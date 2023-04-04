Nextech3D.ai: AI-powered Innovative, Scalable AR and 3D Solutions for Today’s Enterprise Needs

Nextech3D.ai AI-Powered CAD Design Studio Toggle3D Achieves 10X File Reduction Opening Up the Platform to New Large Enterprise Customers

Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR, OTCQX:NEXCF, FSE:EP2) develops innovative 3D and augmented reality (AR) modeling solutions for e-commerce companies. The company has generative artificial intelligence technology that sets it apart from other 3D model suppliers. Nextech3D.ai provides services to significant enterprises like Amazon and Target.

Nextech offers four technologies including ARitize3D, an AI-powered 3D model creation platform that operates at scale for e-commerce companies; ARway, an AI-powered augmented reality experience platform for indoor spaces with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution with centimeter precision; Toggle3D, an AI-powered SaaS platform enabling the conversion, texturing, customizing and sharing of the highest quality 3D models at scale, using CAD files; and Nextech Event Solutions, a cloud-based event technology and management software solution.

Artificial Intelligence Technology

3D and AR technology are powerful innovations to technologies we’ve relied on for years, including navigation systems, scanners, sensors and GPS satellite components. AR technology works with devices consumers already own as long as it has a camera, such as smartphones, instead of virtual reality (VR), which requires a specialized device.

Driving shareholder value by Commercializing Disruptive AI, 3D, AR, ML Technologies

  • The company develops or acquires what it believes are disruptive technologies and once commercialized, spins them out as stand-alone public companies issuing a stock dividend to shareholders while retaining a significant ownership stake in the public spin-out.
  • On October 26, 2022, Nextech3D.ai spun out its spatial computing platform, “ARway” as a stand-alone public company. Nextech3D.ai retained a control ownership in ARway Corp. with 13 million shares, or a 50 percent stake, and distributed 4 million shares to Nextech AR Shareholders.
  • On December 14, 2022, Nextech announced its second spinout of Toggle3D, an AI-powered 3D design studio to compete with Adobe. Toggle3D is expected to be public in the first half of 2023.

  • Nextech3D.ai is a diversified augmented reality, AI technology company that leverages proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) to create 3D experiences for the metaverse.
  • The company’s unique AI technology sets Nextech apart from its competitors, allowing it to earn contracts from big companies like Target and Amazon.
  • The 3D modeling market is expected to reach US$6.33 billion by 2028, growing by a CAGR of 15.49 percent from US$2.3 billion in 2021.
  • Nextech3D.ai offers four unique technologies (ARitize3D, ARway, Toggle3D, Nextech Event Solutions) to cater to the needs of enterprise companies
  • 3D and AR advance other technologies we’ve come to depend on, including GPS components, scanners and navigation systems.
  • AR does not require any investment from consumers to put to use, and instead works with any device equipped with a camera.
  • Nextech has grown rapidly in recent years, reaching US$10.3 million in 2022, increasing the 3D modeling business by 266 percent from 2021 and recently achieving a 963-percent increase in users for its Toggle3D platform since its launch in Jan 2023.

  • CEO Evan Gappelberg has a positive track record of creating shareholder value for over 20 years and is the single largest shareholder of Nextech3D.ai with a 10 percent stake
  • An experienced team of technology innovators leads Nextech3D.ai to further develop and market its unique solutions.

Nextech3D.ai Enters Asian Market with Major 3D Modeling Deal to Revolutionize E-commerce

Nextech3D.ai Enters Asian Market with Major 3D Modeling Deal to Revolutionize E-commerce

Multiple New Enterprise Accounts Driving 2023 Sales Growth As Company Pushes Towards Going Cash Flow Positive

Nextech3D.AI (formerly NexTech AR Solutions Corp) (OTCQX:NEXCF) (CSE:NTAR) (FSE:EP2), a leading Generative AI-Powered 3D modeling supplier for major e-commerce brands such as Amazon, P&G, Kohls, and Dyson, has announced a significant expansion into the Asian market with a major enterprise 3D modeling deal for thousands of product SKUs. The contract highlights Nextech's breakthrough Generative AI technology, which is emerging as a globally dominant AI solution for scaling the production of 3D models in the booming e-commerce industry. The production of 3D models for ecommerce is estimated to be worth $100billion

Nextech3D.ai to Present its Generative AI-Powered 3D Modeling Solutions at the Virtual Investor Summit on March 29

Nextech3D.ai to Present its Generative AI-Powered 3D Modeling Solutions at the Virtual Investor Summit on March 29

Nextech3D.AI (formally "NexTech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce that CEO Evan Gappelberg will present on March 29, 2023 at Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's CEO, Evan Gappelberg in real time.

Nextech3D.ai to Present in the March 29th Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event

Nextech3D.ai to Present in the March 29th Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2) CEO Evan Gappelberg will present at the Investor Summit on March 29, 2023. This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's CEO, Evan Gappelberg in real time.

Nextech3D.ai invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend CEO Evan Gappelberg's real-time, interactive presentation, showcasing Nextech3D.ai's groundbreaking 3D modeling and AR wayfinding technologies. Using breakthrough AI, Nextech3D.ai is able to quickly, easily, and affordably create vast quantities and varieties of existing assets at scale making products, people and places ready for interactive 3D use.

