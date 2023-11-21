Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Preserving Privacy and Security in a Generative AI World

AI and privacy: How on-device AI enhances privacy and security

Qualcomm

Welcome to AI on the Edge, our new OnQ series that delivers the latest on-device artificial intelligence insights and trends. Hear from our most active subject matter experts on the dynamic, ever-expanding subject of AI.

Learn more about on-device generative AI by exploring our AI on the Edge posts. If there's a related topic you'd like us to cover, simply send us a note.

The rapid adoption of generative artificial intelligence (AI) has opened a new world promising explosive creativity, convenience and productivity. With large language models (LLMs), as well as language-vision models (also known as LVMs), creating a wide variety of content like more precise search results, beautiful pieces of art, personalized advertising campaigns and new software code, generative AI is already delivering on these promises.

However, must it come at a cost to privacy and security?

Are AI and privacy at odds with one another?

Not necessarily. With on-device generative AI, where the generative AI model runs on your personal device, like a smartphone, personal computer (PC) or extended reality headset, you can get the best of both worlds: AI with privacy and security at the same time.

When running generative AI models hosted in the cloud, interactions with those models can become public. Information provided to the models - including the query and context surrounding it, or data used to fine-tune the model - can be exposed, creating concerns around AI and privacy.

For enterprise use cases, this includes any proprietary data or even source code that is either used as queries for the model or generated by the model - clearly this situation is unacceptable.

On-device generative AI can mitigate these AI privacy and security issues.

Why on-device AI helps with data privacy and security

On-device AI helps protect users' information since queries involving personal data remain on the device. On-device security features (e.g., data and communications encryption, as well as password and biometric protected access) on edge devices, such as smartphones or PCs, are already trusted under certain circumstances to protect sensitive personal and corporate information.

Consequently, generative AI models that are hosted on device can rely on those same on-device security features to improve data security and privacy for queries and outputs. In these situations, since inference, and in some cases fine-tuning, utilize on-device memory, storage and processing resources, the models can also utilize the local data to increase personalization and accuracy of both the input and output of the model with a similar level of trust.

Travel convenience with on-device generative AI

Consider the following example: A user is traveling and looking for good dinner options. Even with a non-generative AI solution, devices already utilize the user's current location to search the Internet and provide nearby dining options. With a generative AI-based solution however, the user might want the chat assistant to not only look for good dinner options but also utilize personal data like food and restaurant rating preferences, food allergies, meal plan data, budget and calendar information to select a nearby four-star restaurant that has nutritional options compatible with the user's meal plan.

Once a suitable option is found, the user might then want the assistant to reserve a table at a time that is open in the user's calendar. In this situation, the assistant only reaches out to the cloud for the list of possible restaurants from which to choose as well as making the actual reservation while keeping the queries and all personal information secure and private.

Software development assistant with on-device generative AI

Another example showing the benefit of on-device generative AI is a software developer who needs to create new source code for a product. In order to accomplish this, proprietary company data, as well as existing code, will be required as input to the generative AI model. Again, it is easy to see how a coding assistant running solely on the developer's laptop would help ensure that the proprietary intellectual property is not exposed to risks outside of the company's cybersecurity tolerance.

Retirement planning assistant with on-device generative AI

Another wide-reaching example of the need for AI privacy is in retirement planning. In the United States alone, it is predicted that by 2030 all members of the baby boomer generation will be at least 65 years old - a portion of the population that is estimated to be about 73 million people.1 Immediately following that wave of retirees are multiple generations who have come to understand the importance of a well-funded retirement portfolio. As more and more people approach retirement age globally and as retirees' life expectancy continues to increase, the cost to retire is likewise increasing. Personal portfolio management will be critical in maximizing returns on investment and given this growing need, qualified financial advisors are likely to be inundated. On-device AI could help alleviate this by putting a retirement planning assistant in the palm of an investor's hand to educate and provide at least the first few levels of support which would help streamline the process once the qualified financial advisor becomes involved.

Using a conversational interface, the investor could provide the assistant with their current personal financial position in terms of age, savings, current investments, real estate, income, expenses, risk tolerance and investment goals. Based on this information, the assistant could come back with questions to further refine the input parameters. Given these parameters, the assistant could then provide educational information, investment strategies, recommended funds and other investment vehicles to consider. The assistant could also provide scenario analysis using both conversational and graphical outputs based on questions from the investor such as "What if I live into my 90s?" or "I just got a new job, how does this affect my current plan?"

The assistant could then use the investor's location, level of investment and risk tolerance to provide a list of nearby financial professionals to help the investor take these preliminary strategies, refine them and ultimately implement them.

