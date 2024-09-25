- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Nordic Raises A$1.05 Million to Advance Critical Minerals Projects in Finland
Metallurgical testing and BOT sampling results scheduled for Q4 2024. Strategic partner discussions advancing.
Nickel sulphide explorer Nordic Nickel Limited (ASX: NNL; Nordic, or the Company) announces the successful completion of a A$1.05 million capital raising to support the Company’s ongoing exploration and project development activities in Finland while adding working capital to allow strategic partnership discussions to continue.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Firm commitments received to raise over A$1.05 million through a placement at A$0.06 per share.
- The placement was priced at the last closing price and a nil discount to the 15-day VWAP - a strong show of support from existing shareholders for the Company’s critical minerals projects and development strategy in Europe.
- The Company’s key focus is to maintain the district scale nickel-copper-cobalt opportunity represented by the Pulju tenement package in Finland while avoiding unnecessary dilution for shareholders at a difficult time in the nickel market.
- The Company continues to advance strategic partnership options to progress the Pulju Project in the meaningful fashion it deserves.
The funds raised through the placement will allow the Company to advance towards its goal of becoming a major long-term European supplier of sustainably sourced, traceable, class-1 nickel sulphides, and other critical metals, from its flagship Pulju Project in northern Finland.
The Pulju Project is an exceedingly rare, district scale nickel-copper-cobalt exploration and development opportunity within a progressive mining district in Europe, hosting both shallow, disseminated nickel sulphides and high-grade massive/remobilised sulphides. The project already hosts an in-situ JORC (2012) Mineral Resource Estimate of 418Mt at the Hotinvaara Prospect containing 862,800t Ni, 22,100t Cu and 40,000t Co1.
To date, the Company has drilled 28 diamond holes for 15,432m at Pulju, within the Hotinvaara licence area only, it being the sole licence granted at the time of the drill campaign in 2023, with multiple wide intersections reported within the prospective ultramafic unit1. The drilled area represents just 2km of the known 35km of mineralised strike that lies within the Pulju project area, highlighting the strong potential for resource growth.
It is intended that later drilling at Pulju will focus on increasing the size of the known resource and, importantly, focus on the structures that may have trapped and concentrated the extensive remobilised sulphides found at Pulju. The thin zones of concentrated, remobilised nickel-iron sulphides so far intersected at Hotinvaara have attained grades of up to 9.6% Ni2, demonstrating that Pulju has the potential for a style of extremely high-grade nickel sulphide mineralisation that has yet to be targeted.
Upcoming Catalysts and Work Program
The Company will continue its work program planned for the next 12 months, and this includes a large amount of work that is near completion, but also detailed technical desktop studies that will underpin regional and localised drill targeting. These are expected to deliver strong value creation catalysts for shareholders.
Proposed upcoming work programs and key catalysts include:
- Metallurgical Test Results from Hotinvaara: These results will be important to assess the economic potential of the project, not only at Hotinvaara itself, but throughout the Pulju Belt, given that this style of mineralisation appears to be widespread based on historical regional drilling3.
- Resource Model: The metallurgical testing should allow the Company to refine the Hotinvaara resource estimate based on the laboratory scale nickel and cobalt results.
- Base of Till (“BOT”) Drilling Database Results: A new database of over 10,000 historical BOT assay samples have been obtained which, combined with the Company’s own recent BOT drilling at the newly granted Holtinvaara licence, will allow the Company to further assess nickel, cobalt and copper prospectivity across the Pulju Belt.
- Regional Structural Analysis for High Grade Targeting: An important component in targeting high-grade nickel and copper sulphide mineralisation within the Pulju Greenstone Belt will be to undertake detailed regional structural analysis and interpretation. This will highlight structural features that may host depositional trap sites for remobilised sulphides and can be integrated with existing datasets such as the detailed magnetic survey and the BOT sampling database to prioritise drill targeting.
- Strategic Discussions (2024): Ongoing strategic investor and joint venture discussions with various interested parties are expected to be finalised in 2025.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Nordic Nickel, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Nordic Nickel Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Nordic Nickel
Investor Insight
Nordic Nickel presents investors an opportunity to gain exposure to the European Union’s critical minerals play, with its highly prospective nickel deposit at its flagship Pulju project in Northern Finland - a tier 1 jurisdiction with a long mining history.
Overview
Nordic Nickel (ASX:NNL) is a nickel sulphide and battery minerals exploration and development company focused on becoming a major supplier of sustainably sourced, traceable, high-purity class 1 nickel and battery minerals through its portfolio of highly prospective assets in Finland. A highly credentialed team with a solid track record and experience throughout the mining industry leads the company in executing its exploration and development strategy.
Finland is a Tier-1, mining-friendly jurisdiction with a long mining history in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt. Additionally, the country is incentivising battery mineral projects and is positioned to become a major player in the full battery value chain, making it an ideal jurisdiction for exploration and development.
The European Union Critical Raw Materials Act includes nickel as a critical mineral and will play a vital role in the transition to clean energy and decarbonization.
Nordic Nickel’s 100-percent-owned flagship Pulju project already has a JORC-compliant mineral resource estimate of 418 million tons at 862,800 tons of nickel, 40,000 tons of cobalt and 22,100 tons of copper .
The Pulju project’s unique mineralisation is amenable to a dual exploration strategy of both near-surface disseminated nickel as well as high-grade massive sulphide lenses. The project is in an area of known mineralisation and several major discoveries, including the 304-Mt, open-pit nickel, copper, gold, Kevitsa Mine, owned by Swedish mining company Boliden, and the world-class 44-Mt Cu-Ni-PGE Sakatti Deposit discovered by Anglo American. Historical drilling has been shallow with no modern geophysics, which Nordic Nickel has now undertaken. Multiple electromagnetic anomalies have been identified.
In 2023, Nordic Nickel secured an additional exploration licence (EL) for the Pulju project. The newly granted EL, known as Hotinvaara, is highly prospective for nickel sulphide mineralisation and is three times the size of the Hotinvaara prospect, which has been the focus of Nordic’s maiden exploration program and the company's resource development activities to date.
Nordic Nickel released an updated mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the Hotinvaara prospect which increased to 418 million tons (Mt) @ 0.21 percent nickel, 0.01 percent cobalt and 53 parts per million (ppm) copper for 862,800 tons of contained nickel, 40,000 tons of contained cobalt and 22,100 tons of contained copper. Indicated resource is now 42 metric tons @ 0.22 percent nickel, for 92,700 tons of contained nickel, and inferred resource of 376 metric tons @ 0.21 percent nickel, for 770,100 tons of contained nickel. The updated MRE effectively establishes Pulju as a globally significant nickel sulphide project, given its proximity to the fast-growing European battery materials and EV sector.
Nordic Nickel’s second project, the Maaninkajoki 3 (MJ3) asset, comprises 30 square kilometers of exploration licenses and is also in a region of known mineralisation or similar mafic/ultramafic lithologies to the nearby Sakatti deposit. The company has an earn-in agreement to acquire 75 percent of the asset as exploration continues.
A management team with a range of expertise throughout the mining industry builds confidence in the company’s goal to explore its assets fully. Expertise includes corporate administration, geology and international finance.
Company Highlights
- Nordic Nickel is an Australian listed exploration and development company focusing on its district-scale class 1 nickel and battery minerals assets in Northern Finland.
- The recently enacted European Union Critical Raw Materials Act (CRMA) includes nickel as a critical mineral importantly now requires 10 percent of all critical minerals to be sourced from Europe (when presently there is less than 3 percent produced). Additionally, there are only two nickel-producing mines in Europe, both of which are located in Northern Finland (near Nordic’s Pulju project), and exploration and development activities will benefit from future EU incentives.
