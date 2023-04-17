Exceptional Results Confirm Ultra High Bright Kaolin at Koolya

Lake Resources NL and Lilac Solutions Announce Achievement of Major Milestone for Project Kachi

Brisbane, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) and its direct lithium extraction technology partner, Lilac Solutions ("Lilac"), today announced the production of 2,500kg of lithium carbonate equivalents (LCE) at Project Kachi, a world-class lithium pilot plant located in Argentina. Based on this successful result, Lilac has increased its ownership of the Kachi Project from 10% to 20%. The project is now on track to move from its pilot phase into commercial-scale development, which will make it the first lithium brine project in South America to produce lithium at commercial scale without the use of evaporation ponds for lithium concentration.

The achievement at the Kachi Project represents a historic advancement in lithium production technology. This is the first successful implementation of ion exchange for lithium production in South America, home to most of the world's lithium brine resources.

The 2,500 kg of LCEs was extracted at Kachi with 80% lithium recovery, 90% plant uptime, 1,000x less land compared with evaporation ponds, and 10x less water compared with conventional aluminum-based absorbents. The results speak for themselves:

- Speed to Production: Lake and Lilac commissioned the plant on-site in under a month, more than 10x faster than conventional processes, and immediately began continuous production of lithium chloride;

- High Lithium Recoveries: Lake and Lilac are achieving 80% lithium recovery from a brine with 200-300 mg/L of lithium, roughly double the lithium recoveries of most brine production despite having a lithium grade 2x-7x lower;

- High Water Efficiency: This technology is extremely water efficient, enabling production of lithium chloride with 10x less water compared to conventional aluminum-based absorbents;

- Product Purity: The lithium chloride being produced is low in impurities, enabling efficient production of high-purity lithium carbonate for battery manufacturers. Rejection of boron, a troublesome impurity for brine projects, is greater than 99.9%;

- Continuous Operations: The plant has been operating 24/7, with 90% uptime; this is a reliable automated plant designed for scalable manufacturing and operations;

- No Evaporation Ponds: Lilac's ion exchange technology does not require evaporation ponds for brine concentration, unlike other so-called "direct extraction" technologies which rely on evaporation ponds to concentrate the lithium;

- Validated Performance: An independent engineer has visited the plant and analyzed more than one hundred samples from across the plant to validate performance and confirm consistency with engineering work.

When fully developed by Lake and Lilac, the Kachi project is expected to produce 50,000 tonnes per annum of battery-grade lithium products.

In a joint statement from Lilac and Lake, the company CEOs commented: "Today's announcement marks a new era in scalable lithium production. Lithium is a cornerstone of the energy transition - but limitations in production technology have led to increased costs, scarcity, and extreme price volatility. Today, we've proven that it is possible to produce high-purity lithium faster and without evaporation ponds - all while protecting surrounding communities and ecosystems. We are grateful for the strong partnership between our companies in developing this project, and we look forward to our continued success as we chart a new path in lithium production."

About Lilac Solutions:

Lilac Solutions is a lithium extraction technology company based in Oakland, California. In the coming years, the electric vehicle industry will require a 20-fold increase in lithium supply. To meet this demand, Lilac has developed a patented ion exchange technology that facilitates production of lithium from brine resources with high efficiency, minimal cost, and ultra-low environmental footprint.



About Lake Resources NL:

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.

This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.



Source:
Lake Resources NL



Contact:
Nigel Kassulke at Teneo
M: +61-407-904-874
E: Nigel.Kassulke@teneo.com

Global:
Karen Greene
SVP, Investor Relations
karen.greene@lakeresources.com.au

Australia:
Anthony Fensom
Republic PR
+61 (0) 407 112 623
anthony@republicpr.com.au

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lake Resources

Lake Resources


Lake Resources NL Independent Verification of High-Grade Lithium Carbonate

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF), in partnership with its DLE technology partner, Lilac Solutions, Inc. ("Lilac"), are pleased to announce that independent testing of lithium carbonate produced from their joint Kachi Project in Argentina has confirmed grades and purity greater than 99.8%. Project Kachi is a world-class lithium development project that is poised to lead the industry in the production of high-quality lithium with minimal environmental footprint.

This test, performed by Saltworks with independent analysis by two third party labs, validates the major commercial process systems for the Kachi Project and confirms its ability to produce highquality, battery-grade lithium carbonate from Lake's brine resource using Lilac DLE technology. The quality of the Li2CO3 product from the Saltworks test exceeds the Project Design Specification and the battery grade specifications of major- South American brine lithium producers.

