Australian Vanadium

New Option Agreement Signed For Vanadium Processing Plant Land

Option to purchase land for Australian Vanadium Project development

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, “the Company” or “AVL”) has signed a new option agreement (“New Option Agreement”) with the land owner of the proposed location for its vanadium processing plant (“Processing Plant”) at Tenindewa, 60km east of Geraldton in Western Australia, for the Australian Vanadium Project (“Project”).

KEY POINTS

  • AVL has signed a new option agreement to purchase land to locate its processing plant at Tenindewa, 60km from the port city of Geraldton in Western Australia.
  • The new option agreement allows AVL to subdivide and purchase a portion of the land under option, in order to locate and construct a vanadium processing plant, subject to planning approvals.
  • The site’s location enables the utilisation of existing natural gas, water, road, rail and power infrastructure.
In October 20191 and October 20202 AVL announced that it had extended and signed an option agreement to purchase land for the Processing Plant. The Company has now signed the New Option Agreement which replaces the previous option agreement and allows AVL to define, subdivide and purchase a portion of the land under option (“Option Land”).

The New Option Agreement relates to an area of 1,334 acres, with a purchase price of $4,000 per acre (“Purchase Price”), reflecting current market prices in the region. The Purchase Price is payable in either cash or shares in the Company, or a combination of both, at the owner’s election. The number of AVL shares to be issued, if any, will be determined by using the 5-day VWAP immediately preceding the date of payment.

CEO, Graham Arvidson comments, “AVL is pleased to have worked with the landowners of the Tenindewa processing plant location to establish an option agreement which benefits both parties. We continue to progress our ‘pit to battery’ strategy as we move the Project towards production.”

The New Option Agreement provides for two 12 month option terms. The option fee for the first option term of $53,360 (plus GST) is payable immediately in cash. AVL may exercise the second option term by issuing notice and paying the second option fee by 4 September 2024. The option fee for the second option is to be paid in shares in AVL with the value of $53,360 (plus GST), with the number of shares to be determined as for the first option.

The consent of the Western Australian Planning Commission is required to subdivide the Option Land. Under the New Option Agreement, AVL is granted a licence to access the Option Land immediately for the purpose of drilling, engineering, surveying and excavation.

The New Option Agreement also contains provisions allowing AVL to lease back to the landowner those parts of the Option Land that AVL does not intend to use for the Project, or to sell back the Option Land to the landowner at the Purchase Price in certain circumstances.

Figure 1 - Proposed Location of Processing Plant

The Project’s minesite is located approximately 40km south of the mining town of Meekatharra in Western Australia. AVL will undertake crushing, milling and beneficiation of vanadium bearing magnetite ore at the minesite location and transport the resulting concentrate to the proposed Processing Plant near Geraldton, where final refinement to high-quality, high-value vanadium products and an iron-titanium coproduct will take place.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Australian Vanadium Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Keep reading...Show less

Largo Initiates Review of Strategic Alternatives for Largo Clean Energy to Evaluate Opportunities to Maximize Value in the Clean Energy Transition

Largo Inc. (" Largo " or the " Compan y") ( TSX: LGO ) ( NASDAQ: LGO ) today announces that its Board of Directors (the " Board ") has initiated a review and evaluation of strategic alternatives with the intent to unlock and fully maximize the value of Largo Clean Energy Corp. (" LCE ").

The comprehensive review and evaluation process will include consideration of a full range of strategic, business, and financial alternatives, including, but not limited to, evaluating and completing financing transactions at the LCE subsidiary level, mergers and acquisitions of LCE with other battery companies and partnership opportunities with well-established energy system producers who are interested in entering the vanadium battery sector with the unique elements that Largo offers to this industry.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Top 4 Vanadium-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Top 4 Vanadium-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Global vanadium-producing countries have benefited from infrastructure spending in China in recent years. However, in 2023 and beyond, the market is likely to be driven by demand related to energy storage as well.

While demand for vanadium from China and globally has softened heading into the second half of the year, there is still plenty of optimism that the market's medium- to long-term outlook remains strong.

On the supply side, world vanadium production has fallen in recent years. Totaling 105,000 metric tons (MT) in 2021, mined production of the metal dropped to 100,00 MT in 2022, as per the most recent data from the US Geological Survey.

Keep reading...Show less
Construction Of Vanadium Electrolyte Manufacturing Facility Underway

Long lead time items received and EPC contract awarded

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, “the Company” or “AVL”) has appointed engineering group Primero Group Limited (a subsidiary of NRW Holdings, ASX: NWH), to construct its vanadium electrolyte manufacturing facility in Western Australia. Most long lead items have now been received.

Keep reading...Show less

Largo Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results, Including Further Progress on its Cost Reduction Initiatives and Commissioning of its Ilmenite Production as a By-Product of its Vanadium Operations

All dollar amounts expressed are in thousands of U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Q2 2023 and Other Highlights

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Horizon Power To Purchase VFB For Long Duration Energy Storage Pilot

Horizon Power To Purchase VFB For Long Duration Energy Storage Pilot

VSUN Energy vanadium flow battery project for high renewable energy penetration

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, “the Company” or “AVL”) is pleased to announce that its 100% owned subsidiary VSUN Energy Pty Ltd has signed an agreement with Western Australia’s regional energy provider, Horizon Power, for the purchase, installation and commissioning of a VFB in Kununurra, Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, “the Company” or “AVL”) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report and Cash Flow Report.

Keep reading...Show less
