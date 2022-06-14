Precious MetalsInvesting News


New Break Resources Ltd. has a gold-focused portfolio that illustrates the Company’s commitment to precious metals. New Break is currently in the process of going public, having submitted a preliminary prospectus to the Ontario Securities Commission in early May 2022 and expects to list on the Canadian Securities Exchange in the coming weeks. New Break currently has 39,030,750 shares outstanding.

New Break’s flagship Moray Project, is situated in the Abitibi greenstone belt on a splay off of the Cadillac-Larder Lake fault zone, with access to excellent infrastructure, located 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario and 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine, operated by Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI). In total, the Abitibi gold belt has produced over 190 million ounces of gold since 1901 and currently features over 20 gold deposits containing over 3 million ounces of gold in each deposit.

New Break Resources - Nunavut Property Portfolio

Company Highlights

  • New Break expects to soon be publicly traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange after filing a preliminary prospectus with the Ontario Securities Commission on May 6, 2022.
  • The Company holds a 100% interest in multiple projects in two of the most prospective regions in Canada for gold exploration, the Abitibi in Ontario and Kivalliq Region in Nunavut.
  • New Break has been awarded a CDN$200,000 grant from the Ontario Junior Exploration Program to help advance its fully permitted Moray Project, south of Timmins.
  • Strong management and a highly skilled majority independent Board with backgrounds in finance, geology, capital markets, mergers and acquisitions and law, champion value creation, placing a premium on Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance.
  • World class technical advisory group including Ashley Kirwan and Orix Geoscience Inc., Ken Reading, Gordon Morrison and Peter Hubacheck with Nunavut community and government relations represented by John Todd, politician, advisor to Agnico Eagle and friend to the Inuit.

NOVAGOLD's Long-Term Director Igor Levental Passes Away

The Board of Directors of NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. ("NOVAGOLD" or the "Company") (NYSE American, TSX: NG) announces with great sadness that Mr. Igor Levental, a long-tenured director of the Company, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on June 10, 2022. Mr. Levental served as an independent director of the Company since 2010 and over the past twelve years shared his extensive knowledge of the mining industry and brought a unique perspective to NOVAGOLD's Board of Directors and its Committees. Mr. Levental was instrumental in the reorganization of the Company in 2012. His distinguished international mining career spanned more than 30 years, where he held numerous board roles and senior roles earlier in his career with major mining companies such as Homestake Mining Company and International Corona Corporation. At the time of his passing, Mr. Levental served as President of The Electrum Group.

Dr. Thomas Kaplan, NOVAGOLD's Chairman, wrote a special tribute titled " Onwards and Upwards: A Tribute to a Cherished Friend, Igor Levental " and here are a few excerpts:

Lahontan Launches 2022 Exploration Campaign at Moho

Lahontan Gold Corp. (TSX.V:LG) (formerly, 1246765 B.C. Ltd.) (the "Company" or "Lahontan") is pleased to announce that it has begun its 2022 exploration program at its high-grade Moho Project located in Nevada's prolific Walker Lane. Previous exploration at the 9.2 km2 Moho Project includes almost 2,000 metres of core drilling in 2018, over 370 underground and surface rock-chip and channel samples, and a project-wide ground magnetic survey. Highlights from the 2018 core drilling campaign conducted by KA Gold LLC include

  • Drill hole MOH-002C: 1.4 metres grading 12.8 gpt Au, 312 gpt Ag, 10.2% Pb (20.7 gpt Au Eq), (150.0 - 151.4 metres down-hole).
  • Drill hole MOH-005C: 1.2 metres grading 9.6 gpt Au and 4.1 gpt Ag (75.6 - 75.8 metres down-hole).
  • Drill hole MOH-006C: 0.4 metres grading 6.2 gpt Au, 123 gpt Ag, 3.9% Pb (9.2 gpt Au Eq), (154.9 - 155.3 metres down-hole).

Note: The drill holes referenced above were drilled at an angle to the structure, therefore the intervals represent approximate true width. Au Eq equals (Au (gpt) + (Ag gpt/75)) plus (% Pb * 0.36 gpt Au). Metallurgical recovery has not been factored as insufficient test-work is available to determine potential Ag and Pb recoveries.

Mako Gold Investor Presentation

Mako Gold (ASX:MKG) has released its June 2022 investor presentation.

Mako Delivers 868koz Maiden Resource to Provide Strong Growth Platform at Napié

Mako Gold Limited (“Mako” or “the Company”; ASX:MKG) is pleased to announce a maiden JORC compliant (2012 edition) Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) of 22.45Mt at 1.20g/t Au for 868,000 contained ounces of gold on the Tchaga and Gogbala prospects, within the Company’s flagship Napié Project (Napié) in Côte d’Ivoire. Tchaga and Gogbala are two of four prospects currently being explored by the Company, which are located on a +23km soil anomaly and coincident 30km‐long Napié Shear.

a gold bar beside a pair of glasses and pen atop stock charts

Metals Focus: Economic Policy Could Drive or Dive Gold's Value

Gold’s role as hedge against inflation and portfolio diversifier will continue to offer price support amid the Fed’s hawkish stance and geopolitical strife, notes a recent report from Metals Focus.

Heightened investment demand paired with volatility following the Russian invasion of Ukraine pushed the yellow metal to US$2,051 per ounce in early March, the precious metal’s second-highest value of all-time.

The dramatic price spike underscores the continued uncertainty that has plagued markets since 2020 when the yellow metal rallied to an all-time high of US$2,060.

