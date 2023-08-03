ARway.ai Launches SaaS Business Model, Anticipates Increased Adoption, Revenue, And Expansion

Emerging TechnologyInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Nextech3D.ai Provides Earnings Call Details for Q2 2023 Financial Results August 22nd

Nextech3D.ai Provides Earnings Call Details for Q2 2023 Financial Results August 22nd

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp'' or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce that the Company plans to release its second quarter 2023 audited financial results after markets close on Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Subsequently, Nextech will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2023 results on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Please join Evan Gappelberg, Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Chan, Chief Financial Officer, to discuss these financial and operating results followed by a question and answer period.

Conference Call Details:

Title: Nextech3D.ai 2023 Second Quarter Earnings and Conference Call
Call Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Time: 5:00 PM (GMT-04:00) Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: +1 (888) 330-2024
Participant Toll Dial-In Number: +1 (646) 960-0187
Earnings Call ID: 7778367
Webcast Attendee URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/996074403

For those unable to join the live event, a recording of the presentation will be posted on the Company's IR website.

Recent News

  • Nextech3D.ai Reports Record Preliminary Q2 Revenue Up +155% To $1.4Mill & Guides Towards Breakout Q3 Revenue +200% of $1.7Mill - $1.9Mill Amid Surging 3D Model Demand
  • Nextech3D.ai Releases Episode 4 of the Public Company CEO Experience Podcast Discussing Artificial Intelligence & Its Impact on Society
  • Nextech3D.ai Announces $2.2Million Expansion Contract From Its Largest Enterprise Customer Driving A Surge In 3D-Modeling Demand in Q3

The Public Company CEO Experience Podcast

Nextech3D.ai has recently "The Public Company CEO Experience Podcast," featuring Evan Gappelberg, a highly accomplished three-time public company CEO and serial entrepreneur. The podcast offers listeners an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the dynamic life of a public company CEO with valuable insights, while also discussing trending topics and providing business updates on Nexech3D.ai, Toggle3D.ai, and ARway.ai. To learn more please visit https://www.nextechar.com/investors/the-ceo-experience

Listen Now
https://publiccompanyceoexperience.buzzsprout.com/

Subscribe
https://www.nextechar.com/the-ceo-experience/subscribe

About Nextech3D.ai

(formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF) (CSE:NTAR) (FSE:EP2 is a diversified augmented reality, AI technology company that leverages proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to create 3D experiences for the metaverse. Its main businesses are creating 3D WebAR photorealistic models for the Prime Ecommerce Marketplace as well as many other online retailers. The Company develops or acquires what it believes are disruptive technologies and once commercialized, spins them out as stand-alone public Companies issuing a stock dividend to shareholders while retaining a significant ownership stake in the public spin-out.

On October 26, 2022 Nextech3D.ai spun out its spatial computing platform, "ARway.ai" as a stand alone public Company. ARway.ai is disrupting the augmented reality wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon spatial computing platform enabled by visual marker tracking. Nextech3D.ai retained 13 million shares in ARway and distributed 4 million shares to Nextech3D.ai shareholders. ARway.ai is currently listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:ARWY), in USA on the OTCQB (OTC: ARWYF) and Internationally on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: E65).

On June 14, 2023, the Company completed its second spinout of Toggle3D.ai, a groundbreaking SaaS solution that utilizes generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and enable seamless publishing of superior 4K 3D models. Nextech3D.ai retained 13 million shares in Toggle3D.ai and distributed 4 million shares to Nextech3D.ai shareholders. Toggle3D.ai is trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:TGGL) and in the USA (OTC:TGGLF).

To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.Nextechar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Lindsay Betts
investor.relations@Nextechar.com
866-ARITIZE (274-8493) Ext 7201

Nextech3D.ai

Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Nextech3D.ai



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/771893/Nextech3Dai-Provides-Earnings-Call-Details-for-Q2-2023-Financial-Results-August-22nd

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nextech3D.aiNTAR:CNXOTCQX:NEXCFEmerging Tech Investing
NTAR:CNX
Nextech3D.ai
Sign up to get your FREE

Nextech3D.ai Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Nextech3D.ai

Nextech3D.ai


Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Reports Record Preliminary Q2 Revenue Up +155% To $1.4Mill & Guides Towards Breakout Q3 Revenue +200% of $1.7Mill -$1.9Mill Amid Surging 3D Model Demand

