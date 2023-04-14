(TheNewswire)
Nexus Gold to Consolidate Share Capital and Conduct Non-Brokered Private Placement
Nexus Gold Corp. plans to consolidate its common share capital on a 1:10 basis. In connection with the consolidation, the company intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement of postconsolidation units of the company under the listed issuer financing exemption (as defined below).
Nexus intends to complete the consolidation before closing of the offering in order to better position the company for corporate development opportunities. The company currently has 318,733,255 common shares outstanding, and following completion of the consolidation, it is expected that the company will have approximately 31,873,326 common shares outstanding. The company will provide further details regarding the consolidation, along with the effective date, as soon as they become available.
In connection with the completion of the consolidation, the company intends to offer up to 20 million units by way of non-brokered private placement. The units will be offered at a postconsolidation price of five cents per unit. Each unit will be composed of one postconsolidation common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional postconsolidation common share at a price of 12 cents per warrant share for a period of 18 months from closing of the offering, subject to adjustment in certain events. If, at any time following the date that is four months and one day following the closing of the offering, the company's common shares have a closing price on the TSX Venture Exchange of 18 cents or greater per common share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, the company shall have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the warrants that is at least 30 days following the date of such notice to holders of warrants.
The offering is scheduled to close on or about May 15, 2023, or such later date as the company may determine. In connection with completion of the offering, the company may pay finder's fees or commissions to eligible third parties that have assisted in introducing subscribers to the offering. Completion of the offering is subject to a number of conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the company having received commitments for no less than 10 million units and the company having completed the consolidation. Completion of the consolidation remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the satisfaction of applicable public distribution requirements.
Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 -- Prospectus Exemptions, the offering is being made to purchasers resident in Canada, except Quebec, pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106. The securities offered under the listed issuer financing exemption will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. There is an offering document related to the offering that can be accessed under the company's profile at SEDAR and on the company's website. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.
The company intends to use the aggregate proceeds from the offering to advance its primary business objective of continuing exploration and development of its projects in West Africa, and for general working capital purposes.
About Nexus Gold Corp.
Nexus Gold is a Canadian-based gold development company with a portfolio of exploration projects in West Africa. The company's West African portfolio features three projects located on active gold belts and proven mineralized trends.
Nexus Gold Signs LOI to Acquire the Fofora Gold Project, Hounde Greenstone Belt, Burkina Faso
Nexus Gold Corp. (" Nexus Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NXS ) ( OTC:NXXGF ) ( FSE:N6E) is pleased to announce it has signed a non-biding letter of intent to acquire a 90% interest in the 6,200-ha (62km²) Fofora Gold Project exploration permit located 450km to the southwest of Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, West Africa
The Fofora permit is located on the eastern side of the Hounde greenstone belt in the Kampti department; in the province of Poni, near the border with Cote D'Ivoire. The Hounde Greenstone Belt is host to several large-scale operating gold mines, including Endeavour's Mana and Hounde Mines, Futurna Silver's Yaramoko Mine as well as multiple other producing mines and large-scale discoveries.
"We're pleased to potentially add this highly prospective project to our existing West African portfolio," said CEO, Milad Zareian. "The gold endowment in West Africa, and specifically in Burkina Faso, is well established. The potential for further impactful discoveries, for the delineation of additional sizeable resources, is as good as any place on the planet. We are eager to move Nexus forward and begin to develop our projects. We have work to be done, but we're committed to increasing our market cap and unlocking the value of our projects," continued Mr. Zareian.
Fig 1: Nexus Gold projects, significant deposits/mines, Burkina Faso, West Africa
Historical work on the Fofora property has consisted of soil geochemistry and silt sampling completed in 2008 by Volta Resources. This early work outlined a two-kilometer northeast-southwest trending soil anomaly straddling the contract between andesitic rocks and basaltic rocks within the Hounde greenstone belt.
Historical silt sampling with the permit area was also completed in 2008 with 38 silts samples being collected from drainage and seeps on the property. Values ranged from 1 ppb gold to 327 ppb gold. An Initial reconnaissance program was attempted in January but due to flooding in the area the program was cut short. Despite this delay the Company geologists were able to access one artisanal operation and collected three samples which returned gold values of 9.8 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au"), .108 g/t Au, and 0.056 g/t Au respectively.
Fig 2: Fofora Gold Project, adjacent to Fortuna's Boussoura project, Burkina Faso, West Africa
The property is immediately adjacent and contiguous to Fortuna Silver's Boussoura Project . Historical drill results reported by Roxgold (now Fortuna Silver) returned the following results:
35 metres ("m") at 4.1 grams per tonne ("g/t Au") in drill hole BSR-21-RC-FFR-218 from 86m including:
9m at 12.1 g/t Au from 96m
6m at 11.3 g/t Au in drill hole BSR-21-RC-FFR-167 from 90m including:
1m at 65.6 g/t Au from 94m
2m at 11.7 g/t Au in drill hole BSR-21-RC-FFR-187 from 37m including:
1m at 20.9 g/t Au from 38m
3m at 33.6 g/t Au in drill hole BSR-21-RC-FFR-201 from 6m
As part of its due diligence the company will be conducting further ground follow up on the Fofora permit to identify suitable target areas for drill testing.
