Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
Lake Resources NL Announces CFO Transition

Lake Resources NL Announces CFO Transition

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF), a responsible lithium developer in Argentina's Lithium Triangle, announced today that it has appointed Don Miller as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective immediately.

"Don's ability to think strategically and commercially, along with his extensive expertise and global relationships in financial markets and capital-intensive industries will provide significant value to Lake as we execute the strategic delivery of our flagship Kachi project," said David Dickson, CEO of Lake.

Mr. Miller is a highly accomplished energy financial executive bringing over 35 years of experience. He joins Lake after serving as the President and CEO of Bristow Group Inc. ("Bristow"), a leading global provider of helicopter services to the offshore energy industry. Importantly, he also served as Bristow's Chief Financial Officer, leading the development of the company's financial strategy, overseeing all corporate finance functions, and leading international corporate M&A efforts, including strategy, structuring, and negotiations. Earlier in his career, Mr. Miller served in financial roles of increasing responsibility at large, international public companies.

Mr. Miller holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Memphis, and a Master in Business Administration from The University of Texas at Austin. He also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Mr. Miller is currently a Board member of Hornbeck Offshore Services.

Mr. Miller is replacing Peter Neilsen, who will be moving on from the Company.

Mr. Dickson added, "I want to thank Peter for his efforts on behalf of Lake Resources, during our shift from exploration through to the final stages of a bankable Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for one of the world's leading lithium projects. We are grateful for his contributions to the Company and wish him great success in his future endeavours."



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL



Contact:
Nigel Kassulke at Teneo
M: +61-407-904-874
E: Nigel.Kassulke@teneo.com

Global:
Karen Greene
SVP, Investor Relations
karen.greene@lakeresources.com.au

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

LLKKF
Lake Resources
Lake Resources

Lake Resources


Lake Resources NL Chairman's Address AGM

Lake Resources NL Chairman's Address AGM

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - 2023 has been a critical year for Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) as we continue to develop one of the world's leading lithium resource projects at Kachi.

David Dickson has put in place a world-class team and driven the company transformation required for a significant resources business to move from exploration and development to construction and project delivery. David will cover this in more detail in his operational update - but key steps on resource and project definition, pilot testing and a bankable DFS with robust project economics are in place.

A stellar achievement for one year.

At the same time the board has undertaken significant steps on corporate governance in the past year. We have undertaken a number of measures, including resetting the board - adding business leaders with the skill sets and experience critical to our business and putting in place a range of committees, all of which are chaired by independent directors. We have established our offices in Houston, enabling us to take advantage of the skillset and talent available in the market.

These are key steps to position Lake Resources for the future.

I am pleased this has been recognised by specialists in the market. There is also more to do as we grow our company, but again these have been significant achievements in board structure and governance in just one year.

It was also a busy and complex year in the context of lithium markets developments.

On the lithium price, it is my firm belief that the bulk commodity price, so often quoted in supplying lithium to China, is not an accurate reflection of the private market (excluding China) that exists between lithium producers and long-term offtakers.

It is in this private market, where security of long-term supplies is being evaluated and here the real price points are being negotiated.

What we do know is that battery manufacturing plants take two to three years to build, yet projects that produce battery-grade lithium carbonate take longer. From the remarks made at earnings announcements over the last few months from major lithium producers, they have forecast delays and cost overruns in these projects.

This places Lake in the key position of bringing on supply in 2027 when supplies will be tight and those long-term private supply contracts will be much sought after.

The outlook for lithium prices is expected to average a little over $US30,000 per metric ton from 2023, according to Morningstar Research. Whilst Benchmark estimates that demand for lithium is expected to more than triple by 2030 to 3.1 million metric tons and outpace supply by nearly 400,000 tons.

I shouldn't miss the opportunity to highlight the ringing endorsement that Exxon Mobil gave to direct lithium extraction technology last week. In line with what we have been saying for many years, Exxon Mobil announced that they will be using conventional oil and gas drilling methods to access lithium rich salt water, and will use direct lithium extraction technology to extract lithium from that salt water. That remaining water will be reinjected into underground reservoirs -a process Lake has proved in one of the world's largest field testings.
The DLE process produces fewer carbon emissions than hard rock mining and requires significantly less land. With DLE being a critical part of the forecast global battery grade lithium carbonate supply in 2030, we are pleased to be part of the future of sustainable lithium supply.

So reflecting on where Lake is now, compared to where it was last year, it has been a year of significant progress.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lake Resources NL Goldman Sachs Engaged as Financial Adviser for Kachi

Lake Resources NL Goldman Sachs Engaged as Financial Adviser for Kachi

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) announced today that the operating entity of Lake's flagship Kachi lithium brine project ("Kachi") has retained Goldman Sachs as financial adviser in connection with exploring a potential strategic partnership for Kachi.

