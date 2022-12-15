Crestview Exploration Announces $500,000 Private Placement

Magic Eden Debuts Polygon NFT Launchpad and Marketplace with Gaming Projects

Building on its web3 gaming roadmap, Magic Eden is supporting its first Polygon NFT mint with Shatterpoint today; Infinite Drive with Aston Martin in December and Kakao Games, Taunt Battleworld, and Planet Mojo coming in Q1 2023

- Today, Magic Eden ("The Company"), the leading cross-chain NFT platform, announced the expansion of its Launchpad and marketplace to support Polygon NFT minting and trading. This news accelerates Magic Eden's efforts to become the most full-featured multi-chain NFT platform and builds on its roadmap to bring exciting games to the blockchain by working with world-class developers like Shatterpoint and Infinite Drive with Aston Martin in December and Taunt Battleworld, Planet Mojo, and Kakao Games in early 2023.

Magic Eden

Since Magic Eden introduced its Launchpad in early 2022, it has emerged to be the leading destination for NFT drops and has seen over 400 SOL and ETH projects to market. For NFT collections coming onto the primary market, Launchpad offers ultimate customization, marketing support, and operational execution. Complementing Launchpad is Magic Eden's active secondary NFT market, which allows creators and collectors alike to access added liquidity and gain entry to over 10,000 listed collections. With Magic Eden's integration with Polygon, emerging creators, strategic IPs, and games developers will now be able to tap into Magic Eden's cross-chain audience and products to easily launch and grow their communities.

Today, Magic Eden will kick-off its Polygon Launchpad roll-out with blockchain gaming project, Shatterpoint . Developed by BlockGames and Estoty, a leading European game studio with over 50 mn active monthly players and over 1.5 bn cumulative downloads, Shatterpoint is a free-to-play, action role playing multiplayer mobile game for iOS and Android. Following this mint, Infinite Drive will become the second Polygon mint to reach Magic Eden on December 18 . Infinite Drive is a mobile-first NFT racing platform and car enthusiast's metaverse that allows players to collect cars from the most popular and prestigious brands, including Aston Martin, Renault, Alpine, and more. Through the Magic Eden marketplace, players can purchase their NFT cars and build out an unrivaled collection.

Magic Eden COO and Co-Founder, Zhuoxun Yin, commented on today's news: "We're excited to officially bring our snappy, seamless NFT minting and trading platform experience to Polygon. Having projects with strong development teams and IPs, like Shatterpoint and Infinite Drive with Aston Martin, makes this integration even more meaningful by allowing us to reach a wider set of audience. We predict that Web3 games will be a billion dollar industry, and we're excited for Magic Eden to be the go-to platform for NFT games discovery and trading across chains."

In Q1 2023, Magic Eden will continue building on its gaming momentum with Polygon by releasing mints from skill-based fighting game, Taunt Battleworld, auto-chess game, Planet Mojo and projects from leading Korean blockchain games developer, BORA by Kakao Games. Recently, Magic Eden also announced the hiring of Chris Akhavan , a gaming industry veteran in the traditional and web3 gaming space, to spearhead the growth of Magic Eden's gaming partnerships and support the development of advanced game creator and collector experiences.

About Magic Eden
Magic Eden is the leading cross-chain NFT platform driving the next billion users to Web3. Led by former crypto , tech, and hospitality leaders, Magic Eden is building a user-friendly platform powered by market-leading minting and trading solutions. Magic Eden brings dynamic cultural moments onto the blockchain, empowering users across thousands of digital communities to create, discover and collect unique NFTs. For more information, please visit www.magiceden.io .

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Puzzles & Survival Has Released Its Holiday Update "Dinosaur Resurgence" and the First Episode of a Live-action Video Series

- 37 Games, the publisher of the zombie-themed match-3 game Puzzles and Survival is releasing the Dinosaur Resurgence update for the winter holidays to day.

Along with the Dinosaur Resurgence update, the first episode of the official Puzzles and Survival live action video series, titled "The Mysterious Footprint", has also been released. Each of the 4 episodes in the video series will follow development in the game's narrative and will be released alongside future content updates.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Mytaverse Announces Partnership with Ready Player Me to Bring Individuality to the Enterprise Metaverse

- Mytaverse is pleased to announce their leading enterprise metaverse software will integrate Ready Player Me's best-in-the-world avatars.

Founded in 2020, Mytaverse is a cloud-based platform for 3D immersive multiplayer environments. Major companies use Mytaverse's enterprise platform for virtual sales training, virtual product demonstrations, and more enterprise needs. The platform is hardware agnostic, meaning users can fire it up on any device they already have, including their computer or mobile phone.

