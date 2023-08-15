Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Portofino Announces $500,000 Financing

Portofino Announces $500,000 Financing

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it has arranged a "fully committed" non-brokered private placement financing for $500,000 priced at $0.10 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each Warrant has a term of 36 months commencing on the Closing Date and entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.15.

Proceeds from the financing will be allocated to the buyout of the Yergo Lithium Project (the "Project") option agreement (POR News Release 14-AUG-2023) and implementing the planned drilling program, as well as general working capital. Closing will be subject to TSXV Exchange approval, and any shares issued will be subject to a four-month hold period.

About Portofino Resources Inc.

Portofino is a Vancouver-based Canadian company focused on exploring and developing mineral resource projects in the Americas. Portofino has an opportunity to earn a majority interest in several lithium projects in Salta, Argentina and up to 100% of the Yergo Lithium property in Catamarca. The properties are situated in the heart of the world-renowned Argentine Lithium Triangle and in close proximity to multiple world-class lithium projects. The Company also has the right to earn 100% interest in three northwestern Ontario, Canada lithium projects: Allison Lake North, Greenheart Lake and McNamara Lake.

Portofino's South of Otter and Bruce Lake projects are in the historic gold mining district of Red Lake, Ontario, Canada proximal to the Dixie gold project discovered by Great Bear Resources and now owned by Kinross Gold Corp. In addition, Portofino holds three other northwestern Ontario gold projects; the Gold Creek property located immediately south of the historic Shebandowan mine, as well as the Sapawe West and Melema West properties located in the rapidly developing Atikokan gold mining camp.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"David G. Tafel"

Chief Executive Officer

For Further Information Contact:

David Tafel CEO, Director 
604-683-1991

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's future business plans. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely the growth and development of the Company's business as currently anticipated. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/177341

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - POR

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - POR

Trading resumes in:

Company: Portofino Resources Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Portofino Executes Agreement to Acquire the Drill-Ready 2,932ha Yergo Lithium Project by Way of Option Buyout

Portofino Executes Agreement to Acquire the Drill-Ready 2,932ha Yergo Lithium Project by Way of Option Buyout

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") announces that it has executed a Binding Letter of Intent (the "Binding LOI") to buyout the original Option agreements (Yergo Binding Letter Agreement - February 15, 2019, and the Binding Letter Agreement Addendum May 12, 2021).

The Binding LOI ensures all rights and concession ownership for the 2,932 hectare Yergo Lithium Project (the "Project") (see Figure 1 and 2) are transferred directly to Portofino. This enables Portofino to advance its previously submitted drill permit application and proceed thereafter with an initial, planned 4-hole drill program.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Portofino Announces Advisory Board Implementation, Options Grants

Portofino Announces Advisory Board Implementation, Options Grants

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Alex Molyneux and Mr. Blake Steele have agreed to accept appointments to its newly created Advisory Board.

Mr. Alexander Molyneux is a metals and mining industry executive with 25 years industry experience and a proven track record with critical mineral and energy metal project development. He was Chairman of ASX-listed Argosy Minerals Ltd. (2018 - 2022), during which time the company initiated its Rincon Lithium Project in Salta Province, Argentina, developed a resource and commissioned its first battery-grade lithium carbonate production facility.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Portofino Announces Closing of $538,000 Financing

Portofino Announces Closing of $538,000 Financing

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") announces that it has closed its non-brokered private placement financing in the amount of $538,000 priced at $0.04 per Unit. The Company is issuing 13,450,000 Units with each Unit consisting of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each Warrant has a term of 36 months commencing on the Closing Date and entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.06. Finders' fees related to this financing, consist of $13,160 and 329,000 finders' warrants which are exercisable on the same terms as the subscribing investors. Shares are subject to a 4 month hold period expiring in December 2023.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Portofino Announces Increase to Fully Subscribed Financing

Portofino Announces Increase to Fully Subscribed Financing

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") announces that it has increased its (fully subscribed) non-brokered private placement financing from $508,000 to $538,000 priced at $0.04 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each Warrant has a term of 36 months commencing on the Closing Date and entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.06.

The majority of the proceeds from the financing shall be used for exploration related activities on Portofino's lithium projects with approximately 10% for non-arms length payments and 10% for investor relations and corporate communications and the balance for working capital and general corporate activities. Closing will be subject to TSXV Exchange approval, and any shares issued will be subject to a four-month hold period.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Atlantic Lithium (ASX:A11)

Atlantic Lithium: Building Ghana’s First Lithium Mine


Keep reading...Show less
Balkan Mining logo

BMM Advances Gorge Lithium Project With Appointment Of Drilling Contractor

Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd (ASX: BMM; “BMM” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Omababika Group Inc. as the Company’s drilling contractor ahead of its maiden program at the Gorge Lithium Project.

Keep reading...Show less
European Lithium

European Lithium Receives Grant Of New Mining Licenses Doubling Wolfsberg Project Footprint

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR, FRA: PF8, OTC: EULIF) (European Lithium or the Company) is pleased to announce it has received a grant of new mining licenses and extensions for the Wolfsberg Lithium Project (Wolfsberg Project) in Austria, after a public hearing conducted by the Austrian Mining Authority.

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Universe Commences Trading On The ASX

Lithium Universe Commences Trading On The ASX

Lithium Universe Limited (“Lithium Universe”, or the “Company”) is pleased to advise that its shares will commence trading on the Australian Securities Exchange at the commencement of trading today (14 August 2023), under the ticker code “LU7”.

Keep reading...Show less
Loyal Lithium

Drilling Confirms Significant Lithium Discovery at the Scotty Lithium Project, Nevada, USA

Loyal Lithium Limited (ASX: LLI) (Loyal or the Company) is thrilled to confirm the discovery of a significant lithium basin at the 100% owned Scotty Lithium Project in Nevada, USA. The average lithium grade of the drillholes measures 1,120ppm with a 700ppm cut-off, starting near the surface (9m deep) and spans a 3.6km² area with an average thickness of 108m. Drilling and geophysics data will be utilised for a 3D model and for the creation of an Exploration Target. The basin's 5.7km western edge offers the potential for cost-effective mining due to its alluvial fan rocks, providing excellent accessibility for surface mining. Nevada Lithium’s (CSE:NVLH) neighbouring Bonnie Claire Project has successfully produced battery- grade lithium carbonate from its sedimentary basin drill cores. The Scotty Lithium Project occurs within close proximity to all-weather roads and power infostructure, and is strategically located just 40km north of Beatty, 220km from Las Vegas, and 330km from Tesla’s Nevada Gigafactory.

Keep reading...Show less
Bradda Head Lithium (TSXV:BHLI)

Bradda Head Lithium Limited


Keep reading...Show less

×