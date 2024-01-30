Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Rick Rule: I Was Early on Uranium, Here's Where I'm Looking Next

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Lobo Tiggre: Gold Stocks Still on Sale, How I'm Playing Uranium Right Now

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Top 8 Canadian Lithium Stocks

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Top 8 Lithium Stocks

Trending Press Releases

Uranium At Odessa’s Lyndon Project - Gascoyne Region, Western Australia

Why Industry Experts Are Expecting a Bull Market For Uranium Stocks In 2024

High Grade Copper Assays Continue at El Pilar Oxide Deposit, Cuba

Tinley's Provides Corporate Updates and Announces Appointment of New Director and the Closing of its Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement and Debt Settlement

Completion of US$5M MIIF Subscription

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX: GLN) – Trading Halt

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Global X Uranium ETF

URA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Controlled Thermal Resources

Odessa Minerals

ODE:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Pharma Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

Start Here – Investing in Biotech

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Magnetic Resources

Quarterly Report for the Quarter Ended 31 December 2023

Magnetic Resources NL (Magnetic or the Company) is pleased to announce an Updated Mineral Resource Estimate from its deposits in the Laverton and Homeward Bound area. The main deposits include Hawks Nest 9 (HN9), Lady Julie Central (LJC), Lady Julie North 4 (LJN4), Mount Jumbo and Homeward Bound South (Figure 2), which are all located in an area with well-endowed regional infrastructure including three processing plants within 35kms.

HIGHLIGHTS

Updated combined Mineral Resources estimate for the whole project area of:

  • 22.7Mt @ 1.69g/t Au totalling 1.24Moz of gold at 0.5g/t cutoff.
  • Increase of 107% of the total ounces over the 3 February 2023 ASX Release.

Significantly, the contained gold in LJN4 has risen from 204,000oz to 852,000oz Au (a 317% increase). LJN4 is now by far the largest resource in the project area – and it remains open at depth.

Key deposits are close to each other and form part of one mining field. Given the scale of the resource upgrade, consideration is now also being given to a dedicated processing plant.

Magnetic Resources lodged a Mining Lease application over its Lady Julie North 4 discovery. M38/1315 (pending) overlays Magnetic tenements P38/4170 and E38/3127 and covers an area of 238Ha.

Ongoing extension drilling continues looking to extend the size of LJN4 has resulted in a number of compelling intersections. MLDD033 intersected 16m at 4.51g/t Au from 411m, which was a very large 200m step out below the current resource, which is potentially underground mineable and is still open downdip. This section indicates mineralisation continuity of 550m down dip, which is by far the biggest down dip extension identified to date within LJN4.

New hanging wall breccia zone was also discovered in MLJD033 with an intersection of 2m at 15.32g/t Au from 247m, and 8.7m at 2.43g/t Au from 107m and 13m at 1.00g/t Au from 135m in MLJDD032.

MLJRCD826 intersected a 40m thick breccia zone from 270 to 310m, which has assays pending. It is directly 65m down dip from MLJDD031, which intersected 21m at 5.37g/t Au from 198m within a breccia, and is still open down dip and to the south. Further diamond holes are being planned to follow up this 40m thick breccia zone.

MLJRCD802 had our best intersection to date, of 133m at 2.87g/t Au from 173m, which includes 61m at 4.68g/t Au from 243m (1m splits). Assays are pending for the down-dip extension within MLJRC820 from 290m to 453m.

MLJDD034 intersected 6.8m at 12.06g/t Au from 151m (contained within a 11.5m zone with 4.8m of core loss) in a gossanous chert breccia.

Laverton Area

Magnetic Resources NL has 203km2 in the Laverton region comprising E38/3127 Hawks Nest, E37/3100 Mt Jumbo, E38/3205 Hawks Nest East, E38/3209 Mt Ajax, P38/4317–24 Mt Jumbo East, E39/2125, P39/6134-44 Little Well and P38/4346, P38/4379-84, P38/4170 Lady Julie (Figure 1). Table 1 shows the exploration completed to date and recent/proposed exploration.

Figure 1. Hawks Nest, Hawks Nest East, Lady Julie, Little Well, Mt Ajax, Mt Jumbo and Mt Jumbo East projects, showing tenements, major shear zones, targets and gold deposits and historic workings.

Table 1. Laverton region drilling summary.

Table 1. Laverton region drilling summary.

