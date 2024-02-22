Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Jamieson Wellness Inc. Declares Fourth Quarter 2023 Dividend

Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX:JWEL) announced today that the board of directors of the Company has declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2023 of $0.19 per common share, or approximately $8.0 million in the aggregate. The dividend will be paid on March 15, 2024 to all common shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2024. The Company has designated this dividend as an "eligible dividend" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

About Jamieson Wellness Inc.

Jamieson Wellness is dedicated to improving the world's health and wellness with its portfolio of innovative natural health brands. Established in 1922, the Jamieson brand is Canada's #1 consumer health brand. The Company's youtheory brand, acquired in 2022, is an established and growing lifestyle brand in the United States. Combined, these global brands are available in more than 50 countries worldwide. The Company also offers a variety of innovative vitamins, minerals and supplements ("VMS") as well as sports nutrition products to consumers in Canada with its Progressive, Smart Solutions, Iron Vegan and Precision brands. The Company is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information please visit www.jamiesonwellness.com .

Investors and Media:

Ruth Winker
Jamieson Wellness
416-705-5437
rwinker@jamiesonlabs.com

Cardiol Therapeutics Completes Patient Enrollment in its Phase II MAvERIC-Pilot Study Investigating CardiolRx for Recurrent Pericarditis

Topline Results Expected in Q2 2024

This is a Designated News Release.

Cardiol Therapeutics Granted Orphan Drug Designation for its Lead Drug Candidate for the Treatment of Pericarditis

Designation Based on Pre-Clinical Data and Initial Clinical Data from the Company's MAvERIC-Pilot Phase II Study

This is a Designated News Release.

Erasca Announces Two Clinical Trial Collaboration and Supply Agreements for Trametinib to Evaluate Naporafenib Combination in SEACRAFT-1 and SEACRAFT-2 Trials

Naporafenib is a potential first-in-class and best-in-class pan-RAF inhibitor in multiple RAS/MAPK pathway-driven tumors

Initial SEACRAFT-1 Phase 1b combination data in RAS Q61X solid tumors expected between Q2-Q4 2024

pills spilling out of a pill bottle on a yellow background

Pharma Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

The pharmaceutical industry is a major player in the life science sector, responsible for developing and manufacturing the majority of prescription drugs.

Companies in this sector are constantly researching and creating innovative treatments for various medical conditions, including immuno-oncology, neurology and rare diseases. In recent years, there has been a particular focus on developing new treatments for diabetes, weight loss and cancer.

With the pharmaceutical sector projected to reach a staggering US$1.6 trillion in total revenue by 2028, there is an opportunity for investors to gain exposure to the growth potential of this industry while also benefiting from the diversification and stability provided by established companies.

Keep reading...Show less
