Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2023

Gwen Preston: Gold Gearing Up for Next Move, Safest Bets in Uranium

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Palladium Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Palladium in 2024

AI Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

When Will Copper Go Up?

Top 8 Canadian Lithium Stocks

Trending Press Releases

Exceptional Gold Intercept at Base of New 952koz Resource – Deepest Assay to Date

E-Power and Battery Developer Volt Carbon Technologies Join Forces to Explore the Tetepisca Graphite Property

High-Grade Gold and Copper Assays Open Up Immense Potential

Awale Resources: Exploration and Discovery of Gold and Copper-Gold Deposits in West Africa

Share Purchase Plan and Tranche 2 Placement Raises $1.1 Million

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

E-Power Resources

EPR:CC

Prismo Metals

PRIZ:CNX

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Awale Resources Limited

ARIC:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

Start Here – Investing in Biotech

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Pharma Outlook Report

Lithium Market Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Lancaster Resources Announces Receipt of Interim Order for Crestfield Copper Spin-Off

Lancaster Resources Announces Receipt of Interim Order for Crestfield Copper Spin-Off

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) (" Lancaster" or the " Company " ) is pleased to announce that on February 2, 2024, the Supreme Court of British Columbia granted an interim order (the " Interim Order ") in connection with the proposed spin-off of Nelson Lake Copper Corp. (" Nelson Lake ") by Lancaster by way of Plan of Arrangement (the " Arrangement "). For further information on the Arrangement and the arrangement agreement (the " Arrangement Agreement "), please refer to Lancaster's news release dated January 30, 2024.

The Interim Order, among other things, directs Lancaster to call and hold a special meeting (the " Meeting ") of the holders of Lancaster common shares (the " Shareholders ") in accordance with the Business Corporations Act , BC, to pass a special resolution to approve the Arrangement. In accordance with the Interim Order, the Meeting will be held at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time), March 15, 2024, at the offices of the Company.

The record date for determining the Shareholders entitled to receive notice and to vote at the Meeting was the close of business on February 5, 2024, as was described in the Company's press release dated January 30, 2024.

In connection with the Meeting, the Company will mail an information circular (the " Circular "), together with related proxy materials (collectively, the " Meeting Materials ") to Shareholders in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Meeting Materials will also be available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under Lancaster's profile.

To be effective, the Arrangement must be approved by a special resolution passed at the Meeting by at least two-thirds (66 ⅔%) of the votes cast at the Meeting in person or by proxy by the Shareholders.

If all necessary approvals are obtained, the Company expects that the Arrangement will close in March 2024.

About Lancaster Resources Inc.

Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) is engaged in exploring critical minerals. Its Alkali Flat Lithium Project, in Lordsburg, New Mexico, USA, involves the exploration of a below-surface lithium brine target. Lancaster's goal at Alkali Flat is to produce Net-Zero Lithium through the use of direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology and solar power. Lancaster is also collaborating to deploy advanced satellite hyperspectral acquisition, geospatial data aggregation, and AI-driven predictive modelling services for the exploration of lithium, uranium, rare earth elements (REE), and other critical minerals

Lancaster's project portfolio includes rights to acquire the Trans-Taiga Lithium Property located within the James Bay lithium district of Quebec and the Nelson Lake Copper Project in Saskatchewan, Canada, held through its subsidiary Nelson Lake Copper Corp. Lancaster is in the process of divesting a majority of its ownership in Nelson Lake through a spin-off transaction. Guiding Lancaster's journey is a skilled management and technical team with collective involvement in over 15 commercial mineral discoveries and endowed with extensive experience in the creation of lithium brine targets and the exploration and development of exploration projects across Canada, the American West, Mexico, and South America.

