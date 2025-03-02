Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

AMERICAN SALARS TO EXPAND ITS POCITOS PROJECT BY 1,635% TO 13,880 HECTARES IN ARGENTINA'S LITHIUM TRIANGLE

American Salars Lithium INC. ("AMERICAN SALARS" OR THE "COMPANY") (CSE: USLI, OTC: USLIF, FWB: Z3P, WKN: A3E2NY ) announces it has entered into a Letter Of Intent Agreement (the "Agreement") with an arm's length vendor to acquire up to 100% of the Salar De Pocitos Project (the "Project") consisting of 10 mineral tenements spanning approximately 13,080 hectares and contiguous to the Company's 800 hectare Flagship Pocitos 1 Project in Salta Province, Argentina. This represents a property size increase of 1635% to a footprint combined total of 13,880 hectares on the Pocitos Salar, within the prolific Lithium Triangle. The closing of this transaction will culminate in American Salars having the second largest property asset on the Salar de Pocitos.

The Company's existing 800-hectare Pocitos 1 claim has an NI 43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") prepared by WSP Australia. The MRE infers 760,000 tonnes of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent ("LCE") on the combined Pocitos 1 (800 Ha) and neighbouring Pocitos 2 block (532 Ha). On a pro-rata basis Pocitos 1 has 456,000 tonnes of LCE insitu. (American Salars does not currently own the neighboring 532 Hectare Pocitos 2 block - See Press Release Dated June 17, 2024). The NI 43-101 MRE was estimated on an inferred basis using a block model with 6% and 14% porosity respectively for the clay and sand lithologies. Completing borehole magnetic resonance surveys will provide continuous and higher accuracy allowing an upgrade of the resource.

The new 13,080 hectare Salar De Pocitos Project being acquired has been the subject of numerous historic exploration campaigns including drilling, surface sampling and geophysics. The initial work program will be a data compilation to tie together the existing drill holes on Pocitos 1 with all the historic drill holes and update the Company's NI 43-101 MRE. Scoping and feasibility studies will follow the data compilation and move the Salar De Pocitos Project through to commercial production.

The Salar De Pocitos Project is located approximately 100 kilometers west of San Antonio de Los Cobres which is the largest city at the top of the puna plateau and approximately 250 kilometers west of the Provincial Capital of Salta. The Pocitos Project benefits from some of the best infrastructure on the puna including Provincial Highway Route 17 and the Pocitos industrial Park settlement that has a natural gas pipeline and near the railway that runs through the salar to the Port of Antofagasta on the Chilean Pacific Coast.

American Salars CEO & Director R. Nick Horsley states, "This acquisition represents the culmination of tremendous work by the whole American Salars team and is a game changer for the Company and our stakeholders. Having consulted with some of the largest lithium mining companies in the world, we clearly understand the prerequisites for a takeover or production scenario. Today's acquisition provides our engineering and exploration team a district scale footprint to execute on."

Figure 1. Area map of Salar de Pocitos
Please click to view image

The Agreement

American Salars has entered into a letter of intent agreement whereby the Company will acquire a 75% interest immediately with Vendors with the potential to earn up to 100% undivided interest in the Property by paying to the Vendors the following cash payments totaling USD $2,000,000 and issuing 20,000,000 shares and issuing a royalty and Buy-Out Bonus based on the table below:


DATE FOR COMPLETION 		Cash USD (b) COMMON SHARES (b)
On or before the date that is 10 days after signing of the Definitive Agreement $100,000 2,500,000 (a)
On or before the first anniversary of the definitive agreement $100,000 2,500,000 (a)
On or before the second anniversary of the definitive agreement $300,000 5,000,000 (a)
On or before the third anniversary of the definitive agreement $500,000 5,000,000 (a)
On or before the fourth anniversary of the agreement $1,000,000 5,000,000 (a)
TOTAL $2,000,000 20,000,000 (a)

  1. Subject to a 6-month escrow/restricted period. After the initial 6-month lock-up the Optionors agree to sell no more than 100,000 shares in a normal 5 day business week.
  2. USLI agrees to keep the claims in good standing by completing any required work programs. Additionally, USLI may accelerate the payments at its election at anytime.
  3. Subject to a 1% Net Smelter Royalty
  4. If USLI is subject to a takeover / buyout >$25,000,000 USD then $6,000,000 USD is payable to the Vendor

The transaction is subject to a 10% finder's fee

Pocitos 1 Claim

The Company's existing Pocitos 1 claim had WSP Australia complete an update of the NI 43-101 report initially written by Phillip Thomas QP in June 2023 and estimated on an inferred basis using a block model with 6% and 14% porosity for the clay and sand lithologies respectively and a Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") of 760,000 tonnes of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent ("LCE") on the combined Pocitos 1 (800 Ha) and neighbouring Pocitos 2 block (532 Ha). American Salars does not own the neighboring Pocitos 2 ground which comprises 40% of the gross land package that makes up the resource however it is notable that all drilling to date has been completed on American Salars' Pocitos 1 block.

Lithium values of 169ppm from drill hole PCT22-03 packer test assayed from laboratory analysis conducted by Alex Stewart were recorded during the project's December 2022 drill campaigns. A packer sampling system was used in HQ Diamond drill holes that were drilled to a depth of up to 409 metres. The flow of brine was observed to continue for more than five hours with all holes exhibiting exceptional brine flow rates. An NI 43-101 updated report completed by WSP Australia has been released on the Pocitos 1 project.

Ekosolve Ltd. a DLE technology company was able to produce 99.8% purity lithium carbonate and extraction was above 94% of the contained lithium in the brine i.e. 158.86ppm of lithium would have been recovered from 169ppm. The higher magnesium values in the brine did not impact the extraction efficiency.

Figure 2. Drilling at Pocitos 1 Lithium Brine Project (Salta, Argentina)
Please click to view image

Qualified Person

Phillip Thomas, BSc Geol, MBusM, FAusIMM (CPVal), MAIG, MAIMVA, (CMV), a Qualified Person as defined under NI 43-101 regulations, has reviewed the technical information that forms the basis for portions of this news release regarding Argentina properties, and has approved the disclosure herein. Mr Thomas is a shareholder of American Salars Lithium shares.

PDAC 2025

American Salars will be attending the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 2 to Wednesday, March 5, 2025. The Company encourages attendees to meet the American Salars team at Booth #3210 in the Investor's Exchange.

Additionally, the Company has terminated its Candela II, Incahuasi Salar option.

About American Salars Lithium Inc.

American Salars Lithium is a public exploration company focused on developing lithium resource projects. The Company's ultimate objective is the production of battery grade lithium carbonate to meet the growing demands of the battery industry. The Company's has a diversified portfolio of Lithium Brine and Hardrock projects in North and South America.

All Stakeholders are encouraged to follow the Company on its social media profiles on LinkedIn , Twitter , TikTok , Facebook and Instagram .

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"R. Nick Horsley "

R. Nick Horsley, CEO

For further information, please contact:

American Salars Lithium Inc.

‎Phone: 604.740.7492
‎E-Mail: info@americansalars.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding American Salar's intention to continue to identify potential transactions and make certain corporate changes and applications. Forward looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits American Salars will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect managements' current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including American Salars results of exploration or review of properties that American Salars does acquire. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and American Salars assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results differed from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. 


