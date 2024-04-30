Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Australian Vanadium Limited

Quarterly Activities Report - Period Ending 31 March 2024

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, “the Company” or “AVL”) is pleased to present its Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report.

HIGHLIGHTS

The Australian Vanadium Project

  • AVL implemented its merger with Technology Metals Australia Limited on 1 February 2024, integrating two adjoining projects on one contiguous orebody.
  • Following completion of the merger, AVL accelerated work to combine the projects, including:
    • Commenced an optimised feasibility study focused on realising the potential economic benefits of an integrated project, including trade-off studies to determine the preferred project development pathway, mine scheduling and processing plant location.
    • Completed metallurgical testwork confirming average vanadium concentrate grades of up to 1.6% V2O5, suggesting a single high-grade project can be delivered from the combined projects.
    • Completed pilot scale testwork achieving 99.9% ultra-high purity V2O5 for specialty chemical, aerospace and defence applications.

Vanadium in energy storage

  • AVL’s electrolyte manufacturing facility located in Perth, Western Australia, has delivered operational milestones including:
    • Successfully produced vanadium electrolyte for use in vanadium flow batteries (VFBs).
    • Independent testing confirmed that the vanadium electrolyte produced complies with typical specifications required by VFB manufacturers.
  • The facility has been designed to produce annual quantities of high purity electrolyte equivalent to 33MWh of battery energy storage capacity.
  • The VFB purchased for a VSUN Energy project with customer Horizon Power arrived in Australia and is undergoing factory acceptance testing.

Corporate

  • No lost time injuries or reportable environmental incidents were recorded during the quarter.
  • Appointment of Jo Gaines as a Non-Executive Director.
  • Effective prior to ASX market opening on 18 March 2024, AVL was included in the Standard & Poors (S&P)/ASX All Ordinaries Index.
  • Cash position of $24.9 million as at 31 March 2024, including restricted cash of $0.4 million.

Management Comment, CEO, Graham Arvidson

“AVL made great progress during the quarter across the vanadium value chain, focusing efforts on integrating the merged projects. We are pleased to have commenced an optimised feasibility study to maximise the economic benefits from the now unconstrained orebody resulting from the merger. The metallurgical testwork conducted during the period has reinforced our confidence for a long-life, high-grade project in the southern areas of the deposit. The combined project promises to deliver a material increase in value for our shareholders.

“This quarter marked a transformative step toward AVL’s goal of creating an Australian vertically integrated VFB supply chain. We successfully completed the commissioning of our 33MWh vanadium electrolyte manufacturing facility, achieving our first production of vanadium electrolyte. Our team’s commitment to excellence in design, construction and operation of the facility has culminated in the production of battery-ready electrolyte, another significant milestone for AVL. With this achievement, we are positioned to become the leading supplier of locally produced vanadium electrolyte, ready to deliver to the rapidly growing VFB market in Australia.

“Our wholly owned subsidiary, VSUN Energy, continues to deliver on existing VFB projects and is strategically positioned to play a leading role in VFB deployment in Australia. We are witnessing an accelerating adoption of this mature and commercialised technology, which is increasingly recognised as the preferred solution to the rapidly growing long duration energy storage market.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Australian Vanadium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

AVL:AU
Australian Vanadium
Australian Vanadium

Australian Vanadium


Australian Vanadium Limited

Achievement of Ultra-High Purity 99.9% Vanadium Product

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, “the Company” or “AVL”) is pleased to announce that it has demonstrated the capability to produce greater than 99.9% ultra-high purity vanadium pentoxide (V2O5) at pilot scale, using AVL ore. These results confirm a processing route that can easily be incorporated into the AVL flowsheet, employing well known processing technology that can be readily scaled to meet market demand.

Largo Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results; Continued Focus on Operational Improvements and Cost Reduction to Offset Depressed Vanadium Prices

All dollar amounts expressed are in thousands of U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Q4, Full Year 2023 and Other Highlights

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Australian Vanadium Limited

Battery Ready Vanadium Electrolyte Produced

Western Australian manufacturing facility operational

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, “the Company” or “AVL”) is pleased to announce that it has successfully commissioned its vanadium electrolyte manufacturing facility (Facility) and produced its first high purity vanadium electrolyte, ready for use in vanadium flow batteries (also known as ‘VFBs’). This follows the completion of construction of the Facility in December 20231 and the official opening by Federal Resources Minister, the Hon. Madeleine King MP on 17 January 2024.2

Largo Announces a Proposed Joint Venture with Stryten Energy to Bring Innovation and Scale to North American Vanadium Flow Battery Market

New Relationship Would Establish Integrated Supply Chain for Vanadium and Vanadium Electrolyte Manufacturing; Support Growing Demand For Long-duration Energy Storage Solutions

Largo Inc. (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) is pleased to announce the signing of a non-binding letter of intent with Stryten Energy LLC (" Stryten ") to establish a 50:50 joint venture that would combine the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Largo Clean Energy Corp. (" LCE ") with Stryten's vanadium redox flow battery (" VRFB ") business (the " Proposed Transaction "). This announcement comes in concert with Enel Green Power España and LCE's go-live of a 5.5-megawatt hour VRFB in Spain, the deployment of one of the largest utility scale vanadium system in Europe.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Largo to Release its Fourth Quarter and Annual 2023 Financial Results on March 21, 2024

Largo Inc. ("Largo" or the "Company") (TSX: LGO) (NASDAQ: LGO) will release its fourth quarter and annual 2023 financial results on Thursday, March 21, 2024 after the close of market trading. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter, annual 2023 results and other updates on Friday, March 22 at 1:00 p.m. ET.

To join the conference call without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://emportal.ink/48drhVN to receive an instant automated call back.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Australian Vanadium Limited

Higher Vanadium and Iron Concentrate Grades Highlighted in Testwork

Australian Vanadium Limited (ASX: AVL, “the Company” or “AVL”) is pleased to announce progress on the work being undertaken by the Company to integrate the two adjoining projects located across one orebody, following the successful completion of its merger with Technology Metals Australia (TMT).1

Keep reading...Show less

×