Nextech3D.ai Announces Its AI-Powered SaaS Platform Toggle3D Experiences A +963% Jump in Users in 60-Days Crossing Over 1000 Users

Nextech3D.ai Announces Its AI-Powered SaaS Platform Toggle3D Experiences A +963% Jump in Users in 60-Days Crossing Over 1000 Users

Toggle3D Gaining Traction in $160 Billion Global CAD-3D, Sees Adoption Accelerating in 2023

Nextech3D.AI (formally "NexTech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce its AI-powered SaaS CAD to 3D Design Platform, Toggle3D.ai has crossed over 1000 sign-ups on the platform. Toggle3D.ai enables the conversion, texturing, customizing and sharing of the highest quality 3D models at scale, using CAD files. Since the Beta launch, the platform has attracted a variety of users such as designers, developers, 3D artists, entrepreneurs and creators, reaching over 1000 users on the platform within 2 months which is a +963% change since the start of the year. The rapid adoption of this technology positions Toggle3D.ai to become an industry leader in the estimated $160 Billion Global GGI Application Software market

Nextech3D.ai Files Multiple Generative AI Patents Covering Breakthrough 3D-Model Creation For Global $5.5 Trillion Dollar Ecommerce Industry

Nextech3D.ai Files Multiple Generative AI Patents Covering Breakthrough 3D-Model Creation For Global $5.5 Trillion Dollar Ecommerce Industry

The Company is filing multiple pivotal patents for its game-changing Generative AI

Nextech3D.AI (formally "NexTech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce the Company has filed it's second in a series of patents for converting 2D photos to 3D models. These patents position the Company as a leader in the rapidly growing 2D photo -3D models transformation happening in the $5.5 trillion dollar global ecommerce industry estimated to be worth $100 billion. Nextech3D.ai is using its newly developed AI to power its diversified 3DAR businesses including Arway.ai, (OTC: ARWYF CSE ARWY) Toggle3D.ai and Nextech3D.ai

2023 OpenText Cybersecurity Threat Report Reinforces Need for Multilayered Security Approach

40.3% reduction in the number of devices encountering malware for those with three layers of protection versus a single layer

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) today released the results of the 2023 OpenText Cybersecurity Threat Report which explores the latest threats and risks to the small and medium business (SMB) and consumer segments. Powered by the BrightCloud ® Threat Intelligence Platform, the OpenText Cybersecurity annual report breaks down a broad range of threat activity, offers insight into the trends observed, and discusses wide-reaching impacts for industries, geographies, companies and individuals.

OpenText named a leader in Content Platforms for 2023

OpenText received the highest possible scores in 10 criteria

OpenText ™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) today announced that it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Content Platforms, Q1 2023 . OpenText received the highest possible scores in the criteria of market approach, integrations and interoperability, lifecycle management, search, document management, collaborative workspaces, digital process automation, eSignature, and supporting product and services.

SensOre

Sensore And Gold Road Restructure YEV Joint-Venture

SensOre Ltd (ASX:S3N) is pleased to announce that SensOre and Gold Road (ASX: GOR) have reached agreement to restructure arrangements surrounding the Yilgarn Exploration Ventures (YEV) portfolio. SensOre has agreed to acquire Gold Road Resources’ 40% minority interest in YEV for 800,000 SensOre shares.

hand holding generative AI chatbot, stock graph in the background

10 Generative AI Stocks to Watch as ChatGPT Soars

The launch of OpenAI’s ChatGPT has created major buzz around artificial intelligence (AI) stocks.

ChatGPT is an AI chatbot software application that uses machine learning techniques to emulate human-written conversations. A hitherto niche subsector in the AI industry, this technology is called generative AI, and it's set to disrupt myriad industries, including marketing, security, healthcare, gaming, communication, customer service and software development.

While generative AI technology is in its early stages, Reid Menge, co-portfolio manager for the BlackRock Technology Opportunities Fund, sees immense potential. “ChatGPT is nearly as smart as the human brain today,” he said, “and with the computational horsepower being used to train these AI models, imagine the capabilities of these generative AI services by 2025.”

OpenText ValueEdge23 increases speed-to-value for application development and delivery organizations in the OpenText Cloud

AI-powered cloud platform features major new capabilities: Strategic Planning for an Agile World, Codeless Quality and Real-World Performance Engineering

OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) today launched the latest version of ValueEdgean innovative modular, cloud-based DevOps and value stream management (VSM) platform. ValueEdge23 includes new capabilities that build on the platform's existing functionality, enabling chief technology officers (CTOs) to accelerate speed-to-value eliminating the typical waiting, wasting and wondering in the development process.

Image of hand holding an ai face looking at the words "chatgpt openai"

What is OpenAI's ChatGPT and Can You Invest? (Updated March 16)

OpenAI’s ChatGPT is one of the latest technological breakthroughs in the artificial intelligence (AI) space.

The global AI market is already expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 38.1 percent to reach US$1.59 trillion by 2030 — just how much of an impact OpenAI’s ChatGPT will have on this space is hard to predict.

The emerging technology is representative of a niche subsector in the AI industry known as generative AI — systems that can generate text, images or sounds in response to prompts given by users.

