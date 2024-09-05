Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

FPX Nickel Announces Support from the Province of British Columbia for the Advancement of the Baptiste Nickel Project

Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited (ASX: RIM) – Trading Halt

Vanadium redux: WA project leads VFB charge

Highly Encouraging Maiden Scandium Mineral Resources for Melrose and Murga North

Skyharbour Commences Summer Diamond Drilling Program at its Moore Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

First Helium Reminds Participants of Webinar to Present High Impact Exploration Targets for Fall of 2024

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Wide Open Agriculture

WOA:AU

FPX Nickel

FPX:CA

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Base Metals Outlook Report (Updated for Q2)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
NorthStar Gaming Enhances the Customer Experience with Strategic Product Innovations

NorthStar Gaming Enhances the Customer Experience with Strategic Product Innovations

Company Embraces Vision of "Incrementally Better, Fundamentally Different"

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced a series of enhancements to its NorthStar Bets online betting platform. The latest product innovations are crafted to elevate and consistently surpass the expectations of NorthStar Bets customers, reinforcing the Company's position as the definitive premium choice in the gaming industry.

"We are excited to roll out a broad range of product enhancements to our customers," said Michael Moskowitz, Chair and CEO of NorthStar. "Innovation has always been a core value for NorthStar as we seek to maintain a best-of-breed platform that evolves alongside changing preferences and emerging technologies. We focus on upgrades that will differentiate us in the marketplace, simplify the customer experience, and reinforce our premium positioning."

NorthStar's product innovation strategy can be summarized by two complementary propositions. "Incrementally Better" refers to ongoing, often small-scale improvements aimed at optimizing such attributes as reliability, trust, speed, simplicity and performance. "Fundamentally Different" means targeting efforts on features or offerings that are highly valued, drive customer loyalty, and set NorthStar apart from competitors.

Product enhancements recently introduced by NorthStar include the following:

  • Strengthened Casino section. A new streamlined navigation simplifies the user experience, while NorthStar's selection of games and titles has doubled since the start of 2024.

  • NorthStar Elite Blackjack. A bespoke branded table crafted to exceed the exacting standards of VIP players, embodying the premium experience that defines NorthStar Bets.

  • Sports Insights 2.0. Overhaul of industry-leading sports content vertical with new features, statistics, design and user experience, launched today on NorthStarBets.ca.

  • Enhanced Sportsbook.

Dynamic Navigation: The latest innovation introduces a feature that streamlines navigation, quickly guiding users to top sports and events, minimizing the steps required to place a bet.

Personalized Prop Bets: An advanced AI-driven algorithm analyzes individual betting patterns to generate customized prop bets that are tailored to each customer's betting history.

Intelligent Parlay Suggestions: This intuitive functionality also appears on the bet slip, where companion bets are offered to enhance single bets, enabling customers to effortlessly create logical parlays at the point of the bet decision.

"Today's announcement offers a preview of the innovation fueling our 2024 strategy. Our product team is executing an ambitious roadmap that balances incremental advancements with groundbreaking features, all meticulously crafted to elevate the attributes our customers value most-reliability, performance, and simplicity," said Dean MacNeil, VP of Product & Managed Services, NorthStar.

"As a premium brand, we strategically harness innovation to amplify our appeal to high-value customers, solidifying our distinct advantage in the industry. By consistently enhancing the customer experience, we reaffirm our commitment to delivering a premium service that drives strong customer satisfaction and earns their loyalty."

About NorthStar

NorthStar proudly owns and operates NorthStar Bets, a Canadian-born casino and sportsbook platform that delivers a premium, distinctly local gaming experience. Designed with high-stakes players in mind, NorthStar Bets Casino offers a curated selection of the most popular games, ensuring an elevated user experience. Our sportsbook stands out with its exclusive Sports Insights feature, seamlessly integrating betting guidance, stats, and scores, all tailored to meet the expectations of a premium audience.

