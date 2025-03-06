Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Private Placements
SUBSCRIBE
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
ELEMENT79 Announces Revocation of MCTO

ELEMENT79 Announces Revocation of MCTO

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver TheNewswire March 6, 2025 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective March 5, 2025, the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BCSC") has revoked the temporary management cease trade order (the "MCTO") which prevented the Company's Officers, Board and Insiders from trading in the Company's securities but did not affect the ability of other shareholders, including the public, to trade in the securities of the Company.

The Company confirms that on Feb 26, 2025, the filing of the audited annual financial statements for the year ended August 31, 2024, along with the management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates (the "2024 Filings") for the period, which were required to be filed on or before December 30, 2024, were filed. On March 3, 2025 the quarterly financial statements for the three months ended November 30, 2024, along with the management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates (the "2025 Q1 Filings") for the period, which were filed. Copies of the Required Filings are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

The Company is also no longer listed as being in default on the BCSC's reporting issuer list and on the reporting issuer list, or default list, of each jurisdiction of Canada in which it is a reporting issuer to the extent that such jurisdiction maintains a list and the Corporation's Officers, Board and Insiders are no longer prevented from trading in the Corporation's securities.

Clarification on Crescita Capital LLC Warrants

The Corporation wishes to clarify the number of securities issued to Crescita Capital LLC as disclosed in it Feb 28, 2025 news release, the number of Share purchase Warrants (the "Warrants") Issued to Crescita were 2,939,965. The Warrants were issued per the terms of the Crescita Equity Investment Facility Agreement, the Warrants are exercisable for a period of five years at a Price of $0.05 per share.

For corporate matters, please contact:

James C. Tworek, Chief Executive Officer

Email: jt@element79.gold

For investor relations inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations Department
Phone: +1 (403)850.8050
Email: investors@element79.gold

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements in this News Release, which are not historical in nature, constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under applicable Canadian securities law. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements or information concerning future work programs, results and timing of any work programs, the Company's performance or events as of the date hereof. These statements reflect management's current assumptions and expectations and by their nature are subject to certain underlying assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Element79 Gold CorpELEM:CCCSE:ELEMPrecious Metals Investing
ELEM:CC
Element79 Gold Corp
Sign up to get your FREE

Element79 Gold Corp Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Element79 Gold Corp (CSE:ELEM) Logo

Element79 Gold Corp


Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Announces Draw Down on Equity Facility with Crescita

Element79 Gold Announces Draw Down on Equity Facility with Crescita

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver TheNewswire February 28, 2025 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") a mining company focused on gold and silver, announces that it has recently leveraged its Crescita Equity Investment Facility ("Crescita Capital"), details of the Facility Agreement can be found in out original announcement on February 12, 2022. The Company has recently drawn CA$185,000 from this new facility.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Files Year End Financials and Updates Status of MCTO

Element79 Files Year End Financials and Updates Status of MCTO

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver TheNewswire February 26, 2025 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") provides an update with respect to the previously announced Management Cease Trade Order (the "MCTO") issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on January 2, 2025. The Company is providing notice in accordance with National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"). The MCTO was issued by the BCSC on January 2, 2025. It prevents the Company's Officers, Board and Insiders from trading in the Company's securities but does not affect the ability of other shareholders, including the public, to trade in the securities of the Company.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Strategic Investment and Advisory Agreement with Crescita Capital LLC

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Strategic Investment and Advisory Agreement with Crescita Capital LLC

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

February 12 2025 — Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM, FSE: 7YS0, OTC: ELMGF) (the "Company" or "Element79") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a new Investment and Advisory Agreement with Crescita Capital LLC ("Crescita"), effective February 7, 2025 . This strategic agreement includes a CDN $5 million equity drawdown facility and advisory services aimed at accelerating the Company's growth and enhancing its operational and financial objectives.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Provides Corporate Updates

Element79 Provides Corporate Updates

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver TheNewswire January 30, 2025 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is providing a series of corporate updates regarding the multiple initiatives is has underway, including:

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Announces Proposed Spin Out and Merger

Element79 Announces Proposed Spin Out and Merger

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC T heNewswire January 13, 2025 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM) (OTC: ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS) ("Element79", or the "Company") is excited to announce that, in connection with its proposed spin out transaction, it has entered an arrangement agreement dated January 10, 2025 (the " Arrangement Agreement "), with its majority owned subsidiary, Synergy Metals Corp. (" Synergy "), and that it has also entered into a merger agreement dated January 10, 2025 (the " Merger Agreement "), with Synergy, Synergy's wholly owned subsidiary, 1515041 B.C. Ltd. (" Synergy SubCo "), and 1425957 B.C. Ltd. (" 142 "), as further described below.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
AUE Completes Acquisition of Mako Gold Limited

AUE Completes Acquisition of Mako Gold Limited

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced AUE Completes Acquisition of Mako Gold Limited

Download the PDF here.

