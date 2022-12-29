Platinex Closes Acquisition of the Muskrat Dam Critical Minerals Project and Completes Property Acquisitions at Shining Tree and W2 Projects

GamingInvesting News

Pixelworks Deeply Optimizes the Visual Display of iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition

High Resolution Picture Quality, High Frame Rate Gaming Experience and Rich Variety of Gaming Filters Together Bring Superior Visual Quality for Mobile Gaming

Pixelworks, Inc . (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced the latest iQOO Neo7 Racing Edition smartphone incorporates an upgraded Pixelworks X5 series visual processor, providing end-users with even more immersive and realistic gaming and video experiences by leveraging Pixelworks' patented MotionEngine ® technology, HDR Enhancement and a diverse set of built-in visual effect enhancement modes.

The iQOO Neo7 Racing Edition is built on the Snapdragon ® 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and powered by Pixelworks' advanced visual processing technology. This powerful combination serves as a solid foundation for the superior visual display performance of the smartphone. The iQOO Neo7 Racing Edition features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1080p resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate. In addition, it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.

The iQOO Neo7 Racing Edition is powered by Pixelworks' visual processor for improved visual qualities through the following supported display attributes:

MotionEngine ® Technology — Pixelworks' patented MotionEngine ® technology (MEMC) uses an efficient interpolation algorithm to boost low frame rate gaming content to high frame rates of up to 120 fps. Coupled with the 120Hz high refresh rate screen panel, the technology ensures ultra-smooth motion quality while preserving original artistic intent of game creators for content displayed on the smartphone. Compared to running games at their original high frame rates, Pixelworks-enabled distributed processing offloads the GPU workload by reducing rendering pressure to avoid unnecessary system power consumption, which prevents overheating of mobile devices. This function has been adapted to over 20 popular mobile games, including Honkai Impact 3 , Perfect World , Moonlight Blade, Genshin Impact, Game for Peace and King of Glory .

HDR Enhancement — Converts source SDR (Standard Dynamic Range) content to HDR (High Dynamic Range) content in real-time. For videos, this function improves the color saturation and contrast of images, producing a more detailed and vivid display, while minimizing power consumption of mobile devices. The solution is specifically tuned to deliver optimal experience on numerous leading video Apps, including BiliBili, Tencent Video and iVideo. For gaming content, the solution leverages an ambient adaptive color gamut to display a more true-to-life gaming environment. This function has been adapted to over 20 games supported by MEMC. Furthermore, the iQOO Neo7 Racing Edition has also integrated the HDR Enhancement feature into its own browser to improve the visual clarity of webpage content.

Gaming Visual Enhancement — To further enrich the visual experience, iQOO and Pixelworks also provide various visual quality enhancement modes for iQOO Neo7 Racing Edition users. For instance, a Game Appearance Reproduction mode with the game creator's unique perspective for specific games, such as Revelation, IdentityV, Sky: Children of the Light and Onmyoji . Additional built-in modes for all games include: Old Movie, Snow Blindness, Low Light Enhancement Prevention, Vivid, Soft, Highlight and Customized modes. Users can choose the right mode according to their own viewing preferences to create a more immersive gaming experience.

"With the advent of 3A mobile games, the display quality has gradually become a new standard to measure the visual processing capability of smartphones." Said Yaojing Yang, Director of Gaming Experience Planning Center, iQOO. "We feel glad to continue our cooperation with Pixelworks on the iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition. Through the joint tuning of the two parties, we hope that more excellent mobile games with higher frame rate and higher picture quality could run smoothly on the smartphone screen, so that users can easily immerse themselves in the game world. At the same time, we have also optimized the visual display of popular video apps and the smartphone's own browser to ensure high-quality user experience in more visual scenarios. We hope that our consumers would be satisfied with the iQOO Neo7 Racing Edition."

"Congratulations on the release of the iQOO Neo7 Racing Edition!" said Ting Xiong, President of Pixelworks China. "iQOO's exploration of the mobile visual experience has always been at the forefront of the industry. From high frame rate visual experience to enhanced visual effects, from games to video apps, iQOO is marching forward steadily to cover more and more visual scenarios with its growing visual display capability. It is a great honor that Pixelworks' visual processing solutions can help the iQOO Neo7 Racing Edition achieve multi-faceted and in-depth display optimization. I believe that users can truly feel iQOO's sincerity and diligence to improve the visual experience when they watch videos, play games, or read news on this new smartphone."

About vivo

vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a design-driven value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life. Following the company's core values, which include Benfen*, design-driven value, user-orientation, continuous learning and team spirit, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy with the vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation.

While bringing together and developing the best local talents to deliver excellence, vivo is supported by a wide range of R&D centers in cities including Shenzhen , Dongguan , Nanjing , Beijing , Hangzhou , Shanghai , Xi'an , focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, photography and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set-up smart manufacturing networks (including brand-authorized manufacturing centers). As of now, vivo has an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones, with its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions, and is loved by more than 400 million users worldwide.