Security and privacy in a generative AI world is key for building consumer trust

In all of these examples, it is easy to see how the user might not want a cloud-hosted chatbot to access such private information but would be comfortable with an on-device generative AI model to make decisions based on local information available. Running the generative AI models on device can allow the user to take advantage of the benefits of the models without exposing personal or proprietary information.

Users may prefer that not only the results, but even the data contained in the prompts that initiate the queries is protected. As such, on-device inference provides users an opportunity to enjoy AI without exposing their data to cloud-hosted models.

When running generative AI models on device, existing technological protections are leveraged to allow for the use of on-device personal and corporate information as inputs to these models without the security and privacy concerns associated with cloud-hosted models. By enabling on-device generative AI, not only is the promise of increased creativity, convenience and productivity realized, but it also improves upon what generative AI models running solely on the cloud can deliver.

References:

1. America Counts Staff (Dec 10, 2019). 2020 Census Will Help Policymakers Prepare for the Incoming Wave of Aging Boomers. Retrieved on Sep 5, 2023 from https://www.census.gov/library/stories/2019/12/by-2030-all-baby-boomers-will-be-age-65-or-older.html

QCOM
YDreams Global Executives Attend Private Meeting with Brazilian Minister of Culture

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like announce that two of the Company´s top Executives attended a meeting on April 30th, with the Minister of Culture of Brazil, Mr. Sergio Sá Leitão and with the President of Ancine, Mr. Christian de Castro Oliveira, which is the government institution responsible for incentives for different media productions, such as Cinema and Games.

The meeting was organized by the XRBR Association, that is bringing to light the huge potential of the Augmented, Virtual and Mixed Reality industry in Brazil. The Association has Marcos Alves as the President. Mr. Alves is YDreams Global’s Director of Ventures and is currently responsible for the acceleration program that is bringing five highly innovative AR and VR companies to Vancouver to receive training and to gain a deeper understanding of the North America market. The Company will have early access to investment in the startups that have a sustainable and fast growth business model.

YDreams Continues to Develop Blockchain Integration for Expanding Arkave VR Locations

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) is continuing to work on blockchain integration for the Arkave VR segment of YDreams. The team is working to incorporate the acceptance of crypto currencies within the Arkave ecosystem. YDreams is a member of the Hyperledger Foundation, which is uniting visionary companies such as Intel and IBM to create and establish the future of blockchain technology.

Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global commented, “As bitcoin and altcoins become more integrated in the mainstream, we plan to incorporate new blockchain technology within the Arkave ecosystem to maximize our potential revenue streams. We are planning on expanding the Arkave/VR locations in 2018 and look forward to continue leading with cutting edge technology.”

YDreams Global Creates Educational Virtual Reality Platform for One of the Biggest Energy Companies in the World

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like to announce that it has signed a new contract to develop an educational game using Virtual Reality for one of the largest energy companies in the world.

The game is geared to educate children and young adults in respect to energy conservation and sustainability. The energy company will bring this game to schools, community associations and events, as part of a campaign to educate the general public.

YDreams Global Opens Exhibition Featuring Gaming YouTubers With LG Electronics Inc as a Significant Sponsor

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YDwww.ydreamsglobal.com) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) will be launching the first edition of the Interactive Exhibition “Social Media Influencers: Game Edition” today. The exhibit is expected to receive at least 30,000 paid visitors per month and has booked 10 consecutive editions in 10 different shopping malls.

The Company also wishes to announce it has secured a significant sponsor for the series of events. The electronics company, LG Electronics Inc. (LGLD:LSE) has signed as a new sponsor for the event and will display their new Gaming Monitor for all of the events. The event also has Gameloft, Razer, DXRacer and the sports portal EI as partners with. Sonae Sierra Brasil as the main sponsor.

