Technology NewsInvesting News

Lake Resources NL Announces Executive and Board Actions

Lake Resources NL Announces Executive and Board Actions

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) today announces the appointment of Mark Anning as Head of Legal, Australia and Company Secretary. Additionally, as previously announced when assuming the role of Executive Chairman in June 2022, (see ASX announcement dated 20 June 2022), Stu Crow has now transitioned to the role of non-executive chairman of the Board of Directors.

"We continue to strengthen the bench of talent with internationally recognized executives and board members as we pursue the tremendous opportunity, we have to set a new global standard for producing cleaner, high-purity lithium at speed and scale," Managing Director and CEO David Dickson said.

"The addition of Mark Anning brings significant expertise and experience and will be a critical partner in support of our initiatives to grow and strengthen the company.

"I also thank Stu for his service as Executive Chairman as part of the transition to serve critical North American and Asian supply chains."

The appointment of Mark Anning as Head of Legal, Australia and Company Secretary, will be effective January 9, 2023. From that date Mr. Peter Nielsen will step down as Company Secretary and will remain the Chief Financial Officer of Lake Resources. Mr. Anning has practiced at Partner level in private practice, and in-house at CEO and Chair direct report level for several ASX and NASDAQ listed companies. Mr. Anning's 30 years in legal and corporate practice has seen him specialise in corporate and commercial law, dispute resolution, risk management, and corporate governance.

Mr. Anning is a Chartered Secretary and holds the qualifications of Bachelor of Commerce and LLB (Hons) from the University of Queensland and a Graduate Diploma in Applied Corporate Governance.

Mr. Anning is a Fellow of the Governance Institute of Australia and is admitted to practice in all Commonwealth Courts and the Supreme Courts of Queensland and Victoria.

Stu Crow's transition from his role of Executive Chairman is occurring in accordance with the timetable laid out at the time of his appointment in June 2022. Mr. Crow was appointed Executive Chairman to oversee the designation of a new CEO, recruit additional board members, and establish US offices.

He will remain non-executive chairman of the Board of Directors.

"With the strengthening of both our leadership team and the board of directors, it is the right time for me to return to the non-executive chairman role," Stu Crow, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said.

"We have tremendous opportunities ahead of us and look forward to working with my partners on the board to ensure that we continue to deliver on our path to becoming a leading supplier of cleaner lithium.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.



Source:
Lake Resources NL



Contact:
Nigel Kassulke at Teneo
M: +61-407-904-874
E: Nigel.Kassulke@teneo.com

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lake ResourcesASX:LKETech Investing
LLKKF
Lake Resources

Lake Resources


Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL Appoints New Board Member Ana Gomez Chapman

Lake Resources NL Appoints New Board Member Ana Gomez Chapman

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Further to Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) announced commitment to strengthen and broaden the experience of its board as it progresses to a new development stage, Lake is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Ana Gomez Chapman to its Board, effective January 1, 2023.

Ms. Chapman is a financial services executive and board director with over 25 years of investment management, capital markets and business leadership experience. She has worked and lived across the U.S., Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific.

Ms. Chapman previously served on the Board of Directors of MP materials, a US-based sustainable rare earth production and refining company where she steered the company through an operational turn-around that led to a New York Stock Exchange listing. She has also served on the Advisory Board of investment software company Backstop Solutions Group.

Ms. Chapman is a capital markets expert who has held senior roles at institutional investment firms including Hamilton Lane, where she currently serves as a Managing Director. She previously was Senior Relationship Manager and Alternatives Lead at Allianz Global Investors, President of JHL Capital Group LLC, and Vice President at Goldman Sachs in their Latin American, Asian and US equities businesses.

Ms. Chapman holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil and Environmental Engineering from Cornell University and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

Ms. Chapman's appointment follows the board appointments of Mr. Howard Atkins and Dr. Cheemin Bo-Linn, announced earlier this week.

"This is another important appointment as Lake builds out its senior management team and board while moving toward execution on the Kachi project," said Lake Executive Chairman Mr. Stuart Crow said.

"Our Board continues to focus on Board refreshment to ensure it has the right individuals to fulfil its key responsibilities of strategic oversight, succession planning, ESG and risk oversight," said Mr. David Dickson, CEO of Lake.