Lake currently owns 80% of Kachi, and ion exchange DLE technology provider, Lilac Solutions owns a 20% stake. Kachi plans to consider a range of funding alternatives, including, but not limited to, the introduction of a strategic partner, project finance, pre-payments from potential customers, and royalties. In particular, the strategic partner process will enable Kachi to widen the aperture of funding opportunities beyond the current Conditional Framework Agreements.
This approach will allow Kachi to better optimize the economics of its offtake, in accordance with what has been seen in the market over the past year.

"As our Phase 1 Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for Kachi is targeted for completion next month, we are shifting our focus to the strategic delivery of this project", said Lake CEO David Dickson. "With delivery of Phase 1 of our proposed approach to project execution and the construction and delivery of a plant with a total capacity of 25,000 tpa of battery grade lithium carbonate in 2027, Kachi has the potential to be an important contributor to the world's lithium supply, bringing significant environmental benefits compared with other projects that employ hard rock and evaporation ponds."

The process for identifying a strategic partner will begin after the completion of the Phase 1 DFS for Kachi, which is still expected in December 2023. Kachi will look to select a strategic partner that can provide equity capital, as well as assist in mobilizing third-party project financing to fund the development capital expenditures for Kachi.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lake Resources NL JORC Update

Lake Resources NL JORC Update

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to provide an updated resource estimate for the Kachi lithium brine Project ("Kachi" or the "Project") in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

The updated resource estimate is based on continued hydrogeological characterization since the last update in June 2023 and refined interpretations of the hydrostratigraphy, hydrogeology and hydrogeochemistry.

- Deeper drilling to 600 m bgs has led to significantly larger resource estimates.

- Measured and Indicated Resources have increased from 2.9 to 7.3 Mt of lithium carbonate equivalent defined to a depth of 600 meters over 143.8 square kilometres.

- The updated total resource estimate exceeds 10.6 Mt of lithium carbonate equivalent.

- Previous testing confirmed highly favourable subsurface conditions for both lithium extraction and injection in the central resource area where the measured and indicated resources are located.

- Surrounding the Measured and Indicated Resources are Inferred Resources of 3.3 Mt lithium carbonate equivalent defined over 130.9 km2.

- K24D41 in the southern sector intersected some of the highest lithium concentrations drilled to date at the project, returning grades of 180-348 mg/L lithium over 445 metres (166 - 610 metres) with an average of 267 mg/L.

- Deeper drilling at K23D40 in the northern sector intersected coarse-grained alluvial fan materials and averaged 228 mg/L over 322 meters with a maximum of 254 mg/L. This hole is 3.5 km northwest of K22R39.

This resource update defines the Mineral Resources to be used in the hydrogeologic model for the forthcoming maiden reserve estimate and will be the basis for the Project Phase 1 Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) expected in December 2023.

"Our expansive hydrogeological characterization program over the last year and half has led to significant improvements in our understanding of the geology, hydrogeology and geochemistry of the Carachi Pampa Basin," said Mr. Michael Gabora, Director of Geology and Hydrogeology of Lake Resources.

The resource update incorporates the vertically expansive lithium intersects of the last six months and includes exceptional lithology and lithium concentrations intersected at K24D41.

The footprint of the lithium brine extent has been growing dramatically to the north, south and most important vertically.

The consistency of the lithium concentration and brine chemistry in the new step out holes demonstrates how well the brine has circulated and mixed within the basin.

The new results build on the strong track record of continued resource growth since the maiden resource estimate first announced in November 2018.

"Our improved hydrogeologic understanding of the system will allow us to develop an optimal extraction and recovery strategy to allow for responsible development of clean lithium in the basin while minimizing the consumption of water and related hydrologic impacts," Mr. Gabora said.

In Lake's resource update on June 15, 2023, the Company reported that future drilling was targeting additional step out holes and exploring the deeper resource beyond 400 metres below ground surface, the previous maximum depth drilled at site. A subsequent update on August 22, 2023 provided highlights from drillhole K23D40, the first hole at the Project drilled beyond 430 metres below ground surface, to a total depth of 610 metres below ground surface, which measured lithium brines over 322 m, returning grades of 209-254 mg/L.

Borehole K24D41 is the second hole that demonstrates lithium brine to depths of over 600 m. K24D41 has grades of 180-348 mg/L lithium over 445 metres (166 - 610 metres), with an average of 267 mg/L.

Additional surface geophysical surveys have been highly complementary to the step-out and deeper drillholes.