Nextech3D.ai Reports Record Preliminary Q2 Revenue Up +155% To $1.4Mill & Guides Towards Breakout Q3 Revenue +200% of $1.7Mill -$1.9Mill Amid Surging 3D Model Demand

Generative AI Positions Company For Breakout Revenue Growth in 2023

Generative AI Driving Exponential Growth For Web3.0 Portfolio of Technologies for Ecommerce

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Releases Episode 4 of the Public Company CEO Experience Podcast Discussing Artificial Intelligence & Its Impact on Society

Nextech3D.ai Releases Episode 4 of the Public Company CEO Experience Podcast Discussing Artificial Intelligence & Its Impact on Society

Nextech3D.ai (formerly "Nextech AR Solutions Corp'' or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce it has published episode 4 of"The Public Company CEO Experience Podcast," featuring Evan Gappelberg, a highly accomplished serial entrepreneur and three-time public company CEO of Nextech3D.ai, ARway.ai (OTC:ARWYF)(CSE:ARWY) and Toggle3D.ai (OTC:TGGLF)(CSE:TGGL

In this new episode Evan Gappelberg provides a clear and easy-to-understand overview of the many facets of AI. Artificial Intelligence holds great potential to change the world, and here you will find several use case scenarios of how that is happening now, as well as what the future may hold for AI as it is accepted into the mainstream and incorporated into our daily lives.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Announces $2.2Million Expansion Contract From Its Largest Enterprise Customer Driving A Surge In 3D-Modeling Demand in Q3

Nextech3D.ai Announces $2.2Million Expansion Contract From Its Largest Enterprise Customer Driving A Surge In 3D-Modeling Demand in Q3

Q3 Sales Rapidly Rise As Company Pushes Towards Going Cash Flow Positive

Join Investor Livestream Tues Aug 1

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Announces Closing of $2.5 Million Brokered Offering, With Participation by CEO

Nextech3D.ai Announces Closing of $2.5 Million Brokered Offering, With Participation by CEO

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

Nextech3D.ai (the "Company") (formerly known as "Nextech AR Solutions Corp") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced brokered private placement offering (the "Offering"), led by Research Capital Corporation as the sole agent and sole bookrunner (the "Agent"), of 6,062,390 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.42 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,546,203

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Securities Exchange Reports June 2023 Performance Figures

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports June 2023 Performance Figures

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for June 2023.

June 2023 Operating Statistics

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avricore's HealthTab Selected for Feasibility Study for Testing in Community Pharmacies in United Kingdom

Avricore's HealthTab Selected for Feasibility Study for Testing in Community Pharmacies in United Kingdom

Avricore Health Inc. (TSXV: AVCR, OTC: AVCRF) ("Avricore Health" or the "Company") is pleased that HealthTab, the Company's leading pharmacy-based platform for testing and health data management, has been selected by a collaborative involving the internationally renowned Barts Heart Centre and HEART UK to assess the feasibility of community pharmacists in the UK's ability to complement opportunistic blood pressure checks with cholesterol testing to assess overall cardiovascular risk and build on the clinical services offered.

"In the wake of the pandemic, it's clear that the community pharmacy needs to play a bigger role in delivering more access to healthcare services, especially chronic disease screening and management," said Hector Bremner, CEO of Avricore Health. "We are honoured to have been selected for this important project and look forward to working with pharmacist as they support patients with this vital service."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Toggle3D.ai Experiences Exponential User Growth, Surpassing 10,000 Mark Since June IPO, a 300% Surge

Toggle3D.ai Experiences Exponential User Growth, Surpassing 10,000 Mark Since June IPO, a 300% Surge

Gaining Traction in $160 Billion Global CAD-3D

Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTC PINK:TGGLF), a revolutionary SaaS solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models, is pleased to announce a significant milestone of surpassing 10,000 users, with a total of over 12,900 3D projects. This is an outstanding achievement in user adoption since the Company's June IPO, positioning Toggle3D.ai as a frontrunner in the estimated $160 billion Global GGI Application Software market - which is up for grabs

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Toggle3D.ai Announces New Key Hire of Anita Matte as Director of Growth Marketing

Toggle3D.ai Announces New Key Hire of Anita Matte as Director of Growth Marketing