"Ms. Chapman's knowledge of critical minerals supply chains, her contacts in the US, Europe, Latin America and Asia, and her capital markets expertise is a significant enhancement to our board," added Mr. Dickson.

Mr. David Dickson assumed the role of CEO and Managing Director in September 2022. Mr. Dickson is an industry leader with over 30 years' experience in engineering, construction, and EPC cost management, across the energy sector. He has a proven track record in successfully delivering multibillion dollar resource projects.

Ms. Chapman will be issued 238,500 Restricted Stock Units that vest one year after appointment (1 January 2024). Shareholder approval will not be sought for the issue of the Restricted Stock Unit (or their exercise) as Ms. Chapman was not a director of Lake at the time of the negotiations and had no influence over the decision to issue the Restricted Stock Units.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL Appoints New Board Member Dr. Cheemin Bo-Linn

Lake Resources NL Appoints New Board Member Dr. Cheemin Bo-Linn

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Cheemin BoLinn to the board of Lake Resources, effective December 5, 2022. This is a key appointment to strengthen and broaden the experience of the Lake Resources board and build the business for the long term.

Dr. Bo-Linn is an accomplished CEO, former Fortune 100 operations executive, and board director with over 25 years of governance expertise at private organizations and public companies across the Americas and Europe. Her board leadership experience at public companies includes her appointment as Lead Independent Director, Chair of every major committee (Audit, Compensation, Nomination/Governance), Chair of Sustainability/ESG, and Chair of the Technology and Cybersecurity committees. Her related current board service includes Flux Power, a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced sustainable lithium-ion energy storage solutions for industrial mobility fleets.

Dr. Bo-Linn has been recognized internationally for her achievements, including by The Financial Times in its 2021 "Top 100" global board director diversity list and the National Association of Corporate Directors in its 2019 "Top 50 Board of Directors" list, recognizing the most influential directors and corporate governance leaders with boardroom excellence in innovation and integrity. In recognition of her contribution to the scientific and technological communities, Dr. Bo-Linn was inducted into the international "Hall of Fame" for Women in Technology and was also named "Top Woman of Influence" by the Silicon Valley Business Journal Until recently, Dr. Bo-Linn was CEO of Peritus Partners, a valuation accelerator which also provided consulting and operations expertise in software (SaaS), IoT, mobile, and digital (analytics, marketing, e-commerce, supply chain, and cybersecurity). Previously, during her 20+ years in senior IBM executive roles, she led global teams as IBM's VP of Indu trial Sector/Electronics, responsible for IBM's software, semiconductor chips, storage, and consulting services.

Lake Executive Chairman Mr. Stuart Crow commented that considering the growing focus on environmental, social and governance considerations in supply chains, which will bring a higher level of scrutiny to issues of sustainability in the lithium mining sector, the appointment of Dr. Bo-Linn is invaluable and timely.

"Dr. Bo-Linn brings highly relevant and extensive experience, particularly in sustainability, governance and the renewables supply chain," said David Dickson, recently appointed CEO and Managing Director of Lake. "Her industry expertise along with her environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) strategies will position us for growth and the creation of shareholder value, as we transition to a new development stage."

Dr. Bo-Linn has a Doctorate in Education (Ed.D.) in Computer based Information Systems and Organizational Change from the University of Houston and was appointed as Visiting Professor at the joint Columbia University, London School of Business, and Hong Kong University EMBA/MBA program. She also completed the Stanford University Graduate School of Business Executive Certificate Programme.

The appointment of Dr. Bo-Linn follows the appointment of Mr. David Dickson who assumed the role of CEO and Managing Director in September 2022. Mr. Dickson is an industry leader with over 30 years' experience in engineering, construction, and EPC cost management, across the energy sector. He has a proven track record in successfully delivering multi-billion dollar resource projects.

Dr. Bo-Linn will be issued with 232,500 Restricted Stock Units that vest one year after appointment (5 December 2023). Shareholder approval will not be sought for the issue of the Restricted Stock Unit (or their exercise) as Dr. Bo-Linn was not a director of Lake at the time of the negotiations and had no influence over the decision to issue the Restricted Stock Units.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL Appoints Howard Atkins to Board

Lake Resources NL Appoints Howard Atkins to Board

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Howard Atkins to the board, effective December 5, 2022.

