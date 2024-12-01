Surface Exploration Results Reveal Ni and Cu Geochem Targets

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

FPX Nickel Announces Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid

FPX Nickel Announces Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX Nickel " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ") to proceed with its Normal Course Issuer Bid (the " NCIB ") previously announced on December 2, 2024 .

FPX Nickel logo (CNW Group/FPX Nickel Corp.)

Under the NCIB, the Company may acquire up to 5,000,000 common shares (" Common Shares "), representing approximately 2% of the current public float of the Common Shares, over the 12-month period commencing December 5, 2024 , and ending on December 5, 2025 .

Purchases of Common Shares will be carried out in the open market through the facilities of the Exchange, in compliance with regulatory requirements at the prevailing market price of the Common Shares at the time of acquisition. The actual number of Common Shares that may be purchased for cancellation and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by the Company and dependent on market conditions. The NCIB will be conducted through Cormark Securities Inc. and made in accordance with the policies of the Exchange.

The funding for any purchases pursuant to the NCIB will be from the available funds of the Company. To the Company's knowledge, none of the directors, senior officers, or other insiders of the Company, has any present intention to sell any Common Shares during the course of the NCIB. During the past 12 months, no Common Shares were purchased by the Company.

The Company is commencing the NCIB because it believes that the market price of its Common Shares is undervalued and does not reflect the value of the Company's assets and future prospects and that the purchase of Common Shares under the NCIB is in the best interest of the Company, a desirable use of its available cash, and will enhance shareholder value in general.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp.  is focused on the exploration and development of the Baptiste Nickel Project, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.  For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com/ or contact Martin Turenne , President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director
Email: ceo@fpxnickel.com
Phone: 604-681-8600

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Certain information contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws, including statements related to the Company's NCIB, including the dates and duration of the NCIB and the purchases of Common Shares made thereunder, the continued advancement of Baptiste, and driving additional value to shareholders, advancing global exploration joint venture and other statements that are not historical facts. Often but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "could", "should", "would", "outlook", "forecast", "anticipate", "foresee", "continue" or the negative of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. This information is based on management's reasonable assumptions and beliefs in light of the information currently available to us and are made as of the date of this press release.

Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual information form dated April 26, 2024 for the year ended December 31, 2023 (the "AIF"). A copy of the AIF and the Company's other publicly filed documents which can be accessed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .  In addition, there can be no assurance that the Company will repurchase all or any of the Common Shares referred to in this press release under the NCIB. In particular, the purchase by the Company of Common Shares pursuant to the NCIB will depend, among others, on the prevailing market price from time to time of the Common Shares.  There can also be no certainty that purchases of Common shares under the NCIB will achieve the desired objectives.  In addition, the Company's expectations with respect to Baptiste may be different than anticipated.

The Company cautions that the list of risk factors and uncertainties described in the AIF and the Company's other publicly filed documents is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents our expectations as of the date of this press release (or as the date they are otherwise stated to be made), and are subject to change after such date. However, we disclaim any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2024/03/c9104.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Red Metal Resources Acquires 100% Interest in Three Hydrogen-Prospective Mineral Claims Packages in Ontario

Red Metal Resources Acquires 100% Interest in Three Hydrogen-Prospective Mineral Claims Packages in Ontario

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (FSE: I660) is pleased to announce that it has executed a Definitive Agreement (the "Agreement") with an arm's length vendor to acquire a 100% interest in three separate mineral claims packages, highly prospective for Hydrogen located in the Larder Lake Mining District of Ontario, along the Quebec border near the town of Ville-Marie, QC.

These claim blocks consist of three separate packages, covering 149 mineral claims and totaling approximately 3,246 hectares and were acquired due to their proximity and similar geological setting to that of Quebec Innovative Materials Corp.'s ("QIMC") recent hydrogen-in-soil discovery in the Saint-Bruno-de-Guigues area, of over 1,000 ppm, announced on September 4th 2024.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

StrategX Provides Update on Critical Metals Exploration Activities at the Nagvaak Project, Nunavut, Canada

StrategX Provides Update on Critical Metals Exploration Activities at the Nagvaak Project, Nunavut, Canada

StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") has mobilized and established key logistics for its 2025 exploration program at the Nagvaak Project ("Nagvaak"). Nagvaak represents a geological discovery with the potential to delineate a significant critical metals deposit on the Melville Peninsula. New regional exploration efforts and recently analyzed data have also highlighted a series of additional prospective targets.

Key Developments:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Tempest Minerals

Yalgoo - High-Grade Magnetite Deposit Emerging at Remorse

Tempest Minerals (TEM:AU) has announced Yalgoo - High-Grade Magnetite Deposit Emerging at Remorse


×