Canada Nickel Announces New Nickel Discovery at Midlothian Property with Larger Potential Footprint than Flagship Crawford Property

Oil and Gas Investing News

Ovintiv to Host its First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call and Webcast on May 10, 2023

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) today announced plans to hold its first quarter 2023 results conference call at 9:00 a.m. MT on Wednesday May 10, 2023 . The Company plans to release its financial and operating results after market close, Tuesday May 9, 2023 . In addition to the release, supplemental slides and financial statements will be available on the Company's website, located at www.ovintiv.com .

Ovintiv to Host its First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call and Webcast on May 10, 2023 (CNW Group/Ovintiv Inc.)

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/43vQfOY to receive an instant automated call back.

You can also dial direct to be entered to the call by an Operator. Please dial 888-664-6383 (toll-free in North America ) or 416-764-8650 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to the call.

The live audio webcast of the event, including slides, also will be available on Ovintiv's website, under Investors/Presentations and Events, and will be archived for approximately 90 days.

Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available at www.ovintiv.com , or by contacting:

Investor contact: (888) 525-0304
investor.relations@ovintiv.com

Media contact: (403) 645-2252

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ovintiv-to-host-its-first-quarter-2023-results-conference-call-and-webcast-on-may-10-2023-301797051.html

SOURCE Ovintiv Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2023/13/c2866.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

OvintivOVV:CAOVVOil and Gas Investing
OVV:CA,OVV
The Conversation (0)

ALTAGAS TO ISSUE FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS AND HOLD ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas" or the "Company") (TSX: ALA) will release its first quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 before markets open. A conference call and webcast will be held the same day to discuss the financial results and other corporate developments.

Time:                 9:00 a.m. MT ( 11:00 a.m. ET )
Dial-in:              1-416-764-8659 or toll free at 1-888-664-6392 or Click to Join
Webcast: https://www.altagas.ca/invest/events-and-presentations

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Suncor's Wildlife Monitoring Program Captures Furry Friends Around Operations

Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, Press release picture

The wildlife monitoring program at our MacKay River oil sands site continues to show an incredible amount of biodiversity in the area.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Star Helium

Voyager Helium Development Update

Blue Star Helium Limited (ASX:BNL, OTCQB:BSNLF) (Blue Star or the Company) provides an update on progress on its maiden Voyager helium development in Las Animas County, Colorado.

Keep reading...Show less

Imperial to hold 2023 Investor Day on April 19

(TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) Brad Corson, chairman, president and chief executive officer, and Dave Hughes, vice-president, investor relations, Imperial Oil Limited, will host the company's 2023 Investor Day on Wednesday, April 19. The presentation begins at 9 a.m. EST and will be accessible by webcast.

At Investor Day, Imperial's management team will provide an update on the company's operations and business strategy, followed by a question-and-answer session.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Suncor Expressing Support for New Moms at Base Plant Operations

Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, Press release picture

For many breastfeeding moms, finding a comfortable and clean place to pump and store breastmilk can be hard. Even harder for those who spend their workday behind the wheel of a massive haul truck at an oil sands mine, which continues to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, much like the role of a mother.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Conference Call for Q1 2023 Results

PrairieSky will release its Q1 2023 results on Monday, April 17, 2023 after markets close. The news release detailing PrairieSky's Q1 2023 results will provide operating and financial information. Financial statements along with management's discussion and analysis will be available on PrairieSky's website at www.prairiesky.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

A conference call to discuss the results will be held for the investment community on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 beginning at 6:30 am MT (8:30 am ET). To participate in the conference call, you are asked to register at the link provided below. Details regarding the call will be provided to you upon registration.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Nordic Nickel: Exploring District-scale Nickel Asset in Finland to Support Growing Demand

Revolutionizing Navigation: ARway.ai's AI-powered Spatial Computing Platform is Disrupting the $44B Indoor AR Navigation Market

International Lithium Files Lithium and Rubidium Mineral Resource Estimates for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

International Lithium Files Lithium and Rubidium Mineral Resource Estimates for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project, Ontario, Canada

Critical Metals Investing

E-Tech Resources Inc. Announces High-Grade Rare Earth Results from Ongoing Prospecting Program on Eureka REE Project

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Announces Closing of the First Tranche of its Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units and Flow-Through Units

Base Metals Investing

Barksdale Provides Sunnyside Permitting Update

Battery Metals Investing

LithiumBank Signs MoU With ZS2 Technologies to Capture and Permanently Sequester CO? and Co-Produce Magnesium and Calcium From Boardwalk Brine

Precious Metals Investing

MLK Gold Ltd. Announces Corporate Name Change to Triple One Metals

×