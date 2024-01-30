Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Rick Rule: I Was Early on Uranium, Here's Where I'm Looking Next

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 8 Canadian Lithium Stocks

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Lobo Tiggre: Gold Stocks Still on Sale, How I'm Playing Uranium Right Now

Top 8 Lithium Stocks

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Trending Press Releases

Uranium At Odessa’s Lyndon Project - Gascoyne Region, Western Australia

Why Industry Experts Are Expecting a Bull Market For Uranium Stocks In 2024

High Grade Copper Assays Continue at El Pilar Oxide Deposit, Cuba

Tinley's Provides Corporate Updates and Announces Appointment of New Director and the Closing of its Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement and Debt Settlement

Completion of US$5M MIIF Subscription

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Global X Uranium ETF

URA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Controlled Thermal Resources

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Pharma Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Start Here – Investing in Biotech

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Provides Update on Security Services Business

Phase-In of Canada-Wide Coverage at All 89 Designated Airports Completed on January 11 , 2024

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company" or "Nanalysis", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines, MRI technology for industrial and research applications, and detection equipment services, gives an update on its subsidiary K'(Prime) Technologies ("KPrime") security services business and the five-year $160 million contract with Canadian Air Transport Security Authority ("CATSA").

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Nanalysis Scientific Corp.)

Completion of the CATSA Project Rollout

Sean Krakiwsky , Founder and CEO of N analysis , states: "With the announcement of the award of the CATSA contract back in May of 2022 to the Company's subsidiary KPrime, we significantly expanded our Security Services business, which, over time, will increase our capability to support our proprietary products in NMR and MRI technology. At the time of the award, we announced that there was an initial phase-in period for the project. This period involved our team hiring and training over 100 technicians and taking over all preventative and corrective maintenance services for passenger screening equipment at 89 airports in Canada from the incumbent service provider. We are happy to report we are through that phase-in period and are now in control of the basic service and maintenance of all 89 airports in Canada . The focus now is to start working on the backlog of additional projects and requirements that CATSA has for us. We will do this with the same workforce, and therefore, we are in a phase of the contract whereby the costs level off and revenue is expected to increase substantially."

"Having now taken over all preventative and corrective maintenance services for CATSA, we expect the project to begin generating positive EBITDA in Q1 2024*. As fixed costs have flattened while revenues are ramping up, I expect to maximize EBITDA throughout 2024 and for years to come."

Denis Perron , Senior Director, Screening Technology at CATSA , states: "We have been very pleased with KPrime's progress and congratulate them on achieving this important milestone through their ongoing commitment to building a very capable service team across Canada ."

Sime Buric , President of KPrime, a subsidiary of Nanalysis , states: "I am very proud of everyone within the organization that worked tirelessly on this project. The team has been hard at work, in collaboration with CATSA, CATSA's equipment manufacturers, and the exiting incumbent service provider, to reach this major milestone. The team is adaptive and continuously looks for improvements. This approach will position us to expand the capabilities and opportunities for our Security Services business with other customers and partners."

Project Highlights:

  • *Project EBITDA: As of January 2024 , with the phase-in period's completion, the project is expected to generate positive EBITDA in Q1 2024, excluding final one-time training costs which will end March 31, 2024 . EBITDA is expected to grow through 2024 and provide a stepped-up EBITDA contribution for the rest of the contract. Please see the note below regarding one-time and ongoing training obligations.

  • Fully Executed Cutover Plan as of January 11, 2024 : As a result of the hard and relentless work of the KPrime leadership team and local technicians, and with the support of CATSA's equipment manufacturers and the incumbent service provider, KPrime has now assumed all maintenance responsibilities for CATSA's fleet of imaging and detection equipment across all of Canada .

  • Canada-Wide Coverage: KPrime now performs maintenance of CATSA imaging and detection equipment at all 89 designated airports and is now also providing additional authorized work support to CATSA.

  • Training costs: Initial training costs for staff maintenance certifications were substantial in the phase-in period. While the Company has taken over all 89 airports, it is still expecting some initial training to occur in the first quarter of 2024 for its most recently hired team members. After completion of initial training, the Company expects lower ongoing training costs commensurate with ordinary staff turnover and ongoing certification maintenance.
About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA: 1N1)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. operates two primary businesses: Scientific Equipment and Security Services. Within its Scientific Equipment business is what the Company terms "MRI and NMR for industry". The Company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60™ was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The Company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. In 2020, the Company announced the launch of its 100MHz device, the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.

The Company's devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The Company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners. With its partners, the Company provides scientific equipment sales and maintenance services globally.

In 2022, through its subsidiary KPrime, the Company was awarded a five-year, $160 million contract with CATSA to provide maintenance services for passenger screening equipment in Canadian airports. This has resulted in the expansion of the Company's Security Services business. The Company is providing airport security equipment maintenance services for CATSA in each province and territory of Canada . In addition, the Company provides commercial security equipment installation and maintenance services to a variety of customers in North America .

