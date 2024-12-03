Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Coelacanth Energy Inc. Announces Operations Update

Coelacanth Energy Inc. Announces Operations Update

Coelacanth Energy Inc. (TSXV: CEI) ("Coelacanth" or the "Company") announces that it has completed and tested 4 additional wells at its Two Rivers East Project including 3 Lower Montney Wells and 1 Upper Montney well on the 5-19 pad.

LOWER MONTNEY

The 3 new Lower Montney wells (F5-19, G5-19, H5-19) were drilled with an average horizontal length of 3,285 metres and completed with approximately 2.5 tons of sand per horizontal metre. The wells were placed on test for clean-up for an average of 7 days until a stabilized rate was achieved. The test rates noted below are based on the final 24 hours of each test.

The average rate achieved for the 3 new Lower Montney wells was 1,624 boepd per well comprised of 989 bbls per day of 41 API light sweet oil and 3.8 mmcf/d of liquids-rich gas. The rates per well are outlined in the table below:

WellOil - bbls/dGas - mmcf/dTotal - boe/d% Light Oil
F5-191,0613.21,59567
G5-199004.01,57357
H5-191,0074.21,70359
Average9893.81,62461

 

The overall rates and more specifically the oil rates were materially higher than the previous 3 wells on the pad (C5-19, D5-19 and E5-19) that achieved an average test rate of 1,338 boepd including 729 bbls/d of light oil and 3.7 mmcf/d of gas (see press release dated January 18, 2024 for more information including per well test results and initial production rates). Although the 3 new Lower Montney wells were drilled with slightly longer lateral lengths and the completion design was slightly modified in an attempt to increase the overall oil production, the tests have exceeded expectations.

UPPER MONTNEY

The Upper Montney well (B5-19) was drilled with a horizontal length of 2,647 metres and completed with approximately 2.5 tons of sand per horizontal metre. The well flowed on cleanup for 6 days and achieved a rate of 1,136 boepd comprised of 271 bbls/d of 40 API light oil and 5.2 mmcf/d of liquids-rich gas. In comparison to the Lower Montney Wells noted above, the B5-19 was 20% shorter in horizontal length and had 42% less frac stages leaving room for future optimization.

Management is very pleased with the B5-19 test result particularly the potential impact on Coelacanth's development inventory over its 150-section contiguous Montney land block. The Upper Montney is extensively mapped over Coelacanth's lands, but the impact of this test is amplified given it is a 10-mile step-out from Coelacanth's Two Rivers West project and 5 miles from the nearest competitor well.

INFRASTRUCTURE & TAKEAWAY

As previously disclosed, Coelacanth has secured long-term takeaway and processing for up to 60 mmcf/d of gas and is in process of constructing the required facilities and pipelines to handle the 5-19 and subsequent pads. Initial testing and start-up of the facility is anticipated for late April 2025.

Overall, Coelacanth believes this was a very significant second step in its development that has materially expanded the development fairway of the Upper Montney as well as increased the productivity of the Lower Montney that was already established as productive.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Coelacanth Energy Inc.
2110, 530 - 8th Ave SW
Calgary, Alberta T2P 3S8
Phone: 403-705-4525
www.coelacanth.ca

Mr. Robert J. Zakresky
President and Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Nolan Chicoine
Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Oil and Gas Terms

The Company uses the following frequently recurring oil and gas industry terms in the news release:

Liquids
Bbls
Barrels
Bbls/d Barrels per day
NGLs Natural gas liquids (includes condensate, pentane, butane, propane, and ethane)
  
Natural Gas
Mcf
Thousands of cubic feet
Mcf/d Thousands of cubic feet per day
MMcf/d Millions of cubic feet per day
  
Oil Equivalent
Boe Barrels of oil equivalent
Boe/d Barrels of oil equivalent per day

 

Disclosure provided herein in respect of a boe may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil equivalent has been used for the calculation of boe amounts in the news release. This boe conversion rate is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead.

