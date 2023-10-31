Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

Lundin Mining Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act: View PDF

The number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company has increased by 18,310 to 773,418,445 common shares with voting rights as of October 31, 2023 . The increase in the number of issued and outstanding shares from October 1, 2023 to date is a result of the exercise of employee stock options or the vesting of employee share units.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations and projects in Argentina , Brazil , Chile , Portugal , Sweden and the United States of America , primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on October 31, 2023 at 14:30 Pacific Time .

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

SOURCE Lundin Mining Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/31/c0668.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Forum Energy Metals to Present at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase in Toronto - November 7 and 8, 2023

Forum Energy Metals to Present at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase in Toronto - November 7 and 8, 2023

Join Forum Energy Metals (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) at the Red Cloud Fall Mining Showcase at the Sheraton Centre Hotel in Toronto, Ontario on Tuesday, November 7 and Wednesday, November 8. Forum's Vice President of Exploration, Dr. Rebecca Hunter will present on Forum's high grade uranium discovery in the Thelon Basin, Nunavut and its drill ready portfolio of uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan on Wednesday, November 8 at 2:40pm. Forum President & CEO, Richard Mazur and Dr. Hunter will be available on both days of the conference for 1 X 1 meetings to update investors on the Company's planned uranium exploration activities in Nunavut and Saskatchewan.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

True North Copper limited

True North Copper – September 2023 Quarterly Report

True North Copper Limited (ASX:TNC) (True North, TNC or the Company) is pleased to announce its September Quarterly Report (Q3 2023).

Culpeo Minerals

Quarterly Cashflow Report for the Period Ended 30 September 2023

Culpeo Minerals Limited (“Culpeo” or the “Company”) (ASX:CPO, OTCQB:CPORF) has released its Quarterly Cash Flow Report.

Culpeo Minerals

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 September 2023

Culpeo Minerals Limited (“Culpeo” or the “Company”) (ASX:CPO, OTCQB:CPORF) is pleased to report on its activities for the quarter ended 30 September 2023 (the Quarter).

spools of copper wire

Top 5 Junior Copper Stocks on the TSXV in 2023

Copper prices have been on a downtrend for much of 2023. The red metal hit a year-to-date high of US$9,450.11 per metric ton on January 25, but has since retreated, coming in at US$8,051.50 as of October 25.

Supply chain issues helped elevate copper at the beginning of the year when demand was soaring. For example, protests made it difficult for top copper-producing country Peru to get the commmodity to market.

Cyprium Metals

Cyprium Metals Ltd Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) provides the following overview of the Company's activities.

Nifty Strategy

The Company's priority is to restart the Nifty operation with lower capital intensity and lower risk by developing a large-scale open pit mine utilising the extensive sunk capital infrastructure.

The Nifty development strategy currently includes the integration of a Copper oxide starter open pit operation that will be complemented by the larger scale sulphide open pit, which together is expected to provide a significant +15-year mine life based on +900,000 tonne contained copper mineral resource. Nifty's prospectivity is excellent and the mineral inventory is relatively shallow, is open along strike in multiple directions and at depth, giving good potential to increase the current resource endowment.

Cyprium's other exploration assets at Maroochydore and in the Murchison represent an attractive portfolio of exploration projects that will be assessed and reviewed for additional expenditure along with the commencement of the development of Nifty. These projects, together with Nifty, contain more than 1.6 million tonnes of contained copper.

Highlights

- Company's priority is to restart the Nifty operations with lower capital intensity and lower risk by developing a large-scale open pit mine utilising the extensive sunk capital infrastructure

- $24M Placement to Sophisticated and Institutional Investors Completed

- $5M Entitlement Offer closed oversubscribed raising $7.6M from book build and shareholder demand

- Placement received significant demand from numerous new and existing high quality domestic and offshore institutions, family offices and private equity investors

- Investor support for the Equity Raising provides a strong endorsement of Cyprium's strategy to restart the Nifty operation as a long-life large scale open pit mine

- Mr Clive Donner, an experienced mining industry executive, appointed as Managing Director

- Leading private equity firm Pacific Road Capital Management (PRCM) now has a 17% relevant interest in the Company

- Mr Matt Fifield, Managing Director of PRCM, appointed to the Board as Interim Chair

- Reinstatement to Official Quotation following the confirmation from ASX of the satisfaction of certain conditions for reinstatement to quotation

Clive Donner, Managing Director commented:

"The Company is now adequately funded to progress the technical studies necessary to build an integrated mining development plan that encompasses both the oxide and substantial sulphide resources at Nifty. The Company anticipates being able to release a feasibility study during the first half of calendar 2024.

Through this additional work we expect to demonstrate a significantly larger scale and longer life project than the previous Oxide Restart Project alone. Experienced mining industry professionals are being selectively recruited to the board and management team to ensure the Nifty integrated open pit technical studies deliver the right results for shareholders."

*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/9N77OMK4



About Cyprium Metals Ltd:

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.



Source:
Cyprium Metals Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