YDreams Global Signs New Project with the Emoji Company

YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (TSXV:YD) (OTC Pink: YDRMF) (FSE: A2AP0L) (“YDreams Global” or the “Company) would like to announce that it has signed on for a new project for the official Emoji Company. The project is an interactive playground with augmented reality that will bring YDreams Global technology to six shopping malls. Expansion is already in the negotiation stages.
The playground is themed after the iconic emoji’s universe and visitors will pay an affordable fee to gain access.
The new product is part of the Company’s strategy to bring new forms of entertainment to shopping malls. The Company has an established partnership with a leader in this segment and has many similar projects planned for 2018.
“Our interactive technology is very relevant to the retail industry and YDreams Global is fast becoming a reference in this space. We have strengthened our relationship with important chains of shopping malls and hope to launch many projects in the near future. It is a significant new source of revenues for the Company,” stated Daniel Japiassu, CEO of YDreams Global.
YDreams global also recently announced a private placement (December 04 and December 08, 2017). The non-brokered private placement will consist of up to 14,666,666 units at 15 cents per unit for gross proceeds of $2.2-million. Each unit will consist of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant exercisable at 25 cents for a period of five years. If you would like to participate in this please contact us at hey@ydreamsglobal.com
On January 12th, 2018, YDreams Global signed a $515,000 CAD deal with major sponsor for new project.
On January 5th, 2018, YDreams Global Completed a New Augmented Reality Project for International Fashion Brand Schutz Stores.
On December 22, 2017, YDreams Global announced the opening of the first Arkave Store.
On December 19, 2017, YDreams Global announced a mutual collaboration with Ubique, a reference in eSports with the goal of including Blockchain technology in Arkave.
On December 12, 2017, YDreams Global signed a new Augmented Project for one of the biggest Media and Entertainment companies in the world.
On November 9, 2017, YDreams Global announced the creation of a new blockchain, ICO and cryptocurrency division.
On October 5, 2017, YDreams Global was commissioned by Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM—NASDAQ) to create and design a project for them for Futurecom 2017.
On September 19, 201,7 YDreams Global announced it was commissioned by Octagon to create a project for the NBA.
About YDreams Global
YDreams Global Interactive Technologies Inc. (www.ydreamsglobal.com) is a technology company with offices in Vancouver, Dubai, São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, that combines Augmented and Virtual Reality Technology, Design and Intelligence to respond to the challenges and demands of today’s users and consumers.
YDreams Global works as a partner for companies and brands to reframe their strategy through relevant human-centered ventures that integrates digital experience with the physical presence and venues. YDreams Global anticipates future challenges and connects them with the needs of the market, building innovative concepts and delivering them with international excellence.
YDreams Global have developed over 1,000 projects for clients all over the world, such as Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AmBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, City of Rio and Fiat.
More Information:
Daniel Japiassu
Director and Chief Executive Officer
hey@ydreamsglobal.com | www.ydreamsglobal.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Apple MixC Wenzhou opens for customers this Saturday, November 4, in China

Apple® today previewed Apple MixC Wenzhou, the company's first store in this dynamic city and the fourth in China's Zhejiang province. The new store reflects Apple's deep commitment to accessible and sustainable design — including universal design elements and plant-based materials — creating an inviting and inclusive space for everyone.

"We're excited to be expanding to reach even more customers with the opening of Apple MixC Wenzhou, and we're proud of the deep, long-lasting connections we've built with communities in China," said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail. "Our team members can't wait to welcome the local community to our newest location and help even more customers discover the magic of Apple, including the new iPhone 15 lineup and new Mac models featuring the M3 family of chips."

Apple reports fourth quarter results

iPhone revenue sets September quarter record

Services revenue reaches new all-time high

Apple unveils the new MacBook Pro featuring the M3 family of chips, making the world's best pro laptop even better

14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 now starts at $1,599

14- and 16-inch models with M3 Pro and M3 Max are available in a gorgeous new space black finish

Apple supercharges 24-inch iMac with new M3 chip

The world's best all-in-one gets even better, featuring the M3 chip and up to 2x faster performance in its strikingly thin design with expansive 4.5K Retina display

Apple® today unveiled the new 24-inch iMac ® featuring the amazing M3 chip, making the world's best all-in-one even more powerful and more capable. Thanks to the efficiency of Apple silicon, the new iMac delivers a huge leap in performance in its remarkably thin design and spectrum of seven vibrant colors that users love. iMac with M3 is up to 2x faster than the prior generation with M1. 1 And for those upgrading from an Intel-based iMac, the new iMac is up to 2.5x faster than the most popular 27-inch models, 2 and 4x faster than the most powerful 21.5-inch model. 3 It also features an expansive 4.5K Retina® display with 11.3 million pixels and over a billion colors, faster wireless connectivity, and a seamless experience with iPhone®. Combined with its best-in-class camera, speakers, and mics, along with macOS® Sonoma, iMac with M3 is better than ever — perfect for everyone, from families to small businesses, aspiring creatives, students, and gamers. Customers can order the new iMac starting today, with availability beginning Tuesday, November 7.

Apple unveils M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max, the most advanced chips for a personal computer

The industry's first 3-nanometer chips for a personal computer debut a next-generation GPU architecture and deliver dramatic performance improvements, a faster CPU and Neural Engine, and support for more unified memory

Apple® today announced M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max, three chips featuring groundbreaking technologies that deliver dramatically increased performance and unleash new capabilities for Mac®. These are the first personal computer chips built using the industry-leading 3-nanometer process technology, allowing more transistors to be packed into a smaller space and improving speed and efficiency. Together, M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max show how far Apple silicon for the Mac has come since the debut of the M1 family of chips.

×