Mr. Atkins brings deep financial management, capital markets, transaction, foreign exchange, and public company experience to the Lake Resources Board. This is a key appointment to strengthen and broaden the experience of the Lake board and build the business for the long term. He has over 30 years of financial leadership experience, including 20 years serving as a CFO for organisations including Wells Fargo, New York Life Insurance Company, and Midlantic Bank Corporation.

Mr Atkins previously held senior roles at Chase Manhattan Bank, including as Head of Foreign Exchange and Markets Businesses for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and head of the bank's worldwide interest rate derivatives trading business.

He has served on the boards of Occidental Petroleum, whose markets included the US and South America; and Ingram Micro, a global technology and logistics company also with operations in the US and South America. He has served on the Human Resources, Audit, Finance, and Technology Committees during his public board service.

Mr Atkins holds an MA in Economics from Ohio State University and a BS in Mathematics from City College of New York.

"Mr. Atkin's experience in governance, financial control, and capital markets and his connections in energy markets will be vital as we move toward FID on Kachi," Lake Executive Chairman Stuart Crow said.

"We are fortunate to add Mr. Atkin's deep expertise as a global financial leader to the Lake board," said David Dickson, recently appointed CEO and Managing Director of Lake. "We welcome his breadth of experience, oversight and guidance as we transition the business to a new stage of development and execution".

Mr. Dickson, who assumed the position of CEO in September 2022, is an industry leader with over 30 years' experience in engineering, construction, and EPC cost management, across the energy sector. He has a proven track record in successfully delivering multibillion dollar resource projects.

Mr. Atkins will be issued with 232,500 Restricted Stock Units that vest one year after appointment (5 December 2023). Shareholder approval will not be sought for the issue of the Restricted Stock Unit (or their exercise) as Mr. Atkins was not a director of Lake at the time of the negotiations and had no influence over the decision to issue the Restricted Stock Units.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL Appoints Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel

Lake Resources NL Appoints Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to announce the appointment of John Freeman as Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel of Lake Resources. This is a key appointment to strengthen and broaden the experience of the Lake Resources management team and build the business for the long term.

Mr. Freeman is a highly accomplished legal executive with over 30 years' experience in leading global companies.

His extensive experience leadership experience includes serving as Chief Legal Officer, Executive Vice President and Corporate Secretary for McDermott International; General Counsel and Executive Vice President for Technip S.A.; Global Ethics and Compliance Director for Baker Hughes, in addition to other legal and compliance positions within that organization. Mr. Freeman has also served as Prosecuting Attorney for the U.S. Office of Special Counsel and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia.

In this role, Mr. Freeman will lead the Company's legal and compliance functions and provide strategic guidance to the Board of Directors and executive management team.

Lake Executive Chairman Mr. Stuart Crow said as the company transitions from exploration stage to execution, enhancing its governance, compliance and controls is mission critical.

"Mr. Freeman's world class legal and compliance experience will be invaluable as Lake expands its business and continues its transformation."

Lake CEO David Dickson adds "Mr. Freeman brings a wealth of global experience spanning our sector and beyond. He joins us at a critical time and will play a key role working with me, our Board and the rest of our team as we continue to grow and strengthen the company."

Mr. Freeman holds a JD from the Washington & Lee University School of Law, and B.B.A. from The University of Texas, Austin.

The appointment of Mr. Freeman follows the appointment of Mr David Dickson in the role of CEO and Managing Director. Mr Dickson is an industry leader with over 30 years' experience in engineering, construction, and EPC cost management, across the energy sector. He has a proven track record in successfully delivering multibillion dollar resource projects.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lake Resources NL Chairmans Annual General Meeting Address and Presentation

Lake Resources NL Chairmans Annual General Meeting Address and Presentation

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Ladies and Gentlemen, my name is Stuart Crow, I am a fellow shareholder and currently the Executive Chairman of Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF). I'm very pleased to report to you on the recent activity of your company, it's been a year of significant transition for Lake Resources.

This year has been one of significant achievement and change for Lake as the momentum gathers for a move to electrification of transport. Your company has achieved a great deal.

