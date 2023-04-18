Lobe Sciences, Ltd. Announces the Acquisition of Altemia & Company

Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR, OTCQX:NEXCF, FSE:EP2)

Nextech3D.ai Leads 3D Modeling for E-commerce with Generative AI Technology

Nextech3D.ai’s (CSE:NTAR, OTCQX:NEXCF, FSE:EP2) portfolio of products and patents places the company at a competitive advantage, particularly as the advent of ChatGPT brings revolutionary artificial intelligence applications to the forefront of users and investors, according to an article published by The Silicon Review.

According to the article, Nextech3D.ai’s Ai-powered offerings focused on 3D modeling for e-commerce serve a massive market size of about $100 billion out of a $5.5-trillion global e-commerce industry

Nextech3D.ai’s AI breakthrough in 3D modeling allowed it to diversify its 3D/AR businesses such as Arway.ai, Nextech3D.ai, and Toggle3D.ai while continuing to file more patents in 2023, the article said.

To learn more about Nextech3D.ai’s generative AI technology, read the article here.

Click here to connect with Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR, OTCQX:NEXCF, FSE:EP2) for an Investor Presentation.

Nextech3D.ai Provides Earnings Call Details for Fiscal Year 2022 and Q4 2022 Financial Results April 20th

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a generative AI-powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohl's, and other major e-commerce retailers, announces that the Company plans to release its fiscal year 2022 and fourth quarter 2022 audited financial results after markets close on Thursday, April 20, 2023

Subsequently, Nextech will host a conference call to discuss the fiscal year 2022 and fourth quarter 2022 results on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Please join Evan Gappelberg, Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Chan, Chief Financial Officer, to discuss these financial and operating results followed by a question and answer period.

Technology Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Technology Virtual Investor Conference held on April 13 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3o0sI8y

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download
investor materials from the company's resource section.

Nextech3D.ai Expands Its AI Team With New Key Hires To Meet The Accelerating Demand For 3D Models For Ecommerce at Mass Scale

Breakthrough Generative AI Technology Gets Enhanced Feature Upgrades

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF) (CSE:NTAR) (FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce three new key hires to its AI team, as well as important feature upgrades to meet the accelerating demand for 3D models. These key hires are to accelerate the production of 3D models related to Nextech's breakthrough generative AI, computer vision and 3D model mesh creation. The Company's AI-powered platform is now ramping up its production capacity of 3D models for ecommerce brands globally at a massive scale, setting the stage for a record-breaking year in 3D model revenue

Nextech3D.ai to Release Fiscal Year 2022 and Q4 2022 Financial Results April 20th

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers announces the Company plans to release its fourth quarter and annual audited 2022 financial results after markets close on Thursday, April 20, 2023

Subsequently, Nextech will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter results on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Please join Evan Gappelberg, Chief Executive Officer and Andrew Chan, Chief Financial Officer to discuss these financial and operating results followed by a question and answer period.

Technology Investor Conference Agenda Announced for April 13th

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the Technology Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3KywgHU

SensOre

Barton & SensOre Form Gawler Craton Gold-Copper Partnership

Binding Agreement Follows 2022 Term Sheet & Phase 1 Analysis

Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX: BGD) (Barton or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has signed binding terms with SensOre Ltd (ASX:S3N) (SensOre) for an exclusive R&D investment partnership across the central Gawler Craton in South Australia (R&D Partnership).

OpenText to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, May 4, 2023

- Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), announced today that financial results for its third quarter fiscal year 2023 will be released on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET .

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

Teleconference Call
Mark J . Barrenechea , OpenText CEO & CTO, and Madhu Ranganathan , OpenText EVP , CFO will host a conference call on May 4, 2023 , at 5:00 p . m . ET to discuss the company's financial results.

Date:

Thursday, May 4, 2023

Time:

5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT

Length:

60 minutes

Dial-in:

1-800-319-4610 (toll-free)
+1-604-638-5340 (international)

Investors should dial in approximately 10 minutes before the teleconference is scheduled to begin. A replay of the call will be available beginning May 4, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. ET through 11:59 p.m. on May 18, 2023 and can be accessed by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (toll-free) or +1-604-674-8052 (international) and using passcode 9973 followed by the number sign.

For more information or to listen to the call via webcast, please visit: http://investors.opentext.com .

Statutory Filing of Pro Forma Financial Statements for Micro Focus Acquisition

Earlier today OpenText filed its Current Report on Form 8-K/A, which includes the audited consolidated financial statements of Micro Focus International Limited (formerly known as Micro Focus International plc) (Micro Focus) and unaudited pro forma financial information with respect to OpenText's acquisition of Micro Focus (the Acquisition), on EDGAR and SEDAR, as required under applicable securities laws following completion of the Acquisition. The required unaudited pro forma financial information combines historical OpenText and Micro Focus results, after giving effect to the Acquisition, the financing of the Acquisition and the pro forma effects of certain assumptions and adjustments described therein, and includes a (i) Balance sheet as of December 31, 2022 , (ii) Statements of operations for the year ended June 30, 2022 , and (iii) Statements of operations for the six months ended December 31, 2022 .

The unaudited pro forma financial information has been prepared for illustrative purposes only, as required by Form 8-K, and is not necessarily indicative of the consolidated financial position or results of operations that would have been realized had the Acquisition occurred on the dates indicated in the pro forma financial information, nor is it meant to be indicative of any future consolidated financial position or future results of operations that OpenText will experience. Further, the historical consolidated statement of financial position and results of operations of Micro Focus utilized for purposes of preparing the unaudited pro forma financial information, have been prepared in accordance with IFRS and are not based on the same period end as OpenText.

More information on OpenText's historical acquisitions, including the Micro Focus Acquisition, is available at: investors.opentext.com .

About OpenText
OpenText , The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud-Editions. For more information about OpenText ( NASDAQ : OTEX , TSX : OTEX ) visit opentext.com .

Copyright ©2023 Open Text. OpenText is a trademark or registered trademark of Open Text. The list of trademarks is not exhaustive of other trademarks. Registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Open Text. All rights reserved. For more information, visit: opentext.com/who-we-are/copyright-information .

OTEX-F

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-to-report-third-quarter-fiscal-year-2023-financial-results-on-thursday-may-4-2023-301793576.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

2023 OpenText Cybersecurity Threat Report Reinforces Need for Multilayered Security Approach

40.3% reduction in the number of devices encountering malware for those with three layers of protection versus a single layer

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) today released the results of the 2023 OpenText Cybersecurity Threat Report which explores the latest threats and risks to the small and medium business (SMB) and consumer segments. Powered by the BrightCloud ® Threat Intelligence Platform, the OpenText Cybersecurity annual report breaks down a broad range of threat activity, offers insight into the trends observed, and discusses wide-reaching impacts for industries, geographies, companies and individuals.