Recent supplemental passive seismic surveys have, in combination with previous passive seismic surveys, defined the thickness of unconsolidated sediments hosting the brine.

Drilling intercepts of the top of the basement rock (bedrock) surface at two locations has further improved the confidence in the reliability of the passive seismic data.

Transient electromagnetic (TEM) surveys were recently completed across the salar and surrounding area, which showed the brine body is much larger than initial estimates and continues well beyond the currently defined resource. Step-out drilling and historical drilling and testing results indicate that the TEM surveys are reliable indicators of the presence of lithium bearing brines in the basin.

The Kachi Project has shown continual increases in mineral resource estimates (Figure 1*) since the maiden resource estimate of 4.4 Mt of contained lithium carbonate equivalent in Inferred and Indicated categories was announced in November 2018:

- The resource was significantly upgraded in January 2023 with a Measured and Indicated Resource of 2.2 Mt of lithium carbonate equivalent and approximately 3.1 Mt of lithium carbonate equivalent as Inferred mineral resources.

- The total resource was again increased in June 2023 with more than 2.9 Mt of lithium carbonate equivalent in Measured and Indicated and approximately 5.2 Mt of lithium carbonate equivalent in the Inferred category for a total resource estimate of more than 8.1 Mt of lithium carbonate equivalent.

- The total resource increase documented in this update is 7.3 Mt lithium carbonate equivalent Measured and Indicated Resource with 3.3 Mt lithium carbonate equivalent of Inferred Resource for a total resource estimate of over 10.6 Mt lithium carbonate equivalent (Figure 1 and Table 1*). Figure 2 and Figure 3* present resource areas.

- Pumping and Injection testing detailed in August 2023 demonstrated that the lithium reservoir in the resource area is permeable and that productive wells can be drilled and constructed for extraction and injection.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/JI8DI2CS



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lake Resources NL David Dickson Speaking at Benchmark Week 2023

Lake Resources NL David Dickson Speaking at Benchmark Week 2023

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) will be presenting on a panel on the opening day of Benchmark Week 2023, a flagship event hosted by Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, in Los Angeles on 14 November (PST) or 15 November (AEDT).

Benchmark Week is a premier gathering for the world's lithium-ion battery supply chain and the wider energy transition.

David Dickson, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at LKE will be participating on a panel on Tuesday 1:00 pm (PST) or Wednesday 8:00 am (AEDT), addressing the topic of whether lithium will replace oil as the key critical commodity of the new energy economy.

Joining him on the panel will be Salah Gamoudi, CFO of Standard Lithium and Roger Atkins, Founder of Electric Vehicles Outlook Ltd.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lake Resources NL Speaking at IMARC and Investor Webinar

Lake Resources NL Speaking at IMARC and Investor Webinar

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) will be presenting and on a panel at the International Mining and Resources Conference and Expo (IMARC) in Sydney this week from 31 October-2 November.

David Dickson, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at LKE is presenting on Tuesday, 31 October at 11:15am AEDT on recent progress and milestones at the Kachi direct lithium extraction project in Argentina.

He will be speaking on managing infrastructure and logistics; structured project schedules; and building the future global lithium supply requirements.

He will also be speaking on a Keynote Panel on Wednesday, 1 November at 4:55pm on the role that new mining companies and their investors have in reshaping the commodity value chain.

Also today, the Company released the latest in a series of monthly investor webinars which featured David Dickson and Sean Miller, Senior Vice President of Field Operations and Evaluation. During the webinar they provided: an update on field operations; commentary on the Argentina elections; and an update on completion of the Kachi Project Phase 1 Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS).



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.



Source:
Lake Resources NL

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

RecycLiCo and Nanoramic Collaboration Selected for Award Negotiations Under the DOE Advanced Energy Manufacturing and Recycling Grant Program

RecycLiCo and Nanoramic Collaboration Selected for Award Negotiations Under the DOE Advanced Energy Manufacturing and Recycling Grant Program

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo"), listed on TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, a leader in sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling, and Nanoramic Laboratories ("Nanoramic"), a leader in innovative energy storage technology, are pleased to announce that the DOE Advanced Energy Manufacturing and Recycling Grant Program has selected Nanoramic for award negotiations with RecycLiCo as a partner and collaborator on the grant. This partnership marks another step forward in promoting sustainable practices in the lithium-ion battery industry.

