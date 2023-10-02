Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Silver Price Update: Q2 2023 in Review

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Gold Reserves by Country (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

Trending Press Releases

Argentina Lithium Announces US$90 Million Investment by Stellantis in ARS$ Equivalent

Helium Evolution's Farmout Well Encounters Helium, Proceeding With Completion and Testing

Silver Hammer Reaches Definitive Agreement to Acquire the Permitted Shafter Silver Mine Project and Announces Proposed Reorganization

FPX Nickel Subsidiary CO2 Lock Corp. Closes $1.1 Million Financing and Provides Technical Update on Standalone Carbon Capture and Storage Project in British Columbia

E-Tech Resources Enters into MOU to Evaluate Deployment of Novamera's Surgical Mining Technologies at Eureka Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Argentina Lithium & Energy

LIT:CA

Klimat X

KLX:CC

BHP Group Ltd

BHP:AU

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Uranium Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Battery Metals Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Energy Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla

Lundin Mining Announces CEO Succession

Lundin Mining Logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") announced today the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Peter Rockandel has informed the Board of Directors he will be stepping down as of December 31, 2023 .

The role of President and Chief Executive Officer will be assumed by Jack Lundin , current President and former Director of the Company. Jack Lundin will rejoin the Board of Directors as of January 1, 2024 . Jack has served as President during the Company's acquisition of a majority interest in the Caserones mine in Chile and the advancement of its portfolio of growth projects.

Adam Lundin , Chair of Lundin Mining's Board of Directors stated, "During the last two years, under Peter's leadership, we have acquired a cornerstone asset in Caserones and successfully moved our corporate headquarters to Vancouver . We have improved operational and financial performance and set the foundation for future growth. None of this would have been possible without Peter's tireless efforts. The Board deeply thanks him for his contributions. Looking forward, we are positioned for the next stage of significant future growth with a refreshed leadership team in place, now is the opportune time for succession. Jack brings a combination of strong technical and capital market experience, as well as deep knowledge of our Company's history and key stakeholders, to execute on our growth plans."

Mr. Rockandel joined Lundin Mining in 2018 and served as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations, before being appointed CEO in 2021. Mr. Rockandel will continue to act as an advisor to the Company but will step down from the Board of Directors as of December 31, 2023 .

Mr. Rockandel commented, "I would like to thank the Board of Directors for the opportunity to lead Lundin Mining and I am extremely proud of what the team has been able to accomplish. It has been a pleasure working closely with Jack and I look forward to seeing him and the team progress the strategy we have put in place. Our assets are operating well, and we have been able to add considerable growth to our production profile. The move to Vancouver has been completed and all senior executive positions are in place to take the Company through the next phase of growth."

Prior to joining Lundin Mining, Jack Lundin was involved with several different companies within the Lundin Group. Most notably, at Lundin Gold he was involved in the highly successful construction and operation of the Fruta del Norte Gold Mine in southern Ecuador . Jack holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Chapman University and a Master of Engineering degree in Mineral Resource Engineering from the University of Arizona . He currently sits on the board of Bluestone Resources, Lundin Gold, the Lundin Foundation, as well as the University of Arizona's School of Mining and Mineral Resources.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations and projects in Argentina , Brazil , Chile , Portugal , Sweden and the United States of America , primarily producing copper, zinc, gold and nickel.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on October 2, 2023 , at 14:30 Pacific Time .

Lundin Mining Announces CEO Succession (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

SOURCE Lundin Mining Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2023/02/c7159.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lundin MiningLUN:CALUNMFCopper Investing
LUN:CA,LUNMF
The Conversation (0)
mining equipment

5 Top Weekly TSXV Stocks: NorthIsle Copper and Gold Jumps Over 35 Percent

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) continued its slide to close last week at 559.4.

Statistics Canada released its real GDP figures for the month of July on Friday (September 29). Overall growth remained flat at 0 percent, and only nine out of 20 sectors saw growth during the period. Among those were the mining sector, which saw 4.2 percent growth, and the oil and gas sector with growth of 1.5 percent. Preliminary estimates for August show that the country is on track for improvement, with real GDP forecast to increase by 0.1 percent for that month.