As a Canadian company, NorthStar is uniquely positioned to cater to customers who seek a high-quality product and an exceptional level of personalized service, setting a new standard in the industry. NorthStar is committed to operating at the highest level of responsible gaming standards.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada ("forward-looking statements"), including without limitation, statements with respect to the following: expected performance of the Company's business, timing and expected benefits of the introduction of product innovations, and future growth opportunities. The foregoing are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and allowing investors and others to get a better understanding of the Company's anticipated financial position, results of operations, and operating environment. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. This forward-looking information is based on management's opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered by NorthStar to be appropriate and reasonable as of the date of this press release, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward- looking information. Such factors include, among others, the following: risks related to the Company's business and financial position; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry risks; future legislative and regulatory developments; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; and those factors discussed in greater detail under the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual information form, which is available under NorthStar's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. Many of these risks are beyond the Company's control.

If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there may be other risk factors not presently known to the Company or that the Company presently believes are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents NorthStar's expectations as of the date specified herein, and are subject to change after such date. However, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

For further information:

Company Contact:

Corey Goodman
Chief Development Officer
647-530-2387
investorrelations@northstargaming.ca

Investor Relations:
RB Milestone Group LLC (RBMG)
Northstar@rbmilestone.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/222296

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

NorthStar Gaming HoldingsBET:CCTSXV:BETTech Investing
BET:CC
NorthStar Gaming Holdings
Sign up to get your FREE

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
NorthStar Gaming Holdings (TSXV:BET)

NorthStar Gaming Holdings


Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

NorthStar Gaming Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Company delivers record wagers, revenue and gross margin

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024. All dollar figures are quoted in Canadian dollars.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series announced the presentations from the August 1 st OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

REGISTER OR LOGIN TO VIEW THE PRESENTATIONS AT: https://bit.ly/4fvVmF8

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming to Host Live Q2 Corporate Update Webinar on August 14th at 11am ET

NorthStar Gaming to Host Live Q2 Corporate Update Webinar on August 14th at 11am ET

  • NorthStar Gaming's CEO, Michael Moskowitz, will be hosting a webinar to provide a Business Update and discuss their Q2 financials, followed by live Q&A. You may submit your question(s) beforehand in the registration form linked below.
  • Investors and other interested parties invited to join and learn more about NorthStar's sports media and sports wagering platform.

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) (OTCQB: NSBBF) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's CEO, Michael Moskowitz, will be presenting an in-depth Corporate Update, including a discussion surrounding the Company's Q2 Earnings, current operations and upcoming milestones. The Company expects to announce its second quarter 2024 financial results on August 13, 2024. Additionally, the Company announced that subject to regulatory approval, it has retained Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("Red Cloud") to provide market-making services to the Company in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") and other applicable legislation.

We invite all investors and other interested parties to register for the webinar at the link below.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NorthStar Gaming to Present at the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference August 1st

NorthStar Gaming to Present at the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference August 1st

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET, OTCQB: NSBBF), based in Toronto, focused on the emerging iGaming and Online Sports Betting market in Ontario and across Canada today announced that Michael Moskowitz, Chair and CEO, will present live at the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on August 1 st .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for August 1st

OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for August 1st

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series announced the agenda for the OTCQB Venture Virtual Investor Conference to be held on August 1 st 2024.

Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bitcoin Well Completes Full Lightning Network Integration to the Bitcoin Portal in Canada

Bitcoin Well Completes Full Lightning Network Integration to the Bitcoin Portal in Canada

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta TheNewswire - September 5, 2024 Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence announces an update to the Bitcoin Portal. Canadians can now buy bitcoin on the Lightning Network with e-Transfer, recurring buy and Cash Vouchers. This completes the Lightning Network integration as Bitcoin Well all customers can also sell bitcoin and pay their bills with bitcoin on the Lightning Network.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Veritiv Announces Agreement to Acquire Orora Packaging Solutions

Veritiv, a leader in specialty packaging distribution, announced today it has entered into a binding agreement with Orora (ASX: ORA) to acquire the North American packaging and distribution business Orora Packaging Solutions (OPS) 1 . This strategic acquisition will further position Veritiv as a leading provider of value-added products and solutions in specialty packaging distribution in North America .

