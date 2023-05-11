Puma Exploration Closes Private Placement Offerings for Gross Proceeds of $1,008,035

Oil and Gas Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Ovintiv Announces Release of 2022 Sustainability Report

 Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) today released its 2022 Sustainability Report, highlighting its progress and performance on several key sustainability initiatives related to emissions reductions, social responsibility and corporate governance.

Ovintiv Announces Release of 2022 Sustainability Report (CNW Group/Ovintiv Inc.)

"Ovintiv continues to drive real and measurable environment, social and governance progress," said Ovintiv President and CEO Brendan McCracken . "We strive to be a leader in disclosure, having published a sustainability report and key performance metrics data since 2005. Our results demonstrate our commitment to continuous improvement and the power of harnessing technology and our culture of innovation to drive strong performance outcomes. We are whole-heartedly proud to produce the safe, affordable, secure, and reliable energy the world needs, both profitably and sustainably."

Key highlights of Ovintiv's 2022 sustainability achievements:

  • Achieved a greater than 30% reduction in Scope 1 & 2 greenhouse gas emissions intensity since 2019; progressing toward a targeted 50% reduction by 2030
  • Continued full alignment with the World Bank Zero Routine Flaring Initiative
  • Implemented industry-leading family leave policy
  • Progressed Board renewal efforts with the addition of one new Board member
  • Introduced a second safety metric to the Company's compensation program
  • Committed to disclose extensive gender equality information, leading to the Company's inaugural inclusion in the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index

Ovintiv recently announced an acquisition that will see the Company roughly double both its oil production and its premium inventory in the Permian Basin. The transaction is expected to be accretive across a number of key financial metrics and inventory life while maintaining the Company's investment grade balance sheet. While Ovintiv anticipates a brief period of integration of the new assets, the Company remains committed to its Scope 1 & 2 emissions reduction target.

Ovintiv's sustainability report can be found on the Company's website at https://sustainability.ovintiv.com/

ADVISORY REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS – This news release contains certain forward-looking statements or information (collectively, FLS) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements that relate to the anticipated future activities or expectations of the Company are FLS. FLS in this news release include, but are not limited to: expectations of plans, strategies and objectives of the Company, including planned ESG initiatives; the anticipated success of, and benefits from, technology and innovation; the ability of the Company to meet and maintain certain targets, including with respect to emissions-related and ESG performance. FLS involve certain assumptions and are subject to both known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These assumptions include: the assumptions contained herein; data contained in key modeling statistics; and expectations and projections made in light of the Company's historical experience. Risks and uncertainties include: our ability to generate sufficient cash flow to meet obligations; commodity price volatility; uncertainties, costs, and risks involved in our operations, including hazards and risks incidental to the drilling, completion, production and transportation of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids; ability to secure adequate transportation and storage for oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids; potential curtailments of gathering, transportation or refining operations, including resulting storage constraints or widening price differentials; business interruption, property and casualty losses or unexpected technical difficulties; counterparty and credit risk; impact of changes in credit rating and access to liquidity, including costs thereof; risks in marketing operations; risks associated with technology; risks associated with lawsuits, governmental regulations and regulatory actions, including disputes with partners and our ability to timely obtain environmental or other necessary permits; our ability to acquire or find additional reserves; imprecision of reserves estimates and estimates of recoverable quantities; and other risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10- K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and as described from time to time in its other periodic filings as filed on EDGAR and SEDAR. The above assumptions, risks and uncertainties are not exhaustive. Actual future results may vary materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in our FLS and such statements may not occur. Although the Company believes such FLS are reasonable, FLS should be understood to be only predictions and statements of our current beliefs; they are not guarantees of performance. FLS are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any FLS.

Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available at www.ovintiv.com , or by contacting:

Investor contact: (888) 525-0304
investor.relations@ovintiv.com

Media contact: (403) 645-2252

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ovintiv-announces-release-of-2022-sustainability-report-301822206.html

SOURCE Ovintiv Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/11/c9376.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

OvintivOVVNYSE:OVVOil and Gas Investing
OVV
The Conversation (0)
Ovintiv Announces Results of Annual Meeting

Ovintiv Announces Results of Annual Meeting

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) (the "Company") today announced that the following matters, as further described in the Company's Proxy Statement filed on March 23, 2023 (the "Proxy Statement"), were voted upon at its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 3, 2023 .