To offer corporations the best-designed and functioning avatars, Mytaverse is integrating Ready Player Me's custom avatars into its platform. Ready Player Me allows users to custom design avatars, choosing from various skin tones, hairstyles, and more. These avatars' legs move, eyes appear realistic, and look more human than other metaverse providers' avatars.

Thanks to Mytaverse's and Ready Player Me's first-class technology, enterprise customers can render over 100 beautiful avatars in the Mytaverse at once–way more users than currently possible in Meta's and other companies' offerings. Mytaverse and Ready Player Me accomplish this high volume while maintaining high-quality graphics.

"Thanks to Mytaverse's and Ready Player Me's first-class technology, customizing your digital persona in our virtual world has risen to a whole new level," says Mytaverse CTO and co-founder Jaime Lopez . "With hundreds of different outfits, wardrobe selections, and accessories, our users can be as unique as they want. The highly optimized avatars from Ready Player Me play a crucial role in keeping the number of concurrent users beyond any other multiplayer environment with one single game server. The combination between high-quality graphics and high performance is the perfect recipe for our Metaverse enterprise solution."

Since Ready Player Me believes the metaverse isn't a single app–it's a network of millions of virtual worlds people visit–Mytaverse customers can use their avatars in Mytaverse and other metaverse companies that partner with Ready Player Me. Mytaverse and Ready Player Me are making the most user-friendly version of the metaverse, and it's perfect for business needs.

Mytaverse and Ready Player Me are creating the future of enterprise software–today.

ABOUT MYTAVERSE
Mytaverse is building the Metaverse for enterprise. Founded in 2020 by Kenneth Landau and Jaime Lopez , Mytaverse is a cloud-based platform that allows 3D-immersive, multiplayer workplace environments. Mytaverse takes a hardware-agnostic approach, enabling users to enter the metaverse via any browser on any device, from mobile to desktop to VR goggles. Mytaverse raised a $7 .6mm Seed Round in February 2022 , led by Blumberg Capital. Companies like PepsiCo, Dassault Corporation, Zaha Hadid Architects, Asian Sky group, and Tekni-plex have already experienced the power of Mytaverse to bring their teams, partners, and customers together. Mytaverse allows companies to experience face-to-face interactions anytime, anywhere, from any device.

ABOUT READY PLAYER ME
Ready Player Me is a cross-game avatar platform for the metaverse. It lets you create a 3D avatar with a selfie and use it in 5,000+ compatible apps and games. You can explore virtual worlds in VRChat, join meetings in Spatial, or stream to your fans using Animaze – all with your personal avatar that represents you in virtual worlds. Any developer can integrate Ready Player Me into their apps and games using our free avatar SDK. It's compatible with Unity and Unreal Engine and works great on the web, mobile, and desktop platforms. Learn more at https://readyplayer.me/

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mytaverse-announces-partnership-with-ready-player-me-to-bring-individuality-to-the-enterprise-metaverse-301703474.html

SOURCE Mytaverse

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Oracle Teams Up With OneQode to Deliver Low-Latency Solutions Across Asia-Pacific

OneQode, Global Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) company, today announced it has joined Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN).

With OneQode now an OPN member, both companies will be able to provide enhanced offerings to enterprise customers in the Asia-Pacific region, with a particular focus on gaming, virtual and augmented reality and other high-performance applications.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

NEOPETS LAUNCHES FAERIE'S HOPE!

EMBARK ON A MAGICAL MATCH 3 ADVENTURE TODAY!

Neopets is thrilled to announce the launch of their highly anticipated Match 3 game, Neopets: Faerie's Hope .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Pimax Launches VR Content Incentive Program

Company issues call to independent programmers to create virtual reality content for their new Pimax Crystal and Pimax Portal platforms

Pimax, developer & manufacturer of innovative VR products, today introduced a new Software Ecosystem Incentive Program to enlist independent developers to create new VR software for their Crystal headset and Portal four-in-one gaming device.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

IAS Partners with Gadsme to Provide Greater Transparency for In-Game Advertising Performance

The partnership will help advertisers measure media quality for their in-game campaigns

Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, today announced a first-to-market partnership with Gadsme, a premium in-game advertising platform. The partnership will enable IAS to verify Gadsme ad inventory globally and provide marketers with third-party viewability and invalid traffic measurement (IVT) through the IAS Signal platform.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

