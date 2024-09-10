Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Carbon Done Right Provides Project and Management Updates

Carbon Done Right Provides Project and Management Updates

Carbon Done Right (TSXV: KLX) is pleased to announce a number of updates to the Company's carbon credit project development activities and management team:

  • Planting at the Company's West African Rewilding project has continued through the planting season, supported by strong rainfall. The Company still anticipates achieving a total planted area of 3400 ha by the end of this season.
  • The Company has finalized the Project Design (PD) for the Rewilding project under Verra's new VM0047 protocol and has also completed an extensive site visit with the audit company responsible for validating the PD, a key milestone in the project development.
  • The Company continues to work on negotiations with existing and new investors to secure capital at the project level to support the continued growth of our pipeline.
  • The Company continues to advance negotiations with national and regional governments in other jurisdictions and will provide further updates in the coming weeks.

CEO Dr. James Tansey commented ‘This has been challenging year for carbon markets with lots of headwinds. Our early decision to focus on restoration projects has insulated our from many of these challenges, as the market has given strong indications that restoration based carbon projects can attract a price premium. We have delivered on our priority milestones over the first part of 2023 and look forward to providing further updates. Our view remains that carbon markets will return to their previous strength and that both conservation and restoration projects are critical to scaling Nature Based Solutions'

The Company also announces that Matthew Roma will be stepping down as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company to pursue other opportunities. The Board of Directors of Carbon Done Right are currently evaluating candidates to fill the vacancy.

The Board of Directors of Carbon Done Right express their gratitude for the significant contributions Mr. Roma has made to the Company and wish him well in his future endeavours.

About ‘Carbon Done Right'

Carbon Done Right' is focused on nature based solutions to climate change, and carries on the business of developing validated and verified carbon credits from afforestation and reforestation of degraded land areas and marine ecosystems, including mangroves, for sale into international voluntary carbon markets. In contrast to streaming and royalty companies, ‘Carbon Done Right' works upstream as a direct owner and operator of projects, addressing a key supply constraint in the current market and the rapidly growing demand for carbon credits in global voluntary and regulated markets. The Company intends to achieve this by investing in the exploration, restoration and management of terrestrial and marine systems that can either be protected to enhance the sequestration of greenhouse gases or restored from a degraded status to fully productive ecosystems. ‘Carbon Done Right' draws on the experience of a senior executive team to deploy capital at risk under various arrangements (including cooperation, assignment and production sharing agreements) with large landowners and governments in various suitable jurisdictions around the world.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"James Tansey"
James Tansey
Chief Executive Officer

For further information please contact :

Carbon Done Right.
James Tansey, Chief Executive Officer
Email: james.tansey@klimatx.com
http://www.klimatx.com



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively " forward looking statements ") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "will", "intends" "expects" and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward looking statements and information concerning the company's dual listing in the UK and the acquisition of various technology licenses. and the ongoing business of the Company. Klimat X cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of Klimat X including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company and the risks associated with launching and operating a technology based product. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Klimat X. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Klimat X does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by securities law.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction. 


The Conversation (0)
Carbon Done Right

        Carbon Done Right
    

Keep reading...Show less
Carbon Done Right Provides Update Regarding Intention to Dual List on London's AIM Market

        Carbon Done Right Provides Update Regarding Intention to Dual List on London's AIM Market
    
Carbon Done Right (TSXV: KLX), remains committed to completing a dual listing on London's AIM Exchange, but will delay that process until market conditions in the UK and Canada improve. The Company completed a final draft of the Admission Document required to complete a London AIM Exchange listing but encountered challenges related to the timing of the UK election, concerns about the state of public markets overall and delays from the requirement that the full year 2023 financial audit be completed ahead of the listing.
While the delays represent a setback to the Company's ambitions to bring and exciting, diversified and vertically integrated carbon developer to the UK market, the team has continued to make advances at the country level including a number of milestones that will be announced in the coming weeks. Notably, the Company completed the Project Design for the flagship large scale restoration project in Sierra Leone, is working on the final validation of that project including a site visit by the validator in early August. The Company recently announced the fulfilment of the latest milestone under the pre-purchase agreement with a large corporate buyer. 
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Carbon Done Right Announces Receipt of Fifth Disbursement of Financing for Sierra Leone Rewilding Project

        Carbon Done Right Announces Receipt of Fifth Disbursement of Financing for Sierra Leone Rewilding Project
    
Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C) ("Carbon Done Right" or the "Company") a leading provider of high-quality carbon credits sourced exclusively from afforestation and reforestation projects developed and owned by the Company and its stakeholders, is pleased to announce the completion of all milestones required for the fifth disbursement under the pre-purchase agreement announced on the 14th June, 2023.
Carbon Done Right CEO James Tansey stated, "This fifth milestone demonstrates our continued progress with the project's implementation. Our team is actively planting through the summer and has already cleared over 500 ha of land. The restoration sites focus on abandoned land in Sierra Leone and provide direct income to the smallholders within these communities and long-term revenue sharing benefits. Restoring nature's capacity to sequester carbon is a key strategy for reversing and preventing climate change. The in-country team is busy preparing for the 2024 planting season where we expect to plant native tree species on up to 2,000 ha of additional degraded land."
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. Announces Extension to MCTO

        Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. Announces Extension to MCTO
    
Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C0) (the "Company" or "Carbon Done Right"), a company that carries on the business of developing validated and verified carbon credits from afforestation and reforestation of degraded land areas and marine ecosystems, announces that its principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission, has granted an extension to the existing management cease trade order granted on April 30, 2024 (the "MCTO") from June 30, 2024 to July 12, 2024. The MCTO was granted due to a delay in the filing of the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, annual management's discussion and analysis for the same period and management certification of annual filings (collectively, the "Filings").
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. Provides Update on Status of AIM Listing and Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

        Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. Provides Update on Status of AIM Listing and Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update
    
Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C0) (the "Company" or "Carbon Done Right"), a company that carries on the business of developing validated and verified carbon credits from afforestation and reforestation of degraded land areas and marine ecosystems, is providing a bi-weekly status update in accordance with National Policy 12-203-Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203").
As previously announced, the Company made an application for listing of its common shares on the London Stock Exchange's Alternative Investment Market (the "AIM Admission"). It is expected that the AIM Admission will be completed by June 30, 2024, subject to receipt of the necessary approvals from the LSE.
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

        Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update
    
Carbon Done Right Developments Inc. (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C0) (the "Company" or "Carbon Done Right"), a company that carries on the business of developing validated and verified carbon credits from afforestation and reforestation of degraded land areas and marine ecosystems, is providing a bi-weekly status update in accordance with National Policy 12-203-Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203").
As previously announced on April 30, 2024, the Company applied for a management cease trade order ("MCTO") due to a delay in the filing of the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, annual management's discussion and analysis for the same period and management certification of annual filings (collectively, the "Filings"). The MCTO was granted by the British Columbia Securities Commission on April 30, 2024, and the Company continues to work diligently with its auditors and expects to file the Filings as soon as possible, and in any event no later than May 31, 2024. 
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming Enhances the Customer Experience with Strategic Product Innovations

        NorthStar Gaming Enhances the Customer Experience with Strategic Product Innovations
    
Company Embraces Vision of "Incrementally Better, Fundamentally Different"
NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced a series of enhancements to its NorthStar Bets online betting platform. The latest product innovations are crafted to elevate and consistently surpass the expectations of NorthStar Bets customers, reinforcing the Company's position as the definitive premium choice in the gaming industry.
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Completes Full Lightning Network Integration to the Bitcoin Portal in Canada

        Bitcoin Well Completes Full Lightning Network Integration to the Bitcoin Portal in Canada
    
 (TheNewswire) 
Bitcoin Well Inc.
Edmonton, Alberta TheNewswire - September 5, 2024 Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces an update to the Bitcoin Portal. Canadians can now buy bitcoin on the Lightning Network with e-Transfer, recurring buy and Cash Vouchers. This completes the Lightning Network integration as Bitcoin Well all customers can also sell bitcoin and pay their bills with bitcoin on the Lightning Network.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less

        Veritiv Announces Agreement to Acquire Orora Packaging Solutions
    
Veritiv, a leader in specialty packaging distribution, announced today it has entered into a binding agreement with Orora (ASX: ORA) to acquire the North American packaging and distribution business Orora Packaging Solutions (OPS) 1 . This strategic acquisition will further position Veritiv as a leading provider of value-added products and solutions in specialty packaging distribution in North America .
 "The combination of Veritiv and Orora Packaging Solutions will significantly enhance the value we deliver to our customers," said  Sal Abbate  , Chief Executive Officer of Veritiv. "By uniting two successful players with a shared commitment to innovation, sustainability, and exceptional customer experiences, we are poised to offer a wide range of products and value-added solutions that meet even the most complex packaging and supply chain needs. 
News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Welcomes Maryam Rasouli, Ph.D. as Principal Engineer

        RecycLiCo Battery Materials Welcomes Maryam Rasouli, Ph.D. as Principal Engineer
    
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or the "Company"), (TSX.V: AMY | OTCQB: AMYZF| FSE: ID4), a pioneer in the field of lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce the hiring of Dr. Maryam Rasouli as Principal Engineer, specializing in hydrometallurgy. Dr. Rasouli brings to the Company a wealth of expertise in chemical and materials engineering, particularly in aqueous chemistry, lithium-ion battery cathode active material precursor (pCAM) synthesis and net-zero and circular economy solutions, all of which will contribute to realizing RecycLiCo's vision of a sustainable future for off-spec scrap and end-of-life battery materials.
 Dr. Rasouli's extensive experience as a materials engineer and chemist includes work with advanced recycling technologies for lithium and nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) from end-of-life batteries, the efficient extraction of zinc, cadmium, nickel, and cobalt from secondary waste solids and metal extraction techniques focusing on precious metal recovery solvent extraction processes and synthetic chemistry, including the synthesis of layered double hydroxides (LDH), materials similar to pCAM, and metalloenzymes. 
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Announces June 30, 2024 Financial Results

        Forward Water Technologies Announces June 30, 2024 Financial Results
    
Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its condensed consolidated interim financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended June 30, 2024 (fiscal year Q1, 2025). Copies of these financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis can be found on the Company's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca. All financial information in this news release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Financial Highlights
Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Filing of its Management Information Circular in Connection with its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

        Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Filing of its Management Information Circular in Connection with its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders
    
Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States.
Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("FWTC") (TSXV:FWTC) is pleased to announce that, further to the news releases dated May 14, 2024 announcing the proposed business combination between FWTC and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. ("FMAC") (the "Business Combination") and July 22, 2024 announcing that FWTC and FMAC had entered into a definitive agreement related to such transaction, FWTC will hold its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") to seek approval of, among other things, the Business Combination
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
Keep reading...Show less