Lode Gold Updates Resources: Over 1 Moz Au, 4 g/t with 16.8 M Average True Width

Lode Gold Updates Resources: Over 1 Moz Au, 4 g/t with 16.8 M Average True Width

Initiates Internal Scoping Study to Optimize Underground Mining

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: LODFF) ("Lode Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the positive results of its new 2025 Mineral Resource Estimation ("MRE") at its Fremont Gold project (the "Project") in Mariposa County, California: 1.198 Moz 1 at 3.97 gt* of Recoverable Gold (1.297 Moz at 4.37 gt Content Gold)2 at a 3 gt cut-off with an average true width of 16.8 m.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JZR Gold Inc. Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering Of Units

JZR Gold Inc. Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering Of Units

(TheNewswire)

JZR Gold Inc.

March 4, 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada JZR Gold Inc. (TSXV:  JZR) (the " Company " or " JZR ") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") of units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.25 per Unit. Pursuant to the Offering, which was announced on January 27, 2025, the Company has issued 2,536,000 Units for aggregate gross proceeds of $634,000. The Company also wishes to announce that, due to investor interest, the Offering was increased from $600,000 to $634,000.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heliostar CFO Commences Role and Incentive Grant

Heliostar CFO Commences Role and Incentive Grant

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Ms. Vitalina Lyssoun has commenced her role as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") as announced on February 6th, 2025.

Further, pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan, it has granted 500,000 stock options ("Options") at an exercise price of $0.815 and 150,000 restricted share units (each an "RSU") to an employee of the Company. The Options are exercisable for a period of five years and will vest over the next two years. The RSUs will vest in three equal annual instalments commencing on the first anniversary of the grant date.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Radisson Awarded UL ECOLOGO Certification for Responsible Mineral Exploration

Radisson Awarded UL ECOLOGO Certification for Responsible Mineral Exploration

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS) (OTCQB: RMRDF) ("Radisson" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has received UL 2723 ECOLOGO® Certification for Mineral Exploration Companies (the "UL ECOLOGO® Certification") recognising Radisson's commitment to best practices for responsible development in the mineral exploration industry. The certification and related audit were conducted by UL Solutions, which is a global science-based 3rd party testing, inspection and certification company. The criteria were developed in partnership with the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association (the "AEMQ") and UQAT (Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue).

The UL ECOLOGO® Certification represents the first comprehensive certification for Canadian Mineral Exploration Companies and their service providers that features third-party certification of environmental, social and commercial practices.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Strong continuity of high-grade gold in Sandstone drilling

Strong continuity of high-grade gold in Sandstone drilling

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Strong continuity of high-grade gold in Sandstone drilling

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

Element79 Gold Corp
Sign up to get your FREE

Element79 Gold Corp Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Supplementary Bidder's Statement

IOD Announces North American Revenue Share Agreements

Lithium Carbonate Pilot Production Commences

Horizon Minerals Pours First Gold at Phillips Find, Strengthening WA Production Pipeline

Related News

Gold Investing

Supplementary Bidder's Statement

Battery Metals Investing

Lithium Carbonate Pilot Production Commences

Lithium Investing

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country

Gold Investing

Horizon Minerals Pours First Gold at Phillips Find, Strengthening WA Production Pipeline

Gold Investing

Canadian Gold Corp. Tartan South Zone First Hole Intersects 6.1 gpt Gold over 6.0m Significantly Expands Zone by 170m Vertically

Tech Investing

CHARBONE Hydrogen Provides Update on Grid Interconnection with Hydro-Quebec

Tech Investing

Charbone Hydrogene annonce une mise a jour sur l'interconnexion au reseau d'Hydro-Quebec

×