New Hire Will Accelerate Subscriber Growth & SaaS Revenue

Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTC PINK:TGGLF), a revolutionary SaaS solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Anita Matte as the Company's new Director of Growth Marketing. With an impressive background in B2B subscription business models and a proven track record of success, Anita joins Toggle3D.ai from Amazon, where she played a key role in driving marketing strategies for one of the world's largest corporations. Her new role at Toggle3D.ai will be to drive subscriber growth and to drive SaaS revenue

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
HealthTab to Integrate CONTOUR®NEXT Family of Blood Glucose Meters to Offer Deeper Diabetes Patient Insights

HealthTab to Integrate CONTOUR®NEXT Family of Blood Glucose Meters to Offer Deeper Diabetes Patient Insights

Avricore Health Inc. (TSXV: AVCR, OTC: AVCRF) ("Avricore Health" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its agreement with Ascensia Diabetes Care, a global diabetes care company, to integrate their blood glucose monitoring (BGM) systems, marketed as CONTOUR ® NEXT GEN and CONTOUR ® NEXT ONE, with Avricore's pharmacy-based point-of-care testing (POCT) platform, HealthTab. Ascensia Diabetes Care is a subsidiary of PHC Holdings Corporation (TSE 6523).

The partnership's objective is to support patients and pharmacists in Canada in better managing diabetes by linking the daily blood glucose testing results and pattern history data collected via the CONTOUR ® NEXT GEN or CONTOUR ® NEXT ONE meter the patient uses to the patient's HealthTab account. The partnership also seeks to support utilization of each technology by opening discussions related to collaborative communications to ensure patients and pharmacists are able to take advantage of what these data insights offer.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Toggle3D.ai Announces +125% Jump in New Users Crossing 6000+ in First Month After IPO

Toggle3D.ai Announces +125% Jump in New Users Crossing 6000+ in First Month After IPO

Toggle3D Gaining Traction in $160 Billion Global CAD-3D, Sees Adoption Accelerating in 2023

Toggle3D.ai (the "Company") (CSE:TGGL)(OTC PINK:TGGLF), a revolutionary SaaS solution harnessing the power of generative AI to convert CAD files, apply stunning 4K texturing, and seamlessly publish superior 4K 3D models, is delighted to announce a significant milestone of surpassing 6000 users since its product launch in June. This remarkable achievement represents a 125% surge in user adoption, positioning Toggle3D.ai as a frontrunner in the estimated $160 billion Global GGI Application Software market. The rapid growth not only demonstrates the market's strong demand for Toggle3D.ai's cutting-edge technology but also highlights the Company's commitment to driving innovation and delivering substantial value to its shareholders

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
starlink satellites hovering over telecommunications network

When is the Starlink IPO and Can You Invest?

There's been a great deal of speculation surrounding Elon Musk's satellite internet business Starlink, and for good reason. It's been referred to by many as the future of global connectivity, offering low latency and high speed in even the most remote locations. To date, the company controls roughly 3,600 satellites and boasts over a million subscribers.

The idea of an impending initial public offering (IPO) for Starlink has investors understandably excited — for several reasons.

First and foremost is Musk's reputation in the investment space. Twitter notwithstanding, the man has been involved in multiple high-profile and highly successful tech companies. Starlink itself is an offshoot of one of his other companies, SpaceX.

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai
Sign up to get your FREE

Nextech3D.ai Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Sage Potash Closes Private Placement

Avricore's HealthTab Selected for Feasibility Study for Testing in Community Pharmacies in United Kingdom

Heritage Mining - Drilling Mobilization and Program update

Los Andes Copper Announces Closing of Royalty Agreement with Ecora Resources PLC

Related News

Agriculture Investing

Sage Potash Closes Private Placement

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining - Drilling Mobilization and Program update

Base Metals Investing

Los Andes Copper Announces Closing of Royalty Agreement with Ecora Resources PLC

Battery Metals Investing

Lancaster Resources Inc. Engages KLM to Conduct Magneto-Telluric Surveys at its Alkali Flat Lithium Project

Resource Investing

Drilling High Priority Targets at Fields Find West

rare earth investing

Exploration Commences on Duke Rare Earth Project in the Northern Territory

Lithium Investing

Exploration Program Underway at the Advanced Hidden Lake Lithium Project, NWT Canada

×