Warren Robb P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration, is the designated Qualified Person and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release. It is the QP's opinion that the data as presented is adequate and can be relied upon for use in this press release.
* Management cautions that past results or discoveries on adjacent properties may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.
About the Company
Nexus Gold is a Canadian-based gold exploration and development company with an extensive portfolio of projects in West Africa. The Company will continue development of assets in West Africa in addition to potentially broadening its scope to include other jurisdictions.
For more information, please visit nxs.gold
On behalf of the Board of Directors of
Nexus Gold CORP.
Milad Zareian
CEO
info@nexusgoldcorp.com
www.nexusgoldcorp.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.
Nexus Gold Announces Management Changes
Vancouver, Canada February 28, 2023 Nexus Gold Corp. (" Nexus Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NXS ) ( OTC:NXXGF ) ( FSE:N6E) is pleased to announce the appointment of Milad Zareian as CEO, replacing Alex Klenman, who will remain as a director. Mr. Zareian, who has been with the Company as Vice President, Operation, since September of 2022, brings over 10 years experience working with both private and public companies in a variety of capacities. He has been directly involved with new public listings and start-ups, having led financing, shareholder communications and business development initiatives for multiple companies.
"I'm pleased that Milad has agreed to step into a lead role with Nexus," said outgoing CEO, Alex Klenman. "As we continue with the Canadian spin-out transaction of Nexus Metals, we're eager to get Nexus Gold more active at our West African gold projects, particularly with the drilling and development of the Dakouli project," continued Mr. Klenman.
The Company would also like to report that current director, Brian Shin, is stepping off the board and has been appointed CFO, replacing Heidi Gutte, who has resigned to pursue other opportunities. The Company would like to thank Ms. Gutte for her service and wishes her the best in her future endeavours.
The Company also announces the appointment of Kevin Shum to the board of directors. Mr. Shum has over 35 years in the capital markets, having spent many years as a retail broker managing a large portfolio of investors at Canaccord, Wolverton, and PI Financial. He brings a wide network of contacts in the small cap space to his role as independent director.
About the Company
Nexus Gold is a Canadian-based gold exploration and development company with an extensive portfolio of projects in West Africa. The Company will continue development of assets in West Africa in addition to potentially broadening its scope to include other jurisdictions.
For more information, please visit nxs.gold
On behalf of the Board of Directors of
Nexus Gold CORP.
Alex Klenman
President & CEO
604-558-1920
info@nexusgoldcorp.com
www.nexusgoldcorp.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.
Nexus Gold Announces Completion of the Arrangement
Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - October 12, 2022 Nexus Gold Corp. (" Nexus Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NXS ) ( OTC:NXXGF ) ( FSE:N6E) is pleased to announce that its previously announced spinout of the Company's Canadian projects (which include the McKenzie Gold Project, located in Red Lake, Ontario, and the 13,000-hectare Cyclone Gold-Nickel-Copper project, located in the James Bay region, Quebec) has been completed. Pursuant to the arrangement, 45,390,460 shares of its subsidiary, Nexus Metals Corp., will be distributed on an approximate 1:7 basis to the shareholders of Nexus Gold .
Further information regarding the arrangement and the spinout is available in the Company's news release dated October 5, 2022 and in the Company's management information circular dated June 7, 2022, a copy of which is available under Nexus Gold's profile at www.sedar.com .
About the Company
Nexus Gold is a Canadian-based gold exploration and development company with an extensive portfolio of projects in West Africa. The Company will continue development of assets in West Africa in addition to broadening its scope to other jurisdictions.
For more information, please visit nxs.gold
On behalf of the Board of Directors of
Nexus Gold CORP.
Alex Klenman
President & CEO
604-558-1920
info@nexusgoldcorp.com
www.nexusgoldcorp.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.
Nexus Gold Targets Completion of the Arrangement to Spin Out its Canadian Projects
Vancouver, Canada TheNewswire - October 5, 2022 Nexus Gold Corp. (" Nexus Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NXS ) ( OTC:NXXGF ) ( FSE:N6E) is pleased to announce the effective date for its previously announced spinout (the " Spinout ") of the Company's Canadian projects (including the McKenzie Gold Project, located in Red Lake, Ontario) by way of the distribution of the shares of its subsidiary Nexus Metals Corp. (" Nexus Metals ") to the shareholders of the Company through a statutory plan of arrangement (the " Arrangement "). The Arrangement is expected to take effect at 12:01 a.m. on October 12, 2022 (the " Effective Date ").
Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, holders of common shares of the Company (the " Existing Nexus Gold Shares ") at the Effective Date will receive one new common share of the Company (each, a " New Nexus Gold Share ") in exchange for each Existing Nexus Gold Share they hold (on a one for one basis) and will receive 1/7 of one Nexus Metals share (each, a " Nexus Metals Share "). The New Nexus Gold Shares are expected to commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange at the market open on October 14, 2022, under the new CUSIP 65345J105 .
The registered shareholders of the Company (the " Shareholders ") will receive a letter of transmittal (each a " Letter of Transmittal ") with respect to the Arrangement with information on how to surrender certificates representing the Existing Nexus Gold Shares to the Company's depositary, Computershare Investor Services Inc. (" Computershare "). All Shareholders who submit a duly completed Letter of Transmittal along with their respective share certificate(s) to Computershare, will receive a certificate or a DRS statement representing the New Nexus Gold Shares and the Nexus Metals Shares to which they are entitled. Shareholders whose Existing Nexus Gold Shares are registered in the name of an intermediary (such as a broker, investment dealer, bank, or trust company) do not have to take any action and will receive their New Nexus Gold Shares and Nexus Metals Shares through such intermediary.
Further information regarding the Arrangement and the Spinout is available in the Company's management information circular dated June 7, 2022, a copy of which is available under Nexus Gold's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .
Nexus Metals is in the process of applying to have the Nexus Metals Shares listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the " CSE "). Listing approval will be subject to Nexus Metals satisfying all of the listing conditions of the CSE.
The Spinout is intended to allow the Company to segregate its assets for the purpose of more focused marketing and financing opportunities. Following the Spinout, the Company will continue to develop international opportunities, while Nexus Metals will focus on the Canadian exploration projects.
The Company also advises it is continuing with its due diligence process regarding the acquisition of one or more projects for both Nexus Metals and Nexus Gold. The Company is focused on adding Canadian-based energy/battery metals (i.e., lithium, copper, nickel, etc.) projects to Nexus Metals, while continuing to focus on international precious metals projects in Nexus Gold. Project portfolios of Nexus Metals and Nexus Gold will be adjusted over time to reflect the more specific focus of each company.
About the Company
Nexus Gold is a Canadian-based gold exploration and development company with an extensive portfolio of projects in Canada and West Africa. Upon completion of the Arrangement, the Company will continue development of assets in West Africa in addition to broadening its scope to other jurisdictions.
For more information, please visit nxs.gold
On behalf of the Board of Directors of
Nexus Gold CORP.
Alex Klenman
President & CEO
604-558-1920
info@nexusgoldcorp.com
www.nexusgoldcorp.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.
Nexus Gold Receives Final Court Approval For The Spinout Of Nexus Metals
September 8, 2022 Nexus Gold Corp. (" Nexus Gold " or the " Company ") (TSXV:NXS ) ( OTCQB:NXXGF ) ( FSE:N6E) is pleased to announce that it has received court approval by way of a final order granted by the Supreme Court of British Columbia for the completion of its arrangement (the " Arrangement ") involving the spinout of Nexus Metals Corp. (" Nexus Metals ") and its Canadian resource projects to shareholders.
In anticipation of completion of the Arrangement, the Company has transferred all of its rights to the Canadian projects to Nexus Metals. A total of 45,390,465 shares of Nexus Metals will be distributed on a pro rata basis to shareholders of the Company, pursuant to the Arrangement. Based on the current outstanding share capital of the Company, it is anticipated that this will result in Nexus Gold shareholders receiving approximately one Nexus Metals share for every seven shares of the company they hold. Completion of the arrangement remains subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
The Company shall in due course determine the record date for the purpose of determining the Nexus Gold shareholders entitled to receive Nexus Metals shares under the Arrangement. A letter of transmittal will in due course be mailed to each Nexus Gold shareholder and be made available under Nexus Gold's profile on SEDAR.
Further information regarding the Arrangement is available in the Company's management information circular dated June 7, 2022, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).
"This was an important step in moving our plan forward," said CEO, Alex Klenman. "We'll establish the record date for determining the new shareholders in Nexus Metals over the next week or two, with the intent to have that record date occur here in the month of September. Basically, the amount of shares of Nexus Gold owned on that record date will determine the amount of shares one receives in the new company. We're more than eager to get this spinout completed and move forward with two viable exploration companies with very specific mandates. We will issue more updates as we progress, including upcoming exploration plans," continued Mr. Klenman.
The Company also advises it is continuing with its due diligence process in regard to the acquisition of one or more projects for both Nexus Metals and Nexus Gold. The Company is focused on adding energy/battery metals (i.e., lithium, lopper, nickel, etc) projects to Nexus Metals, while continuing to focus on precious metals (gold, silver) projects in Nexus Gold. Project portfolios of Nexus Metals and Nexus Gold will be adjusted over time to reflect the more specific focus of each company.
Nexus Hires Milad Zareian as VP, Operations
The Company is also pleased to announce that Milad Zareian has been appointed Vice President, Operations. Mr. Zareian brings over 10 years experience working with both private and public companies in a variety of capacities. He's been directly involved with IPO, RTO and start-ups, having led financing, IR and business development initiatives for multiple companies.