Context to the Testing:

As announced in early January, Lilac successfully operated the Demonstration Plant for over 1,000 hours and produced 40,000 litres of lithium chloride eluate before December 31, 2022, meeting important performance milestones in accordance with the agreed timeline. The lithium chloride eluate produced by Lilac using its propriety ion exchange technology was then shipped to Saltworks, in Canada, and a portion was converted to lithium carbonate, after which it was independently tested for purity.
The Lilac demonstration plant continues to operate, as Lilac nears completion of the performance milestone to process 120,000 litres of eluate into battery grade lithium carbonate.

"This is a new process that has now been proven to produce high grade lithium in our 'mining and refining' facility- this means a critical part of the value adding chain is being captured by Lake," Lake CEO David Dickson said. "It also sets a new standard for what it means to be a responsible member of the lithium supply chain."

"The Lilac team is excited to see these concrete results showing that our technology is not only faster with higher recovery, but also enables a higher purity product," said Lilac Solutions CEO Dave Snydacker. "Alongside Lake Resources, we are proving that it is possible to produce lithium - the cornerstone of our clean energy future - without damaging the planet we're trying to save. I look forward to further development of a clean, socially responsible lithium supply chain, and the continued success of our joint Kachi project."

On the Resource:

After an extensive drilling program, Lake reported to the ASX a 100 percent increase in the mineral resource estimate of Kachi, to 2.2 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent of Measured and Indicated, and 3.1 million tonnes of Inferred resources (refer to ASX announcement on 11 January 2023).

Lake is continuing to drill and expects an updated JORC in the second quarter of 2023.

On Off-take Agreements:

Lake confirmed that two offtake conditional framework agreements were entered covering 50,000 tpa lithium carbonate with WMC Energy and SK On. Both agreements provide for each company to make strategic equity investment in Lake of up to 10 percent of the company's issued capital prior to Final Investment Decision, subject to a few condition precedents being met, including due diligence by the parties (refer ASX announcement 6 October 2022 and 12 October 2022).

Lake remains in ongoing discussions with both SK On and WMC regarding the implementation of the CFAs (refer to ASX announcement on 12 January 2023)

On Timelines:

The Company is doing a rigorous evaluation of project timelines and estimated capital costs, which it expects to complete and report on in the second quarter of 2023.

Lake is also advancing its Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS), completing the evaluation of the processing plant, and moving into the next phase of the project study. Lake is targeting to complete the DFS by mid 2023.



Patagonia Lithium Ltd Commences Trading on the Australian Stock Exchange

Melbourne, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Patagonia Lithium Ltd (ASX:PL3) is pleased to advise that, as announced in the Pre-Quotation Disclosure on 29 March 2023, the Company has commenced trading today, Friday 31 March 2023. The Company is an explorer for lithium contained in brines in the salt pans in northern Argentina in an area known as the "Lithium triangle".

Highlights

- Raised $8.6m (before costs) with 58.565m shares on issue - market cap of $11.7m at $0.20

- Tightly held capital structure - founders supporting and holding ~18% of shares and ~67% shares held by top 20 shareholders.

- Paid ~A$3.8 million to Tomas III, Formentera and Cilon vendors - 100% owned projects.

- Patagonia exploration licences cover whole salar at Formentera/Cilon.

- Drilling permit applications lodged, UGAMP government meeting completed for Formentera/Cilon.

- Geological team mapping and sampling in April 2023.

- Geophysics for Formentera and Tomas III scheduled for May 2023.

The Company has acquired 100% of Formentera and Cilon which are exploration licences covering the Paso salar. The total area of these projects is 1,951Ha (19.51km2) that are 6.67km x 3.0km.

The Company has also acquired 100% of Tomas III, an exploration licence adjacent to the Incahuasi salar covering 571 Ha (5.71km2).

The Formentera and Cilon projects are adjacent to Lake Resources (ASX:LKE), while Tomas III is adjacent to large lithium companies such as Allkem and Ganfeng.

Patagonia paid A$3.76 million to the project vendors to acquire the projects - 100% owned.

The total number of shares in the Company on issue at listing is 58,565,000.

Patagonia has two Chinese based cornerstone investors, Fuyang Mingjin New Energy Development Co. Ltd and Southeast Mingqing Supply Chain (Fuyang) Co. Ltd, which have subscribed for $2.75 million of the total $8.6 million in funds raised.

A comprehensive presentation is available on the Company's website www.patagonialithium.com.au.