*"Benfen" is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right - which is the ideal description of vivo's mission to create value for society.

Stay informed of latest vivo news at https://www.vivo.com/en/about-vivo/news

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20 years of history delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services.

For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com .

Note: Pixelworks, MotionEngine and the Pixelworks logo are trademarks of Pixelworks, Inc. Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

(PRNewsfoto/Pixelworks, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pixelworks-deeply-optimizes-the-visual-display-of-iqoo-neo-7-racing-edition-301710864.html

SOURCE Pixelworks, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

LG Display Unveils High-Performance Gaming OLED Displays at CES 2023

- LG Display, the world's leading innovator of display technologies, announced today that it will unveil its 45-inch ultra-wide OLED and 27-inch OLED displays optimized for gaming in January at CES 2023. Through these cutting-edge products, the company aims to strengthen its leadership in the high-end gaming market.

LG Display's 45-inch ultra-wide gaming OLED display

LG Display's new gaming OLED displays boast the fastest response time of 0.03ms, making them the first-ever OLED displays for monitors to provide a refresh rate of 240Hz per second which permits the clearest picture quality and smoothest movements, even during unbelievably fast-paced action. The company's gaming OLED displays take advantage of OLED's self-emissive pixels to deliver immersive gaming experiences courtesy of rich, vibrant and crisp images on top of their high performance.

LG Display's gaming OLED displays also minimize external light reflections by applying a special polarizer designed for gaming. This allows the display to achieve perfect black under any environment, adding depth to the image quality and delivering an accurate color depiction. What's more, the revolutionary gaming OLED displays bend up to 800R, or a curvature radius of 800mm, allowing gamers to experience the optimal curve for every genre of content.

In addition, the company's gaming OLED panels emit the lowest level of blue light in the industry compared to premium LCD displays of the same size and this allows gamers to enjoy , flicker-free gaming experiences with less eye fatigue.

LG Display will start mass-production of the 27- and 45-inch gaming OLED displays this month and the products are set to be used in premium monitors for several global tech companies including LG Electronics, Asus and Corsair.

"LG Display's gaming OLED is the ultimate display solution for gamers in terms of picture quality, response times and eye comfort" said Tai-jong Lee , Head of Solution Customer experience Division 2 at LG Display.  "We will continue to expand our gaming OLED panel lineup based on the needs of gamers across multiple genres to take the customer experience we provide to new heights."

About LG Display

LG Display Co., Ltd. [NYSE: LPL, KRX: 034220] is the world's leading innovator of display technologies, including thin-film transistor liquid crystal and OLED displays. The company manufactures display panels in a broad range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in TVs, notebook computers, desktop monitors, automobiles, and various other applications, including tablets and mobile devices. LG Display currently operates manufacturing facilities in Korea and China , and back-end assembly facilities in Korea, China , and Vietnam . The company has approximately 70,707 employees operating worldwide. For more news and information about LG Display, please visit www.lgdisplay.com .

Media Contact:

Joo Yeon Jennifer HA, Manager, Global PR Team
Email: hjy05@lgdisplay.com

Jean Lee , Team Leader, Global PR Team
Email: jean.lee@lgdisplay.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lg-display-unveils-high-performance-gaming-oled-displays-at-ces-2023-301710903.html

SOURCE LG Display

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

"Bleach: Brave Souls" New Year's Campaign Round 1 Begins Saturday, December 31st & 2,023 Chances to Win Prizes in the Brave Souls New Year Giveaway

- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, will hold the New Year's Campaign Round 1 as a big thank you to all players starting from Saturday, December 31, 2022 . See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more information.

Bleach: Brave Souls will hold the New Year's Campaign Round 1 as a big thank you to all players starting from Saturday, December 31, 2022. Users can look forward to Spirits Are Forever With You (SAFWY) collaboration versions of Toshiro Hitsugaya, Kaname Tosen, and Sajin Komamura debut in the SAFWY Untold Stories: Five Step-Up Summons and various other year-end campaigns.

Users can look forward to Spirits Are Forever With You (SAFWY) collaboration versions of Toshiro Hitsugaya, Kaname Tosen, and Sajin Komamura debut in the SAFWY Untold Stories: Five Step-Up Summons and various other year-end campaigns.

In addition, in celebration of the SAFWY Untold Stories: Five Step-Up Summons, there will be a special RT campaign where 2,023 people will have a chance to win prizes. Be sure to check it out.

SAFWY Untold Stories: Five Step-Up Summons:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2H4XOm6lGqk

2023 Will be Selected to Win in Brave Souls New Year Giveaway RT Campaign Begins

To celebrate the release of the SAFWY Untold Stories: Five Step-Up Summons, we have another Brave Souls New Year Giveaway lined up full of awesome prizes for 2,023 lucky winners.