Product Types

The Company uses the following references to sales volumes in the news release:

Natural gas refers to shale gas
Oil refers to tight oil
NGLs refers to butane, propane and pentanes combined
Liquids refers to tight oil and NGLs combined
Oil equivalent refers to the total oil equivalent of shale gas, tight oil, and NGLs combined, using the conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of shale gas to one barrel of oil equivalent as described above.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "believe", "intends", "forecast", "plans", "guidance" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements or information.

More particularly and without limitation, this document contains forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company's oil, NGLs and natural gas production and capital programs. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including expectations and assumptions relating to prevailing commodity prices and exchange rates, applicable royalty rates and tax laws, future well production rates, the performance of existing wells, the success of drilling new wells, the availability of capital to undertake planned activities and the availability and cost of labor and services.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general such as operational risks in development, exploration and production, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures, the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production rates, costs and expenses, commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, marketing and transportation, environmental risks, competition, the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources and changes in tax, royalty and environmental legislation. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this document are made as of the date hereof for the purpose of providing the readers with the Company's expectations for the coming year. The forward-looking statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Test Results and Initial Production Rates

The B5-19 Upper Montney well was production tested for 6.3 days and produced at an average rate of 92 bbl/d oil and 2,100 mcf/d gas (net of load fluid and energizing fluid) over that period which includes the initial cleanup where only load water was being recovered. At the end of the test, flowing wellhead pressure and production rates were stable.

The F5-19 Lower Montney well was production tested for 4.9 days and produced at an average rate of 728 bbl/d oil and 1,607 mcf/d gas (net of load fluid and energizing fluid) over that period which includes the initial cleanup where only load water was being recovered. At the end of the test, flowing wellhead pressure and production rates were stable.

The G5-19 Lower Montney well was production tested for 7.1 days and produced at an average rate of 415 bbl/d oil and 1,489 mcf/d gas (net of load fluid and energizing fluid) over that period which includes the initial cleanup where only load water was being recovered. At the end of the test, flowing wellhead pressure and production rates were stable.

The H5-19 Basal Montney well was production tested for 8.1 days and produced at an average rate of 411 bbl/d oil and 1,166 mcf/d gas (net of load fluid and energizing fluid) over that period which includes the initial cleanup where only load water was being recovered. At the end of the test, flowing wellhead pressure was stable and production was starting to decline.

A pressure transient analysis or well-test interpretation has not been carried out on these four wells and thus certain of the test results provided herein should be considered to be preliminary until such analysis or interpretation has been completed. Test results and initial production rates disclosed herein, particularly those short in duration, may not necessarily be indicative of long-term performance or of ultimate recovery.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/232259

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Coelacanth Energy Oil and Gas Investing
CEI:CC
Coelacanth Energy
Coelacanth Energy (TSXV:CEI)

Coelacanth Energy


Coelacanth Announces Q3 2024 Financial and Operating Results

Coelacanth Announces Q3 2024 Financial and Operating Results

Coelacanth Energy Inc. (TSXV: CEI) ("Coelacanth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. All dollar figures are Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

FINANCIAL RESULTS Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

 September 30

September 30
($000s, except per share amounts)  2024

2023

% Change

2024

2023

% Change

 
















Oil and natural gas sales 2,362

679

248

9,192

2,459

274

  

 

 

 

 

 
Cash flow used in operating activities (3,730)
(2,553)
46

(954)
(3,830)
(75)
Per share - basic and diluted (1) (0.01)
(0.01)
-

(-)

(0.01)
(100)

  

 

 

 

 

 
Adjusted funds flow (used) (1) (207)
(773)
(73)
1,133

(2,083)
(154)
Per share - basic and diluted (-)

(-)

-

-

(-)

-

  

 

 

 

 

 
Net loss (2,464)
(1,869)
32

(5,994)
(5,823)
3
Per share - basic and diluted (-)

(-)

-

(0.01)
(0.01)
-

  

 

 

 

 

 
Capital expenditures (1) 15,760

31,176

(49)
19,545

39,957

(51)

  

 

 

 

 

 
Adjusted working capital (1)  

 

 

47,264

23,516

101

  

 

 

 

 

 
Common shares outstanding (000s)  

 

 

 

 

 
Weighted average - basic and diluted 530,212

426,476

24

529,605

425,685

24

  

 

 

 

 

 
End of period - basic  

 

 

530,267

426,670

24
End of period - fully diluted  

 

 

617,214

469,781

31
   

 

 

 

 

 
(1) See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section.