About Patagonia Lithium Ltd:

Patagonia Lithium Ltd (ASX:PL3) owns 100% legal and/or beneficial interest in the share capital in Patagonia Lithium Argentina S.A. Patagonia Lithium Argentina S.A. is a private company registered in and governed by the laws of Argentina. Patagonia Lithium Argentina S.A. was incorporated on 13 June 2022 for the purpose of being the Company's local vehicle for its business operations in Argentina and holding title to the Projects and/or future acquired tenements located in Argentina.



Lake Resources NL Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Lake Resources NL Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is transitioning from the evaluation and exploration phase to the next stage of development. Good progress was made during the period at the Demonstration Plant and the recent updates of the Kachi Mineral Resource Estimate.

With the ongoing recruitment of talented experts, the realignment and new focus of the organization and the enrichment of the Lake Board, Lake is well positioned to complete the development of Kachi, while pursuing the development of Cauchari, Olaroz and Paso.

Lake looks forward to continuing this progress towards the production of high-quality, sustainable lithium for its customers and delivering value to all stakeholders.

*To view the half yearly report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/N4SEA297



Lake Resources NL to Present at the 32nd BMO Critical Minerals Conference

Lake Resources NL to Present at the 32nd BMO Critical Minerals Conference

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Chief Executive Officer David Dickson will be presenting at the sector leading BMO Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference in Hollywood, Florida on February 28 at 9:15 a.m. ET.

A live webcast will be available at the time of the presentation in the Investor Relations section of the company's website. A replay will be accessible in the same location immediately following the conclusion of the live event for approximately 30 days.

Decarbonization in metals and mining, ESG, and the global economic recovery are key themes at the conference. More than 1,100 Industry leaders representing 500 organizations from 36 countries and six continents are participating.



Lake Resources NL Appoints Gentry Brann as Chief People and Admin Officer

Lake Resources NL Appoints Gentry Brann as Chief People and Admin Officer

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) today announced the appointment of Gentry Brann as its first Chief People and Administration Officer, effective immediately.

Ms. Brann will lead the Company's Human Resources functions, as well as advancing diversity and inclusion as the company expands.

"I am delighted to have Gentry join as our first Chief People and Administration Officer, which is a crucial role as Lake scales our organization globally and broadens the capabilities of the management team" Lake Resources Managing Director and CEO David Dickson said.

"Lake is immensely proud of the talent we have attracted in a variety of fields to support our lithium production projects, and Gentry will be instrumental in ensuring we have a strong talent development focus and a company culture that supports the delivery of our growth and mission."

Ms. Brann has over 25 years of experience leading HR and Communications functions.

Ms. Brann joins Lake from McDermott, where she led the company's strategic focus on inclusion and diversity, as well as human resources, communications and marketing, real estate and facilities, and global travel.

Ms. Brann joined McDermott from CB&I in 2018, where she served as Senior Vice President of Communications and Brand Management. Prior to CB&I's acquisition of The Shaw Group, she served as Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications for Shaw. Ms. Brann also held various roles at ICF International, ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and Archer Malmo Advertising and Public Relations Agency.

Ms. Brann holds an MBA from Duke University's Fuqua School of Business and a bachelor's degree from Louisiana State University. She is also a graduate of the Advanced Leadership Program at Rice University's Jones School of Business.

Ms. Brann's appointment adds to other key appointments, including Howard Atkins, Cheemin BoLinn and Ana Gomez Chapman to the board, and, most recently, Amalia Saenz as Vice President, Argentina Corporate Affairs.



SAP Labs India: A Pioneer in Transitioning to Electric Vehicles

SAP

According to IEA's Net Zero by 2050 report, transport accounts for one-fifth of the world's carbon emissions and is expected to increase roughly 20% by 2050. With transport accounting for a significant amount of carbon emissions, it is high time to switch to sustainable modes of transport such as electric vehicles (EVs).

EY and IBM expand strategic alliance into quantum computing

  • Provides EY teams access to IBM quantum systems and furthers their engagement in the quantum ecosystem as part of the IBM Quantum Network
  • Presents opportunity to create quantum computing programs for organizations and develop applications to solve complex business challenges

The EY organization and IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced that EY Global Services Limited will be joining the IBM Quantum Network, further enabling EY teams to explore solutions with IBM that could help resolve some of today's most complex business challenges. The EY organization will gain access to IBM's fleet of quantum computers over the cloud, and will become part of the IBM Quantum Network's community of organizations working to advance quantum computing.