Penny White, President & Chief Executive Officer
Lancaster Resources Inc.
Email: penny@lancasterlithium.com
Tel: 604 923 6100
Website: www.lancaster-resources.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Lancaster's future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated," and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Lancaster's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, the ability of Lancaster to enter into an Arrangement Agreement and meet the other conditions precedent of the Spin-Off Agreement, the ability of Lancaster to execute its exploration plans, obtain exploration and drilling permits, raise capital, retain key personnel, identify, acquire, explore, and develop high-quality mineral-rich properties, and integrate sustainable energy sources and innovative technologies for climate-positive resource production constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Lancaster disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Lancaster ResourcesLCR:CCCSE:LCRBattery Metals Investing
LCR:CC
Lancaster Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Lancaster Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Lancaster Resources (CSE:LCR)

Lancaster Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources and KorrAI Join Forces to Revolutionize Lithium and Critical Mineral Exploration with Artificial Intelligence

Lancaster Resources and KorrAI Join Forces to Revolutionize Lithium and Critical Mineral Exploration with Artificial Intelligence

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR) (OTCQB:LANRF) (FRA:6UF) (" Lancaster "), Lancaster Resources, a North American lithium exploration company, is thrilled to announce the signing of a non-binding letter of intent today with KorrAI Technologies Inc., a pioneering hyper-spectral imaging company. This strategic partnership aims to redefine the exploration landscape for lithium, uranium, rare earth elements (REE), and other critical minerals, marking a significant milestone for both organizations.

The collaboration between Lancaster Resources and KorrAI holds the promise of transforming the current exploration paradigm through the use of cutting-edge hyper-spectral imaging technology. KorrAI's innovative approach will enhance the efficiency and accuracy of mineral exploration, particularly in the pursuit of lithium and other critical minerals that are a vital component for advancing green energy technologies.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Completes Unit Offering

Lancaster Resources Completes Unit Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it today completed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), previously announced on January 19, 2024

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CORRECTION - Lancaster Resources to Spin-Off Nelson Lake through Plan of Arrangement

CORRECTION - Lancaster Resources to Spin-Off Nelson Lake through Plan of Arrangement

In a release issued under the same headline today by Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0), please note that in the second paragraph, the "Record Date" has been changed to February 5, 2024, and in the fourth and tenth paragraphs, the "Meeting" date has been corrected to March 15, 2024. The corrected release follows:

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) (" Lancaster" or the " Company " ) is pleased to announce that further to the Spin-Off Agreement announced on January 2, 2024, the Company has entered into an arrangement agreement dated January 29, 2024 (the " Arrangement Agreement ") which outlines the terms and procedures for a plan of arrangement with its wholly owned subsidiary Nelson Lake Copper Corp. (" Nelson Lake ") whereby the Company intends to spin off the majority of its holdings in Nelson Lake by issuing a stock dividend of Nelson Lake common shares to Lancaster shareholders.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources to Spin-Off Nelson Lake through Plan of Arrangement

Lancaster Resources to Spin-Off Nelson Lake through Plan of Arrangement

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) (" Lancaster" or the " Company " ) is pleased to announce that further to the Spin-Off Agreement announced on January 2, 2024, the Company has entered into an arrangement agreement dated January 29, 2024 (the " Arrangement Agreement ") which outlines the terms and procedures for a plan of arrangement with its wholly owned subsidiary Nelson Lake Copper Corp. (" Nelson Lake ") whereby the Company intends to spin off the majority of its holdings in Nelson Lake by issuing a stock dividend of Nelson Lake common shares to Lancaster shareholders.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources Announces Financing

Lancaster Resources Announces Financing

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is offering a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $200,000 (the " Offering "). The Offering will consist of up to 4,000,000 units at an issue price of $0.05 per unit, with each unit comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will be exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.08 per share for a period of three years.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
QX Resources Ltd Multiple Brine Horizons in 2nd Hole at Liberty Lithium

QX Resources Ltd Multiple Brine Horizons in 2nd Hole at Liberty Lithium

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) is pleased to confirm that numerous brine aquifers were successfully intersected in the second hole of a two-hole diamond drill (DD) program over the large scale Liberty Lithium brine project in California, USA.

- Drillhole 2 has been completed at 443m depth; Brine sampling and geophysics are underway.

- Numerous brine aquifers* were intersected between 90m and 295m depth in drillhole 2.

- Both diamond drillholes, located 4km apart, were centred over significant geophysical targets in magnetotellurics (MT) that inferred a series of conductive brine bearing aquifers.

- Results and interpretations from drillhole 1 are expected in mid-February, with drillhole 2 results in late March.

*Cautionary Statement: The intersection of brines does not imply that the brines are lithium bearing. Chemical analysis from an independent laboratory will determine lithium concentrations in a brine.

Brine sampling*and downhole geophysics of the second drill hole is underway. Specific aquifers are being sampled using packer sampling, with intervals determined from the downhole geophysical and geological logs.