 

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Coelacanth Energy Inc. Announces $52 Million Revolving Bank Credit Facility and Fall Drilling Program

Coelacanth Energy Inc. Announces $52 Million Revolving Bank Credit Facility and Fall Drilling Program

Coelacanth Energy Inc. (TSXV: CEI) ("Coelacanth" or the "Company") announces that it has secured a $52 million bank credit facility and has commenced a 4-well drilling program at Two Rivers East.

TWO RIVERS EAST PROJECT

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Tracy Shuchart, oil rig.

Tracy Shuchart: Energy Demand Exploding — Watching Oil/Gas, Uranium and Grid Stocks

Tracy Shuchart, CEO and founder of Hilltower Resource Advisors, discussed the growing need for all types of energy in the US, saying she's looking for opportunities in oil, natural gas, grid stocks and uranium juniors.

"I think 2025 is going to be a really good year for energy, absolutely," she said. "Not just because of the incoming administration that is very pro-energy and very-pro nuclear as well. But I think with this demand explosion that we're having it's going to be hard to keep ignoring that sector as people have over the last few years."

Looking at oil stocks, Shuchart said those who do their research will be able to find bargains outside the majors.

Trillion Energy Successfully Re-completes Wells in VS Program

Trillion Energy Successfully Re-completes Wells in VS Program

Trillion Energy International Inc. (" Trillion " or the "Company ") (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) (Frankfurt: Z62) is pleased to announce that it has successfully run 2 38 velocity string tubing ("VS") in four existing wells, including three long reach wells on the Akcakoca Platform at the SASB Gas Field, Turkey.

The new tubing operation was conducted to reduce water loading, increase production and overall recovery from the wells. With the new tubing strings, the wells should be able to produce at a lower WHP (well head pressure) for a longer period.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

eric nuttall, oil rig

Eric Nuttall: Oil Facing Volatile 2025 — Where I'm Investing, Plus Prices, Supply and Demand

Eric Nuttall, partner and senior portfolio manager at Ninepoint Partners, spoke to the Investing News Network about 2024 oil market trends and what's next for the sector heading into 2025.

While the past year has been tough overall, he believes the biggest challenge is sentiment.

"Nobody's here. Nobody cares. Nobody is aware of any of the bullish potential, because everybody is just focused on the narrative around, '(The market is) awash in oil and we're going to fall to US$60 (per barrel).' Or I even saw US$40 the other day. You've got to try to really tune out the noise," Nuttall explained during the conversation.

MEC Resources

2024 AGM Chairmans Address

As announced MEC (ASX:MMR) has received written confirmation from the Australian Securities Exchange (“ASX”) that the Company’s shares will be reinstated to trading on the official list of ASX, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions precedent. MEC have provided all of the information to ASX in order to satisfy the conditions precedent and will update the market accordingly once that confirmation is received.

Keep reading...Show less
Supply Chains in Question as Trump Threatens Tariffs on North American Neighbors

Incoming US President Donald Trump has proposed the application of a 25 percent tariff on all imports from Canada and Mexico on his first day in office, sparking concerns over possible economic implications.

“On January 20th, as one of my many first Executive Orders, I will sign all necessary documents to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% Tariff on ALL products coming into the United States, and its ridiculous Open Borders,” Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, adding that the move was spurred by worries over illegal drug imports and immigration.

Canada and Mexico are America's closest trading partners, with both being integral to the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). They account for significant portions of US imports in critical sectors, from energy to automobiles.

BPH Energy Limited Investee Cortical Dynamics Presentation

BPH Energy Limited Investee Cortical Dynamics Presentation

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) provide a presentation by investee Cortical Dynamics at the Health Innovation Frontier Forum on 18th November 2024. This event will showcase the intersection between technology, health and community.

*To view the presentation, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/91TD2JM9



About BPH Energy Limited:  

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).



Source:
BPH Energy Limited

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

