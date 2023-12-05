Investing News Network Your trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Turning Australia's Looming Energy Crisis into Opportunity

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

Grid Battery Metals: Exploring Highly Prolific Lithium Assets in Nevada

Appia Announces Corrected Target IV Total Area

Fireweed Advances Boundary Zone, Intersecting 57.4 m of 8.4% Zinc, 1.8% Lead, and 51.8 g/t Silver, and 49.9 m of 10.1% Zinc, and 14.4 g/t Silver

Appia Announces Closing of PCH Project Acquisition

Cell Signaling Technology Leverages Integrated Cyber's Employee-Focused Cybersecurity Service

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Controlled Thermal Resources

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

Freegold Ventures

FVL:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Q4 Copper Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Open Offer, Posting of Circular & GM Notice

Open Offer, Posting of Circular & GM Notice

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) , an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition, is pleased to announce that further to its announcements of 21 and 22 November 2023 in relation to the Placing, CTL is today posting a circular to Shareholders, setting out details of the Placing and the Open Offer and including a notice of General Meeting ("GM") (the "Circular").

As announced on 22 November 2023, CleanTech Lithium has conditionally raised £8 million (before expenses) by way of a placing of 36,363,638 New Ordinary Shares at a price of 22 pence per Placing Share. Approximately £3.1 million has been raised pursuant to the Firm Placing with the balance being raised under the Conditional Placing, conditional upon Shareholders approving the Resolutions at the GM, notice of which is set out at the end of the Circular.

The Placing Shares carry a warrant entitlement of one Warrant for every two Placing Shares and the grant of the Warrants attaching to the Conditional Placing Shares is also subject to Shareholder approval of the relevant Resolution. A Warrant grants the holder the right to subscribe for one new Ordinary Share at 33 pence and is exercisable during the period commencing on the date of grant and ending on 14 December 2026.

Capitalised terms used but not defined in this announcement shall have the meaning given to them in the announcement published by the Company on 21 November 2023 in connection with the Fundraising.

Details of the Open Offer

The Company considers it important that Qualifying Shareholders have an opportunity (where it is practicable for them to do so) to participate in the Fundraising and accordingly the Company is making the Open Offer to Qualifying Shareholders. The Company is proposing to raise up to approximately £0.5 million (before expenses) through the issue of up to 2,365,188 Open Offer Shares. The Open Offer is conditional upon, inter alia, the passing of the Resolutions at the GM.

The Open Offer Shares are available to Qualifying Shareholders pursuant to the Open Offer at the Issue Price of 22 pence per share, being the same price per share as the Placing. Open Offer Shares carry a warrant entitlement of one Warrant for every two Open Offer Shares, again on the same terms as the Placing.

A Warrant grants the holder the right to subscribe for one new Ordinary Share at 33 pence and is exercisable during the period commencing on the date of grant and ending on 14 December 2026.

Open Offer Shares applied for pursuant to the Open Offer are payable in full on acceptance. Any Open Offer Shares not subscribed for by Qualifying Shareholders will be available to Qualifying Shareholders under the Excess Application Facility. Qualifying Shareholders may apply for Open Offer Shares under the Open Offer at the Issue Price on the following basis:

1 Open Offer Share for every 45 Existing Ordinary Shares held by the Qualifying Shareholder on the Record Date

Entitlements of Qualifying Shareholders will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of Open Offer Shares. The Entitlements of Qualifying Shareholders to Warrants will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of Warrants. Fractional entitlements which would otherwise arise will not be issued to the Qualifying Shareholders but will be made available under the Excess Application Facility. The Excess Application Facility enables Qualifying Shareholders to apply for Excess Open Offer Shares in excess of their Open Offer Entitlement. Not all Shareholders will be Qualifying Shareholders. Shareholders who are located in, or are citizens of, or have a registered office in certain overseas jurisdictions will not qualify to participate in the Open Offer. The attention of Overseas Shareholders is drawn to paragraph 6 of Part III of the Circular.

Valid applications by Qualifying Shareholders will be satisfied in full up to their Open Offer Entitlements as shown on the Application Form. Applicants can apply for less or more than their entitlements under the Open Offer but the Company cannot guarantee that any application for Excess Open Offer Shares under the Excess Application Facility will be satisfied as this will depend in part on the extent to which other Qualifying Shareholders apply for less than or more than their own Open Offer Entitlements. The Company may satisfy valid applications for Excess Open Offer Shares of applicants in whole or in part but reserves the right not to satisfy any excess above any Open Offer Entitlement. Applications made under the Excess Application Facility will be scaled back pro rata to the number of shares applied for if applications are received from Qualifying Shareholders for more than the available number of Excess Open Offer Shares.

Application has been made for the Open Offer Entitlements to be admitted to CREST. It is expected that such Open Offer Entitlements will be credited to CREST on 24 November 2023. The Open Offer Entitlements will be enabled for settlement in CREST until 11.00 a.m. on 13 December 2023. Applications through the CREST system may only be made by the Qualifying CREST Shareholder originally entitled or by a person entitled by virtue of bona fidemarket claims. The Open Offer Shares must be paid in full on application. The latest time and date for receipt of completed Application Forms or CREST applications and payment in respect of the Open Offer is 11.00 a.m. on 13 December 2023. The Open Offer is not being made to certain Overseas Shareholders, as set out in paragraph 6 of Part III of the Circular.