How to Enter

1. Follow the official Bleach: Brave Souls Twitter ( @Bleachbrs_en ) account.

2. RT the Brave Souls New Year Giveaway campaign tweet from the official Brave Souls Twitter.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Platform:

iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™

Genre:

3D Action

Price:

Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Official Website:

https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

Official Twitter Account:

@bleachbrs_en

Official Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en

Official YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA

Official Instagram:

@bleachbravesouls_official

Official Discord:

https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls

Copyright:

© Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot


© KLabGames

Download here

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls
PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bleach-brave-souls-new-years-campaign-round-1-begins-saturday-december-31st--2-023-chances-to-win-prizes-in-the-brave-souls-new-year-giveaway-301710524.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Plan International Canada partners with UNIQLO to empower youth and girls

Together, UNIQLO and Plan International Canada are highlighting why gender equality is essential to achieving Peace for All

3 p.m. The event will feature live streamer Sunny, known as @ursungirl on Twitch and Twitter.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Mars Labs announces 3rd global Closed Beta Test for Aqua Farm

Mars Labs the publisher of Aqua Farm, a collectible role-playing game (RPG) with P2E features, has announced the start of the 3rd global Closed Beta Test (CBT). Aqua Farm has already gained a significant amount of attention, particularly in the Asia Pacific region, due to its adorable graphics and engaging story. The game has received over 50,000 global pre-registrations in just two weeks.

In Aqua Farm, players join Aree, the ocean fairy, on a journey to reclaim the PODO (Power of Deep Ocean), a source of peace that has been stolen by invaders threatening the peace of Aqua World. During the 3rd CBT, users will have the opportunity to experience a range of advanced game content, including tutorials, an in-game marketplace, a redesigned rewarding system, and player versus player (PvP) content.

Additionally, unlike in previous CBTs, players will be able to earn actual Aree Shards ($AES), a key monetary token that can be used to purchase non- fungible token (NFT) assets in the game, as a gameplay reward through the pre-mining feature. Aqua Farm is available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store, and more information about the game can be found on the website https://playaquafarm.io .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mars-labs-announces-3rd-global-closed-beta-test-for-aqua-farm-301710489.html

SOURCE Mars Labs

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bingo Millions® Debuts in Canada

What would you do with $1,000,000 ? This question is what Gaming Arts hopes to give Canada's bingo enthusiasts the chance to solve. Gaming Arts along with their exclusive Canadian distributor, Bet Rite Inc., proudly announce the launch of the highly anticipated bingo game, Bingo Millions ® with Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries (MBLL) in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada .

Gaming Arts, LLC, is a Las Vegas -based gaming manufacturing company focused on providing innovative bingo and keno games, systems, content, and offers "Life Changing Jackpots" with its specialty bingo games. Hosting the world's largest and most exciting library of bingo games, Bingo Millions ® game is just one of hundreds of special "SuperGames" offered by Gaming Arts. Gaming Arts tried and true bingo products such as "SuperGames", including Bingo Millions ® , has increased operator profitability, helped to attract new players, grown headcounts, increased incremental revenues, strengthened player loyalty, and encouraged repeat visits at all current participating properties, and Bingo Millions ® in Canada will be no exception.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

InventHelp Inventor Develops New Gaming Console for Girls

"I wanted to provide women and girls with a fun new gaming console that they can call their own," said an inventor, from Augusta, Ga. "so I invented the G-4-G (GAMING FOR GIRLS). My design would offer an alternative to video games geared towards boys and men."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a modified gaming console for girls. In doing so, it offers games that would appeal to girls. As a result, it provides added fun and entertainment and it enhances style. The invention features a unique and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for girls. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CBA -2491, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-new-gaming-console-for-girls-cba-2491-301707513.html

SOURCE InventHelp

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Altiplano Reports November 2022 Results at Farellon with Copper Grade at 2.10%

NORDEN CROWN CONTINUES TO INTERSECT COPPER AT BURFJORD JV COPPER-GOLD PROJECT

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces Equipment Refinancing by Ozzieâs, Inc. , Generating Proceeds of US$2 Million

Buffalo Coal Corp. Announces Completion of Rights Offering

Related News

Nickel Investing

Nickel Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Nickel in 2023

Lithium Investing

Top 9 Lithium Stocks (Updated December 2022)

Gold Investing

Golden Opportunity for Mining in Southern Mali

NEW! 2023 Oil & Gas Outlook Report.

Graphite Investing

South Star Battery Metals Announces Construction and Development Update for the Santa Cruz Graphite Mine in Bahia, Brazil

Gold Investing

VIDEO — Gareth Soloway: Gold, Silver, Bitcoin and More — Price Predictions for 2023

×