"We're pleased to bring Milad on board," said CEO, Alex Klenman. "He has energy, drive, and has built an impressive global contact list, all of which will benefit Nexus Gold moving forward. The board looks forward to working with Milad over the coming months as we complete the spinout transaction for Nexus Metals and as we position Nexus Gold for its post-spinout plans," continued Mr. Klenman.
About the Company
Nexus Gold is a Canadian-based gold exploration and development company with an extensive portfolio of projects in Canada and West Africa. The Company's primary focus is on its 100%-owned, Dakouli 2 Gold Concession in Burkina Faso, West Africa, and the McKenzie Gold Project, located in Red Lake, Ontario. The Company is focusing on the development of its core assets while seeking joint-venture, earn-in, and strategic partnerships for other projects in its portfolio.
For more information, please visit nxs.gold
On behalf of the Board of Directors of
Nexus Gold CORP.
Alex Klenman
President & CEO
604-558-1920
info@nexusgoldcorp.com
www.nexusgoldcorp.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.
Investor Education: Gold and Silver Stock Analysis with Expert Don Hansen
Private investor Don Hansen has honed his due diligence process over more than 20 years of resource sector involvement.
Speaking to the Investing News Network, he shared his strategies for evaluating gold and silver stocks, including his process for assessing risk/reward and how he analyzes market cap/gross margin.
Hansen also went through the questions he asks companies before investing, and explained why Aya Gold & Silver (TSX:AYA,OTCQX:AYASF), a pure-play silver producer focused on Morocco, is his favorite stock.
He's preparing for a scenario where inflation potentially remains elevated for more than a decade.
"Right now I see that we're headed into a significant inflationary period that could very easily last for 10 or 15 years," Hansen said, noting that there are a variety of factors driving his outlook, such as the huge buildup of debt at various different levels.
"I'm trying to follow that and make sure that that's still on track — am I still right about that? I'm quite sure at this point that I am, and that we're going to start to see a major improvement in gold and silver prices as a result of that," he noted.
Watch the interview above for Hansen's thoughts on how to conduct due diligence for gold and silver stocks. You can also click the the timestamps below to view specific parts of the interview:
- 0:00 — Intro
- 0:32 — Don's resource investing background
- 3:54 — Risk/reward analysis for mining stocks
- 10:00 — Understand your own risk tolerance
- 12:18 — Market cap/gross margin analysis
- 17:42 — Don's top pick: Aya Gold & Silver
- 21:02 — Key due diligence questions to ask
- 28:00 — How to know when it's time to sell
- 33:22 — Outro
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Franco-Nevada Launches 2023 ESG Report and Asset Handbook
(in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)
Franco-Nevada Corporation (" Franco- Nevada " or the " Company ") (TSX: FNV) (NYSE: FNV) is pleased to announce publication of its 2023 ESG Report and 2023 Asset Handbook. "We are proud to report on our leading ESG approach, new programs and commitments and to provide a detailed review of our portfolio of assets," said Paul Brink President & CEO.
Our 2023 ESG Report outlines our accomplishments in 2022 and our commitments to further our ESG leadership. Highlights of the report include:
Responsible Capital Allocation:
- Outline of our ESG due diligence approach and of our key focus on health and safety, carbon footprints, water management and risk, tailings management and biodiversity
Community Contributions:
- Increased funding of community contributions in partnership with operators and continued support for mining industry organizations and diversity initiatives
Good Governance and Shareholder Alignment:
- High level of Board and management share ownership, totalling over $200 million
- The inclusion of ESG in key corporate goals and their use to evaluate management's performance
Diversity, Inclusion and Well-Being:
- Increased diversity with 43% of senior management and 60% of workforce now comprised of diverse persons
- New goal of at least one diverse person as a director on grounds broader than gender diversity, in addition to our ongoing commitment to 30% women directors
Climate Action:
- New Climate Action Policy, which sets out our climate-related commitments and measures, including net-zero related commitments
- Disclosure of Scope 3 financed emissions attributable to our royalty and stream investments
Transparency and Recognition:
- Alignment of ESG reporting with TCFD and SASB and first-time disclosure aligned with the GRI standards
- Global 50 Top Rated by Sustainalytics in 2023, "AA" by MSCI in 2022, rated "Prime" by ISS ESG in 2022 and included as one of the Best 50 Corporate Citizens in Canada in 2022 by Corporate Knights
The 2023 Asset Handbook provides an overview of the portfolio, including: past performance, descriptions and outlook for assets supporting our guidance and details of the underlying Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves associated with Franco-Nevada's more significant assets.