Lithium assay results with interpretations are expected from drillhole 1 in the coming weeks, with drillhole 2 lithium results in late March.

The second vertical diamond drill hole has been completed at 443.5 metres depth. Numerous brine aquifers varying in width from a few metres to 10 metres in width were intersected at 90m, 130m, 210m, 245m, and 295m. Running sands, favourable for brine aquifers, were intersected at these same levels. Increased salinity suggests a favourable zone from 210m to 270m.

Fine grained sediments with sandy layers were common from the top of hole to 205m depth with gravels, conglomerates and coarse alluvial fan material below this to the base of the hole. The geology intersected reflected the anticipated target sequence as its similar in profile to the producing sequences of Albemarle's nearby Silver Peak lithium brine producer in Clayton Valley USA.

The second hole will be cased, with slotted casing in favourable aquifers to allow for further sampling and monitoring. Large brine sample volumes (>20,000 litres) will then be pumped and stored. Bulk volumes of brine will be submitted for analysis and testwork with various direct lithium extraction (DLE) providers (refer ASX announcement dated 25 October 2023).

QXR Managing Director, Stephen Promnitz, said: "Intersecting numerous brine aquifers in the second hole is very encouraging. The running sand horizons and numerous saline aquifers encountered are exactly the desired geological setting when exploring for new lithium brine basins. Additionally, the geology in the second hole is very similar to the producing sequences at the nearby lithium brine producer of Albemarle.

The sampling undertaken is quite specific, using a packer sampler to take samples over individual aquifers from 3m to 10m thick. Bulk samples will be sent for direct lithium extraction testwork once collected.

It's taking a little longer than anticipated to get assays and interpret those results due to end-of-year issues but It's a great start to this large target Liberty Lithium project."

Packer Sampling

Packer sampling, using "straddle" packers, are being utilised to sample specific aquifers downhole. Within the open drillhole, below the drill bit head, rubber stoppers are inflated either side of the specific aquifer between 3m to 10m, with intervals determined from the resistivity and gamma downhole geophysical log together with the geological log, where brines were identified (see Figure 2*).

Drillholes and Deal Terms

The first vertical diamond drill hole was completed at 369 metres depth in late December 2023. Target horizons were intersected at 49m depth and 329m depth. Fine grained sediments, gravels and coarse alluvial fan material were intersected down the length of the hole.

Drillhole 2 is located 4km to the south of drillhole 1 and both are centred over significant MT geophysical targets interpreted as inferring a series of conductive brine bearing aquifers at depth. Both holes are positioned within an extensive lithium brine surface anomaly of over 10km defined in auger samples (see image 4 below).

QXR has the ability to earn a 75% interest of the 102km2 Liberty Lithium Brine Project, located in SaltFire Flat, in California, USA (refer ASX announcement dated 5 October 2023). The Project is one of the largest single lithium brine projects in the USA (for scale, equivalent to 2x area of Sydney Harbour). The Project's geological setting mirrors Albemarle's nearby Silver Peak lithium brine producer in Clayton Valley USA.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/4461WOH7



About QX Resources Ltd:

QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) is focused on exploration and development of battery minerals, with hard rock lithium assets in a prime location of Western Australia (WA), and gold assets in Queensland. The aim is to connect end users (battery, cathode and car makers) with QXR, an experienced explorer/developer of battery minerals, with an expanding mineral exploration project portfolio and solid financial support.

Lithium portfolio: QXR's lithium strategy is centred around WA's prolific Pilbara province, where it has acquired a controlling interest in four projects through targeted M&A - all of which sit in strategic proximity to some of Australia's largest lithium deposits and mines. Across the Pilbara, QXR's regional lithium tenement package (both granted or under application) now spans more than 350 km2.

