Tempest Minerals

TEM | Yalgoo Update - Remorse Drilling Status

Tempest Minerals Ltd (TEM) is pleased to update the market on the status of planned drilling at the Company’s Remorse Target. TEM has received all the necessary regulatory approvals to commence drilling at the Remorse Target and has completed preparations. TEM expects to commence drilling in mid July 2024 (weather permitting) as Earthworks has been delayed due to inaccessibility as a result of heavy rainfall and partial flooding of the area.

Key Points

  • Approvals received for drilling
  • Preparation complete and field team ready to commence program
  • Earthworks and drilling to commence immediately upon safe weather and ground conditions

TEM 20240704 IHU RemorseStatus

Yalgoo Project

Background

The Remorse Target is located on the eastern side of the Company’s flagship Yalgoo Project. TEM has previously noted the presence of large-scale copper-zinc geochem and geophysical anomalies 1 and the intention to drill test these 2. An extensional geochem survey was also recently completed at the target 3.

Status

All the necessary regulatory approvals to commence drilling at the Remorse Target have been received. TEM continues to work closely with the traditional owners 4 to ensure cultural heritage is respected. All preparation is complete and the Tempest team eagerly awaits ground and weather conditions to improve so Earthworks and drilling can commence as soon as possible.

Next Steps

  • Initial 5,000m RC drilling program planned for mid-July
  • Results of recent geochem survey expected mid-July

This article includes content from Tempest Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

TEM:AU
Wheaton Precious Metals to Release 2024 Second Quarter Results on August 7, 2024

Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. will release its 2024 second quarter results on August 7, 2024 after market close.

A conference call will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2024 , starting at 8:00 am ET ( 5:00 am PT ) to discuss these results. To participate in the live call, please use one of the following methods:

Tartana Minerals Limited

Tartana Minerals: Copper, Gold, Silver and Zinc Producer, Explorer and Developer in Far North Queensland, Australia


Newmont Announces Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) will release its second quarter 2024 operations and financial results after market close on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 , and will hold a conference call to discuss results on Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (9:00 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time) .

Conference Call Details

Dial-In Number

The webcast materials will be available Wednesday, July 24 th , after market close, under the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the Company's website.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world's leading gold company and a producer of copper, zinc, lead, and silver. The Company's world-class portfolio of assets, prospects, and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in Africa, Australia, Latin America & Caribbean, North America, and Papua New Guinea. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social, and governance practices. Newmont is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Founded in 1921, the Company has been publicly traded since 1925.

__________________________________________
1 For toll-free phone numbers, refer to the following link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/global-numbers?confId=49005

Media Contact
Jennifer Pakradooni
globalcommunications@newmont.com

Investor Contact - Global
Neil Backhouse
investor.relations@newmont.com

Investor Contact – Asia Pacific
Natalie Worley
apac.investor.relations@newmont.com

Astral Resources (ASX:AAR)

Astral Resources NL (ASX: AAR) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Astral Resources NL (‘AAR’) will be lifted immediately following the release by AAR of an announcement regarding the outcome of an application to court by the Company seeking orders in relation to the Company’s inadvertent failure to lodge a cleansing notice under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) within the prescribed 5 day period after the issue of shares on 9 April 2024.

Warriedar Resources

First Diamond Drilling Results at Ricciardo Deliver High-Grade Gold Extensions

Warriedar Resources Limited (ASX: WA8) (Warriedar or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on drilling progress and release the first results from diamond drilling undertaken at the Ricciardo deposit within its Golden Range Project, located in the Murchison region of Western Australia (Figure 1).

Gold nuggets on dark ground.

Top 5 Junior Gold Stocks on the TSXV in 2024

2024 has been a storybook year for gold. Gold prices saw significant gains through the first half of 2024 and set an all time high of US$2,450.05 on May 19.

Prices were supported by strong central bank buying, particularly by China, Turkey and India, along with resilient retail purchases that came despite high prices. Further momentum was carried as sentiment for the precious metal helped stem outflows from western exchange-traded funds in March and April.

Although gold experienced a slight pullback at the end of Q2, prices have remained elevated, continuing to trade above US$2,300 level. Despite gold’s solid performance at the end of 2023 and continued high prices in 2024, it wasn’t until after gold’s dramatic breakout that some of the major gold stocks saw some upward momentum.