Meanwhile, across the border in the US, markets were impacted by news that a government shutdown is increasingly likely.

Keep reading...Show less

Lundin Mining Announces Updated Share Capital and Voting Rights

Lundin Mining Logo (CNW Group/Lundin Mining Corporation)

TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") reports the following updated share capital and voting rights, in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trilogy Metals Advances 100%-Owned Helpmejack Project in the Eastern Ambler Schist Belt, Alaska

Exceptionally High Zinc Values in Stream Sediment Samples

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE American: TMQ) ("Trilogy" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update on its 100%-owned projects in northern Alaska . Simple, low-cost fieldwork involving stream sediment and rock sampling has outlined two target areas prospective for volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") and shale-hosted zinc deposits at the Helpmejack Project located in the eastern part of the Ambler Schist Belt. Zinc values more than 3,000 ppm in stream sediments are the highest in Trilogy's extensive regional stream sediment database.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Extends Uranium Mineralization for 200 Metres at Tatiggaq, Thelon Basin Project

Forum Extends Uranium Mineralization for 200 Metres at Tatiggaq, Thelon Basin Project

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") announces assay results extending uranium mineralization for 200 metres to the southwest on the Tatiggaq zone at its Thelon Basin uranium project located 100 km west of the Hamlet of Baker Lake, Nunavut. Forum holds a 100% interest in 95,500 hectares of ground adjacent to Orano's 133 million pound Kiggavik uranium project*. Forum has received assay results from a second drill hole on the Tatiggaq zone, located five kilometres west of Orano's 93 million pound Andrew Lake and End uranium deposits (Figure1).

HIGHLIGHTS

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
American West Metals

Sediment Hosted Copper System Confirmed At The Storm Copper Project And Thunder Delivers 76m @ 2% Cu From 32m

American West Metals Ltd (American West or the Company) (ASX: AW1 | OTCQB: AWMLF) is pleased to announce that assay results for recent diamond drilling have confirmed further copper discoveries at the Storm Copper Project (Storm or the Project) on Somerset Island, Nunavut.

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals (TSXV:OM)

Osisko Metals Provides Corporate Update

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the "Company or "Osisko Metals") (TSX-V: OM; OTCQX: OMZNF; FRANKFURT: 0B51) today announces a change to management and the grant of options as outlined below:

On April 6, 2023, the successful closing of the joint venture transaction between the Company and a subsidiary of Appian Natural Resources Fund III LP (“Appian”) resulted in the formation of a joint venture for the advancement of Osisko Metals’ Pine Point Project (the “Transaction”), called Pine Point Mining Limited (PPML). The Company confirms that as of September 30, 2023, Mr. Jeff Hussey will step down as President and Chief Operating Officer of Osisko Metals and transition full-time to PPML (holder of the Pine Point Project) as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Hussey remains a member of Osisko Metals’ Board of Directors. The Company would like to thank Mr. Hussey for his contributions over the years and looks forward to continuing to benefit from his expertise in his new role at PPML, of which the Company currently retains a 67% interest.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Upcoming Exploration and Development Work Program Outlined for Quebec Battery Metals Project

JZR Gold Announces Private Placement Offering of Units to Raise up to $600,000

Forte Minerals Presents at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference on October 3

Aranjin Announces Completion of Debt Settlement and Conversion of Debenture Interest

Related News

Nickel Investing

Upcoming Exploration and Development Work Program Outlined for Quebec Battery Metals Project

Precious Metals Investing

JZR Gold Announces Private Placement Offering of Units to Raise up to $600,000

Base Metals Investing

Forte Minerals Presents at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference on October 3

Base Metals Investing

Aranjin Announces Completion of Debt Settlement and Conversion of Debenture Interest

Base Metals Investing

Forte Minerals Corp. Presents at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference on October 3, 2023

Base Metals Investing

Forte Minerals Corp. Presents at the Metals and Mining Virtual Investor Conference on October 3, 2023

Critical Metals Investing

Update on Appia Rare Earths and Uranium Trading Activity

×