Leading gold-focused royalty and streaming company:
- Since our 2007 IPO we have achieved compounded annual growth rate of 17% in total shareholder returns
- Growth in annual GEOs of 4.4x and revenue of 8.7x since 2008
- Sixteen consecutive years of dividend increases with approximately $1.9 billion paid
Largest and most diversified portfolio of cash-flow producing assets:
- 113 cash-flow producing assets generated $1.1 billion in Adjusted EBITDA in 2022
- 18.8M M&I Resource Royalty Ounces with an undiscounted value of $37.6 billion assuming $2,000 /oz gold price
- Long-life portfolio with M&I Resource Royalty Ounce Mine Life of 34 years
- Portfolio well diversified by asset, operator, geography and commodity
Strong growth outlook:
- Near-term growth driven by Cobre Panama expansion, other mine expansions and 11 new mines to potentially start contributing by 2027
- Long-term optionality in gold, copper and nickel and exposure to approximately 66,000km 2 on some of the world's great mineral trends
- No debt, $2.2 billion in available capital and a strong pipeline of precious metal opportunities
Franco-Nevada Corporation is the leading gold-focused royalty and streaming company with the largest and most diversified portfolio of cash-flow producing assets. Its business model provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to cost inflation. Franco-Nevada uses its free cash flow to expand its portfolio and pay dividends. It trades under the symbol FNV on both the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Franco-Nevada is the gold investment that works.
This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, respectively, which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future events or future performance, management's expectations regarding Franco-Nevada's growth, results of operations, estimated future revenues, performance guidance, carrying value of assets, future dividends and requirements for additional capital, mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates, production estimates, production costs and revenue, future demand for and prices of commodities, expected mining sequences, business prospects and opportunities, the performance and plans of third party operators, audits being conducted by the CRA, the expected exposure for current and future assessments and available remedies, the completion of the public consultation process and obtaining all required Panamanian approvals for the proposed concession contract with the Government of Panama for the Cobre Panama mine and the terms of the proposed concession contract. In addition, statements relating to resources and reserves, gold equivalent ounces ("GEOs") and mine life are forward-looking statements, as they involve implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions, and no assurance can be given that the estimates and assumptions are accurate and that such resources and reserves, GEOs or mine life will be realized. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "potential for", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Franco-Nevada to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement, including, without limitation: fluctuations in the prices of the primary commodities that drive royalty and stream revenue (gold, platinum group metals, copper, nickel, uranium, silver, iron ore and oil and gas); fluctuations in the value of the Canadian and Australian dollar, Mexican peso, and any other currency in which revenue is generated, relative to the U.S. dollar; changes in national and local government legislation, including permitting and licensing regimes and taxation policies and the enforcement thereof; the adoption of a global minimum tax on corporations; regulatory, political or economic developments in any of the countries where properties in which Franco-Nevada holds a royalty, stream or other interest are located or through which they are held; risks related to the operators of the properties in which Franco-Nevada holds a royalty, stream or other interest, including changes in the ownership and control of such operators; relinquishment or sale of mineral properties; influence of macroeconomic developments; business opportunities that become available to, or are pursued by Franco-Nevada; reduced access to debt and equity capital; litigation; title, permit or license disputes related to interests on any of the properties in which Franco-Nevada holds a royalty, stream or other interest; whether or not the Company is determined to have "passive foreign investment company" ("PFIC") status as defined in Section 1297 of the United States Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended; potential changes in Canadian tax treatment of offshore streams; excessive cost escalation as well as development, permitting, infrastructure, operating or technical difficulties on any of the properties in which Franco-Nevada holds a royalty, stream or other interest; access to sufficient pipeline capacity; actual mineral content may differ from the resources and reserves contained in technical reports; rate and timing of production differences from resource estimates, other technical reports and mine plans; risks and hazards associated with the business of development and mining on any of the properties in which Franco-Nevada holds a royalty, stream or other interest, including, but not limited to unusual or unexpected geological and metallurgical conditions, slope failures or cave-ins, sinkholes, flooding and other natural disasters, terrorism, civil unrest or an outbreak of contagious disease; the impact of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic; and the integration of acquired assets. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including, without limitation: the ongoing operation of the properties in which Franco-Nevada holds a royalty, stream or other interest by the owners or operators of such properties in a manner consistent with past practice; the accuracy of public statements and disclosures made by the owners or operators of such underlying properties; no material adverse change in the market price of the commodities that underlie the asset portfolio; the Company's ongoing income and assets relating to determination of its PFIC status; no material changes to existing tax treatment; the expected application of tax laws and regulations by taxation authorities; the expected assessment and outcome of any audit by any taxation authority; no adverse development in respect of any significant property in which Franco-Nevada holds a royalty, stream or other interest; the accuracy of publicly disclosed expectations for the development of underlying properties that are not yet in production; integration of acquired assets; and the absence of any other factors that could cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. However, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. In addition, there can be no assurance as to the outcome of the ongoing audit by the CRA or the Company's exposure as a result thereof. Franco- Nevada cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein .
For additional information with respect to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, please refer to Franco-Nevada's most recent Annual Information Form filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities on www.sedar.com and Franco-Nevada's most recent Annual Report filed on Form 40-F filed with the SEC on www.sec.gov . The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only and Franco-Nevada does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.