- Nordic Nickel’s flagship Pulju project already has a near-surface JORC-compliant resource which was recently updated in March 2024 following an extensive diamond drilling campaign in 2023. This JORC Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) is contained within the Hotinvaara Prospect at the Pulju Project which covers just 2 percent of the company’s 240 km2 landholding at the Pulju project.
- The updated JORC MRE completed for the Hotinvaara prospect increased over three times from the 2023 drilling to 418 Mt @ 0.21 percent nickel, 0.01 percent cobalt and 53 ppm copper for 862,800 tons of contained nickel, 40,000 tons of contained cobalt and 22,100 tons of contained copper. Indicated resource is now 42 metric tons @ 0.22 percent nickel, for 92,700 tons of contained nickel and inferred resource is 376 metric tons @ 0.21 percent nickel, for 770,100 tons of contained nickel.
- The company’s second Maaninkajoki 3 project covers 30 square kilometers of exploration licenses, and the company has the option to earn up to 75 percent.
- An experienced management team with a track record and deep expertise in the natural resources industry leads the company.
Key Projects
Pulju Nickel Project
The company’s 100-percent-owned flagship Pulju project covers 240 square kilometers of land in Finland's Central Lapland Greenstone Belt. Nordic Nickel has completed a maiden diamond drilling campaign with 15,423 meters completed since the beginning of 2023.
Project Highlights:
- Prolific Resource Estimate with Expansion Potential: Since the maiden resource was released Nordic Nickel has completed an additional 15,432-meter drill campaign which has substantially expanded the areas of known mineralization and will see a much larger mineral resource estimate. Additionally, the company remains focused on targetting Sakatti-style analogues of high-grade massive sulphides.
- Promising Geology: The regional geology of the project is amenable to rich nickel deposits. The presence of ultramafic rocks mirrors the Sakatti and Kevitsa deposits. The project contains a 35-kilometer continuous prospective strike with considerable blue-sky potential as exploration continues.
- Significant Assay Results: Nordic Nickel completed 28 diamond drill holes for 15,432 meters as part of its maiden drilling program. Assays have returned extensive zones of nickel sulphide mineralisation, including zones of higher-grade massive stringer sulphides.
- Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for Hotinvaara: Updated MRE for the newly granted Hotinvaara exploration licence comprises 418 Mt grading 0.21 percent nickel, 0.01 percent cobalt and 53 ppm copper for 862,800 tons of contained nickel, 40,000 tons of contained cobalt and 22,100 tons of contained copper.
Maaninkajoki 3 (MJ3) Nickel Project
Nordic Nickel’s MJ3 Project covers 30 square kilometers of exploration licenses. The asset is subject to an earn-in agreement, which gives the company the right to acquire up to 75 percent of the project over two stages. The project is highly prospective for both intrusive-hosted and komatiite-hosted nickel sulphide mineralization.
Management Team
Todd Ross - Non-executive Chairman
Todd Ross has over 26 years of experience in finance, derivatives and corporate advisory within the natural resources sector. He is the former managing director and head of Western Australia for BNP Paribas. Ross is a specialist in project and acquisition financings across a range of commodities across multiple jurisdictions. His previous roles include senior positions at BNP Paribas, Westpac, Royal Bank of Canada, CBA and Oakvale Capital. Ross holds a Bachelor of Business from Edith Cowan University and a Graduate Diploma in Applied Finance & Investment from FINSIA.
Marcello Cardaci - Non-executive Director
Marcello Cardaci is the former partner of Gilbert & Tobin’s Corporate Advisory Group. He has 26 years’ experience advising public and private equity fundraisings, M&A and divestment. Cardaci has extensive experience in capital raisings, takeovers, schemes of arrangements and joint ventures. His current directorships include ASX-listed Altamin Limited and Manhattan Corporation Ltd. Cardaci holds law degrees (BJuris, LLB) and commerce (BCom).
Robert Wrixon - Executive Director
Robert has over 22 years of experience in corporate strategy, mining M&A and mineral exploration. He is the director of Starboard Global Ltd, private equity and incubation of projects in the metals and mining sector. His current directorships include Rafaella Resources, Emmerson PLC. Wrixon holds a PhD in mineral engineering from the University of California, Berkeley.
Juho Haverinen - Non-executive Director
Juho Haverinen has over ten years of experience in planning and overseeing mineral exploration in Finland and is currently head of exploration for Magnus Minerals Oy. He has significant experience in Finland with exploration joint ventures with major multinational mining companies and is a member of the board of the Finnish Mining Association (FinnMin) and a board member of Magnus Minerals Oy. Haverinen holds BSc and MSc geology degrees from the University of Helsinki.
Aaron Bertolatti - Company Secretary and CFO
Aaron Bertolatti is a qualified chartered accountant and company secretary with over 15 years of experience. He has significant experience in the administration of ASX-listed companies, corporate governance and corporate finance. He was previously CFO of Highfield Resources Ltd and American Pacific Borates.
Vern Langdale - Country Manager, Finland
Vern Langdale is a mining veteran with 38 years of experience across various roles in mining projects and mines from many countries. He studied mining engineering at the Camborne School of Mines in Cornwall, England and started his career working in gold mines in the Goldfields of Australia. Langdale has been involved with building and commissioning mines often in challenging and remote locations in China, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia. In 2018, he moved to Finland with Nordic Gold. Langdale worked as director of operations for Endomines AB at its US and Finnish operations, where he provided support in the re-start of its mining operations. He was also mine manager at the Nordic Gold in Finland. He was the project manager for Jac Rijk Al Rushaid in Saudi Arabia, where he coordinated the work of a multi-lingual and multi-national workforce for the largest gold mining project of the Ma’aden Gold Group.
Pekka Tuomela - Sustainability & ESG Manager, Finland
Pekka Tuomela has a master of science in geology from the University of Oulu, Finland and an impressive career spanning over 20 years in exploration and mining projects in Finland and internationally, at all project phases. Tuomela has a solid understanding of the Finnish environmental and mining permitting regime, mining ESIAs and associated ESG/CSR sustainability practices including stakeholder communication. In addition, he advises on mineral intelligence and mineral economics policy and strategy matters.
FPX Nickel Announces Management Appointments to Support the Advancement of the Baptiste Nickel Project
FPX Nickel Corp.(TSX-V: FPX, OTCQB: FPOCF) ("FPX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointments of Nigel Fisher as Director, Environment and Jarett Lalonde as Director, Government & Public Affairs for the Company. Mr. Fisher will lead the advancement of environmental and regulatory programs for FPX projects, while Mr. Lalonde will lead the Company's public communications and government relations strategies
."We are excited to grow our team with Nigel and Jarett," commented Tim Bekhuys, FPX's Senior Vice-President, Sustainability & External Relations. "Mr. Lalonde has a proven track record as a trusted government relations advisor to corporations, governments and nonprofits, and brings a wealth of knowledge and strategic insight to our team. Mr. Fisher has been instrumental in permitting and advancing many of British Columbia's largest mines, including most recently, the Blackwater and Eskay Creek mines, and will lead our Environmental Permitting and Assessment for the Baptiste Project."
Mr. Fisher brings 20 years' experience leading environmental assessments, permitting and management systems, developing and executing on regulatory strategy and advancing governance and funding agreements with Indigenous governments across British Columbia. Mr. Fisher has held progressively senior roles with New Gold, Teck Resources, Woodfibre LNG, and most recently, Skeena Resources as Director of Environment and Regulatory Affairs. In his prior roles, he successfully obtained multiple regulatory approvals for large-scale resource projects while maintaining compliance with existing and changing legislation.