Mineral Resource Estimate update 24 November 2023

  • This update incorporates recent drilling results at Lady Julie North 4 (LJN4) and Lady Julie Central (LJC) since the last resource report in February 2023 (“Expands Mineral Resources estimate ASX release 3 February 2023”).
  • Updated combined Mineral Resources estimate for the whole project area of:
    • 22.7Mt @ 1.69g/t Au totalling 1.24Moz of gold at 0.5g/t cutoff.
    • Increase of 107% of the total ounces over the 3 February 2023 ASX Release.
  • Significantly, the contained gold in LJN4 has risen from 204,000oz to 852,000oz Au (a 317% increase).
  • LJN4 is now by far the largest resource in the project area – and it remains open at depth; exploration continues for similar deposits along the extensive 12km Chatterbox shear.
  • Key deposits are close to each other and form part of one mining field.
  • Three processing plants are nearby, within 10–35km away providing scope for toll processing. Given the scale of the resource upgrade, consideration is now also being given to a dedicated processing plant.
  • Ongoing extension drilling continues and is expected to result in further resource increases.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Magnetic Resources NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksgold stocksgold explorationasx:maugold investingGold Investing
MAU:AU
Magnetic Resources NL
Sign up to get your FREE

Magnetic Resources NL Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Magnetic Resources NL

Magnetic Resources NL


Keep reading...Show less
Magnetic Resources (ASX:MAU)

Magnetic Resources’ Lady Julie North 4: A Sleeping Giant?

Magnetic Resources’ (ASX:MAU) Lady Julie North 4 (LJN4) project in Western Australia could be a sleeping giant after recent drilling revealed significant discoveries unfolding, according to a report released by advisory, stockbroking, research and investment house Argonaut Research.

Keep reading...Show less
Magnetic Resources

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Magnetic Resources NL (Magnetic or the Company) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.


Keep reading...Show less

Franco-Nevada Declares Dividend Increase and Provides Details for Upcoming Release of Year-End 2023 Results

(in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated)

Franco-Nevada Corporation ("Franco-Nevada" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has raised its quarterly dividend and declared a quarterly dividend of US$0.36 per share payable on March 28, 2024 to shareholders of record on March 14, 2024 (the "Record Date"). The increased dividend will be effective for the full 2024 fiscal year. This is a 5.88% increase from the previous US$0.34 per share quarterly dividend and marks the 17th consecutive annual increase for Franco-Nevada shareholders. Canadian investors in Franco-Nevada's IPO in December 2007 are now receiving an effective 12.1% yield on their cost base.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Impact Minerals

Quarterly Cashflow Report

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.

Keep reading...Show less
Impact Minerals

Quarterly Activities Report

Impact Minerals Limited (ASX:IPT) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report.

Keep reading...Show less
Brightstar Resources

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Key activities for Brightstar Resources Limited (Brightstar or the Company) (ASX: BTR) during the December Quarter are outlined below.

Keep reading...Show less
lynette zang, gold and silver bars

Lynette Zang: Crisis Ahead in 2024? Look to Gold, Silver, Community

Lynette Zang of ITM Tradingsees a crisis potentially developing by spring or summer of this year.

"When you have a debt-based system and walls of debt that need to be reset, and you've got interest rates up substantially from where they were when this debt was taken out — which was in zero interest rate policy — what you've got is a tectonic shift," she told the Investing News Network at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC).

Speaking about how to prepare, she emphasized the importance of holding physical gold and silver, but also stressed that community connections will be key in the turbulent times that lie ahead.

Keep reading...Show less
Magnetic Resources NL
Sign up to get your FREE

Magnetic Resources NL Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

TNC Secures A$42 Million of Funding with Nebari Natural Resources Fund

E25 Commences Butcherbird Stage 2 Expansion

Cypher Metaverse Inc. Update

Related News

Copper Investing

TNC Secures A$42 Million of Funding with Nebari Natural Resources Fund

manganese investing

E25 Commences Butcherbird Stage 2 Expansion

Lithium Investing

DLE Process Test Work - Adsorbent Selection

Battery Metals Investing

CORRECTION - Lancaster Resources to Spin-Off Nelson Lake through Plan of Arrangement

Precious Metals Investing

Nexus Gold Provides Update on Public Listing of Nexus Metals

Battery Metals Investing

Lancaster Resources to Spin-Off Nelson Lake through Plan of Arrangement

Energy Investing

Nuclear Fuels Reports Positive Drill Results from the Kaycee Uranium Project, Wyoming

×