518,000oz Maiden Mineral Resource For Abercromby Gold Project
BMG delivers first Mineral Resource for Abercromby at the Capital Deposit to underpinproject’s potential to deliver significant value
Gold and lithium explorer BMG Resources Limited (ASX: BMG) (BMG or Company) is pleased to announce a maiden Mineral Resource of 11.12Mt @ 1.45 g/t Au for 518koz Au for the Capital Deposit, part of its Abercromby Gold Project in the Wiluna-Agnew region of Western Australia.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Major Abercromby Project milestone with maiden Mineral Resource for Capital Deposit of 11.1Mt @ 1.45 g/t Au for 518koz Au (0.4g/t and 1.25g/t cut-offs for open pit and underground zones respectively)
- Open Pit area: 354koz @ 1.17g/t Au (>0.4g/t Au between surface and 200mbs)
- Underground area: 164koz @ 3.09g/t Au (>1.25g/t Au between 200 and 500mbs)
- 353koz (68%) Au Indicated and 165koz (32%) Au Inferred (using resource constraint above)
- 345koz in oxide and transitional material, 173koz in fresh material
- Higher grade component of the resource is 430koz @ 2.01g/t Au at a 1.0g/t lower cut-off
- Low $8.35/oz discovery cost
- Abercromby is on granted mining leases providing an expedited pathway to mining approvals
- Capital Deposit has open pit potential, with mineralisation starting from near surface extending at depth and along strike beyond Mineral Resource footprint
The maiden Mineral Resource, combined with metallurgical work that confirmed the orebody as free milling across all zones1, is a strong indicator of the potential for a straight-forward open-pit mining operation.
BMG will now commence development studies alongside high-impact expansion drilling to further convert Inferred resources to the higher-confidence Indicated category. BMG is also preparing for further exploration activities across the Abercromby Project area to test large regional gold anomalies to the south, which could deliver further Capital-style discoveries.
BMG Resources Managing Director Bruce McCracken said:
“This large maiden Mineral Resource at Abercromby, delivered at a discovery cost of just $8.35 per ounce, is a step-change in value for BMG. Through efficient use of exploration spend across three major drilling campaigns, BMG has shifted from pure explorer to potential developer with a large resource base and huge potential for further growth.
“Abercromby now has a metric for valuation that BMG can use to quantitatively demonstrate to the market its success in leveraging value from the drill bit.
“Abercrombyiswelllocatedfordevelopment.Thepotentialto monetise the project in a rapidly appreciating gold price environment, underpinned by this maiden resource for the Capital Deposit, places BMG in an enviable position as we continue to pursue sustained, long-term shareholder value.”
The Abercromby Gold Project
The Abercromby Gold Project is located on the Wiluna Greenstone Belt, one of Western Australia’s most significant gold-producing regions with a gold endowment of +40Moz Au – second only to Kalgoorlie globally in terms of historic production.
The geology at Abercromby is favourable for gold mineralisation, with drilling having intersected multiple thick intervals of high-grade gold mineralisation confirming the presence of a large, high-grade gold system. BMG holds 100% of Abercromby, which comprises the gold and other mineral rights (ex-uranium) of two granted mining leases (M53/1095 and M53/336). The mining leases provide for an expedited development pathway for the Company to secure mining approval.
Since acquiring the project in mid-2020, BMG has completed three reverse circulation and diamond drill programs primarily targeting the high-priority Capital Deposit. The Capital Deposit sits within the northern third of Abercromby’s 12km2 project area.
In parallel to the drill program, BMG has completed metallurgical test work on core samples from the Capital Deposit which confirmed its free-milling status and therefore amenability to conventional carbon-in-leach (CIL) processing, with high gold recoveries achieved. See our ASX announcement dated 6 February 2023 “High Gold Recoveries – Abercromby Metallurgical Test” for full discovery of the outcomes of the metallurgical test work.
Figure 1 – The Abercromby Gold Project is surrounded by major gold operations
The Mineral Resource estimation at the Capital Deposit was completed by ordinary kriging within 3D-modelled mineralisation wireframes and block modelling in Surpac, utilising a comprehensive data set generated by recent work undertaken by BMG as well as work completed by previous owners.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from BMG Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: North Peak Gains on Mine Complex Acquisition Deal
The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) saw a gentle rise last week, ending up 1.89 percent.
The Bank of Canada held interest rates steady at its latest policy meeting, but officials reportedly discussed another hike. The central bank has a 2 percent target for inflation, and a "higher for longer" strategy may be needed to get back to that level.
Meanwhile, in the commodities sector, both gold and silver were on the rise, with the former approaching its all-time high and the latter moving past US$26 per ounce. Both have retreated since then, but remain elevated.
Read on to see which TSXV-listed resource stocks saw the biggest share price gains last week.
