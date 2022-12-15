Crestview Exploration Announces $500,000 Private Placement

Oracle Teams Up With OneQode to Deliver Low-Latency Solutions Across Asia-Pacific

OneQode, Global Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) company, today announced it has joined Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN).

With OneQode now an OPN member, both companies will be able to provide enhanced offerings to enterprise customers in the Asia-Pacific region, with a particular focus on gaming, virtual and augmented reality and other high-performance applications.

With gaming adoption reaching an all-time high during the pandemic and the rise of the Metaverse, digital entertainment is rapidly growing in Asia-Pacific and performance demands are showing no signs of slowing post-COVID. However this growing demand for rich, interactive content is putting a strain on networks.

With its extensive cloud, database, and security offerings, Oracle is leading the way as the partner of choice for enterprise customers across the region. OneQode is similarly addressing emergent needs in growing niche industries with a latency-optimised telecommunications network, high-performance compute platform and a new Asia-Pacific hub on the island of Guam .

As part of Oracle PartnerNetwork, OneQode can provide more value for gaming and enterprise customers across APAC, as well as integrate their respective service offerings and explore wider opportunities to deliver high-performance solutions for customers.

In addition to having access to OneQode's infrastructure, it will also give prospective customers access to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI)'s leading database and security products which are built into OneQode's platform such as Oracle Autonomous Database, MySQL Heatwave and Oracle Exadata Cloud Service.

"We're incredibly excited. Oracle is a leader in its field, with a global footprint, extensive application suite and significant infrastructure pedigree. Further, it has a proven track record as an excellent collaborator," said Matt Shearing , OneQode CEO. "Similarly, OneQode is committed to delivering high-performance solutions for customers in industries like gaming. We are thrilled to team up with Oracle to deliver key solutions to our customers."

OneQode now has the ability to engage with Oracle to bring combined solutions to customers, integrate their services and introduce Oracle FastConnect functionality between OCI and OneQode Cloud. Going forward, OneQode will continue to explore new opportunities under OPN to bring high-performance solutions to users throughout Asia-Pacific and beyond.

About OneQode

OneQode is an infrastructure as a service provider operating a latency-optimised international carrier network and high-performance cloud platform designed for the demands of real-time apps and competitive gaming. To learn more, go to https://www.oneqode.com .

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to help enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program helps allow partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Mytaverse Announces Partnership with Ready Player Me to Bring Individuality to the Enterprise Metaverse

- Mytaverse is pleased to announce their leading enterprise metaverse software will integrate Ready Player Me's best-in-the-world avatars.

Founded in 2020, Mytaverse is a cloud-based platform for 3D immersive multiplayer environments. Major companies use Mytaverse's enterprise platform for virtual sales training, virtual product demonstrations, and more enterprise needs. The platform is hardware agnostic, meaning users can fire it up on any device they already have, including their computer or mobile phone.

To offer corporations the best-designed and functioning avatars, Mytaverse is integrating Ready Player Me's custom avatars into its platform. Ready Player Me allows users to custom design avatars, choosing from various skin tones, hairstyles, and more. These avatars' legs move, eyes appear realistic, and look more human than other metaverse providers' avatars.

Thanks to Mytaverse's and Ready Player Me's first-class technology, enterprise customers can render over 100 beautiful avatars in the Mytaverse at once–way more users than currently possible in Meta's and other companies' offerings. Mytaverse and Ready Player Me accomplish this high volume while maintaining high-quality graphics.

"Thanks to Mytaverse's and Ready Player Me's first-class technology, customizing your digital persona in our virtual world has risen to a whole new level," says Mytaverse CTO and co-founder Jaime Lopez . "With hundreds of different outfits, wardrobe selections, and accessories, our users can be as unique as they want. The highly optimized avatars from Ready Player Me play a crucial role in keeping the number of concurrent users beyond any other multiplayer environment with one single game server. The combination between high-quality graphics and high performance is the perfect recipe for our Metaverse enterprise solution."

Since Ready Player Me believes the metaverse isn't a single app–it's a network of millions of virtual worlds people visit–Mytaverse customers can use their avatars in Mytaverse and other metaverse companies that partner with Ready Player Me. Mytaverse and Ready Player Me are making the most user-friendly version of the metaverse, and it's perfect for business needs.

Mytaverse and Ready Player Me are creating the future of enterprise software–today.