Mr. Lalonde is a highly regarded public affairs leader with over 20 years' experience in the natural resources, technology, and regulated products sectors. In his most recent role as Global Head of Product Policy at Shopify, Mr. Lalonde was instrumental in crafting compelling public affairs narratives for the company's diverse product offerings and spearheading engagement with policy makers across North America and Europe. Before joining Shopify, he worked with Global Public Affairs, a leading government relations and strategic communications firm, where he performed advisory work for numerous companies advancing large-scale natural resource projects in British Columbia and across Canada. Mr Lalonde previously served as Chief of Staff to the Attorney General & Minister of Justice for the province of British Columbia, and as Policy Advisor to the Minister of Natural Resources Canada.
Stock Option Grant
FPX has granted 775,000 stock options to certain employees of the Company. The stock options are exercisable at a price of $0.35 per share for a five-year period commencing on September 23, 2024.
Market Making Services
Further to its news release on August 1, 2024, the Company has engaged the services of Insight Capital Partners Inc. ("Insight") and its market making service provider, ICP Securities Inc. ("ICP") (the "Engagements") effective August 1, 2024.
Pursuant to an agreement (the "Consulting Agreement") between the Company and Insight, Insight will provide capital markets consulting services, including providing the Company with advice and information regarding trading activity, for a term of twenty-four (24) months, provided that after a period of four (4) months either party may terminate the Consulting Agreement on thirty (30) days notice.
In addition, pursuant to an agreement (the "Market Making Agreement") between the Company and ICP, the Company has engaged ICP to provide market making services. As previously announced, ICP will provide automated market making services, including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP PremiumTM, in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws. The Market Making Agreement is for an initial term of four (4) months (the "Initial Term") and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one (1) month terms (each subsequent one-month term called an "Additional Term") unless either party provides at least thirty (30) days written notice prior to the end of the Initial Term or an Additional Term, as applicable.
As previously disclosed, there are no performance factors contained in the Consulting Agreement and no stock options or other compensation are being granted in connection with the Engagements. Both Insight and ICP are at arm's length to the Company. Insight and ICP do not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in FPX Nickel or its securities or any right or intent to acquire such an interest at this time; however, Insight, ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.
ICP's market-making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.
About the Baptiste Nickel Project
The Company's Baptiste Nickel Project represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a sulphur-free, nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni3Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex. The Baptiste mineral claims cover an area of 408 km2, west of Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia. In addition to the Baptiste Deposit itself, awaruite mineralization has been confirmed through drilling at several target areas within the same claims package, most notably at the Van Target which is located 6 km to the north of the Baptiste Deposit. Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Baptiste.
The Baptiste deposit is located within the territories, keyohs, and consultative boundaries of the Tl'azt'en Nation, Binche Whut'enne, Yekooche First Nation, and Takla Nation.
About FPX Nickel Corp.
FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia, and other occurrences of the same distinctive style of nickel-iron mineralization. For more information, please view the Company's website at www.fpxnickel.com.
On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.
"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne, President, CEO and Director
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ materially from those currently projected by management at the time of writing due to many factors the majority of which are beyond the control of FPX and its management. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining, directly or indirectly, to the following: the duration of the Consulting Agreement and the Market Making Agreement, and the services provided thereunder. These statements speak only as of the date of this release or as of the date specified in the documents accompanying this release, as the case may be. The Company does not assumes the obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as expressly required by applicable securities law.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Click here to connect with FPX Nickel Corp. (TSX-V: FPX, OTCQB: FPOCF), to receive an Investor Presentation
Nordic Nickel Limited (ASX: NNL) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Nordic Nickel Limited (‘NNL’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of NNL, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 25 September 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Issued by
ASX Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Nordic Nickel, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Grid Battery Metals
Overview
Grid Battery Metals (TSXV:CELL,OTCQB:EVKRF) is a Canada-based exploration company focused on high-value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market. The company, formerly called Nickel Rock Resources, changed its name to Grid Battery Metals in April 2023 and started trading on the TSXV under the ticker CELL.Grid is focused on EV battery metals exploration through its highly prospective lithium and nickel properties in North America. Grid has three lithium properties in Nevada: Texas Springs, Clayton Valley, and Volt Canyon. The Texas Springs property in Elko County covers approximately 2,500 hectares and is adjoining the southern boundary of the Nevada North Lithium Project owned by Surge Battery Metals (TSXV:NILI). Surge recently announced high-grade lithium of up to 8,070 parts per million (ppm) lithium on the Nevada North lithium project, which increases the likelihood of a large-scale high-grade lithium discovery at Texas Spring. Initial soil sampling at Texas Spring by Grid have shown high-grade lithium over 5,600 ppm as announced on February 7, 2024.
The company has completed the first phase of its initial exploration program at Texas Springs, which included a CSAMT geophysical survey and a detailed soil sampling on a 50-meter by 100-meter spacing. Results from these two exploration programs will be key to determining its 2024 exploration plan and possible drilling locations for clay-based lithium targets.
The 2,300-acre Clayton Valley property is immediately north of Albemarle’s (NYSE:ALB) Silver Peak lithium project, the only producing lithium mine in North America. The property has strong potential to host both lithium brine deposits as well as clay-hosted deposits.
Grid has filed the NI 43-101 technical report for the Clayton Valley lithium project, using the results of prior soil samples, geophysical surveys, and drilling on the property, to help identify structure and target areas favorable to lithium accumulation and determine next steps for its overall exploration plan. The company also commenced its 2024 exploration program for the property with Rangefront Geological to perform a detailed soil sampling on a 250 metre x 250 metre spacing, and to oversee an MT geophysical survey performed by KLM Geoscience.
The Volt Canyon lithium property features sediment-hosted lithium clay targets and has excellent accessibility, enabling exploration and exploitation throughout the year. Although limited exploration has been conducted in the immediate area, regional sediment samples in the region taken by the US government returned up to 108 parts per million (ppm) lithium near the property.
Shareholders should benefit from the company’s strategy of divesting its nickel assets into a separate public company. Grid announced plans to spin off its British Columbia nickel property into a new company (ACDC Battery Metals) which will be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ACDC.
Grid’s management and geological team has been actively exploring for EV battery metals in Nevada for over a decade. They have been successful in finding and funding new lithium discoveries and had a number of successful exits from companies, the most recent being Surge Battery Metals, where they were responsible for the discovery of the Nevada North Lithium Project. The management’s successful track record of lithium exploration in Nevada provides confidence about the company’s future.
The support from both the US and Canadian governments through subsidies and favorable legislation continues to drive EV adoption. In particular, both countries have committed to supporting the mining industry for key battery metals with legislation like the US Inflation Reduction Act, which provides both financial and functional support to the mining industry. Buoyed by government policy, US electric vehicle sales are projected to surpass 4.6 million units by 2030 (versus the 2023 estimate of 1.3 million).
Automakers cannot produce electric vehicles without access to battery metals such as lithium and nickel. Fear of missing out is pushing automakers to lock supplies of minerals for electric vehicle batteries. As such, we are seeing increasing partnerships between miners and auto OEMs. Automakers, including General Motors, Ford, BMW, Tesla and Stellantis, have committed large investments in direct financing of mines. We see more carmakers following suit as they strive to own the full supply chain from mine to product.
In mid-2024, Grid Battery Metals expanded its exploration land holdings in Northern British Columbia with a copper property of 17 mineral claims comprising 27,525.24 hectares. The region hosts numerous operating mines, and good infrastructure including experienced exploration and supporting services.