We have seen continued growth in Electric Vehicle (EV) sales with recent numbers up nearly seventy percent year on year. It's expected that annual sales will surge to close around 11m EV sales in 2023. Volume growth and demand continues to rise strongly but still the global supply chain is challenged by battery raw material shortages. Deficits are now evident across the supply chain and are expected to remain in place toward the end of the decade at least with limited new supply coming to market as demand surges.

Activity in 2023 for Lake has been two-fold with activity on site and corporately as we look to build out the executive team and board bringing in new skills and experience as we to move toward execution of the development strategy.

In this year, 2023, we intend to deliver the following outcomes for shareholders:

1) Finalisation of the demonstration plant test work expected to be finalised early in 2023 with initial samples converted into final Lithium Carbonate.

2) DFS, ESIA completion.

3) Advancing project financing discussions to a Final Investment Decision

4) Expanded exploration activity & test work across three other projects in Jujuy.

5) An expanded Board and Executive team bringing additional skills and experience to guide the company through to project execution.

We will finish the year in a very strong financial position having secured Conditional Framework Agreements with SK On and WMC Energy for offtake up to 50,000 tpa that will come with a significant investment to assist with the equity required for project funding upon Final Investment Decision, a strong cash balance and a commitment from our technology provider Lilac Solutions to fund their share of project finance as we move to commence construction at Kachi.

The rising prices of lithium in global markets delivers an exceptional opportunity for your company. Lake is now one of only a few companies with near term production ambitions that remain independent, and we intend to remain so as supply chain issues come to the fore. We are also one of only a few with additional projects to bring to market in the years ahead which provides shareholders with considerable potential organic growth.

With increased efforts underway to build out new home-grown supply chains across Europe and North America we see a significant opportunity to be a part of that growth.

With an expanded executive team, we intend to aggressively pursue the expansion of the three brine projects in Jujuy with an intention to deliver higher volumes to market as the deficit grows later in the decade. We remain committed to bring these new projects to market with a sense of urgency to deliver an aspirational target of 100,000 tpa or more lithium product by 2030. Your board is confident in delivering this target as Lake has the benefit of using Ion Exchange Extraction to extract the lithium from the brines delivering much higher recoveries than traditional methods whilst requiring less freshwater usage and a scalable process delivering a sustainably produced high purity product that is keenly sought by the market.

I would also like to focus on the new executive team being built by our new CEO/Managing Director David Dickson who will make a presentation following the official part of the meeting. We are fortunate to have been able to recruit a number of highly motivated professionals to our team with vast experience in delivering large scale projects into production, I welcome David and his team to our company and look to the coming year with excitement as we move your company from a focus on exploration to one of construction and project execution.

I would like to thank shareholders for their ongoing continued support of their company. Whilst we have achieved a lot this year the lithium sector remains volatile, but we remain focused on our long-term goal of production at Kachi and expansion of the three other projects in Jujuy.

This year we have also welcomed a growing number of institutional investors onto our register for the first time as we entered the ASX 300 and more recently ASX 200 indices. International interest in our company continues to grow as we move to complete test work at the Kachi Demonstration Plant, and I anticipate strong conversion of this interest into active participation in our company as results come to hand as we seek to continually de-risk the project and move toward construction phase.

Our company could not have achieved the growth and success it has over the last 12 months without a great team on the ground in Argentina, here in Australia and more recently the United States. My thanks to all employees, partners, consultants, and bankers globally and of course my fellow board members for their commitment through trying and disruptive times, I am truly grateful for your continued support and for the great work you do, thank you.

The year ahead, whilst challenging, I suspect will be the company's most formative year yet as we move toward financing and construction phase of the Kachi project and continued development of other projects.

I look to the coming year with great anticipation and pride as a founding shareholder as your company strives to become one of the world's significant suppliers of high purity lithium products.