RecycLiCo's technology is focused on the recycling and upcycling of lithium-ion battery waste into battery-grade products, such as lithium chemicals and precursor cathode active material (pCAM). This process is in sync with Nanoramic's expertise in electrode production, paving the way for a circular economy in battery manufacturing. Under this collaboration, RecycLiCo will process production scrap from Nanoramic's demonstration line, aiming to produce pCAM and lithium chemicals that adhere to Nanoramic's battery-grade specifications, ready for use in new battery manufacturing.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Klimat X Announces Its High-Level Participation in COP28 UAE UN Climate Change Conference

Klimat X Announces Its High-Level Participation in COP28 UAE UN Climate Change Conference

KLIMAT X Developments Inc. Logo (CNW Group/KLIMAT X Developments Inc.)

Klimat X Developments Inc. ("Klimat X" or the "Company") (TSXV: KLX) (FSE: Q1C) a leading provider of high-quality carbon credits sourced exclusively from afforestation and reforestation projects developed and owned by the Company and its stakeholders, is pleased to announce that company Co-Founder, Kevin Godlington will participate in the COP28 conference in Dubai within the 'blue zone', typically restricted to only UNFCCC-accredited participants such as world leaders and government delegates. It hosts the formal negotiations across the two weeks of the conference, as well as the World Climate Action Summit, the country pavilions and presidency events. This participation allows the company full access to the Conference of Parties with the goal of showcasing the Company's leadership in forest and mangrove conservation and restoration projects. The Company is actively seeking partnerships in new jurisdictions to expand its pipeline of projects.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

NorthStar Gaming to Host Live Corporate Webinar on December 6th at 2pm ET

NorthStar Gaming to Host Live Corporate Webinar on December 6th at 2pm ET

  • NorthStar Gaming's CEO, Michael Moskowitz, will be hosting a webinar to introduce the Company and discuss current operations and upcoming milestones, followed by live Q&A. You may submit your question(s) beforehand in the registration form linked below.
  • Investors and other interested parties invited to join and learn more about NorthStar's sports media and wagering platform.

NorthStar Gaming Holdings Inc. (TSXV: BET) ("NorthStar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the engagement of U.S.-based corporate communications firm RB Milestone Group LLC ("RBMG") to provide investor relations services. In connection with the engagement, the Company's CEO, Michael Moskowitz, will be presenting an overview of the Company, including an in-depth discussion into current operations and milestones while also providing an outlook for 2024 at a corporate webinar on December 6. We invite all investors and other interested parties to register for the webinar at the link below.

Date: Wednesday, December 6th, 2023
Time: 2:00 pm ET
Register: Webinar Registration

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Blockmate Ventures Completes Sale of Midpoint Business

Blockmate Ventures Completes Sale of Midpoint Business

Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (FSE: 8MH1) (" Blockmate " or the " Company ") announces that it has completed the divestiture of Midpoint (see www.midpoint.com ), its cross-border payments and foreign exchange business to the management team, led by Mr David Wong, Expadis and its group of investors (" Midpoint Management "). In consideration for the divestiture, Midpoint Management will assume responsibility for all liabilities and obligations associated with the business as well as operational expenses associated with maintaining its operations.

The divestiture will allow the Company to focus on higher growth technology investments, and is expected to reduce annual net cash outflows by approximately $500,000. The Company is at arms-length from Mr. David Wong, and no finders' fees or commissions were paid in connection with completion of the divestiture.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Food Service Executive Steve Sands Joins Bion's Advisory Group

Food Service Executive Steve Sands Joins Bion's Advisory Group

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTC QB: BNET), a developer of advanced livestock waste treatment technology and premium sustainable beef, announced today that Steve Sands will join Bion's Advisory Group, effective immediately.

Steve most recently served as President of Protein Brands for Performance Foodservice, one of the largest food service distributors in the U.S. He is a highly regarded foodservice industry veteran with over 40 years of experience in all phases of the meat business. His experience and relationships will be invaluable in his role with Bion, where he will advise Bion's CEO to help build a supply chain and marketing strategy for the sustainable beef produced by Bion and its strategic partners.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

RecycLiCo and Nanoramic Announce Key Advancements in Sustainable Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Collaboration

RecycLiCo and Nanoramic Announce Key Advancements in Sustainable Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Collaboration

Following the recent announcement of strategic collaboration, with the goal of optimizing the complete life cycle of lithium-ion batteries, RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc. ("RecycLiCo"), TSX.V: AMY, OTCQB: AMYZF, FSE: ID4, and Nanoramic Laboratories ("Nanoramic") are pleased to disclose successful results from their lithium-ion battery cathode recycling collaboration.

RecycLiCo's laboratory test results have demonstrated that their recycling process can efficiently treat Nanoramic's innovative NMP-free and PVDF-free electrodes without concern. Notably, Nanoramic's electrodes can be recycled with fewer processing steps compared to conventional PVDF-based electrodes, resulting in energy and resource savings.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