Company Highlights
- Grid Battery Metals is a Canada-based exploration company focused on high-value battery metals required for the electric vehicle (EV) market.
- The company has three highly prospective lithium properties in Nevada, USA: Texas Springs, Clayton Valley and Volt Canyon. In addition, it holds a nickel project under its wholly owned subsidiary, AC/DC Battery Metals called the Grid Nickel Group, based in British Columbia, Canada.
- As Grid focuses on its lithium projects in Nevada, Grid has entered into an arrangement agreement to transfer ownership of its interests in its nickel properties in British Columbia to its wholly owned subsidiary AC/DC Battery Metals Inc. (ACDC). ACDC will be listed as a public company on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in 2024. All three lithium projects are in the early stage with exploration planned for 2024. Grid commenced its 2024 exploration program at the Clayton Valley lithium project in March 2024.
- Grid has filed the NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Clayton Valley lithium project, dated March 4, 2024, prepared by Steven McMillin P.G. of Rangefront Geological.
- Grid entered into a purchase and sale agreement with AC/DC Battery Metals to acquire a 100 percent interest in a new copper asset with 17 mineral claims comprising 27,525.24 hectares in North Central British Columbia.
- Grid’s management and exploration team has been actively exploring for EV battery metals in Nevada for over a decade, and has been very successful in finding and funding new lithium discoveries, the most recent being the discovery of the Nevada North lithium project.
- EV sales are booming with projections of 4.6 million units by 2030 in the US. Battery metals such as lithium are critical for EVs. Grid Battery Metals is well positioned to be a pioneering player in the battery metals market with a strong focus on lithium, and promising properties in the US.
Key Projects
Texas Spring Project, Nevada
The Texas Spring lithium project, located in Granite Range, Nevada, is 100 percent owned by the company. The project covers approximately 400 hectares (988.4 acres) of area with 34 full lode claims and 30 partial lode claims. It is adjacent to the southern boundary of the Nevada North lithium project, owned by Surge Battery Metals. Surge’s initial drilling efforts have successfully identified lithium-rich clay deposits. A recent discovery in September 2023 showed values of up to 8,070 ppm of lithium. Initial soil sampling at Texas Spring by Grid has shown high-grade lithium over 5,600 ppm as announced on February 7, 2024.
The proximity to Nevada North Lithium certainly increases optimism for the Texas Spring Project. On top of that, the key founders and members of Surge’s geological team are also the founding management team of Grid, which further increases confidence in the project. The project enjoys excellent infrastructure in terms of paved highways and country roads.
The company recently completed the first phase of its initial exploration program at Texas Springs which included a CSAMT geophysical survey and a detailed soil sampling. Together, they would help predict geological structure and possible drilling locations for lithium targets.
Clayton Valley Project, Nevada
The Clayton Valley lithium project, located in Clayton Valley Nevada, is 100 percent owned by the company. The project is spread over approximately 930 hectares (~2,300 acres) with 118 claims. The project is located approximately 344 kilometers (~214 miles) from Reno in the northwest and Las Vegas in the southeast. Moreover, the property is around 315 kilometers (~196 miles) from the Tesla giga-factory and features good infrastructure with excellent road access and a nearby electrical substation.
The project claims are adjacent to the Silver Peak lithium project of Albemarle Corporation, which is the only producing lithium mine in North America. Clayton Valley’s lithium is contained in both underground reservoirs (aquifers) in the form of salty groundwater (brine), and in clay-hosted deposits. Historic exploration work dating back to 2021, which included three reverse circulation holes, has inferred the existence of a graben that may be a sub-basin of the larger Clayton Valley basin and may represent a secondary trap for lithium brines.
Volt Canyon Project, Nevada
The Volt Canyon lithium project, located in Monitor Valley, Nevada, is 100 percent owned by the company. The project covers an area of approximately 635 hectares (~1,569 acres) with 80 claims and is located approximately 122 kilometers northeast of Tonopah, Nevada. It benefits from excellent accessibility that enables exploration throughout the year.
Although limited exploration has been conducted in the immediate area, regional sediment samples in the region taken by the US government returned up to 108 ppm lithium near the property. The deposit’s origin is thought to be similar to Clayton Valley clay deposits, located about 180 kilometers to the south.
The exploration program includes surface sampling, auger or push drill water sampling along with geophysical work to identify drilling sites for an initial drill test on the property. Subsequently, additional surface and subsurface sampling will be executed in the form of drilling.
Management Team
Tim Fernback - President and CEO
Tim Fernback holds a Bachelor of Science from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario and an MBA with a concentration in finance from the University of British Columbia. He also holds a Certified Professional Accounting (CPA, CMA) designation in Canada. He has more than 30 years of experience in finance with both public and private companies in Canada and is currently a director of several publicly traded companies.
Robert Guanzon - CFO
Roberts Guanzon holds a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting and has rich experience in finance, accounting and corporate strategy. He serves as the CFO of several junior resource companies listed on the TSXV and holds a certified professional accounting (CPA, CMA) designation in Canada.
Tina Whyte - Corporate Secretary
Tina Whyte has more than 20 years of experience in the corporate and securities industry. She is an expert in several areas including corporate governance, continuous disclosure, financing transactions and regulatory filings and compliance. She also holds corporate secretary positions with other publicly listed companies.
Jay Oness - Director
Jay Oness has rich experience in all aspects of corporate management including strategic planning, business development and investor relations for public companies. He has over 20 years of experience and has served as a director, senior executive and consultant to public companies in the resource and non-resource sectors. He is currently VP of business and corporate development of Southern Silver Exploration.
Robert Setter - Director
Robert Setter holds a degree in economics and has over two decades of experience in business development, marketing and research. Previously, he has served as the senior financial editor for Report on Mining. He currently sits on the boards of three other listed mining companies.
Ali H. Alizadeh – Director
Ali H. Alizadeh is a senior geologist possessing extensive experience in mineral exploration & project management. He has been responsible for several uranium, gold and base metal projects during his exploration career with various exploration companies. He graduated with a geology degree in 1991, a M.Sc. in petrology in 1995, and an MBA at Queen’s University in 2010. He is also a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia.
Jeremy Hanson - Geological Advisor
Jeremy Hanson is a professional geoscientist with a decade of experience in mineral exploration in Canada. He is also a founder of Hardline Exploration, a geological consulting firm focused on Western Canada.
Steven McMillin - Geological Advisor
Steven McMillin boasts over 35 years of hands-on experience in mineral exploration within the United States, particularly in Nevada, earning him widespread recognition as a seasoned exploration geologist. Currently serving as the field operations manager at Rangefront Geological, he spearheads the coordination and execution of drill programs. His role includes liaising with vendors and regulatory bodies, ensuring drill safety measures, overseeing drilling and sampling procedures, and managing site reclamation efforts.
Nickel Investor Report
2024 Nickel Outlook Report
Investing in nickel? Let our experts help you stay ahead of the markets.
|✓ Trends
|✓ Forecasts
|✓ Top Stocks
Who We Are
The Investing News Network is a growing network of authoritative publications delivering independent, unbiased news and education for investors. We deliver knowledgeable, carefully curated coverage of a variety of markets including gold, cannabis, biotech and many others. This means you read nothing but the best from the entire world of investing advice, and never have to waste your valuable time doing hours, days or weeks of research yourself.
At the same time, not a single word of the content we choose for you is paid for by any company or investment advisor: We choose our content based solely on its informational and educational value to you, the investor.
So if you are looking for a way to diversify your portfolio amidst political and financial instability, this is the place to start. Right now.
