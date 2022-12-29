VIDEO — Eric Nuttall: "We Remain Bullish" — Oil Prices, Supply and Demand in 2023
"I think ultimately we're heading materially over US$100 ... (and) I think we should see that at some point next year," said Eric Nuttall of Ninepoint Partners.
Eric Nuttall: "We Remain Bullish" — Oil Prices, Supply and Demand in 2023youtu.be
After spending several months above the US$100 per barrel mark earlier in the year, both Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude prices look set to end 2022 near US$80. But where will the new year take them?
Eric Nuttall, partner and senior portfolio manager at Ninepoint Partners, remains positive on the sector.
"I think ultimately we're heading materially over US$100 … (and) I think we should see that at some point next year," he told the Investing News Network, although he said that likely won't happen immediately.
Nuttall offered a slew of supply-side reasons for his bullish stance, including disappointing volume growth from US shale, the end of spare capacity from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and the end of Strategic Petroleum Reserve releases in the US. But he also said he thinks recession-related demand concerns are overblown.
"I'm not fussed, and I think this concern about, 'My gosh, we're heading into a recession, oil demand is going to fall and therefore I've got to sell oil and energy stocks' — I think that fear doesn't have a basis when you really dig into it," Nuttall said.
He pointed out that many market participants suffer from recency bias. When it comes to oil demand, that means they think first of 2020, when oil demand fell 8 percent on the back of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, it dropped only 2 percent in 2009 during the Great Financial Crisis. Meanwhile, in other recessionary periods, demand growth has moderated but not declined.
"Check your assumptions," he added. "We still think demand is holding up."
When it comes to stocks, Nuttall said investors have an opportunity right now to buy.
"We think the meaningful return of free cash flow in the form of buybacks and dividends can rerate stocks from generational low valuations," he said. "We think the macro remains positive, stocks remain inexpensive and we can identify catalysts in 2023 that we're optimistic can drive that rerating in share price valuations."
Watch the interview above for more from Nuttall on oil supply, demand and prices in 2023.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
- How to Invest in Oil and Gas ›
- Have We Reached Peak Oil? ›
- VIDEO — Eric Nuttall: Oil Facing "Epic" Volatility, How to Break Through the Noise ›
- Oil and Gas Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Oil and Gas in 2023 ›
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1815.03
|+1.01
|Silver
|23.87
|0.00
|Copper
|3.83
|0.00
|Palladium
|1816.00
|+4.00
|Platinum
|1054.50
|+3.00
|Oil
|78.64
|+0.24
|Heating Oil
|3.28
|+0.01
|Natural Gas
|4.59
|+0.04
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Featured Oil and Gas Investing Stocks
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.