Ovintiv Announces Results of Annual Meeting (CNW Group/Ovintiv Inc.)

Election of Director Nominees Listed in the Proxy Statement

Each director nominee listed in the Proxy Statement was elected as a director of the Company. The results of the vote by ballot were as follows:


Shares For

Shares Against

Abstain

Broker Non-vote

Peter A. Dea

168,404,785

5,047,161

130,316

19,755,443

Meg A. Gentle

169,689,545

3,737,410

155,307

19,755,443

Ralph Izzo

171,659,752

1,696,254

226,256

19,755,443

Howard J. Mayson

170,339,842

3,107,225

135,195

19,755,443

Brendan M. McCracken

172,605,556

825,099

151,607

19,755,443

Lee A. McIntire

166,563,086

6,842,816

176,360

19,755,443

Katherine L. Minyard

171,973,771

1,444,588

163,903

19,755,443

Steven W. Nance

172,011,222

1,397,006

174,034

19,755,443

Suzanne P. Nimocks

157,900,679

15,424,515

257,068

19,755,443

George L. Pita

172,022,482

1,389,605

170,175

19,755,443

Thomas G. Ricks

165,904,949

7,505,652

171,661

19,755,443

Brian G. Shaw

170,658,576

2,792,006

131,680

19,755,443


Advisory Vote to Approve Compensation of Named Executive Officers

The results of the non-binding advisory vote for the compensation of the Company's named executive officers were as follows:

Shares For

Shares Against

Abstain

Broker Non- vote

167,308,173

5,820,963

453,126

19,755,443


Advisory Vote on Frequency of Future Advisory Votes to Approve Compensation of Named Executive Officers

The results of the non-binding advisory vote on the frequency of future advisory votes to approve the compensation of named executive officers, were as follows:

One-Year

Two-Years

Three-Years

Abstain

Broker Non-vote

170,568,567

127,026

2,498,008

388,661

19,755,443


Ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Independent Auditors

The results for the ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's independent auditors were as follows:

Shares For

Shares Against

Abstain

Broker Non-vote

186,757,581

6,435,087

145,037

0

Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available on the Company's website, www.ovintiv.com , or by contacting:

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ovintiv-announces-results-of-annual-meeting-301818635.html

SOURCE Ovintiv Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/08/c3605.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Medical Device Investing

BioSig Technologies to Speak at Digital Silver Forum in Helsinki, Finland on November 28

BioSig Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:BSGM), a medical device company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing platform designed to address an unmet technology need for the $4.6 billion electrophysiology (EP) marketplace, today announced that Kenneth Londoner, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is to speak at the Digital Silver Forum in Helsinki, Finland, on November 28, 2017.
Digital Silver Forum is a one-day event designed to bring together a community of innovators, public policy experts, corporate leaders and entrepreneurs to connect and explore opportunities that emerge from combining growing digital capability with the needs and demands of aging populations. The forum is co-organized by the government of Finland, known for its pioneering policies for the aging population, and Global Coalition on Aging (GCOA), world’s leading organization which provides businesses with strategic insights, best practices and access to a growing network of influencers to maximize the potential of the aging population.
Kenneth Londoner, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of BioSig Technologies, Inc., has been invited as a speaker for ‘Financing the 21st Century and Beyond’ panel, which will discuss strategies to finance innovation for development of new products and services in the changing demographics. Other panels held during the Forum include sessions on Artificial Intelligence and machine learning, market diversity and remote care delivery.
Mr. Londoner will also be on the panel of judges during the pitching session, where nine startups will showcase their innovations and discuss new technology trends we can expect to see in the coming years.
“The core of our technology lies in its ability to map the body’s biomedical signals, which holds the key to finding cure to challenging and, until now, incurable diseases without the use of drugs or invasive treatments. Our first product, PURE EP System, aims to address unmet needs for the treatments of arrhythmia, a disease, which goes hand in hand with the aging population. By 2020, there will be one billion people over 60 years old worldwide. Digital Silver Forum empowers innovative businesses such as ours, and we look forward to exchanging ideas with the like-minded community, which seeks to create new opportunities for economic growth in the changing demographics,” said Kenneth Londoner.
“The global population is aging at unprecedented rates, and the only way to open pathways for innovative solutions is to connect dots where they have not been connected before – across policy, finance, and technology,” said Michael Hodin, CEO of the Global Coalition on Aging, co-host of the Digital Silver Forum. “At Digital Silver, we bring together startups, business leaders, global institutions and government to identify the opportunities for entrepreneurs to meet the needs of our growing and diverse aging population.”
About BioSig Technologies
BioSig Technologies is a medical device company developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology designed to improve the $4.6 billion electrophysiology (EP) marketplace (www.biosigtech.com). Led by a proven management team and a veteran, independent Board of Directors, Los Angeles-based BioSig Technologies is preparing to commercialize its PURE EP(TM) System. The technology has been developed to address an unmet need in a large and growing market.
The PURE EP System is a novel cardiac signal acquisition and display system, which is engineered to assist electrophysiologists in clinical decision making during procedures to diagnose and treat patients with abnormal heart rates and rhythms. BioSig’s main goal is to deliver technology to improve upon catheter ablation treatments for the prevalent and deadly arrhythmias, Atrial Fibrillation and Ventricular Tachycardia. BioSig has partnered with Minnetronix on technology development and is working toward FDA 510(k) clearance for the PURE EP System.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with (i) our inability to manufacture our product candidates on a commercial scale on our own, or in collaboration with third parties; (ii) difficulties in obtaining financing on commercially reasonable terms; (iii) changes in the size and nature of our competition; (iv) loss of one or more key executives or scientists; and (v) difficulties in securing regulatory approval to market our product candidates. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Click here to connect with BioSig Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:BSGM) for an Investor Presentation