1. GMV Minerals (TSXV:GMV)
Weekly gain: 121.05 percent; market cap: C$15.82 million; current share price: C$0.21
GMV Minerals is focused on its Arizona-based Mexican Hat project, which it says was explored by Placer Dome's US division in the late 1980s and early 1990s. The epithermal deposit currently has an inferred resource of 688,000 ounces of gold.
GMV hasn't released news since the end of February, but its share price rose 121.05 percent last week to hit C$0.21.
2. Empire Metals (TSXV:EP)
Weekly gain: 65.22 percent; market cap: C$18.68 million; current share price: C$0.19
Empire Metals has several assets in its portfolio. Its Buck Lake platinum-palladium-nickel-gold project is in Ontario, as are its Gwyn Lake gold project and Graphite West project, while its Fox Creek lithium asset is in Alberta.
The company's share price rose 65.22 percent last week, although it hasn't released fresh news since early February.
3. Silver Viper Minerals (TSXV:VIPR)
Weekly gain: 58.33 percent; market cap: C$19.61 million; current share price: C$0.19
With a focus on precious metals exploration in Mexico's Sonora state, Silver Viper Minerals is moving forward at its La Virginia gold-silver project. The company is working to expand on historic drilling covering 52,000 meters across 188 holes completed from 2010 to 2013; it is continuing north into untested areas where its El Rubi discovery is located.
Last Friday (April 14), Silver Viper upsized a previously announced non-brokered private placement to 33 million units priced at C$0.10 each for aggregate gross proceeds of up to about C$3.3 million. Of that amount, C$1,377,798 is already closed.
Silver Viper's share price rose 58.33 percent last week to end at C$0.19.
4. North Peak Resources (TSXV:NPR)
Weekly gain: 44.62 percent; market cap: C$22.4 million; current share price: C$0.94
North Peak Resources is interested in acquiring properties in the northern hemisphere with low-cost, near-term production potential and the ability to produce for eight years or more. It currently has an option to acquire the Kenogami Lake project in Ontario. According to the company, it is backed by many of the same people who founded Kirkland Lake Gold.
Last week, North Peak announced the signing of a non-binding letter of intent to acquire the Prospect Mountain mine complex in Nevada's Eureka district from Nevada LLCs Solarljos and Gullsil.
“The dual gold and base metal geologic systems and historic mining at the Prospect Mountain Mine complex offers the possibility of finding the high-grade mineralization and reserves that would be required for profitable surface or underground mining given today’s capex and opex costs,” North Peak CEO Brian Hinchcliffe said.
The company's share price rose 44.62 percent last week to close at C$0.94.
5. Deep-South Resources (TSXV:DSM)
Weekly gain: 43.75 percent; market cap: C$17.88 million; current share price: C$0.115
Deep-South Resources has honed its efforts on exploring and developing quality assets, with its main property being the Haib copper project in Namibia. Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.A,TSX:TECK.B,NYSE:TECK) owns 16 percent of the company.
Deep-South last released news in mid-March, but its share price rose 43.75 percent last week to hit C$0.115.
Data for 5 Top Weekly TSXV Performers articles is retrieved each Friday after market close using TradingView's stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$10 million prior to the week's gains are included. Companies within the non-energy minerals and energy minerals are considered.
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: Silver Viper Minerals is a client of the Investing News Network. This article is not paid-for content.
Top Stories This Week: Doug Casey Talks US$3,000 Gold, Glencore Chases Teck
The gold price continued to spend time above the US$2,000 per ounce mark this week, while silver made it past US$26 per ounce. The metals appear to be getting more comfortable at these elevated levels as economic uncertainty continues.
In focus this week was the latest US inflation data. It shows the consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.1 percent month-on-month in March, and 5 percent year-on-year. Meanwhile, core CPI, which excludes food and energy and is closely watched by the US Federal Reserve, increased 0.4 percent from February to March and 5.6 percent from last year.
US producer price index (PPI) numbers also came out this week. In an unexpected development, PPI sank by 0.5 percent month-on-month in March and increased 2.7 percent year-on-year. The year-on-year number was the smallest rise since January 2021.
The Fed has been raising rates for over a year now in a bid to tame inflation, and this week's CPI and PPI readings have sparked questions about what the central bank's next move may be. Although inflation looks cooler, many market participants still anticipate another hike when the Fed meets in May. The minutes for the Fed's March meeting, which also came out this week, also support expectations for another hike — even though officials now anticipate a recession later this year.
What does all of this mean for gold? I had a great conversation with well-known resource sector speculator Doug Casey, and he said he sees the yellow metal potentially reaching US$3,000 in the next year or so. Here's how he explained it:
"Right now, relative to everything else in the world … gold is reasonably priced, I'd say. But my guess is that as the world descends into chaos — and I think that's true, we are going to see chaos later this year and throughout this decade — there's going to be a panic into gold, because it's the only financial asset that's not simultaneously someone else's liability" — Doug Casey, InternationalMan.com
Doug is bullish on gold, but he was also very open about where else he's putting his money. Check out the full interview here.
