Charbone Hydrogene annonce une mise a jour sur l'interconnexion au reseau d'Hydro-Quebec

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Québec, le 6 mars 2025 TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), la seule société cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert en Amérique du Nord, est heureuse de fournir une mise à jour sur les travaux de construction du site et de l'interconnexion avec Hydro-Québec pour le projet phare de la Société à Sorel-Tracy, suivant le communiqué de presse émis le 15 janvier 2025.

La ligne électrique d'interconnexion du projet a été installée avec des câbles et les fils selon le calendrier des travaux de Charbone et a été complétée en début de semaine. La cédule des travaux de l'utilité publique a été retardée de quelques semaines en raison des règles d'accès des chemins de fer qui échappent à leur contrôle. Hydro-Québec installera ses nouveaux poteaux le 26 mars 2025 et l'interconnexion au site sera réalisée dans les semaines suivantes, pour s'assurer que le projet phare de Charbone à Sorel-Tracy puisse commencer la production d'hydrogène vert au premier semestre de l'année.

" L'entreprise de monteurs de lignes a été très efficace et était prête comme l'exigeait le calendrier initial ," a déclaré Daniel Charette, Chef de l'exploitation chez Charbone. " Hydro-Québec a maintenant tout ce qu'il faut pour terminer ses travaux et nous fournir l'énergie nécessaire à temps pour la livraison des composantes majeures, leur installation et leur mise en service . "

À propos de Charbone Hydrogène Corporation

Charbone est une compagnie intégrée de production d'hydrogène vert axé sur la création d'un réseau nord-américain d'usines de production. En utilisant des énergies renouvelables, Charbone produit du dihydrogène (H2) respectueux de l'environnement pour les utilisateurs industriels, institutionnels, commerciaux et de la mobilité future. Charbone est présentement la seule société d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert avec ses actions listées sur la Bourse de croissance TSX (TSXV: CH); les marchés OTC (OTCQB: CHHYF); et la Bourse de Francfort (FSE: K47). Pour plus d'informations sur CHARBONE Hydrogen et ses projets, veuillez visiter www.charbone.com .

Énoncés prospectifs

Le présent communiqué de presse contient des énoncés qui constituent de « l'information prospective » au sens des lois canadiennes sur les valeurs mobilières (« déclarations prospectives »). Ces déclarations prospectives sont souvent identifiées par des mots tels que « a l'intention », « anticipe », « s'attend à », « croit », « planifie », « probable », ou des mots similaires. Les déclarations prospectives reflètent les attentes, estimations ou projections respectives de la direction de Charbone concernant les résultats ou événements futurs, sur la base des opinions, hypothèses et estimations considérées comme raisonnables par la direction à la date à laquelle les déclarations sont faites. Bien que Charbone estime que les attentes exprimées dans les déclarations prospectives sont raisonnables, les déclarations prospectives comportent des risques et des incertitudes, et il ne faut pas se fier indûment aux déclarations prospectives, car des facteurs inconnus ou imprévisibles pourraient faire en sorte que les résultats réels soient sensiblement différents de ceux exprimés dans les déclarations prospectives. Des risques et des incertitudes liés aux activités de Charbone peuvent avoir une incidence sur les déclarations prospectives. Ces risques, incertitudes et hypothèses comprennent, sans s'y limiter, ceux décrits à la rubrique « Facteurs de risque » dans la déclaration de changement à l'inscription de la Société datée du 31 mars 2022, qui peut être consultée sur SEDAR à l'adresse www.sedar.com; ils pourraient faire en sorte que les événements ou les résultats réels diffèrent sensiblement de ceux prévus dans les déclarations prospectives.

Sauf si les lois sur les valeurs mobilières applicables l'exigent, Charbone ne s'engage pas à mettre à jour ni à réviser les déclarations prospectives.

Ni la Bourse de croissance TSX ni son fournisseur de services de réglementation (tel que ce terme est défini dans les politiques de la Bourse de croissance TSX) n'acceptent de responsabilité quant à la pertinence ou à l'exactitude du présent communiqué.

Pour contacter Corporation Charbone Hydrogène :

Téléphone bureau: +1 450 678 7171

Courriel: ir@charbone.com

CH:CC
Charbone Hydrogen
