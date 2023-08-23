Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Portofino Submits Final Proposals Regarding Arizaro Lithium Concessions-Salta, Argentina

Portofino Submits Final Proposals Regarding Arizaro Lithium Concessions-Salta, Argentina

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") announces that it has submitted detailed proposals through a public tender process in Salta, Argentina, for two contiguous lithium concessions, sub-areas III and IV, within the highly coveted, Arizaro Salar (see Figure 1). The tender submission deadline has now lapsed, and while the Company's success in the process is not guaranteed, the initial, (official) feedback suggests that the Company's financial proposals are extremely competitive with other major lithium participants. Additional aspects of the tender submissions, including community impact, sustainability and communityregional benefits, are also being assessed by officials and results are anticipated to be announced in the second half of September.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3751/178113_figure1_550.jpg

Figure 1: REMSa IX, Sub-Area III and IV

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3751/178113_figure1.jpg

In conjunction with the state-owned resource company in Salta, the Company previously carried out extensive geological due diligence on one of the two concession areas, referred to as Arizaro IV. Initial surface exploration work on this 8,445-hectare block has revealed a thick overburden (crust), however, samples at surface still assayed as high as 100 milligrams per litre ("mg/l") lithium, which is consistent with surface results of other groups exploring this mature salar. Additional exploration activity included:

  1. 40 +surface brine samples collected and analysed;
  2. 35 trenches reaching shallow water tables using excavation equipment;
  3. 69,000 metres ("m") of geophysical surveying utilizing Vertical Electric Soundings ("VES") technology revealing aquifer depths up to 1,000m; and
  4. Low resistivity horizons being identified and interpreted as brine targets potentially containing large concentrations of lithium (see Figure 2).

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3751/178113_bed7d85854e9aaf4_001.jpg

Figure 2: Arizaro Project Distribution of resistive sections

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3751/178113_bed7d85854e9aaf4_001full.jpg

The VES results with the largest thickness in the low resistivity layer are anticipated to be the highest prospective areas of interest and are located to the east and south. The explored area shares geological characteristics with other areas in the same salt flat where brines with high lithium content have been detected at depth. Adjacent properties within the Arizaro salar, have been drilled to depths of more than 500 m, yielding prospective levels of 300 m to 400 m with >500 mg/L lithium.

David Tafel, CEO of Portofino, commented: "Our legal, operations, and geological teams have presented two very thorough, well researched and competitive Arizaro Salar partnership proposals and we remain confident our efforts will be rewarded. Concurrent to our Arizaro proposal submissions, and pursuant to the recent news on the Yergo Lithium Project (POR News Release 14-AUG-2023), the team has commenced preparation of an amended drill permit in anticipation of closing the concession buyout mid-September."

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mike Kilbourne, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. The QP has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the properties in Argentina and neighbouring companies.

About Portofino Resources Inc.

Portofino is a Vancouver-based Canadian company focused on exploring and developing mineral resource projects in the Americas. Portofino has an opportunity to earn a majority interest in several lithium projects in Salta, Argentina and up to 100% of the (2932 hectare) Yergo Lithium property in Catamarca. The properties are situated in the heart of the world-renowned Argentine Lithium Triangle and in close proximity to multiple world-class lithium projects. The Company also has the right to earn 100% interest in three northwestern Ontario, Canada lithium projects: Allison Lake North, Greenheart Lake and McNamara Lake.

Portofino's South of Otter and Bruce Lake projects are in the historic gold mining district of Red Lake, Ontario, Canada proximal to the Dixie gold project discovered by Great Bear Resources and now owned by Kinross Gold Corp. In addition, Portofino holds three other northwestern Ontario gold projects; the Gold Creek property located immediately south of the historic Shebandowan mine, as well as the Sapawe West and Melema West properties located in the rapidly developing Atikokan gold mining camp.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"David G. Tafel"

Chief Executive Officer

For Further Information Contact:

David Tafel CEO,
Director 604-683-1991

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's future business plans. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely the growth and development of the Company's business as currently anticipated. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/178113

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Portofino Announces $500,000 Financing

Portofino Announces $500,000 Financing

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it has arranged a "fully committed" non-brokered private placement financing for $500,000 priced at $0.10 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each Warrant has a term of 36 months commencing on the Closing Date and entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.15.