Nickel and the Battery Boom in 2024
Table of Contents
Nickel Price Update: Q1 2024 in Review
Nickel Price Update: Q2 2024 in Review
Nickel Price Update: Q1 2024 in Review
At the start of the year, experts were predicting that nickel prices would be rangebound in 2024.
With the first quarter in the books, that story seems to largely be playing out. After opening the year at US$16,600 per metric ton (MT) on January 2, nickel was stable during January and February. However, March brought volatility to the sector, with strong gains pushing the base metal to a quarterly high of US$18,165 on March 13.
Nickel's price rise failed to hold, and it once again dropped below the US$17,000 mark by the end of the month. Ultimately, the metal fell to US$16,565 on March 28, resulting in a slight loss for the quarter.
Indonesian supply dampens nickel prices
Lackluster pricing in the nickel market is largely the result of the metal's ongoing oversupply position.
The largest factor is elevated production from Indonesia, which is the top producer of the metal by far. The country produced 1.8 million MT of nickel in 2023, according to the US Geological Survey, representing half of global supply.
Indonesia's output has climbed exponentially over the past decade, and has been exacerbated by government initiatives that placed strict limits on the export of raw materials to encourage investment in production and refinement.
In an email to the Investing News Network (INN), Exploration Insights Editor Joe Mazumdar wrote, “The growth in electric vehicle (EV) production and the escalating demand for nickel in batteries prompted the Indonesian government to mandate increased local refining and manufacturing capacity from companies operating in the country.”
Despite the lower quality of material coming from Indonesia, the investment was made to shore up supply lines for Chinese battery makers and was earmarked for EV production. However, EV demand has waned through 2023 and into 2024 due to high interest rates, range anxiety and charging capacity, increasing nickel stockpiles.
A report on the nickel market provided by Jason Sappor, senior analyst with the metals and mining research team at S&P Global Commodity Insights, shows that short positions began to accumulate through February and early March on speculation that Indonesian producers were cutting operating rates due to a lack of raw material from mines.
The lack of mined nickel, which helped push prices up, was caused by delays from a new government approval process for mining output quotas that was implemented by Indonesia in September 2023. The new system will allow mining companies to apply for approvals every three years instead of every year. However, the implementation has been slow, and faced further delays while the country went through general elections.
The nickel market found additional support on speculation that the US government was eyeing sanctions on nickel supply out of Russia. Base metals were ultimately not included in the late February sanctions, and prices for the metal began to decline through the end of March as Indonesian quota approvals accelerated.
Western nickel producers cut output on low prices
According to Macquarie Capital data provided by Mazumdar, 35 percent of nickel production is unprofitable at prices below US$18,000, with that number jumping to 75 percent at the US$15,000 level.
Mazumdar indicated that nickel pricing challenges have led to cuts from Australian producers like First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM,OTC Pink:FQVLF) and Wyloo Metals, which both announced the suspension of their respective Ravensthorpe and Kambalda nickel-mining operations. Additionally, major Australian nickel producer BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP) is considering cuts of its own.
Nickel price, Q1 2024.
Chart via the London Metal Exchange.
Meanwhile, the nickel industry in French territory New Caledonia is facing severe difficulties due to faltering prices.
The French government has been in talks with Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF), Eramet (EPA:ERA) and raw materials trader Trafigura, which have significant stakes in nickel producers in the country, and has offered a 200 million euro bailout package for the nation's nickel industry. The French government set a March 28 deadline for New Caledonia to agree to its rescue package, but a decision had not yet been reached as of April 11.
Earlier this year, Glencore announced plans to shutter and search for a buyer for its New Caledonia-based Koniambo Nickel operation, which it said has yet to turn a profit and is unsustainable even with government assistance.
For its part, Trafigura has declined to contribute bailout capital for its 19 percent stake in Prony Resources Nouvelle-Caledonie and its Goro mine in the territory, which is forcing Prony to find a new investor before it will be able to secure government funding. On April 10, Eramet reached its own deal with France for its subsidiary SLN’s nickel operations in New Caledonia; the transaction will see the company extend financial guarantees to SLN.
The situation has exacerbated tensions over New Caledonia's independence from France, with opponents of the agreement arguing it risks the territory's sovereignty and that the mining companies aren’t contributing enough to bailing out the mines, which employ thousands. Reports on April 10 indicate that protests have turned violent.
While cuts from Australian and New Caledonian miners aren’t expected to shift the market away from its surplus position, Mazumdar expects it will help to maintain some price stability in the market.
“The most recent forecast projects demand (7 percent CAGR) will grow at a slower pace than supply (8 percent CAGR) over the next several years, which should generate more market surpluses,” he said.
Miners seek "green nickel" premium for western products
In an email to INN, Ewa Manthey, commodities strategist at financial services provider ING, suggested western nickel producers are in a challenging position, even as they make cuts to production.
“The recent supply curtailments also limit the supply alternatives to the dominance of Indonesia, where the majority of production is backed by Chinese investment. This comes at a time when the US and the EU are looking to reduce their dependence on third countries to access critical raw materials, including nickel,” she said.
This was affirmed by Mazumdar, who said the US is working to combat the situation through a series of subsidies designed to encourage western producers and aid in the development of new critical minerals projects.
“The US Inflation Reduction Act promotes via subsidies sourcing of critical minerals and EV parts from countries with which it has a free trade agreement or a bilateral agreement. Indonesia and China do not have free trade agreements with the US,” he said. Mazumdar went on to suggest that the biggest benefactors of this plan will be Australia and Canada, but noted that with prices remaining depressed, multibillion-dollar projects will struggle to get off the ground.
Western producer shope their material may eventually see a "green nickel" premium that plays into their focus on ESG. However, this idea hasn’t gained much traction. The London Metal Exchange (LME) believes the green nickel market is too small to warrant its own futures contract, and Mazumdar said much the same. “There is little evidence that a premium for ‘green nickel’ producers or developers has much momentum, although an operation with low carbon emissions may have a better chance of getting funding from institutional investors in western countries,” he noted.
Even though there might not be much interest in green nickel on the LME, there are vocal proponents, including Wyloo’s CEO, Luca Giacovazzi. He sees the premium as being essential for the industry, and has said participants should be looking for a new marketplace if the LME is unwilling to pursue a separate listing for green nickel.
The calls for a premium have largely come from western producers that incur higher labor and production costs to meet ESG initiatives, which is happening less amongst their counterparts in China, Indonesia and Russia.
Western producers were caught off guard early in March as PT CNGR Ding Xing New Energy, a joint venture between China’s CNGR Advanced Material (SHA:300919) and Indonesia’s Rigqueza International, applied to be listed as a “good delivery brand” on the LME. The designation would allow the company, which produces Class 1 nickel, to be recognized as meeting responsible sourcing guidelines set by the LME.
If it is approved, which is considered likely, the company would be the first Indonesian firm to be represented on the LME. There has been pushback from western miners on the basis of ESG and responsible resourcing challenges.
Investor takeaway
As the nickel market faces strong production from Indonesia, experts expect more of the same for prices.
“Looking ahead, we believe nickel prices are likely to remain under pressure, at least in the near term, amid a weak macro picture and a sustained market surplus,” Manthey said. The continued surplus may provide some opportunities for investors looking to get into a critical minerals play at a lower cost, but a reversal may take some time.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Nickel Price Update: Q2 2024 in Review
The first quarter of the year saw the nickel price under threat from a market glut as Indonesian supply flooded the market, forcing western producers to begin cutting production amid low profitability.
March brought a great deal of volatility, with nickel breaking through the US$18,000 per metric ton (MT) mark; however, by April 1 the base metal had once again slumped, opening the second quarter at US$16,568.