"The combination of Veritiv and Orora Packaging Solutions will significantly enhance the value we deliver to our customers," said Sal Abbate , Chief Executive Officer of Veritiv. "By uniting two successful players with a shared commitment to innovation, sustainability, and exceptional customer experiences, we are poised to offer a wide range of products and value-added solutions that meet even the most complex packaging and supply chain needs.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RecycLiCo Battery Materials Welcomes Maryam Rasouli, Ph.D. as Principal Engineer

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Welcomes Maryam Rasouli, Ph.D. as Principal Engineer

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo" or the "Company"), (TSX.V: AMY | OTCQB: AMYZF| FSE: ID4), a pioneer in the field of lithium-ion battery recycling technology, is pleased to announce the hiring of Dr. Maryam Rasouli as Principal Engineer, specializing in hydrometallurgy. Dr. Rasouli brings to the Company a wealth of expertise in chemical and materials engineering, particularly in aqueous chemistry, lithium-ion battery cathode active material precursor (pCAM) synthesis and net-zero and circular economy solutions, all of which will contribute to realizing RecycLiCo's vision of a sustainable future for off-spec scrap and end-of-life battery materials.

Dr. Rasouli's extensive experience as a materials engineer and chemist includes work with advanced recycling technologies for lithium and nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) from end-of-life batteries, the efficient extraction of zinc, cadmium, nickel, and cobalt from secondary waste solids and metal extraction techniques focusing on precious metal recovery solvent extraction processes and synthetic chemistry, including the synthesis of layered double hydroxides (LDH), materials similar to pCAM, and metalloenzymes.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Announces June 30, 2024 Financial Results

Forward Water Technologies Announces June 30, 2024 Financial Results

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its condensed consolidated interim financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended June 30, 2024 (fiscal year Q1, 2025). Copies of these financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis can be found on the Company's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca. All financial information in this news release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated

Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Financial Highlights

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Filing of its Management Information Circular in Connection with its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Filing of its Management Information Circular in Connection with its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or for dissemination in the United States.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("FWTC") (TSXV:FWTC) is pleased to announce that, further to the news releases dated May 14, 2024 announcing the proposed business combination between FWTC and Fraser Mackenzie Accelerator Corp. ("FMAC") (the "Business Combination") and July 22, 2024 announcing that FWTC and FMAC had entered into a definitive agreement related to such transaction, FWTC will hold its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") to seek approval of, among other things, the Business Combination

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hempalta Corp. Announces Financial Results for Three Months and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024

Hempalta Corp. Announces Financial Results for Three Months and Nine Months Ended June 30, 2024

AgTech Company shares its second quarter of financial reporting and details advances with Industrial Hemp Carbon Credits platform and Biochar product

Hempalta Corp. (formerly Trail Blazing Ventures Ltd.) (TSXV: HEMP) ("Hempalta" or the "Company") has released its financial results for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2024. Hempalta's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements (the "Financial Statements") and related management's discussion and analysis (the "MD&A") for the three and nine months ended June 30, 2024 are available on www.sedarplus.ca.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

NorthStar Gaming Holdings
Sign up to get your FREE

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Grande Portage Resources: Advancing the High-grade Herbert Gold Project in Alaska

Sona Nanotech Closes Private Placement Financing to Raise $1,500,000 in Gross Proceeds and Announces Additional Financing

Greenridge Exploration Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire ALX Resources Corp.

Greenridge Exploration Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire ALX Resources Corp.

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

Australian Government Launches Digital Prospectus Highlighting Critical Minerals Potential

Gold Investing

Grande Portage Resources: Advancing the High-grade Herbert Gold Project in Alaska

Battery Metals Investing

Greenridge Exploration Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire ALX Resources Corp.

Battery Metals Investing

Greenridge Exploration Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire ALX Resources Corp.

Battery Metals Investing

Argentina Lithium Reports it has Exercised Option Agreements on Nearly 25,400 Hectares of Highly Prospective Lithium Properties at its Rincon West, Pocitos and Antofalla North Projects

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Closes Fully-Subscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

Critical Metals Investing

ACLARA ANNOUNCES UPDATED PEA FOR ITS FLAGSHIP CARINA MODULE

×