Thank you.
Stuart Crow
Executive Chairman
Lake Resources NL

To view the AGM Presentation, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/O5KA33HI



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
X1 Entertainment Group Announces Update on Recent Commercial Progress

X1 Entertainment Group Announces Update on Recent Commercial Progress

  • X1 Talent managed star, Zanadood signs deal with Google's YouTube
  • X1 Talent managed star, Brizzy Voices signs deal with AMD
  • X1 Talent managed star, RuffSenpai signs deal with Snapchat
  • ShiftRLE grows social media presence 200% YOY
  • ShiftRLE launches new Rocket League fan destination at www.ShiftRLE.gg

X1 Entertainment Group Inc. (CSE: XONE; OTCQX: XOEEF; FSE: ZI0) ("X1" or the "Company"), a video games and media portfolio company, is pleased to provide a corporate update on recent commercial progress with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Tyrus LLC, a leading social media influencer management firm, and with ShiftRLE, a leading news and statistics destination for fans of the popular video game, Rocket League.

"Our focus in 2022 has been on the integration and growth of our acquisitions. With Tyrus LLC, which was renamed to X1 Talent Corp., the core strategy has been to grow the talent roster and international brand clients that partner with X1 talent to promote their newest and hottest products," said Mark Elfenbein, CEO, X1 Entertainment Group Inc. "With ShiftRLE which has a fast-growing social media audience on Twitter, the core strategy has been to launch a new web destination experience at www.ShiftRLE.gg for Rocket League fans which recently debuted in November."

Notable brand campaigns engaged with X1 Talent over the previous 90 days include:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Corp. Issues Shares for Payment of Services by AGORA Internet Relations Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Issues Shares for Payment of Services by AGORA Internet Relations Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has issued a total of 588,739 common shares in the capital of the Company in settlement of compensation to AGORA Internet Relations Corp. ("AGORA") for certain advertising services provided by AGORA to the Company over the last six months

The Company has received significant exposure through millions of content brand insertions on the AGORACOM network and extensive search engine marketing over the last six months. In addition, exclusive sponsorships of invaluable digital properties such as AGORACOM TV, the AGORACOM home page and the AGORACOM Twitter account have served to significantly raise the brand awareness of the Company among small cap investors.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lomiko Land Acknowledgement

Lomiko Land Acknowledgement

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") reaffirms its vision to embrace Indigenous people and Indigenous values within our projects, to develop a sustainable approach on our path to critical minerals development, while honouring the lives, memories, and hopes of all seven generations close.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005776/en/

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lomiko Announces Successful Closing of Flow-Through Financing

Lomiko Announces Successful Closing of Flow-Through Financing

Lomiko Metals Inc. (TSX.V: LMR) ("Lomiko Metals" or the "Company") announces the Company received TSX-V approval and closed its private placement. It has issued 18,625,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.04 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $745,000. The Company is pleased to have offered the 30% Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit, its second time in 2022, which was introduced to support specified critical minerals exploration expenditures incurred in Canada.

Each FT Unit consists of one common share that will qualify as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and the Taxation Act (Québec) and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant") with each whole Warrant exercisable at a price of $0.06 per share for a period of two years following closing.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Reviews 2022 Highlights

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Reviews 2022 Highlights

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ( "RecycLiCo" or " Company "), formerly American Manganese Inc., a battery materials company focused on the development of novel lithium-ion battery recycling and upcycling technologies is pleased to review the following Company highlights from 2022.

Technology Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ScreenPro Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

ScreenPro Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing

ScreenPro Security Inc. (CSE: SCRN) (OTCQB: SCRSF) ("ScreenPro" or the "Company") is pleased to report that further to the news release of November 10, 2022, the Company has closed a non-brokered private placement financing of units of the Company ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit (the "Private Placement"). The Company has issued an aggregate of 9,700,000 units and a further 8,600,000 common shares at $0.05 per share pursuant to the Private Placement with aggregate gross proceeds of $915,000.

Each Unit consists of one (1) common share of the Company ("Share") and one (1) common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per Share for a period of eighteen (18) months from the date of issuance.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Chairman’s letter to Shareholders: Simon Linge commences as CEO

Kangankunde Delivers Outstanding High Grade Rare Earths Assays

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

CanAlaska Announces Senior Management and Board Changes

Related News

Graphite Investing

Graphite Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Graphite in 2023

Resource Investing

What is the January Effect? (Updated 2023)

Cobalt Investing

FREE 2023 Cobalt Investor Report

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Announces Appointment of Stephen Burega as President

Critical Metals Investing

Aclara Provides 2022 Review and 2023 Outlook

×