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nanalysis-scientific-corp-provides-update-on-security-services-business-302047647.html

SOURCE Nanalysis Scientific Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2024/30/c6492.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Nanalysis ScientificTSXV:NSCIEmerging Tech Investing
NSCI:CA
The Conversation (0)
Nextech3D.ai Signs New 3D Modeling Contract with Enterprise Giant Global Industrial Company

Nextech3D.ai Signs New 3D Modeling Contract with Enterprise Giant Global Industrial Company

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce it has signed a new 3D modeling contract with Global Industrial Company, a titan in the industrial and commercial equipment sector with over seven decades of market leadership. This new contract has significant growth potential, as Global Industrial is an industry leader with 1.7+ million products in 21 industrial and commercial categories including; building supplies, storage and shelving, workbenches and shop desks and more

The deal with Global Industrial Company not only underscores Nextech3D.ai's growing influence in the 3D modeling arena but also highlights the demand for 3D models in new industrial sectors. 3D models have the potential to transform product visualization beyond traditional Amazon e-commerce by extending its reach into the industrial and commercial categories industry.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Linius Technologies Limited

Invitation to Linius Virtual Conference

Linius Technologies Limited (ASX:LNU) (Linius or Company) – the only cloud-based solution that unlocks the value of video archives with immersive, deeply personalized viewer experiences via its Linius Media Solutions – is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to a virtual conference hosted by CEO, James Brennan commencing at 12:00 noon (AEDT) on Wednesday, 31 January 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
NEO Battery Materials Increases Share Ownership of South Korean Subsidiary - NBM Korea Co.

NEO Battery Materials Increases Share Ownership of South Korean Subsidiary - NBM Korea Co.

T S X V : NBM ) ( OTCQB: NBMFF )

NEO Battery Materials Ltd. (" NEO " or the " C o mpan y "), a low-cost silicon anode materials developer that enables longer-running, rapid-charging lithium-ion batteries, announces that the Company has increased its ownership of the South Korean subsidiary, NEO Battery Materials Korea Co., Ltd. (" NBM Korea "), through a Share Purchase Agreement (the " Agreement ") with Automobile & PCB Inc (" A&P ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
XReality Group

Los Angeles Police Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Sign for Trial of Operator XR Technology

xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG) is pleased to announce, Following extensive demonstrations during Q1 FY24, the Department requested a formal trial of the technology, over a 3 month period expected to commence in February 2024. The trial will integrate Operator XR technology into the current SWAT training program, gather more sustained exposure to team members and commanders, for the purposes of assessing a fit into the SWAT training programs.

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Announces Termination of The Sale of Its 3D Modeling Business

Nextech3D.ai Announces Termination of The Sale of Its 3D Modeling Business

Nextech3D.ai (the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS) announces today that Nextech3D.ai has made the decision to terminate its previously announced letter agreement (the "Agreement") with VCI Global Limited ("VCI"), pursuant to which VCI was granted the right to earn up to a 51% interest in the Company's proprietary artificial intelligence platform for 3D modeling and associated assets (the "Transaction"). The Company determined to terminate the Agreement as VCI has been unable to satisfy its conditions precedent to the completion of the Agreement in accordance with the mutually agreed timelines. The Company presently has no plans to sell its 3D modeling business; instead, it will persist in building its AI technology stack for scaling 3D modeling as well as owning, operating, and developing this business. The Company perceives substantial growth potential through Amazon and other large enterprise clients which the Company beleives represent substantial growth oportunities

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
alphabet, microsoft and meta logos

​Tech 5: Alphabet, Meta and Microsoft Close at All-time Highs, Terraform Files for Bankruptcy

Terraform Labs, the company behind failed cryptocurrency project Terra, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this week as part of what it's calling a strategic move to continue expanding its business offerings.

Plus, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is making big changes, and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has cut nearly 9 percent of its gaming staff. Keep reading to learn more about these stories and other key events in the tech world.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Lancaster Resources to Spin-Off Nelson Lake through Plan of Arrangement

Nextech3D.ai Signs New 3D Modeling Contract with Enterprise Giant Global Industrial Company

Nuclear Fuels Reports Positive Drill Results from the Kaycee Uranium Project, Wyoming

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Lancaster Resources to Spin-Off Nelson Lake through Plan of Arrangement

Energy Investing

Nuclear Fuels Reports Positive Drill Results from the Kaycee Uranium Project, Wyoming

Precious Metals Investing

Element 79 Gold Corp Signs LOI for Lucero Property Ore Sales in 2024

Energy Investing

Skyharbour Commences Diamond Drilling Campaign at its Russell Lake and Moore Uranium Projects, Saskatchewan

Copper Investing

Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate at Storm Project, Canada

Lithium Investing

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report for the Quarter Ended 31 December 2023

Oil and Gas Investing

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 31 December 2023

×