Quantum computing is a rapidly emerging technology that harnesses the laws of quantum mechanics to solve problems that today's most powerful supercomputers cannot practically solve. EY teams will leverage their access to the world's largest fleet of quantum computers to explore solutions to enterprise challenges across finance, oil and gas, healthcare, and government.

The EY organization established its own Global Quantum Lab last year with a mission to harness quantum value in the domains of trust, transformation and sustainability. Using IBM quantum technology, EY teams plan to conduct leading-class practice research to uncover transformative use cases, including: the reduction of CO2 emissions from classical computing, the improvement of safety and accuracy of self-driving cars, and most critically, integrate quantum benefits into organizations' mainstream systems for data processing and enterprise decision making.

Andy Baldwin , EY Global Managing Partner – Client Service, says:

"Quantum, in terms of importance to business, society and the EY organization, is akin to what AI represented years ago. This alliance puts the EY organization at the forefront of technology. As we invest in this level of quantum computing access, we accelerate our own position and depth of knowledge and capabilities in this space and deepen the rich relationship with our IBM alliance teams."

Jeff Wong , EY Global Chief Innovation Officer, says:

"As we navigate this period of technology-led change, which is accelerating at unprecedented speed, companies must have a full understanding of how to maximize breakthrough innovations in order to keep pace. Through this collaboration with IBM, the EY organization will now have the ability to take advantage of quantum computing to propel its innovation journey."

Jay Gambetta , Vice President IBM Quantum, says:

"IBM's vision is to deliver useful quantum computing to the world. We value partners like the EY organization that can introduce the emerging technology to a wide ecosystem of public and private industry. This will help EY facilitate the exploration of quantum computing's potential for use cases that matter in its industry."

Membership in the IBM Quantum Network is part of a broader effort by the EY organization to invest and develop robust capabilities in emerging technologies, which already include artificial intelligence, blockchain, and metaverse development. Beyond the increased investment of the EY-IBM Alliance, the EY organization is investing $10 billion in technology initiatives over three years, including investment in the organization's own quantum function.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

This news release has been issued by EYGM Limited, a member of the global EY organization that also does not provide any services to clients.

About IBM

IBM is a leading global hybrid cloud and AI, and business services provider, helping clients in more than 175 countries capitalize on insights from their data, streamline business processes, reduce costs and gain the competitive edge in their industries. Nearly 3,800 government and corporate entities in critical infrastructure areas such as financial services, telecommunications and healthcare rely on IBM's hybrid cloud platform and Red Hat OpenShift to affect their digital transformations quickly, efficiently, and securely. IBM's breakthrough innovations in AI, quantum computing, industry-specific cloud solutions and business services deliver open and flexible options to our clients. All of this is backed by IBM's legendary commitment to trust, transparency, responsibility, inclusivity, and service. For more information, visit https://www.ibm.com/quantum

FLYHT Names Captain Mary I. McMillan as Non-Executive Board Chair

Nina Jonsson and Jack Olcott Not Seeking Re-Election

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (TSXV:FLY)(OTCQX:FLYLF) (the "Company" or "FLYHT") today announced that the Board of Directors has named Captain Mary I. McMillan, a current independent director on the Board, to non-executive Chairman of the Board. Captain McMillan succeeds Nina Jonsson, who will not seek re-election at the Company's upcoming Annual and Special Meeting of the shareholders of FLYHT on May 11, 2023 (the "AGM") and will leave the Board after four years of service at the conclusion of the AGM. Nina Jonsson notes "I am delighted to hand over the chairmanship to my esteemed long-time colleague Mary McMillan. Mary's competent leadership and extensive expertise in our space will help guide FLYHT to even greater heights. I wish her much success in her new role

Playtika Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) announced today it will release financial results for the first quarter 2023 before U.S. markets open on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

On the same day, Playtika management will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time, 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

FLYHT Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Company Delivers Record Revenue and Positive EBITDA for the Quarter and Year

FLYHT AerospaceSolutions Ltd. (TSXV:FLY)(OTCQX:FLYLF) (the "Company" or "FLYHT") today reported financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022 ("Q4 2022"). All figures are Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated

IBM Releases IBM Impact Report 2022

IBM (NYSE:IBM) today announced the release of its 2022 IBM Impact report, which includes the company's information about its environmental, social and governance efforts

In 2022, IBM launched the IBM Impact framework -its strategy on ESG- with its Environmental Impact, Equitable Impact, and Ethical Impact pillars that reflect IBM's achievements, and strategies to build a future that is more sustainable, equitable, and ethical.