As Q2 progressed, commodities saw broad gains and nickel hit a year-to-date high of US$21,615 on May 20.
After reaching that high point, nickel couldn't find support and fell rapidly to close the second quarter at US$17,291. Since then, the price of nickel has continued to decline, approaching yearly lows of US$16,090 on July 30.
Nickel prices, April 1 to August 8, 2024.
Chart via Trading Economics.
Russian nickel faces western sanctions
During Q1, nickel prices were negatively affected as Indonesian producers continued to flood the market; however, the base metal began seeing positive momentum as the country experienced delays in approving mining output quotas, and amid speculation that Russian nickel could be sanctioned by the US and UK.
Ultimately, nickel wasn't sanctioned by those countries at the time, and as mining quotas began to work their way through Indonesian red tape, nickel prices once again experienced declines.
However, momentum began to shift again for nickel at the start of Q2. On April 12, news broke that Washington and London had banned US and UK metal exchanges from admitting new aluminum, copper and nickel from Russia. Taking immediate effect, the prohibitions also halted the import of those metals.
In July, the London Metal Exchange extended trading sanctions to Russian miner Norlisk Nickel’s Finnish operations for the trading of briquettes and cathodes; these restrictions are set to come into effect in October.
Joe Mazumdar, editor of Exploration Insights, suggested this move will have little impact on the sector.
“That nickel is still going to make it into the market, it’s just going to go to a different exchange, probably Shanghai … So I could still see that nickel moving and getting consumed in the global market — it’s just not coming to the west,” he explained to the Investing News Network in an interview.
Nickel continued to climb through April and May as a combination of factors drove metals prices more broadly. Dovish statements from the US Federal Reserve helped provide momentum, as did cooling inflation data.
Ultimately nickel prices fell back, with London Metal Exchange stockpiles of the metal increasing through the second quarter, rising from 77,604 MT on April 1 to 95,436 MT on June 28.
Western nickel producers cut output amid low prices
The overhang in the nickel market caused producers to begin curtailing their production in the early part of the year. This trend continued into the second quarter as more producers started to slow output or shut mines altogether.
Among the hardest-hit regions in the latest round of closures has been Australia, where low prices and high operating costs forced First Quantum Minerals (TSX:FM,OTC Pink:FQVLF) to place its Ravensthorpe operations on care and maintenance at the end of April. The mine had been operating at lower capacity through the start of the year as it worked through aboveground stockpiles and used a lower-cost atmospheric leach circuit to process ore.
BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP), which had been considering cuts earlier in the year, announced on July 11 that it would be suspending operations at its Nickel West operations and West Musgrave project.
In its announcement, it cites oversupply in the global nickel market and indicates consensus that nickel prices will be lower over the next half-decade due to growth in alternative, low-cost supply. BHP said it would begin transitioning its operations starting immediately, with the full suspension being completed between October and December of this year. The company notes that the closure is temporary and said it will review its decision in February 2027.
Mazumdar explained that Indonesia has a competitive advantage, but as more operations begin to cut production it will start to eat into the market surplus, which will be a positive for the nickel market.
“They can’t compete on a cost basis with Indonesia, nobody can. So Indonesia continues to oversupply the market, and now there’s an overhang. What happens is once you get these production cuts, there’s less supply in the market and then that overhang will recede. That’s the best thing that can happen to the nickel market,” he said.
Can government incentives boost western nickel output?
Amid these challenges, the US has set up a number of programs, including tax credits through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), to bolster domestic and allied production of nickel and other critical minerals.
The IRA was announced in 2022, but more recently, the Biden administration authorized the US Department of Energy’s Clean Energy Financing Program, which establishes a US$72 billion fund that will be used to provide guaranteed loans to “projects that increase the domestically produced supply of critical minerals.”
Mazumdar doesn’t think incentives like this will be enough to get new projects into the nickel space.
“The west can offer cheap loans to get people to build it, but they’re not going to make any money to pay back the loan no matter how cheap it is unless they give them a grant,” he said.
He explained that to get these projects off the ground, the nickel price would need to go higher to incentivize development, or governments would need to provide a guaranteed price to buy the nickel and build their own stockpiles.
Back-and-forth pressures between government initiatives and Chinese dominance have created a bifurcated market and left Indonesia with few options to diversify its exports, even as it negotiates a trade partnership with the US.
This has led to attempts from Indonesia to restructure investment deals with Chinese firms that would allow Indonesian nickel products to qualify for incentives under the IRA.
What factors are driving nickel demand?
Despite the nickel market's oversupply, there is still high demand, much of it from China.
China is the largest consumer of nickel in the world, accounting for around 65 percent of total consumption, with the bulk of it destined for steel products. However, as China’s real estate market has stalled out, so too has demand for steel products, with consumption slumping 3.3 percent during the first half of the year.
Total 2024 consumption is projected to fall to around 900 million MT, down from 933.4 million MT in 2023.
Despite the decline, nickel demand has been bolstered by increasing sales of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in recent years. Even though reports indicated that demand for BEVs had waned at the start of 2024, growth in the segment has remained resilient, with BEVs' global share of the light vehicle market expected to reach 19.2 percent in 2024.
In China, the uptake has also been enormous, with sales from Chinese BEV producer BYD (OTC Pink:BYDDF,SZSE:002594) projected to exceed those of North American rival Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in 2024.
Additionally, demand for hybrid vehicles is expected to exceed demand for traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) cars. While batteries for hybrids aren’t as large, they still use more nickel than ICE vehicles.
The amount of nickel used in batteries has been increasing in recent years as consumers demand greater range. BEVs use 25.3 kilograms of nickel on average, while hybrids use an average of 6.5 kilograms.
What will happen to the nickel price in 2024?
While production cuts should bring the market more into balance, the nickel price is likely to be determined by supply coming from Indonesia and demand from Chinese steel and battery production.
Even though governments have created initiatives to stimulate western production, they’re not likely to have much ability to increase mining operations as long as nickel prices remain depressed.
As pricing for nickel bottoms out, there may be opportunities for investors who are willing to be patient; however, it could be some time before prices rebound sufficiently for miners to begin restarting their operations.
Long-term predictions show nickel in the US$17,000 range for 2024, slowly improving to US$23,000 level in 2028.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Top 3 Canadian Nickel Stocks of 2024
After trending down in 2023, nickel prices climbed to a 10 month high in late May; however, they've since pulled back. While this environment has been tough for nickel companies, some stocks are still thriving.
Supply is expected to outflank demand over the short term, but the longer-term outlook for the metal is strong. Demand from the electric vehicle industry is one reason nickel's future looks bright further into the future.
“Global nickel consumption is expected to increase due to recovery of the stainless steel sector and increased usage of nickel in electric vehicle batteries. Batteries now account for almost 17 percent of total nickel demand, behind stainless steel," Ewa Manthey, commodities strategist at financial services firm ING, said in the lead-up to 2024.
“The metal’s appeal to investors as a key green metal will support higher prices in the longer term."
As for Canada's nickel market, the critical metal is listed as one of the top priorities in the Canadian government's Critical Minerals Strategy, which was announced in 2023. The country is the world's fifth largest producer of nickel, with much of its production coming from mines in Ontario's Sudbury Basin, including Vale’s (NYSE:VALE) Sudbury operation and Glencore's (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF) Sudbury Integrated Nickel Operations.
In February, Canada Nickel Company (TSXV:CNC,OTCQX:CNIKF) announced its subsidiary NetZero Metals is planning to develop a US$1 billion nickel processing plant in Ontario that will become North America’s largest once complete.
How are Canadian nickel stocks performing in 2024? Below are the top nickel stocks in Canada on the TSXV and CSE by share price performance so far this year. TSX stocks were considered, but didn't make the cut.