Qualifying Shareholders should note that the Open Offer is not a rights issue and therefore Open Offer Entitlements may not be traded and the Open Offer Shares which are not applied for by Qualifying Shareholders will not be sold in the market for the benefit of the Qualifying Shareholders who do not apply under the Open Offer. The Application Form is not a document of title and cannot be traded or otherwise transferred.

Further details of the Open Offer and the terms and conditions on which it is being made, including the procedure for application and payment, are contained in Part III of the Circular and on the accompanying Application Form.

The Open Offer is conditional on, inter alia, Shareholders approving the Resolutions at the General Meeting and the Placing becoming or being declared unconditional in all respects. Accordingly, if these conditions are not satisfied or waived (where capable of waiver), the Open Offer will not proceed, and the Open Offer Shares will not be issued, and all monies received by the Registrars will be returned to the applicants (at the applicant's risk and without interest) as soon as possible thereafter. Any Open Offer Entitlements admitted to CREST will thereafter be disabled.


Click here for the full Press Release

This article includes content from CleanTech Lithium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here .

aim stocks lithium stocks lithium exploration aim:ctl Lithium Investing
CTLHF
CleanTech Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

CleanTech Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
CleanTech Lithium (OTCQB:CTLHF)

CleanTech Lithium


Keep reading... Show less
Harbor Access Global SMID Cap Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Harbor Access Global SMID Cap Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Harbor Access Global SMID Virtual Investor Conference, held November 16 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/47FNXON

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading... Show less
Harbor Access Global SMID Investor Conference Agenda Announced for November 16th, 2023

Harbor Access Global SMID Investor Conference Agenda Announced for November 16th, 2023

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Harbor Access Global SMID Virtual Investor Conference to be held on November 16 th 2023. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/47ksL0o

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading... Show less
CleanTech Lithium (OTCQB:CTLHF)

DTC Eligibility for OTCQX Trading in the U.S.

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) , an exploration and development company advancing next-generation sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the EV transition, is pleased to announce the Company's ordinary shares in the United States are now eligible to be exchanged and settled through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC").
Keep reading... Show less
OTC Markets Group Welcomes CleanTech Lithium Plc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes CleanTech Lithium Plc. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced CleanTech Lithium Plc. ( AIM: CTL ; OTCQX: CTLHF ), an exploration and development company, advancing the next-generation of sustainable lithium projects for the EV transition, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. CleanTech Lithium Plc. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

CleanTech Lithium Plc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol " CTLHF ." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading... Show less
Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from Battery & Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference held May 2 nd -4 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3B1N9Fj

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading... Show less
Galan Lithium Managing Director Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vaga

Glencore Deal Validates Galan Lithium’s Chloride Concentrate Strategy, Exec Says

Following its recent financing agreement with mining giant Glencore (LSE: GLEN ,OTC Pink:GLCNF), Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN,FWB:9CH) is now fully funded to complete construction of its Hombre Muerto West (HMW) project in Argentina and become the next lithium producer in the Lithium Triangle, according to Managing Director Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega.

“To date, Galan (has) directly invested more than $20 million (in HMW), and the investment or financing solution from Glencore will allow us to pretty much complete the project,” de la Vega said.

“More importantly, this cements Galan’s strategy to produce lithium chloride concentrate. Everyone else in the Lithium Triangle is producing or going to be producing lithium carbonate. So the fact that Glencore has partnered with us to buy the chloride concentrate … shows that the lithium chloride concentrate strategy is a valid one.”

Keep reading... Show less
Jindalee Lithium

Appointment of Ian Rodger as CEO

Jindalee Lithium Limited (ASX:JLL) (Jindalee, the Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ian Rodger as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Keep reading... Show less
Atlantic Lithium (ASX:A11)

Atlantic Lithium: Building Ghana’s First Lithium Mine


Keep reading... Show less
Chariot Corporation (ASX:CC9)

Chariot Corporation: Largest lithium Exploration Land Holdings in the US


Keep reading... Show less
Chariot Corporation (ASX:CC9)

Chariot Corporation


Keep reading... Show less
Ion Energy (TSXV:ION)

ION Energy


Keep reading... Show less
CleanTech Lithium
Sign up to get your FREE

CleanTech Lithium Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Wabowden Nickel Project Option Deal Investor Presentation

Blackstone Secures Option to Acquire Major Nickel Asset

Outstanding Pre-Feasibility Study for Victory Bore Vanadium Project

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

Related News

Nickel Investing

Wabowden Nickel Project Option Deal Investor Presentation

Nickel Investing

Blackstone Secures Option to Acquire Major Nickel Asset

vanadium investing

Outstanding Pre-Feasibility Study for Victory Bore Vanadium Project

Oil and Gas Investing

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX: EXR) – Trading Halt

Gold Investing

Heritage Survey Completed and Drilling Commences at Menzies

Cobalt Investing

Grant of Highly Prospective License for Lithium

Battery Metals Investing

Brunswick Exploration Intersects Significant Spodumene Mineralization in Dyke Swarm at Mirage

×