ABOUT MYTAVERSE
Mytaverse is building the Metaverse for enterprise. Founded in 2020 by Kenneth Landau and Jaime Lopez , Mytaverse is a cloud-based platform that allows 3D-immersive, multiplayer workplace environments. Mytaverse takes a hardware-agnostic approach, enabling users to enter the metaverse via any browser on any device, from mobile to desktop to VR goggles. Mytaverse raised a $7 .6mm Seed Round in February 2022 , led by Blumberg Capital. Companies like PepsiCo, Dassault Corporation, Zaha Hadid Architects, Asian Sky group, and Tekni-plex have already experienced the power of Mytaverse to bring their teams, partners, and customers together. Mytaverse allows companies to experience face-to-face interactions anytime, anywhere, from any device.

ABOUT READY PLAYER ME
Ready Player Me is a cross-game avatar platform for the metaverse. It lets you create a 3D avatar with a selfie and use it in 5,000+ compatible apps and games. You can explore virtual worlds in VRChat, join meetings in Spatial, or stream to your fans using Animaze – all with your personal avatar that represents you in virtual worlds. Any developer can integrate Ready Player Me into their apps and games using our free avatar SDK. It's compatible with Unity and Unreal Engine and works great on the web, mobile, and desktop platforms. Learn more at https://readyplayer.me/

NEOPETS LAUNCHES FAERIE'S HOPE!

EMBARK ON A MAGICAL MATCH 3 ADVENTURE TODAY!

Neopets is thrilled to announce the launch of their highly anticipated Match 3 game, Neopets: Faerie's Hope .

Pimax Launches VR Content Incentive Program

Company issues call to independent programmers to create virtual reality content for their new Pimax Crystal and Pimax Portal platforms

Pimax, developer & manufacturer of innovative VR products, today introduced a new Software Ecosystem Incentive Program to enlist independent developers to create new VR software for their Crystal headset and Portal four-in-one gaming device.

IAS Partners with Gadsme to Provide Greater Transparency for In-Game Advertising Performance

The partnership will help advertisers measure media quality for their in-game campaigns

Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, today announced a first-to-market partnership with Gadsme, a premium in-game advertising platform. The partnership will enable IAS to verify Gadsme ad inventory globally and provide marketers with third-party viewability and invalid traffic measurement (IVT) through the IAS Signal platform.

Gaming Innovation Group acquires AskGamblers

- Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has today signed an agreement to acquire the casino affiliate websites Askgamblers.com, Johnslots.com, Newcasinos.com and several smaller domains from Catena Media Plc. The total consideration is EUR 45 million of which EUR 20 million will be paid in cash on closing, EUR 10 million twelve months after closing and the EUR 15 million balance 24 months after closing. Closing is expected in Q1 2023.

Askgamblers.com is an award-winning website recognised as a well-trusted website source in the iGaming industry with strong brand recognition by users. Johnslots.com and Newcasinos.com build on GiG Media's strategy to diversify its business. With this acquisition, GiG Media cements its position in the industry as the leading casino affiliate.

Successful Completion of Global CBT for MIR M: Vanguard and Vagabond!

  • High participation in global CBT for MIR M in the Philippines and Brazil
  • Feedback from CBT to be thoroughly addressed, pre-registration underway in 170 countries

The CBT for the global version of MIR M: Vanguard and Vagabond (hereinafter MIR M), the blockbuster mobile MMORPG by Wemade was completed successfully.

Mir M successfully completes Global CBT

As a new Legend of Mir IP-based game that has incorporated modern interpretation of The Legend of Mir 2, MIR M is a sequel to MIR4 that led the P&E (Play and Earn) boom around the world.

Wemade has conducted a server CBT in Asia and South America from December 8 to 11 . Both servers reached max capacity, and gamers from the Philippines and Brazil were especially enthusiastic.

More than 3,500 queues were recorded in the Asian server, which raised expectations for the official service.

MIR M will be officially launching in 170 countries globally. The feedback received from the CBT participants will be thoroughly addressed in preparing for the official service. Pre-registration is currently available for MIR M.

About WEMIX

WEMIX is a blockchain gaming platform developed by WEMIX Pte. Ltd, providing services including cryptocurrency wallet, decentralized exchange, NFT item marketplace, WEMIX staking and the game gateway. WEMIX Pte. Ltd. is a subsidiary of Wemade, the developer and owner of "The Legend of Mir" IP, a highly successful game with over 500 million users.

About Wemade

Wemade is a pioneer in game development from Korea. Their focus is ever-shifting towards metaverse and blockchain (NFT, DeFi) technology with an emphasis on personalizing the gaming experience. Wemade strives to transform everyday games with blockchain technology and establish its WEMIX as a key currency in the gaming industry.