Proceeds from the financing will be allocated to the buyout of the Yergo Lithium Project (the "Project") option agreement (POR News Release 14-AUG-2023) and implementing the planned drilling program, as well as general working capital. Closing will be subject to TSXV Exchange approval, and any shares issued will be subject to a four-month hold period.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - POR

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - POR

Trading resumes in:

Company: Portofino Resources Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Portofino Executes Agreement to Acquire the Drill-Ready 2,932ha Yergo Lithium Project by Way of Option Buyout

Portofino Executes Agreement to Acquire the Drill-Ready 2,932ha Yergo Lithium Project by Way of Option Buyout

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") announces that it has executed a Binding Letter of Intent (the "Binding LOI") to buyout the original Option agreements (Yergo Binding Letter Agreement - February 15, 2019, and the Binding Letter Agreement Addendum May 12, 2021).

The Binding LOI ensures all rights and concession ownership for the 2,932 hectare Yergo Lithium Project (the "Project") (see Figure 1 and 2) are transferred directly to Portofino. This enables Portofino to advance its previously submitted drill permit application and proceed thereafter with an initial, planned 4-hole drill program.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Portofino Announces Advisory Board Implementation, Options Grants

Portofino Announces Advisory Board Implementation, Options Grants

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Alex Molyneux and Mr. Blake Steele have agreed to accept appointments to its newly created Advisory Board.

Mr. Alexander Molyneux is a metals and mining industry executive with 25 years industry experience and a proven track record with critical mineral and energy metal project development. He was Chairman of ASX-listed Argosy Minerals Ltd. (2018 - 2022), during which time the company initiated its Rincon Lithium Project in Salta Province, Argentina, developed a resource and commissioned its first battery-grade lithium carbonate production facility.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Portofino Announces Closing of $538,000 Financing

Portofino Announces Closing of $538,000 Financing

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") announces that it has closed its non-brokered private placement financing in the amount of $538,000 priced at $0.04 per Unit. The Company is issuing 13,450,000 Units with each Unit consisting of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each Warrant has a term of 36 months commencing on the Closing Date and entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.06. Finders' fees related to this financing, consist of $13,160 and 329,000 finders' warrants which are exercisable on the same terms as the subscribing investors. Shares are subject to a 4 month hold period expiring in December 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Winsome Resources

Winsome Strengthens Presence In Quebec Opening Val-D’or Office

Lithium exploration and development company Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1; “Winsome” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it will be opening an office in Val-d’Or, Quebec, Canada at the beginning of September. Val-d’Or is the heart of the Quebec mining industry and is a technical and logistical hub for Winsome’s projects with many key staff, consultants and suppliers based in the Abitibi region.

Keep reading...Show less
lithium battery over stock chart

10 Lithium Stocks Betting on Direct Lithium Extraction

Lithium demand is expected to increase significantly in the coming decades as the world turns to greener sources of energy to meet its net-zero goals. But extracting and processing lithium is not an easy task, and challenges and delays are common across projects in the industry.

Many experts believe new technologies could be a way to bring more supply online at a faster rate, with direct lithium extraction (DLE) being called the next potential game changer for the industry.

DLE refers to a variety of technologies used to extract lithium from brines. Some projects are already producing lithium using DLE methods in China and South America, and many junior miners looking into these processes to bring their projects online.

Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium

HMW Full Phase 1 Construction Commences – Lithium Production Expected By H1 2025

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to announce that full Phase 1 pond construction has commenced for 5.4ktpa LCE production at the Hombre Muerto West (HMW) lithium brine project in Catamarca Province, Argentina. This construction milestone aims to deliver lithium chloride production in H1 2025.

Keep reading...Show less
Pan Asia Metals

Hilix Lithium Project – Fieldwork Begins

Battery and critical metals explorer and developer Pan Asia Metals Limited (ASX: PAM) (‘PAM’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to report that field work has begun atthe Hilix Lithium Prospect, one of 7 target prospect areas which form the Tama Atacama Lithium Project.

Keep reading...Show less
Pan Asia Twitter

Revised RK Lithium, Exceptional Flotation Results

Up to 87% Li Recoveries and 3.60% Li2O Con Grades on Ore-Sort Material (Updated to include JORC Table 1, no other changes)

Battery and critical metals explorer and developer Pan Asia Metals Limited (ASX: PAM) (‘PAM’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to report very successful metallurgicaltest-work results for flotation of lithium mica concentrates from ‘ore-sort’ product derived from the RK lithium prospect.

Keep reading...Show less
Critical Resources

Thick New High-Grade Intercepts Confirm and Extend Recently Discovered “Swell Zone” at Mavis Lake

Lithium exploration and project development company Critical Resources Limited ASX:CRR (“Critical Resources” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that follow-up drilling around the recent breakthrough 74.4m intercept (Drill-hole MF23-207: refer to ASX Announcement released 24 July 2023) has continued to validate and expand the recently discovered “Swell Zone” at the Mavis Lake Lithium Project in Ontario, Canada.

Keep reading...Show less

