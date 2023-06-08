Nextech3D.ai's Generative AI CAD-3D Design Studio "Toggle3D" Goes Live

Jaxon Mining (TSXV:JAX)

Jaxon Mining: Data and Model-driven, District-scale Copper, Antimony, Polymetallic Critical Mineral Play in Northwest British Columbia


Jaxon Mining (TSXV:JAX, FSE:0U31, OTC:JXMNF) directed its investments towards unexplored and underexplored regions in favorable orogenic settings with its Hazelton property comprising 74 contiguous mineral claims. Hazelton contains a total of seven porphyries, three of which constitute the company's main focus in 2023: Netalzul Mountain, Kispiox Mountain and Red Springs.

Netalzul is a polymetallic epithermal-porphyry system topped by one of the largest and strongest copper, molybdenum and zinc anomalies ever observed in British Columbia. Kispiox Mountain, meanwhile, is home to arguably North America’s and one the world's highest-grade antimony deposits. Similarly, Red Springs contains one of the largest occurrences of mineralized quartz-tourmaline breccia zones and pipes ever discovered in North America.

Jaxon Mining

Jaxon has leveraged the technical discipline and experience of these individuals and the rest of the company’s management team very effectively, while also keeping operations relatively lean. In addition to comprehensive structural and surface mapping and modeling, the company has applied geophysics, geochemistry and extensive sampling to its exploration and discovery efforts. This model- and data-driven approach has more than borne fruit, allowing the company to uncover multiple promising deposits with minimal drilling required.

Company Highlights

  • Jaxon Mining is a junior mining company operating primarily in northwest British Columbia and helmed by industry veterans with decades of expertise.
  • Jaxon is currently pursuing discoveries in its 100-percent-owned Hazelton land package, which has the potential to provide the company with a major district-scale play.
  • Divided into seven owned and connected target areas, Hazelton exists in a comprehensive mining service center with close proximity to a major highway and railroad, energy infrastructure and an airport.
  • Copper, antimony, molybdenum, silver and zinc represent the Hazelton Property's primary mineral resources. There is also the potential for significant reserves of gold, lead and tungsten.
  • Jaxon expects a copper equivalent grade of 0.7 percent from its projects, significantly higher than the province's average.
  • Porphyries in Hazelton are primarily situated above sea level and should be amenable to advanced underground mining techniques.
  • In February 2023, the company received $741,890.96 in mineral exploration tax credit from the BC Provincial Government.

JAX:CC
Siren Gold

Second Hole at Auld Creek Intersects Broad Mineralised Zone

Siren Gold Limited (ASX: SNG) (Siren or the Company) is pleased to provide an exploration update following assay results from its first drillhole at the Auld Creek Prospect.

Iceni Gold Limited

Iceni Hits Spectacular High- Grade Vein At Everleigh

Iceni Gold Limited (ASX: ICL) (Iceni or the Company) is pleased to provide a further exploration update on the Everleigh Well Target Area.

Newmont Promotes Suzanne Retallack to Chief Safety and Sustainability Officer

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) announced today the promotion of experienced leader Suzanne Retallack as the Company's Chief Safety and Sustainability Officer.

Gascoyne Resources Limited

Significant Assay Widths And Grades Outside Never Never Resource Envelope

Further visible gold from deep mineralised intercept well over 100m below the current resource

Gascoyne Resources Limited (“Gascoyne” or “Company”) (ASX: GCY) is pleased to report the latest assay results received from ongoing resource and exploration drilling at the Dalgaranga Gold Project in Western Australia.

three gold bars

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in Gold Stocks?

Gold has attracted attention this year, staying above the coveted US$2,000 per ounce mark for sizeable periods.

While this movement has excited market watchers, some investors are disappointed that gold stocks haven't followed suit. Gold equities are generally expected to provide outsized gains compared to the metal, and investors are waiting for a breakout.

What's weighing on gold stocks, and is now a good time to invest? The Investing News Network (INN) asked experts those questions, as well as what it will take for gold companies to move. Here's what they had to say.

Getchell Gold

Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement


