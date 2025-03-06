Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Horizon Minerals Limited

Horizon Minerals Pours First Gold at Phillips Find, Strengthening WA Production Pipeline

Horizon Minerals (ASX:HRZ) has successfully poured its first gold from the Phillips Find project in Western Australia, marking a key milestone for the company, The West Australian has reported.

The ore, mined from Phillips Find, located near Kalgoorlie, was processed at FMR Investments' Greenfields mill under a toll milling agreement. The company plans to process 200,000 tonnes of ore over four months, expecting to yield nearly 15,000 ounces of gold.

The Phillips Find project, approved in August 2024, is being developed in partnership with BML Ventures, with mining at the Newhaven and Newminster pits progressing on schedule, according to the news report. This achievement follows Horizon’s recent gold pour at its Boorara project, positioning it as Australia’s newest gold producer in 2025. The company aims to establish a sustainable gold production pipeline, with projects like Penny’s Find and Cannon nearing final investment decisions.

Horizon’s progress comes amid strong gold prices, which have risen over 11 percent this year to around US$2,925 (AU$4,605) per ounce. With a mineral resource of 1.8 million ounces across its projects, the company is focused on expansion and increasing shareholder value.

The West Australian reported these developments reinforce Horizon’s strategy to enhance cash flow and build long-term production capacity.


Click here for the full Report

This article includes content from Horizon Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

HRZ:AU
Horizon Minerals
Horizon Minerals

Horizon Minerals

Horizon Minerals Limited First Gold Pour - Phillips Find Gold Project

Horizon Minerals Limited First Gold Pour - Phillips Find Gold Project

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide an update on operations and gold production from the Phillips Find Gold Project ("Phillps Find").

Mining of the Newhaven and Newminster cutbacks is progressing safely and efficiently at Phillips Find.

Processing of the first stockpile of Phillips Find ore commenced on Wednesday 19 February 2025 and is expected to take two weeks, treating approximately 40,000 tonnes of ore. First gold was poured on Monday 24 February 2025.

Once processing is completed and reconciled, including the receipt of opening and closing gold in circuit assays, the Company will provide a further update on the ore tonnes and grade milled, gold ounces produced, and average gold sale price for this first treatment campaign of Phillips Find ore.

The second ore processing campaign for the Phillips Find Gold Project is scheduled for April 2025.

- On Monday 24 February 2025, Horizon poured its first gold bar from the Phillips Find Gold Project under a Toll Milling Agreement with FMR Investment Greenfields Mill.

- Horizon entered into a Toll Milling Agreement with FMR Investment Greenfields Mill for the processing of 200kt of ore from February to June 2025.

- Horizon approved the development of the Phillips Find Gold Project in early August 2024 and executed a Joint Venture (JV) Agreement with mining specialists BML Ventures Pty Limited (BML) to develop and mine two open pits, Newhaven and Newminster.

- Processing of the first stockpile of approximately 40,000t of ore commenced on Wednesday 19 February and is expected to be processed over the next two weeks.

Commenting on the production update, Managing Director and CEO Mr Grant Haywood said:

"The first gold pour from Phillips Find marks another significant milestone for our team and stakeholders. This follows pouring our first gold bars and receiving revenue from our Boorara Gold Project last month. We are excited to build on this success as we continue ramping up production at Phillips Find and Boorara to generate value in a very high gold price environment".



About Horizon Minerals Limited:  

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Phillips Find - Processing of First Ore

Phillips Find - Processing of First Ore

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Phillips Find - Processing of First Ore

Download the PDF here.

Horizon Minerals Limited Phillips Find - Processing of First Ore

Horizon Minerals Limited Phillips Find - Processing of First Ore

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide an update on the development of the Phillips Find Gold Project ("Phillips Find").

HIGHLIGHTS

- Phillips Find Joint Venture (JV) Agreement in place with mining specialists BML VenturesPty Limited (BML) to develop and mine two open pits1

- All management, technical, operational and maintenance roles is being undertaken by BML with oversight by the Company

- Low financial risk JV structure with BML funding all project costs, with net cashflow after asset recovery and repayment of costs to be split 50/50 between Horizon and BML

- Mine plan involves cutbacks to two existing open pits, Newhaven and Newminster

- Mining well advanced, with over 800,000 BCM (Bank Cubic Metres) mined to date in both the Newminster and Newhaven open pits

- Existing 200,000t Toll Milling Agreement executed with FMR Investments Pty Ltd (FMR) in May 2024 to be utilised for the Phillips Find JV ore

- First ore from Phillips Find is being hauled to the Greenfields mill, with processing of the first 40,000t ore parcel due to commence next week for a period of approximately two weeks

Commenting on the mining progress, Managing Director and CEO Mr Grant Haywood said:

"We are very pleased to be transporting our first ore from Phillips Find for treatment at the Greenfields mill. This marks another significant milestone in our journey to become a significant gold producer and demonstrates the team's commitment to executing our strategy on schedule. We are now fully manned up and the team has been making good progress.

We look forward to the next phase as we advance towards first gold production from Phillips Find and continue generating value for our shareholders in this high gold price environment."

Mining is progressing with first ore currently being hauled to the Greenfields mill. Ore was mined from both the Newminster and Newhaven open pits. The first ore parcel of approximately 40,000 tonnes is scheduled for processing which will start next week for a duration of around two weeks.

Next Steps

Haulage of the first stockpile is underway, with first gold pours and revenue due shortly. As the mining within the JV is being undertaken with BML Ventures who have sole funded the development at Phillips Find, initial revenue from gold sales will go to the JV to pay for working capital. Both parties shall receive a 50/50 distribution of net cash after asset recovery and the repayment of development costs have been covered.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/0DS0X5Z7



About Horizon Minerals Limited:  

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Schemes of Arrangement become effective

Schemes of Arrangement become effective

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Schemes of Arrangement become effective

Download the PDF here.

Australia's Newest Gold Producer Presentation

Australia's Newest Gold Producer Presentation

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Australia's Newest Gold Producer Presentation

Download the PDF here.

Canadian Gold Corp. Tartan South Zone First Hole Intersects 6.1 gpt Gold over 6.0m Significantly Expands Zone by 170m Vertically

Canadian Gold Corp. Tartan South Zone First Hole Intersects 6.1 gpt Gold over 6.0m Significantly Expands Zone by 170m Vertically

New Potential Hanging Wall Zone Discovered with 8.4 gpt Gold over 2.0m


High Grade Gold Mineralisation Extended at Music Well

High Grade Gold Mineralisation Extended at Music Well

Augustus Minerals (AUG:AU) has announced High Grade Gold Mineralisation Extended at Music Well

Download the PDF here.

Brien Lundin, gold bars.

Brien Lundin: Gold's Ultimate Move Still to Come, Get Positioned Now

In a conversation with the Investing News Network, Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter, gave his latest thoughts on gold and junior gold stocks, saying that with the yellow metal continuing to ride high it's only a matter of time before explorers follow.

"The first part of the equation is already solved for us — now we just need the mining stocks to react," he explained. "The hard part is done, in other words — we got the metals to where they needed to be ... the juniors will follow eventually. They virtually have to."

Watch the video above for more from Lundin on gold and gold stocks.

1911 Gold President and CEO Shaun Heinrichs.

1911 Gold's Strategic Path to Advancing its True North Project in Canada

1911 Gold (TSXV:AUMB,OTCBB:AUMBF,FWB:2KY) President and CEO Shaun Heinrichs shared the company's strategic 2025 growth plan for the True North project, located in Manitoba about 150 kilometers northeast of Winnipeg, Canada.

Heinrichs underlined ways to leverage existing infrastructure and resources, and how the company aims to generate substantial shareholder value.

Piche Resources

Piche Resources


Further Outstanding Metallurgical Recoveries from Theia

Further Outstanding Metallurgical Recoveries from Theia

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Further Outstanding Metallurgical Recoveries from Theia

Download the PDF here.

Horizon Minerals
