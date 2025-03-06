Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

CHARBONE Hydrogen Provides Update on Grid Interconnection with Hydro-Quebec

CHARBONE Hydrogen Provides Update on Grid Interconnection with Hydro-Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec, March 6, 2025 TheNewswire - Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), the only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company in North America, is pleased to provide an update on the on-site construction work and interconnection with Hydro-Quebec at the Company's flagship project in Sorel-Tracy, following the press release issued on January 15, 2025 .

The project interconnection power line has been installed with cables and wires according to the CHARBONE work schedule and was completed at the beginning of the week. The utility schedule has been delayed for a few weeks due to railway access rules that are beyond their control. Hydro-Quebec will be installing their new poles on March 26, 2025, and interconnection to the site will occur in the following weeks, ensuring that CHARBONE's Sorel-Tracy flagship project can commence green hydrogen production in the first half of the year .

" The lineman's company has been highly efficient and was ready as required by the original schedule , " said Daniel Charette, COO of CHARBONE . " Hydro-Quebec has now everything they need to complete their work and will provide us with the energy we need on time for the delivery of the major components, their installation, and commissioning . "

About Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

CHARBONE is an integrated green hydrogen company focused on creating a network of modular green hydrogen production facilities across North America. Using renewable energy, CHARBONE produces eco-friendly dihydrogen (H2) for industrial, institutional, commercial, and future mobility users. CHARBONE is currently the only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, with shares listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: CH); the OTC Markets (OTCQB: CHHYF); and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: K47). For more information on Charbone Hydrogen and its projects, please visit www.charbone.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that are "forward-looking information" as defined under Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "believes", "plans", "likely", or similar words. The forward-looking statements reflect management's expectations, estimates, or projections concerning future results or events, based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by management at the date the statements are made. Although Charbone believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, as unknown or unpredictable factors could cause actual results to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Charbone. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's Filing Statement dated March 31, 2022, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements.

Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Charbone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .

Contact Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Telephone: +1 450 678 7171

Email: ir@charbone.com

Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Charbone Hydrogene annonce une mise a jour sur l'interconnexion au reseau d'Hydro-Quebec

Charbone Hydrogene annonce une mise a jour sur l'interconnexion au reseau d'Hydro-Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Québec, le 6 mars 2025 TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), la seule société cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert en Amérique du Nord, est heureuse de fournir une mise à jour sur les travaux de construction du site et de l'interconnexion avec Hydro-Québec pour le projet phare de la Société à Sorel-Tracy, suivant le communiqué de presse émis le 15 janvier 2025.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces New Board Director and Other Corporate Updates

CHARBONE Hydrogen Announces New Board Director and Other Corporate Updates

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Québec, February 12, 2025 TheNewswire - Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, is pleased to announce the nomination of Mr. Jean-Claude Gonneau as a new Board member of Charbone, who will be elected at the Annual General and Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders on March 28, 2025 .

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene annonce un nouvel administrateur du conseil d'administration et autres mises a jour corporatives

Charbone Hydrogene annonce un nouvel administrateur du conseil d'administration et autres mises a jour corporatives

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Québec, le 12 février 2025 TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), la seule société d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert, est heureux d'annoncer la nomination de M. Jean-Claude Gonneau comme nouvel administrateur de Charbone, qui sera élu lors de l'assemblée générale annuelle et extraordinaire des actionnaires le 28 mars 2025.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CHARBONE Hydrogen Extends Deadline for US$6 Million in Convertible Notes Following US Investors Advanced Discussions

CHARBONE Hydrogen Extends Deadline for US$6 Million in Convertible Notes Following US Investors Advanced Discussions

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec, January 31, 2025 TheNewswire - Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, is pleased to announce a 30-day extension, subject to Exchange approval, until March 5, 2025 for the private placement financing of a maximum of US$6 million unsecured convertible debt. The Company continues to receive significant interest in this raise, as seen in closing US$1.5M (CA$2.1M) on December 4, 2024. As such, while completing advanced discussions about the Company projects and future well perceived by actual interested investors, the Company decided to extend the timeline for interested parties.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene prolonge le delai pour les billets convertibles de 6 M $US a la suite de pourparlers avancees avec des investisseurs americains

Charbone Hydrogene prolonge le delai pour les billets convertibles de 6 M $US a la suite de pourparlers avancees avec des investisseurs americains

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Québec, le 31 janvier 2025 TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), la seule société d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert, a le plaisir d'annoncer une prolongation de 30 jours, sous réserve de l'approbation de la Bourse, jusqu'au 5 mars 2025 pour le financement par placement privé d'un maximum de 6 millions de dollars américains de dette convertible non garantie. La Société continue de susciter un intérêt important pour cette levée de fonds, comme en témoigne la clôture de 1,5 M$ US (2,1 M$ CA) le 4 décembre 2024. Ainsi, tout en achevant les discussions avancées sur les projets de la Société et son avenir bien perçu par les actuels investisseurs intéressés, la Société a décidé de prolonger le délai pour les parties intéressées.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