Keep reading...Show less

Suncor Indigenous Employees, Lana and Joy Want Everyone To Be an Ally on Red Dress Day and Beyond

Suncor Energy

Originally published on May 5, 2023

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cenovus Energy supports communities impacted by Alberta wildfires

Cenovus Energy supports communities impacted by Alberta wildfires

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) today announced a $200,000 donation to the Canadian Red Cross 2023 Alberta Fires Appeal to help support immediate relief efforts for the people and communities impacted by the ongoing wildfire situation in the province. In addition, the company is matching employees' individual donations to fire relief efforts made through Cenovus Cares, its giving and volunteering program.

Cenovus's donation will assist the Canadian Red Cross in its ongoing relief efforts for people who have been evacuated from their homes, as well as recovery and resilience measures to respond to fires over the longer term. Cenovus is a significant operator of conventional oil and natural gas assets in the affected regions in north-central Alberta and the wildfires have forced many Cenovus staff from their homes, as well as other residents.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Suncor Energy Reports Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

Suncor (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) held its Annual General Meeting in Calgary today. A total of 907,152,053 shares (approximately 68.50% of outstanding common shares) were represented in person or by proxy.

Shareholders voted as follows on the matters before the meeting:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ovintiv Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results

Operational Outperformance Underpins Strong Financial Results

First Quarter 2023 Highlights:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
PrairieSky to Host Investor Day

PrairieSky to Host Investor Day

-

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSX: PSK) ("PrairieSky" or the "Company") will host its biannual investor day on May 17, 2023 at the Fairmont Royal York Hotel in Toronto, Canada. The event will be led by PrairieSky's President and CEO, Andrew Phillips.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Suncor Energy Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Suncor Energy Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Unless otherwise noted, all financial figures are unaudited, presented in Canadian dollars (Cdn$), and derived from the company's condensed consolidated financial statements which are based on Canadian generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), specifically International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), and are prepared in accordance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 Interim Financial Reporting. Production volumes are presented on a working-interest basis, before royalties, except for production values from the company's Libya operations, which are presented on an economic basis. Certain financial measures referred to in this news release (adjusted funds from operations and adjusted operating earnings) are not prescribed by Canadian generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). See the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of this news release. References to Oil Sands operations exclude Suncor Energy Inc.'s interest in Fort Hills and Syncrude.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES CLOSE OF FIRST TRANCHE OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Global Atomic Announces Q1 2023 Results

Global Atomic Announces Q1 2023 Results

Related News

Uranium Investing

John Ciampaglia: Uranium Story "Incredibly Bullish," Balance of Power Shifting

Energy Investing

Global Atomic Announces Q1 2023 Results

Energy Investing

Global Atomic Announces Q1 2023 Results

Emerging Tech Investing

Greenlane Renewables Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Cobalt Investing

Cobalt to Remain Key EV Raw Material Despite Substitution Threats

×