.

Established in 2019, the TSX30 ranks stocks by their dividend-adjusted share price performance over three years.

According to the TSX, this year's constituents have a combined market cap of C$380 billion, with 25 of the 30 companies on the list coming from one of three sectors: oil and gas, industrial products and services and mining.

Keep reading...Show less
Deep Yellow Limited

Tumas 3 Drilling Achieves Measured Resource Target

Deep Yellow Limited (Deep Yellow or Company) is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Tumas 1, 1 East, 2 and 3 Deposits (refer Figure 1), located on Mining Licence 237 (ML237) in the Erongo Region of Namibia. The deposit is held by Deep Yellow through its wholly owned subsidiary Reptile Uranium Namibia (Pty) Ltd (RUN).

Keep reading...Show less
Globe on top of US money.

Global Investing: How to Diversify with an International Portfolio

In an increasingly connected world, savvy investors are looking beyond domestic borders to diversify their portfolios and capitalize on global opportunities.

Here the Investing News Network explores how North American investors can access international markets, from simple methods like exchange-traded funds (ETFs) to more complex approaches involving direct foreign investment.

Please note that this article is written with a focus on North American investors and may not fully account for the unique financial regulations, tax laws and investment practices of other regions.


Keep reading...Show less
McFarlane Lake Mining

McFarlane Samples 87.4 Grams Per Tonne(Gpt) Gold Containing 0.59% Copper at its Past Producing McMillan Gold Mine; Provides Exploration Update on Upcoming Drill Program

McFarlane Lake Mining Limited ("McFarlane" or the "Company") (NEO:MLM)(OTCQB:MLMLF), is excited to announce results of recent field sampling and highlight its upcoming exploration plans at its 100% owned McMillan Gold Mine located 70 kilometers west of Sudbury, Ontario.

Highlights

Keep reading...Show less