Teck shuts down Glencore offer again
As we wrap up, let's take a brief look at diversified miner Glencore's (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF) hostile takeover bid for Canada's Teck Resources (TSX:TECK.A,TSX:TECK.B,NYSE:TECK). News first hit on April 3 that Glencore had made an unsolicited proposal to acquire Teck and create two standalone businesses, one focused on base metals, as well as critical minerals needed for the energy transition, and the other centered on coal and carbon steel materials.
Teck's board was quick to reject the move from Glencore, saying it is not looking to sell the company at this time. Instead, Teck is committed to moving forward with its own plan to split into a metals company and a steelmaking coal business.
"The Board is not contemplating a sale of the company at this time. We believe that our planned separation creates a greater spectrum of opportunities to maximize value for Teck shareholders" — Sheila Murray, Teck Resources
The plot thickened on Tuesday (April 11), when Glencore sent Teck a revised proposal. The original deal amounted to US$22.5 billion, and the new plan would add up to US$8.2 billion in cash. According to Glencore, this element was introduced to "effectively buy Teck shareholders out of their coal exposure."
Again Teck's board quickly rejected the offer, saying on Thursday (April 13) that it is "unrealistic" and has "fundamental flaws." Teck also made changes to its own separation plan, on which shareholders will vote on April 26.
Want more YouTube content? Check out our expert market commentary playlist, which features interviews with key figures in the resource space. If there's someone you'd like to see us interview, please send an email to cmcleod@investingnews.com.
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Drilling Commenced At Dynasty Gold Project
Set to Test Porphyry, Breccia and Epithermal Style Gold Mineralisation
Titan Minerals Limited (Titan or the Company) (ASX:TTM) is pleased to provide an update on drilling activities at its Cerro Verde and Kaliman Porphyry (Kaliman) prospects, at the Dynasty Gold Project (Dynasty) in southern Ecuador.
Key Highlights include:
- Drilling has commenced to test extensions to Kaliman porphyry gold-copper and Brecha- Comanche epithermal vein hosted gold mineralisation at the Dynasty Project
- Drilling designed to target extensions to significant intersections returned from Titan’s 2021 drilling, with three main targets being tested:
- Depth extensions to high grade epithermal gold at Brecha-Comanche, Cerro Verde prospect, where previous drilling returned significant intersections including:
- 3.05m @ 16.48 g/t Au, 61.66 g/t Ag from 142.15m in CVD081; &
- 7.07m @ 5.90 g/t Au, 8.90 g/t Ag from 179.93m in CVD089.
- Lateral and depth extensions to the large-scale Kaliman gold-copper porphyry prospect, where previous drilling intersected:
- 102.7m @ 1.48 g/t Au, 4.50 g/t Ag, 0.09 % Cu from 46.5 metres in CVD072.
- Potential overlapping epithermal gold and porphyry gold-copper mineral systems identified in previous drilling which intersected:
- 7.27m @ 9.89 g/t Au, 28.0 g/t Ag, 0.24 % Cu from 118.78m in CVD033.
- Depth extensions to high grade epithermal gold at Brecha-Comanche, Cerro Verde prospect, where previous drilling returned significant intersections including:
“We are very excited to have commenced drilling at Dynasty with a suite of compelling targets set to feature in the drill program”.
“Titan’s technical team have made considerable advances in their understanding of mineralisation controls at the Cerro Verde prospect at Dynasty, with several targets set to be tested including epithermal vein hosted gold at the Brecha-Comanche target and extensive porphyry gold-copper mineralisation at the Kaliman prospect.”
“DrillinghasbeendesignedtoextendmineralisationidentifiedinTitan’s2021drilling,whereseveral strongly mineralised intervals remain open- both epithermal and porphyry.”
“Generative work programs including mapping and surface geochemical sampling continue to unveil new mineralised areas at the Dynasty Project, adding further support to the potential to add considerable ounces to the existing resource through systematic exploration.”
“Welookforwardtoprovidingupdatesasexplorationworkprogramsanddrillingactivitiesprogress,and asresultsarereceived.”
Dynasty Drilling Activities Set to Commence
The Company is pleased to provide an update on drilling activities which have now commenced at the Company’s 100% held Dynasty Gold Project (Dynasty) in southern Ecuador.
Drilling has been designed to test extensions to mineralisation identified in Titan’s 2021 drilling campaign, where significant epithermal gold and porphyry gold-copper mineralisation remains open both laterally and at depth.
Titan’s technical team have spent several months studying the vein and porphyry systems through systematic surface mapping and diamond drill core relogging, culminating in the creation of an integrated and robust 3D geological model to facilitate the drill design.
Refer to Figure 1 for an overview plan which highlights the areas of mineralisation contained within the NI43-101 Resource, and location of each of the prospects (targets) at the Dynasty Gold Project that are set to feature in the proposed drill testing.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Titan Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