All year-to-date and share price data was obtained on July 30, 2024, using TradingView’s stock screener. The top nickel stocks listed had market caps above C$10 million at that time.
1. Class 1 Nickel and Technologies (CSE:NICO)
Year-to-date gain: 233.33 percent; market cap: C$32.66 million; share price: C$0.20
Class 1 Nickel and Technologies' flagship property is its Alexo-Dundonald nickel project near Timmins, Ontario. The past-producing asset hosts four nickel sulfide deposits. The company’s pipeline also includes the past-producing Somanike nickel-copper project near Val-d’Or, Québec, and the River Valley platinum-group metals project near Sudbury, Ontario.
Class 1 Nickel released resource estimate updates for the Alexo South and Alexo North deposits in April and May of this year, respectively. The company said it expects to start work on a preliminary economic assessment for Alexo-Dundonald in the near term as part of its plan to bring the asset back into production.
The Canadian nickel exploration company's share price started off the year at C$0.06, and it began climbing in April to reach a year-to-date high of C$0.21 on July 26.
2. Power Nickel (TSXV:PNPN)
Year-to-date gain: 158.33 percent; market cap: C$119.22 million; share price: C$0.62
Power Nickel is developing its 80 percent owned Nisk polymetallic property in Québec, which hosts nickel, copper, platinum and palladium mineralization. According to the company, it plans to create Canada's first carbon-neutral nickel mine. The polymetallic nature of the project is a plus for the economic case for future nickel production in a low price environment.
This ongoing work has generated positive news flow for the company so far in 2024. After starting the year at C$0.24, Power Nickel began gaining in mid-April following two key announcements. First came drill results from the newly discovered Lion zone 5 kilometers northeast of the main Nisk deposit. Shortly after, the company announced the completion of its option to earn an 80 percent stake in Nisk from Critical Elements Lithium (TSXV:CRE,OTCQX:CRECF).
Power Nickel’s share price jumped more than 15 percent on May 10 to reach C$0.64 following news that drilling continued to expand the high-grade, near-surface Lion discovery, with notable assays including 14.42 meters at 0.59 grams per metric ton (g/t) gold, 69.14 g/t silver, 8.17 percent copper, 6.25 g/t palladium, 8.44 g/t platinum and 0.58 percent nickel.
In June, Power Nickel commenced an 8,000 meter summer drill program at Nisk, and closed a flow-through offering for gross proceeds of over C$20 million. Some of the biggest names in mining — Robert Friedland and Rob McEwen — participated. The company continued to climb before peaking at a year-to-date high of C$0.88 on June 21.
3. EV Nickel (TSXV:EVNI)
Year-to-date gain: 83.33 percent; market cap: C$48.01 million; share price: C$0.55
EV Nickel’s primary project is the 30,000 hectare Shaw Dome asset near Timmins, Ontario. The property includes the high-grade W4 deposit, which has a resource of 2 million metric tons at 0.98 percent nickel for 43.3 million pounds of Class 1 nickel across the measured, indicated and inferred categories.
Shaw Dome also holds the large-scale CarLang A zone, which has a resource of 1 billion metric tons at 0.24 percent nickel for 5.3 billion pounds of Class 1 nickel across the indicated and inferred categories.
EV Nickel is working on integrating carbon capture and storage technology for large-scale clean nickel production, and has procured funding from the Canadian government and Ontario's provincial government. In late 2023, the company announced it was moving its carbon capture research and development to the pilot plant stage.
The company's news so far in 2024 includes the closure of a flow-through financing in March that ultimately saw EV Nickel raise C$5.12 million to fund the development of its high-grade, large-scale nickel resources.
In April, EV Nickel launched its 2024 exploration program, which is aimed at advancing the CarLang trend and exploring other nickel targets. The most recent news out of the program came in mid-June with the announcement that diamond drilling on the Langmuir 2 high-priority nickel target had commenced, and plans were in place to begin drilling on high-grade nickel targets contained within the Shaw Dome project starting in mid-June.
The Canadian nickel exploration company's share price started off the year at C$0.30 before steadily climbing to reach a year-to-date high of C$0.79 on May 17.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Canada Nickel Company is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
Board and Executive Management Restructure
Changes to Nordic’s leadership team to reduce costs while prioritising ongoing exploration and development at the flagship Pulju Nickel Project in Finland
Nordic Nickel Ltd (ASX: NNL) ("Nordic Nickel" or "the Company") advises that, in response to ongoing weak market conditions and depressed nickel prices, it has implemented a number of changes to its Board and Executive Management structure.
The changes will reduce corporate overheads while maintaining continuity within the existing team and preserving the Company’s valuable experience and expertise to prioritise exploration and the ongoing strategic partnerships process at both the Pulju Nickel Project and the Maaninkijoki 3 Copper-Nickel-PGM Project.
Effective from 30 September 2024, the following changes will take effect:
1. Todd Ross, the current Managing Director, will transition to the role of Non- Executive Chairman. Todd's extensive experience and leadership have been instrumental in advancing the Pulju Project and driving the Company’s strategic direction. As Chairman, Todd will continue to provide strategic oversight, guidance and maintenance of key stakeholder relationships, ensuring the Company's ongoing focus on value-creation for shareholders.
2. Marcello Cardaci will step down as Chairman but will remain on the Board in a Non-Executive Director capacity. Marcello's contribution as Chairman has been significant, and the Board is pleased that he will continue to lend his expertise and knowledge to the Company in a non-executive role.
3. Robert Wrixon will continue in his role as Executive Director. Rob's operational expertise and deep industry knowledge remain crucial as Nordic Nickel continues to progress its exploration and development activities at the Pulju Project.
4. Juho Haverinen will remain in his role as Non-Executive Director. Juho's local knowledge and experience are vital to the Company’s success in navigating the regulatory and community engagement landscape in Finland.
Management Comment
Nordic’s Executive Director Robert Wrixon commented: "This restructure is a proactive step to adapt to the current market environment while ensuring we maintain the continuity and expertise that have been the driving forces behind Nordic Nickel's progress to date. By reducing costs and realigning our leadership structure, we are positioning the Company to continue advancing our key projects and stakeholder relationships without compromising on our strategic goals. I am confident that with Marcello's continued involvement and the ongoing contributions of Todd and Juho, Nordic Nickel remains positioned to deliver long-term value to shareholders."
The Board believes these changes will not only reduce costs but also strengthen the Company’s governance structure as it continues to advance the Pulju Project. This restructure reflects the Company’s commitment to preserving shareholder value during challenging market conditions while ensuring continuity and retention of expertise.
The Board of Nordic Nickel thanks Marcello for his outstanding service as Chairman and looks forward to his continued contributions in his new capacity.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Nordic Nickel, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
ASX Nickel Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024
Nickel has traditionally been used in alloys such as stainless steel. However, in recent years, growing demand for lithium-ion batteries has brought attention to its role in the quickly developing battery sector.
In Australia, the country's largest nickel-mining stocks are providing key support for both markets.
Nickel saw strong volatility in the first half of 2024 as Indonesian supply continued to flood the market, with some companies curtailing their production as the price fell below the US$16,000 per tonne mark in February.
A broad increase in commodities prices in April and May pushed nickel to a year-to-date high of US$21,615, but the base metal quickly fell again toward yearly lows. Its price on August 21 was US$16,862.
Given the challenges for nickel in 2024, share prices for many Australian producers have declined. With nickel prices projected to remain around the US$17,000 mark in 2024 before increasing to US$23,000 in 2028, there may be opportunities for less risk-averse investors to find good entry points to the Australian nickel sector.