Gold portfolio: QXR is also developing two Central Queensland gold projects - Lucky Break and Belyando - through an earn-in agreement with Zamia Resources Pty Ltd. Both gold projects are strategically located within the Drummond Basin, a region that has a >6.5moz gold endowment.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals Announces Approval of the Environmental Permits for the Santa Cruz Graphite Mine Phases 2 & 3 in Bahia, Brazil

South Star Battery Metals Announces Approval of the Environmental Permits for the Santa Cruz Graphite Mine Phases 2 & 3 in Bahia, Brazil

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBF), is pleased to announce that the environmental permits for Santa Cruz Graphite Mine Phases 2 and 3 have been approved for up to 50,000 tonne per annum ("tpa") of concentrate for eight mining claims. Following approval of the environmental permits, five of the principal claims were approved by the regional office of the National Mining Agency ("ANM") and forwarded to the Ministry of Mines and Energy ("MME") in Brasilia for final review of the life-of-mine permit applications. The Phases 2 and 3 environmental permits were approved with conditions generally in line with the Phase 1 permit and are consistent with the current environmental and community engagement programs already underway

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NORTH ARROW AND SPRINGBOK AGREE TO DIAMOND ROYALTY AT LDG PROJECT, NWT

NORTH ARROW AND SPRINGBOK AGREE TO DIAMOND ROYALTY AT LDG PROJECT, NWT

Trading Symbol: TSXV: NAR

North Arrow Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NAR) (" North Arrow") announces it has granted Springbok Holdings Inc. ("Springbok") a 2% diamond royalty on its 100% owned LDG Project in the Northwest Territories . In exchange, Springbok has agreed to waive its right to receive a future $1 million share payment from North Arrow, which could have been triggered as early as this year if exploration proceeds as planned at newly discovered spodumene pegmatites on the property. The royalty will apply only to future diamond production and will not apply to other commodities, including lithium.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials Provides Update on Molo Graphite Mine Commissioning

NextSource Materials Provides Update on Molo Graphite Mine Commissioning

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or "the Company") announces an update on the commissioning process at its Molo Graphite Mine ("Molo mine") in southern Madagascar

Since announcing first graphite production in June 2023, the Company has progressed methodically through debottlenecking and optimization activities to achieve the plant nameplate capacity of 17,000 tonnes per annum of SuperFlake® graphite concentrate.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
International Lithium Announces Warrants Extension

International Lithium Announces Warrants Extension

International Lithium Corp. (TSXV: ILC) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") announces that it intends, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, to extend the term of 25,121,583 warrants expiring on February 29, 2024 for a period of two years. The share purchase warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 54,545,455 units accepted for filing by the TSXV on April 5, 2021. Following the extension, 12,571,073 warrants will expire on February 3, 2026, and 12,550,510 warrants will expire on February 19, 2026. The exercise price remains unchanged at $0.08.

About International Lithium Corp.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nord Precious Metals Amends Option Agreements for LCT Lithium Property, Cochrane, Ontario

Nord Precious Metals Amends Option Agreements for LCT Lithium Property, Cochrane, Ontario

(TheNewswire)

Nord Precious Metals

February 2, 2024 Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (formerly "Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.") (TSXV:NTH) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Nord Precious Metals") announces that further to the Company's news release dated February 6, 2023 whereby the Company entered into two Property Option Agreements with Zachary St-Denis for the acquisition of a 100% interest, subject to a 2% NSR in 4 claims blocks (Case Agreement 3 claims blocks) (Sangster Agreement 1 claim block) (the "Agreements") located near Kirkland Lake, Ontario, the Company has amended certain terms of the Agreement.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lancaster Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Lancaster Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Li-Stream RPK Locked Cycle Test Program Confirms Exceptional Recoveries

Tisdale Clean Energy: Developing the Fraser Lakes B Uranium Deposit in the Athabasca Basin

Prismo Metals ZTEM Survey Identifies Priority Drill Target at the Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona

Appia Appoints Constantine Karayannopoulos as New Member to Its Critical Minerals Advisory Committee

Related News

Lithium Investing

Li-Stream RPK Locked Cycle Test Program Confirms Exceptional Recoveries

Uranium Investing

Tisdale Clean Energy: Developing the Fraser Lakes B Uranium Deposit in the Athabasca Basin

Precious Metals Investing

Prismo Metals ZTEM Survey Identifies Priority Drill Target at the Hot Breccia Copper Project in Arizona

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Appoints Constantine Karayannopoulos as New Member to Its Critical Minerals Advisory Committee

Critical Metals Investing

Wall Street Veteran Michael Moen Joins Carmanah Minerals Board Of Directors

Lithium Investing

Invitation to Participate in Share Purchase Plan

Resource Investing

Morrissey Hill Phase 2 Drilling Results

×