Below are the five largest nickel stocks on the ASX by market cap. Data for this list was gathered using TradingView's stock screener, and all values were accurate as of August 20, 2024.
1. BHP (ASX:BHP)
Market cap: AU$201.44 billion; share price: AU$40.25
BHP is a diversified mining company with headquarters in Melbourne, Australia. Worldwide, BHP runs dozens of mines that span North and South America and Australia. The company produces nickel sulphide ore out of its operations in Western Australia's Northern Goldfields area. It covers the mining, development and production of nickel until both matte and metal are ready to be shipped to buyers. BHP sells over 85 percent of its nickel to the electric vehicle (EV) industry.
BHP is on its way toward net-zero nickel production. In September 2022, its Nickel West division signed a deal with renewable energy company Enel Green Power to begin construction of the Flat Rocks wind farm in Western Australia. The project is set to include 18 wind turbines, and they will be the tallest wind turbines in Western Australia. As of October 2023, more than half of the wind turbines were already in place. The first stage of the wind farm is expected to provide enough energy to power BHP's Kalgoorlie nickel smelter and Kambalda concentrator once complete.
In the operational review for its 2024 fiscal year, which ended on June 30, BHP reported production of 81,600 tonnes of nickel during the period, a 2 percent increase compared to its 2023 fiscal year.
This came in at the middle range of its 2024 guidance, which was set at 77,000 to 87,000 tonnes. In the report, BHP also notes that it will be temporarily suspending nickel production starting in October due to low prices, but will continue to invest in the site to enable a restart and support. It will review the decision by February 2027.
2. IGO (ASX:IGO)
Market cap: AU$3.77 billion; share price: AU$5.03
IGO is a diversified miner that produces several different metals, but its focus is on its 100 percent owned Nova nickel-copper-cobalt operation. Nova is located in Western Australia's Fraser Range and primarily produces nickel. IGO's other nickel production operation is Forrestania, located 400 kilometres east of Perth.
The company's results for its fourth fiscal quarter of 2024 show that nickel production from Nova came in slightly below guidance at 20,806 tonnes, despite a recovery in both grade and mill performance. Forrestania put out 7,571 tonnes, marginally above guidance, although continued seismic activity challenged ore availability.
IGO also has a 49 percent stake in the Tianqi Lithium Energy Australia joint venture with Tianqi Lithium (SZSE:002466,HKEX:9696). The joint venture has 51 percent ownership of Greenbushes, Australia's largest lithium mine.
3. Nickel Industries (ASX:NIC)
Market cap: AU$3.54 billion; current share price: AU$0.825
New South Wales-based Nickel Industries, formerly Nickel Mines, is a significant producer of nickel pig iron, a critical component in manufacturing stainless steel. The company began producing high-grade nickel matte for EVs in 2022.
Nickel Industries has 80 percent interests in multiple nickel rotary kiln electric furnace (RKEF) operations in Indonesia: Hengjaya Nickel; Oracle Nickel and Ranger Nickel in the Morowali Industrial Park; and Angel Nickel in the Weda Bay Industrial Park. It also has an 80 percent interest in the Hengjaya nickel mine near the Morowali Industrial Park.
In the company's 2023 annual report, it reported that its operations set a nickel production record of 131,126 tonnes. This included contained nickel in the 834,192 tonnes of nickel pig iron it produced with an average grade of 12.9 percent nickel, along with additional low-grade matte production of 119,822 tonnes grading 17.1 percent.
In its June quarterly report, the company reported that it had brought its interest in the Excelsior nickel-cobalt project up to 44 percent, an increase of 30.25 percent. The project is currently under construction and is expected to commissioned ahead of October 2025. So far in 2024, production levels have been down slightly from 2023, attributed to higher-than-average seasonal rainfall, which "impacted levels of nickel ore sold into the IMIP."
4. Centaurus Metals (ASX:CTM)
Market cap: AU$156.3 million; share price: AU$0.345
Centaurus Metals is a mining and development company based in Brazil. According to the company, its goal is to become a major supplier of nickel sulphide to help provide a cleaner and greener future. The firm has its sights set on the development of its wholly owned Jaguar nickel-copper-cobalt project, which is located in Brazil's Carajás mineral province.
On July 2, the company released a feasibility study for Jaguar forecasting an after-tax net present value of AU$997 million with an internal rate of return of 31 percent and payback period of 2.7 years from first production.
Jaguar's measured and indicated reserves stand at 737,800 tonnes of nickel from 86.6 million tonnes of ore with an average grade of 0.85 percent nickel, while its inferred resources come in at 211,000 tonnes from 22.6 million tonnes of ore grading 0.93 percent nickel. Maiden proven and probable open-pit ore reserves for the project are estimated at 459,200 tonnes of nickel from 63 million tonnes grading 0.73 percent nickel.
The company estimates annual production of 18,700 tonnes of nickel with an initial life of mine of 18 years.
5. Ardea Resources (ASX:ARL)
Market cap: AU$93.85 million; share price: AU$0.46
Ardea Resources is developing its wholly owned Kalgoorlie nickel-cobalt project in Western Australia, which includes the Goongarrie Hub deposit. The company has said the project “hosts the largest nickel-cobalt resource in the developed world.” Ardea is currently working toward a planned definitive feasibility study (DFS).
A 2023 prefeasibility study for Goongarrie Hub shows an ore reserve of 194.1 million tonnes at 0.7 percent nickel and 0.05 percent cobalt, resulting in 1.36 million tonnes of contained nickel and 99,000 tonnes of contained cobalt. The study indicates an open-pit operation with a 40 year life and annual output of 30,000 tonnes of nickel and 2,000 tonnes of cobalt.
In July 2023, the company signed a memorandum of understanding to develop Goongarrie Hub with a Japanese consortium consisting of Sumitomo Metal Mining (TSE:5713), Mitsubishi (TSE:8058) and Mitsui (TSE:8031). On February 29, Ardea shared that it has agreed with the consortium on a DFS budget and the scopes of work for the study.
The company announced on August 14 that it had been notified that the consortium had obtained approval from the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board for its investment; it also obtained merger control clearance from the Korea Fair Trade Commission. Ardea also provided an update on DFS progress in the announcement.
FAQs for nickel investing
What is nickel used for?
Nickel has a variety of applications. Its main use is as an alloy material for products such as stainless steel, and it is also used for plating metals to reduce corrosion. As its name suggests, nickel is used in coins as well, such as the 5 cent nickel in Australia, the US and Canada; Australian and US nickels are made up of 25 percent nickel and 75 percent copper, while Canada's nickel has nickel plating that makes up 2 percent of its composition.
Nickel demand is increasing from EVs, where the metal is a component of certain lithium-ion battery compositions; it has gotten extra attention thanks to that purpose.
Is nickel a good investment?
Nickel's role in EV batteries has seen it gain increased investor attention. In fact, its price spiked to an all-time high in 2022, and it remains at levels not seen in over a decade. For investors looking to invest in green metals, nickel could be a strong choice, but everyone should perform their own due diligence to decide whether it is the right portfolio fit.
How to invest in a nickel ETF?
Although there are no pure-play nickel ETFs, some ETF options to add the metal to your portfolio include the iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETF (TSX:XBM) and the VanEck Green Metals ETF (ARCA:GMET).
Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be a good option for investors who prefer a safer approach to investing in a sector. ETFs can be purchased the same as any other stock, which means you can invest in them using stock brokers and investing apps.
Article by Dean Belder; FAQs by Lauren Kelly.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2018.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Securities Disclosure: I, Lauren Kelly, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Latest News
Nordic Nickel Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.